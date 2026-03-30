Earth Month giveaways are back across all five boroughs—here’s how to claim yours before they’re gone!
At a Glance
- Dates: April 4 – May 16
- Trees Available: 3,750 total
- Varieties: 22 native species
- Where: All five boroughs
- Cost: Free (just register ahead)
The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is once again giving away thousands of trees across all five boroughs, just in time for Earth Day. And this year, the program is even bigger.
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How to Get a Free Tree in NYC This Spring (Dates, Locations, and What to Know)
From April 4 through May 16, NYRP is giving away 3,750 free trees and shrubs, an increase from last year’s 3,500.
You’ll have 22 varieties of native trees and plants to choose from, including:
- Pawpaw
- American Persimmon
- Flowering Dogwood
- Highbush Blueberry
These trees are species that actually thrive in New York’s climate and support local wildlife.
Since launching in 2008 as part of the MillionTreesNYC campaign with NYC Parks, NYRP has given away more than 80,500 trees to New Yorkers. That’s a lot of backyards, sidewalks, and community spaces made greener.
Planting a Tree Helps So Many Things
Planting a tree in NYC does so many things for your neighborhood and gteh earth:
- Cool your block during brutal summer heat
- Improve air quality
- Reduce flooding by absorbing stormwater
- Support pollinators and wildlife
- Fight climate change locally
How to Get Your Free Tree
Getting a free tree is simple, but you do need to plan ahead. First, register in advance at nyrp.org/freetree. Then select a pickup location in your borough and just show up during your scheduled time to bring your tree home.
Trees are distributed at parks, community gardens, libraries, and other local spots, often with volunteers who can give you quick planting tips, which is very helpful if you’ve never done this before.
The trees are usually small enough to carry home, and you’ll get care instructions, so you won’t feel clueless. Supplies are limited, and registration fills up fast.
NYC Locations for Free Tree Giveaways
The Bronx
- Sunday, April 19 at Ewen Park (Riverdale)
- Sunday, April 19 at James Baldwin Outdoor Learning Center (Norwood)
- Sunday, April 19 at Riverdale Neighborhood House (North Riverdale)
- Saturday, April 25 at Westchester Square Library (Westchester Square)
- Saturday, April 25 at Bronx River Alliance (Crotona Park East)
- Saturday, April 25 at Citizens Bank (Fordham)
- Saturday, May 2 at Bronx River Community Garden (West Farms)
Brooklyn
- Saturday, April 4 at Green-Wood Cemetery (Sunset Park)
- Saturday, April 18 at Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum (East Flatbush)
- Saturday, April 25 at Pineapple Plaza (Bensonhurst)
- Thursday, April 30 at TD Bank (Brighton Beach)
- Saturday, May 2 at McCarren Park (Greenpoint)
- Saturday, May 2 at Red Hook Farms (Red Hook)
- Saturday May 16 at Aberdeen Community Garden (Bushwick)
Manhattan
- Wednesday, April 22 at City College of New York (Hamilton Heights)
- Sunday, April 26 at Harlem Roots Community Garden (Harlem)
- Sunday, April 26 at St. Nicholas Park (West Harlem)
- Wednesday, May 13 at Times Square (Midtown)
- Saturday, May 16 at Riley-Levin Children’s Garden (Inwood)
Queens
- Saturday, April 4 at Queens Public Library (Long Island City)
- Saturday, April 18 at RISE Rockaway (Rockaway)
- Saturday, April 18 at the Garden by the Bay (Far Rockaway)
- Saturday, April 18 at Citizens Bank (Jamaica)
- Sunday, May 3 at Travers Park (Jackson Heights)
- Sunday, May 3 at Kissena Park (Flushing)
Staten Island
- Sunday, April 5 at Snug Harbor (Randall Manor)
- Sunday, April 5 at Westervelt Community Garden (St. George)
For a full list of tree species, dates, and locations, visit www.nyrp.org/freetree.
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