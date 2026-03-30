Earth Month giveaways are back across all five boroughs—here’s how to claim yours before they’re gone!

At a Glance

Dates: April 4 – May 16

Trees Available: 3,750 total

Varieties: 22 native species

Where: All five boroughs

Cost: Free (just register ahead)

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is once again giving away thousands of trees across all five boroughs, just in time for Earth Day. And this year, the program is even bigger.

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How to Get a Free Tree in NYC This Spring (Dates, Locations, and What to Know)

From April 4 through May 16, NYRP is giving away 3,750 free trees and shrubs, an increase from last year’s 3,500.

You’ll have 22 varieties of native trees and plants to choose from, including:

Pawpaw

American Persimmon

Flowering Dogwood

Highbush Blueberry

These trees are species that actually thrive in New York’s climate and support local wildlife.

Since launching in 2008 as part of the MillionTreesNYC campaign with NYC Parks, NYRP has given away more than 80,500 trees to New Yorkers. That’s a lot of backyards, sidewalks, and community spaces made greener.

Planting a Tree Helps So Many Things

Planting a tree in NYC does so many things for your neighborhood and gteh earth:

Cool your block during brutal summer heat

Improve air quality

Reduce flooding by absorbing stormwater

Support pollinators and wildlife

Fight climate change locally

How to Get Your Free Tree

Getting a free tree is simple, but you do need to plan ahead. First, register in advance at nyrp.org/freetree. Then select a pickup location in your borough and just show up during your scheduled time to bring your tree home.

Trees are distributed at parks, community gardens, libraries, and other local spots, often with volunteers who can give you quick planting tips, which is very helpful if you’ve never done this before.

The trees are usually small enough to carry home, and you’ll get care instructions, so you won’t feel clueless. Supplies are limited, and registration fills up fast.

NYC Locations for Free Tree Giveaways

The Bronx

Brooklyn

Manhattan

Queens

Staten Island

For a full list of tree species, dates, and locations, visit www.nyrp.org/freetree.

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