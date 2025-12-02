Free Kid and Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to Do This Week

We always feature great family events on New York Family, and you can also find many more on our calendar of events. In addition, each week we also share ten things you can do for FREE for the week ahead throughout the five boroughs. Scroll down to plan your week!

Psst…Check Out Great Places to Take Photos with Santa in New York City

Free Family Events for the Week of 12/3-12/9

Santa Snow Show and Elf-ies with Santa Nordstrom welcomes back Santa Claus! Families are invited to participate in the daily Santa Snow Shows, featuring an appearance by the jolly old elf himself complete with a magical in-door snowfall. Santa will be joined by a cast of performers and characters throughout the store. Make sure to stay after the performance for photos with Santa! Daily, 2 pm, Daily, 6 pm, through Dec. 24. All ages. Nordstrom NYC Flagship, 225 W 57th St., Manhattan

Broadway Under the Stars Enjoy captivating performances from today’s top shows, including The Lion King, Aladdin, and Hell’s Kitchen, along with intimate conversations with the stars, moderated by Broadway alum, George Psomas. Thursday, Dec. 4, 5 pm. All ages. The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle, Manhattan

Historic Richmond Town Tree Lighting Bundle up and bring the family out for holiday cheer with a full lineup of entertainment, and greetings from Santa Claus! Friday, Dec. 5, 5 – 6 pm. All ages. Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island

Parade on Rockaway This annual parade is the largest one in Queens and features festive floats, dancers, and more. After, visit the Hope Holiday Winter Village for shopping, food, and Christmas fun! Saturday, Dec. 6, 5 pm. All ages. Parade starts at 130th–143rd St. and Rockaway Blvd., Queens

Bronx Terminal Market Winter Wonderland Celebrate the holiday season with Santa and his helpers, arts & crafts, photo ops, giveaways, and music with DJ Big Ive. Saturday, Dec. 6, 1 – 3:30 pm. All ages. Bronx Terminal Market, 610 Exterior Street, Bronx

BRIC’s Winter Wonderland 2025 BRIC House unveils a wintry realm brimming with family fun, where art, music, dance, and interactive media weave a magical tapestry. Enjoy a cozy cup of hot cider, exciting live performances and festive artmaking activities. Saturday, Dec. 6, noon – 4 pm. All ages. BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn

Holiday Craft Workshop Celebrate the holiday season with a few of the crafts and activities that the Greenbelt Nature Center has offered and collected throughout the years, using natural, upcycled, and repurposed materials. Sunday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 12:30 pm. All ages. Register in advance. Greenbelt Nature Center, 700 Rockland Ave., Staten Island

Astoria Park Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Embrace the excitement of this holiday season with the Central Astoria LDC 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring caroling, The Sugarplums, and a special visit from Santa! Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 – 5:15 pm. All ages. Astoria Park Lawn, 19 19th St., Queens

Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade Enjoy a night of live music and hot chocolate as you celebrate the holidays with a parade to Maria Hernandez Park! Monday, Dec. 8, 5 – 7 pm. All ages. Meet at Knickerbocker Ave. and Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn

Annual Kwanzaa Celebration Celebrate Kwanzaa with special performances of music and dance at this cultural and communal event. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 4 pm. All ages. Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

Psst… Check Out High-Demand Jobs for Parents in NYC