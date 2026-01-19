10 Free Family Activities in NYC in Winter

There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like raising kids in New York City. There are countless opportunities for culture, nature, constant activity, and a vast array of experiences that they just will not get anywhere else. But it is expensive.

However, if you’ve lived in NYC long enough, you know that there are a few secret places that are not only really fun, but also free. Winter is a great time to explore because the streets are less crowded, and so are many museums and other attractions.

Here is our list of free things to do in NYC in the winter that keep kids entertained, without costing a dime.

1. Visit the Brooklyn Museum

Tour the Brooklyn Museum on the first Saturday of select months for free. For over 20 years, First Saturdays kick off the month’s new displays.

2. Check Out Nintendo New York

Nintendo NY would light up the brain of any gamer, even in the cold winter. Kids can go in and try out the latest batch of games, and for those super committed, a whole repertoire of Nintendo consoles is on hand to view. Plus, there are Nintendo favorites all around, in the form of sculptures of Pikachu, Super Mario, and Donkey Kong.

3. Spend the Day at a NYC Public Library

A library on a day with nothing to do can quickly turn into fun for kids and respite for a parent. Libraries across the city are full of kid-friendly spaces. Children can browse books, do puzzles, attend story times, or simply draw and read at their own pace. Between the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library, and the Queens Public Library, there are hundreds of branches to choose from. You can visit one every weekend.

4. Walk the High Line

The High Line is calmer in winter, with fewer crowds, and it’s just as stunning. Kids can watch trains below, spot boats on the Hudson, and explore art installations along the path. Keep it short and go during daylight hours for the best experience. You can also sign up for tours on select days.

5. Go to Indoor Public Recreation Centers

Did you know there are free rec centers in NYC? Places like the Chelsea Recreation Center, Asser Levy Recreation Center in Manhattan, and McCarren Play Center in Brooklyn let kids enjoy a host of indoor activities, including basketball, volleyball, swimming, tennis, track and field, gymnastics, martial arts, fitness classes, kayaking, table tennis, and other indoor sports. Plus, you can use the gym or swim in the pool. Kids and teens under 24 get free memberships.

6. Ice Skate at Bryant Park

There is probably no better winter activity than ice skating, and at Bryant Park, it’s completely free. If you don’t have your own ice skates, you’ll just need to pay for a skate rental. Plus, there are the winter village shops, cozy igloos, and bumper cars, which aren’t free but are a lot of fun.

7. Visit the Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo is free every Wednesday for NYC residents. You just have to reserve tickets online in advance, starting Monday at 5 pm, for your Wednesday visit. There are indoor and outdoor spaces, which is great for really cold days.

8. Ride the Staten Island Ferry

Every NYC kid should ride the Staten Island Ferry at least once (or actually twice, because you’ll likely make it a round trip). It is a free ride where kids can walk the decks, watch boats and helicopters, and spot the Statue of Liberty. It’s predictable and is always running. Ferries depart every 15–20 minutes during weekday rush hours and about every 30 minutes at other times, including evenings and weekends. The trip takes about 25 minutes each way.

9. Go to MoMA

On Fridays, MoMA stays open until 8:30 pm, making it an easy after-school or after-dinner outing. On First Fridays, New Yorkers can pop in for free from 5:30–8:30 pm with advance online reservations.

10. Visit the National Museum of the American Indian

The National Museum of the American Indian is always free, and no tickets are required. The imagiNATIONS Activity Center is a hands-on, family-friendly space where kids and adults can explore the science behind Native innovations, many of which we still use in everyday life. It’s interactive, engaging, and designed to show just how ingenious these technologies are, with a clear takeaway: Indigenous people were the original innovators of the Americas. Best for ages 10 and up.

From libraries and museums to skating, skyline walks, and indoor recreation centers, these winter activities prove you don’t have to spend money to give kids memorable New York City experiences.

