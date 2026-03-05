7 Free Prenatal Classes on Long Island: Childbirth, Breastfeeding & New Mom Support

Learn more about some of the most helpful free prenatal and postpartum resources available across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

At a Glance:

These free prenatal classes provide practical knowledge (from recognizing early labor signs to learning newborn care basics) while also connecting families to medical professionals and support networks.

Many hospitals across Long Island have expanded their programs in recent years, offering flexible schedules, maternity ward tours, and postpartum groups that extend support long after delivery.

Because many are funded through hospitals, public health programs, or nonprofit organizations, families can access them completely free of charge (always check first, as some of them requires you to have insurance to forego the cost)

Several organizations also provide free mental health and postpartum support groups for new moms—extremely important for first-time parents or families without extended support.

Most of the free prenatal classes are virtual or hybrid, making it easier to attend during pregnancy.

Preparing for a new baby can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re suddenly faced with a long list of things to learn: childbirth, breastfeeding, newborn care, postpartum recovery, and everything in between. The good news? Many hospitals, nonprofits, and maternal health organizations across Long Island offer free prenatal classes and new-parent support groups designed to guide families through pregnancy and the early months of parenthood.

From childbirth education taught by labor and delivery nurses to breastfeeding workshops led by certified lactation consultants and community support circles for the fourth trimester, these programs help parents feel more prepared, supported, and connected, all without adding another expense to the baby budget.

Free Prenatal Classes, Lactation, and Fourth Trimester Support Across Long Island

Free Prenatal Classes Through Long Island Hospitals

One of the best places to start when looking for free prenatal classes is your local hospital. Many maternity centers host education programs that are open to the public, even if you aren’t planning to deliver there.

101 Nichols Rd., Stony Brook

Stony Brook Medicine offers free prenatal education classes led by labor and delivery nurses that cover the essentials of pregnancy, labor, and early newborn care. These sessions walk expecting parents through what to expect during delivery, how to prepare for postpartum recovery, and the basics of caring for a newborn. Classes also typically include time for questions, helping parents better understand birth plans, hospital procedures, and infant care before their baby arrives.

1000 Montauk Hwy., West Islip

Catholic Health’s Good Samaritan University Hospital offers a wide variety of free perinatal education programs and new-parent support groups throughout the year. These sessions aim to help families prepare for childbirth while building a support system during pregnancy and postpartum.

Classes and groups, available in-person and online, include:

New Mothers’ Gathering Place: Weekly meet-ups where moms discuss infant development, feeding, sleep patterns, and adjusting to parenthood.

Breastfeeding Café: A relaxed weekly group where lactation consultants answer questions and help troubleshoot feeding challenges.

Mother’s Circle of Hope: An eight-week support group designed for women experiencing anxiety or postpartum mood changes.

Bump2Baby360 Online Program: A digital education platform offering videos and tools for pregnancy, labor, breastfeeding, and newborn care.

Stony Brook Medicine , Free Childbirth Preparation Class for Couples

500 Commack Rd., Commack

Stony Brook Medicine offers a free prenatal childbirth education series designed for expecting parents and their birth partners, making it a great option for couples who want to prepare for labor together. The multi-session class walks families through what to expect during pregnancy, labor, delivery, and early postpartum recovery, while also teaching practical coping tools such as breathing techniques, pain-management options, and comfort measures partners can use during labor.

Classes are led by professional childbirth educators and typically begin once pregnancy reaches about 24 weeks, giving couples time to learn, ask questions, and feel more confident before baby arrives. The program also includes guidance on navigating unexpected birth scenarios and understanding hospital procedures, which many first-time parents find especially reassuring.

270 Park Ave., Huntington

Huntington Hospital offers a free virtual prenatal class series designed to help parents feel prepared for labor, breastfeeding, and newborn care before delivery. These live online classes touch topics like childbirth preparation, breastfeeding basics, nutrition, infant CPR and safety, and more, are led by certified healthcare professionals and can be attended from home—a convenient option for busy or high-risk pregnancies.

Free Breastfeeding Classes & Lactation Support on Long Island

Breastfeeding often comes with a learning curve, and many new parents say taking a class ahead of time makes the early days much smoother.

Nursing Mothers Counsel offers a free introductory breastfeeding class open to expecting parents and their partners. The class covers how breastfeeding works, how to get a strong latch early on, and what normal newborn feeding patterns look like during the first days after birth.

Attending a prenatal class can also connect families with additional free lactation counseling services available after the baby arrives.

Hosted by lactation professionals across Long Island, BFREE offers weekly virtual breastfeeding support sessions for pregnant and postpartum parents. These community gatherings allow families to ask questions, troubleshoot feeding challenges, and connect with other parents navigating the same stage of early parenthood.

Sessions are offered in both English and Spanish and are open to pregnant families preparing for breastfeeding as well as those currently nursing.

Postpartum & Fourth Trimester Support for New Moms on Long Island

While pregnancy classes focus on preparing for birth, the fourth trimester—the first three months after a baby arrives—often brings its own emotional and physical challenges. Fortunately, several Long Island organizations provide free support groups to help parents navigate this transition.

The Postpartum Resource Center of New York offers free virtual classes and support groups focused on maternal mental health, including education about postpartum depression and anxiety. These sessions are open not only to new moms but also partners and family members who want to better understand perinatal mood disorders and available resources. Workshops often include expert speakers, open discussions, and resources for finding professional help if needed.

