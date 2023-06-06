*FREE* NYC Summer Bucket List for families and kids 2023

We love New York but especially like it when we can find free things to do in this vast city. Guess what? There are endless things to do where the fun don’t cost a thing. This summer, we see more offerings for families and kids than in years.

Check out our list of all the free things you can do now and later in New York City!

1. Bring the kids to any of the free outdoor events offered at the Intrepid Museum Free Programs this summer such as Free Fridays of June, July, August and September from 5:00pm-9:00pm and free movie nights on Friday, June 30: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Friday, July 28: Crimson Tide and Friday, August 25: Top Gun: Maverick.

2. Check out Carole Feuerman SEA IDYLLS outdoor sculptures on Park Avenue located between 34th St and 39th Street

3. In the Summer, take a dip in one of the many Free Outdoor NYC Parks Pools

4. Visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Roof Garden for The Roof Garden Commission: Lauren Halsey installation. Children under 12 are free

5. Visit the New York Aquarium (for free admission, go after 3 pm on Wednesdays – reserved up to 4 tickets is required) and don’t forget to check out the 3-D mural for the “Spineless” exhibit right on the boardwalk!

6. It may take effort, like standing in line and going online for lottery tickets, but to see Shakespeare in the Park (publictheater.org) is entirely worth it!

7. Visit the Bronx Zoo on a Wednesday for FREE admission; you must reserve your tickets (up to 4!) online

8. Take in the view and fun, and park at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

9. Walk the Highline, check out the plants and this calm urban oasis New Yorkers love, check out our guide

10. Visit the iconic Flagship New York Public Library to check out books and the Beaux-Arts architecture building

11. Hop on the Staten Island Ferry (it’s free) and enjoy a gorgeous view of the Statue of Liberty

12. Take advantage of the many restaurants that offer kids eat for free days (go online to newyorkfamily.com for the guide)

13. Take your skater to one of NY’s many skate parks

14. Fly a kite at Central Park

15. Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life

16. Kids ages 18 and under are free at The Whitney — check out art by Edward Hopper, Alice Neel, and more

17. Tour the Grand Central Terminal. Check out the oak leaves and acorn architectural details, the zodiac ceiling in the main concourse, and the famed glass clock at the center

18. Go hiking in and around our city; some great spots exist!

19. Take on “Slide Mountain” at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

20. Check out the gorgeous views or sit for a picnic at the new Pier 57 rooftop (the largest in NYC!) at the Hudson River Park

21. Visit a local library for a story time-one of the best play spaces for kids that is also a great way to cool off in those hot summer days

22. Visit The Oculus, the central epicenter of the World Trade Center and an architect of beauty that will have you oohing and aahh-ing

23. Don’t forget to pick your spot and watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks (macys.com/s/fireworks)!

24. Take a break from the city and enjoy Greenbelt Staten Island’s 2,800 acres of nature, hiking trails and more

25. Pack a picnic and watch a free movie under the summer stars (nycgovparks.org/events/free_summer_movies)