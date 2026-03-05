The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America cardholders free admission to several New York City museums during the first full weekend of every month.

There is nothing better than spending a slow and quiet weekend with the kids. With a free schedule, you can enjoy a leisurely breakfast, take a walk, and stroll through a museum without having to follow a timeline. As New Yorkers, it’s easy to sometimes take for granted how lucky we are to have access to the best cultural institutions in the world, that we can take our kids whenever we like.

Now, we are even luckier because this weekend, the Museums on Us program is offering free admission to 9 New York City cultural institutions to Bank of America cardholders.

9 New York City Museums and Cultural Institutions Free This Weekend for Bank of America Cardholders

All you have to do to gain free admission is present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month.

The cultural institutions currently participating include:

Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, W 46th St.

Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, 2 East 91st St.

Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave. (Sundays only)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art – The Met Fifth Avenue, 1000 5th Ave.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art – The Met Cloisters, 99 Margaret Corbin Dr.

The Studio Museum in Harlem, 144 West 125th St. (Saturdays only)

Staten Island Children’s Museum, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building M, Staten Island

If you can’t make it this weekend, the offer runs during the first full weekend of every month, though participating institutions change. Bank of America has been running the program for more than 25 years.

