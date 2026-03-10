New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs this Sunday | Register Today!
Westchester

40 Free Things to Do in Westchester with Kids That Families Love

By Danielle Ramos Posted on
40 Free Things to Do in Westchester with Kids That Families Love, Father, Mother and Baby in the Background of Nature and the Shining Sun. Vector Illustration in Flat Cartoon Style.
Getty Images

From farm animals and nature hikes to spray parks, art walks, and storytimes, these free Westchester outings prove you don’t need to spend a lot to have a great family day.

It’s well known that Westchester is a great place to raise a family. With so many family events and programs offered throughout the county, one of the best-kept secrets is that you really don’t have to spend a lot to have fun.

There are so many free things to do, from nature hikes and tennis lessons to fireworks and farm visits, suited for children of various ages. Plus, some of the best spots are just a short drive away.

We compiled a list of 40 amazing things to do in Westchester that are completely free!

Psst… Check Out 8 Family-Friendly, Easy Things to Do in Westchester: A Local’s Guide

Free Family Fun in Westchester

Explore Muscoot Farm in Katonah

51 Route 100, Katonah

Muscoot Farm is a former dairy farm that’s now a county park where families can wander the grounds, visit barnyard animals, and explore pieces of local history, with historic buildings, a small farm museum, and miles of scenic trails.

Hilltop Hanover Farm in Yorktown Heights

 1271 Hanover St, Yorktown Heights

Watch cows graze, picnic, and enjoy the pastoral setting. Dogs welcomed on hiking trails as long as they are leashed.

Pierson Park in Tarrytown

238 W Main St, Tarrytown

Have a picnic in the pavilion, and enjoy tennis courts, basketball, playground, bocci court and a bandshell, or just watch the sunset over the Hudson.

Arts in the Parks at Ward Pound Ridge in Cross River

Routes 35 and 121 South, Cross River

Through the Westchester County Art in the Parks Program, you can see rotating sculptures, murals, and other artwork displayed in parks throughout the county. Some pieces are indoors, but many are outside, so you can come across art while simply walking through the park.

Rockefeller State Preserve in Pleasantville

125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville

Bring a picnic, walk the scenic grounds, and enjoy views of the Hudson River. You can also fish there in season with a state permit or spend time exploring the open fields, trails, and gallery art.

Happy traveling tourist family looking through binoculars. Vector illustration.
Getty Images

Kid-Friendly Hikes

Teatown in Ossining, Ward Pound Ridge in Cross River, Westmoreland Sanctuary in Mount Kisco, and Mianus River Gorge in Bedford are perfect starter trails.

Bike the Bronx River Parkway

Choose from one- to five-mile loops; summer brings the Summer Sundays opening of a 13.1-mile stretch from White Plains to Yonkers.

Walk or Bike Over the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Accessible at I‑287, Tarrytown

Whether you still call it the Tappan Zee Bridge or not, you can surely enjoy the 3.6 miles of scenic paths, six overlooks, and local art.

Hudson River Museum in Yonkers

511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

A local favorite where families can explore art, history, and science. First Friday of each month is free admission from 5–8 pm.

Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers

945 N. Broadway, Yonkers
Take part in family storytimes and adventure tours in this stunning garden.

Caramoor Open Grounds Days in Katonah 

149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah

Enjoy music, gardens, sound art, picnics, the gardens and sound art installations, all without admission.

Young girl finding book on bookshelf in the school library. Education knowledge Concept
Getty Images

Check Out Local Libraries 

Chappaqua, Katonah Village, Bedford Hills, and Harrison libraries offer storytimes, STEAM challenges, yoga, and more.

Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival

Chappaqua Train Station
September 26, 2026

Meet authors and illustrators, enjoy live storytimes, and hear them talk about their books. Kids can also head to the Family Fun Zone for plenty of hands-on fun.

Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale

99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale

Explore five trails around a lovely pond. Grounds are always free.

Armonk Art Show

19 Whippoorwill Rd. E., Armonk
September 26-27, 2026

Browse local gallery exhibits and talk with artists.

Katonah Art Walk

2026 Dates: April 18th, May 16th, September 19th, October 24th

Explore galleries and boutiques in an artsy village setting.

Dinosaur Garden at Lasdon Park in Katonah

Walk among life‑sized replicas of T. rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and more

New Rochelle Murals

Admire eight murals celebrating nature, diversity, and equality.

Fishing in Local Lakes and Streams

Enjoy sport or fly‑fishing all around the county. Ice fishing is permitted in select lakes.

Donald M. Kendall Sculpture Gardens in Purchase

700 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase

Stroll through an impressive collection of outdoor art.

Picnic Blanket On Grass With Full Basket
Getty Images

Park Picnics

Relax at V.E. Macy Park (Ardsley), Croton Point Park (Croton‑on‑Hudson), or Willson’s Woods (Mount Vernon).

Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers

19 Dudley St, Yonkers

Visit the Ribbons of Remembrance and wander its 40 acres. Spring and fall bird watchers can see hawk migrations and learn how to identify different raptors. In the summer, you can explore the butterfly and hummingbird gardens, visit the dragonfly pond, and check out nature exhibits inside the Nature Center.

Kitchawan Preserve in Ossining

712 Kitchawan Rd, Ossining

Hike 208 acres of scenic trails. The park has a mix of native woodlands and open fields, making it a great spot to see butterflies and migrating birds, especially in late spring.

Garden of Remembrance in White Plains

148 Martine Ave, White Plains

A memorial garden honoring Holocaust victims.

Blue Door Art Center in Yonkers

13 Riverdale Ave, Yonkers

Check out rotating gallery exhibitions, educational programs and workshops, public art projects, poetry readings and performances, and special events.

Pelham Art Center

155 Fifth Ave #1503, Pelham

Discover new exhibitions all year long.

Explore the Playgrounds

Visit Saxon Woods (White Plains), Jack’s Friendship Garden (New Rochelle), Roselle Park (Pleasantville), or Barnhart Park (Sleepy Hollow).

Ossining Waterfront

25 Westerly Rd, Ossining

Families can enjoy picnic tables with grills, a playground, Ossining’s only outdoor spray park, restrooms, and a stage for movies, live music, and other events, with beautiful views of the Hudson River.

Tibbetts Brook Park in Yonkers

355 Midland Ave., Yonkers

Westchester’s first park offers swimming, hiking, outdoor fitness areas, pickleball courts, and more. Parking fees apply.

ArtsWestchester Events

Stay updated on free family and teen programs, concerts, screenings, and performances throughout the county.

Van der Donck Park Yonkers

41 Dock St., Yonkers

Walk and picnic by the river. See various nature and species in and around the river, including eels!

John Jay Homestead Kitchen at American Revolutionary Trail in Westchester
Courtesy of American Revolutionary Trail

John Jay Homestead in Katonah

400 Jay St, Katonah

Tour the historic estate and visit the Saturday farmers’ market.

Beverly E. Smith Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden in Yonkers

19 Dudley St, Yonkers

Relax among pollinators at Lenoir Preserve, open from dawn to dusk, all year-long.

Marshlands Conservancy in Rye

Route 1, Rye

Explore 147 acres of trails and shoreline, including five unique ecological habitats: forest, meadow, salt marsh, shoreline, and pond.

Westchester Cultural Events

Attend free events like Westchester Roots, the Wakanda Celebration, or Ecuadorian music in Sleepy Hollow.

The Ground Glass in Rye

1 Milton Rd., Rye

View fine photographic art at one of the region’s most respected photography societies.

Westchester Farm Trail

A 17‑mile route connecting 13 farms from Sleepy Hollow to North Salem—ideal for older kids.

Jay Heritage Estate in Rye

210 Boston Post Rd, Rye

Explore the 23‑acre former home of John Jay.

Croton River Park Kayaking

1A Croton Point Ave, Croton‑on‑Hudson

Paddle on the Hudson; parking fees may apply.

Hit the Beaches

Enjoy family time at Rye Playland (with summer fireworks), Glen Island Park, and Croton Point Park. Parking fees may apply.

Psst… Check Out A Year of Fun: A Month-by-Month Guide to Events Across Westchester and Beyond

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

