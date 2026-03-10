From farm animals and nature hikes to spray parks, art walks, and storytimes, these free Westchester outings prove you don’t need to spend a lot to have a great family day.

It’s well known that Westchester is a great place to raise a family. With so many family events and programs offered throughout the county, one of the best-kept secrets is that you really don’t have to spend a lot to have fun.

There are so many free things to do, from nature hikes and tennis lessons to fireworks and farm visits, suited for children of various ages. Plus, some of the best spots are just a short drive away.

We compiled a list of 40 amazing things to do in Westchester that are completely free!

Free Family Fun in Westchester

51 Route 100, Katonah

Muscoot Farm is a former dairy farm that’s now a county park where families can wander the grounds, visit barnyard animals, and explore pieces of local history, with historic buildings, a small farm museum, and miles of scenic trails.

1271 Hanover St, Yorktown Heights

Watch cows graze, picnic, and enjoy the pastoral setting. Dogs welcomed on hiking trails as long as they are leashed.

238 W Main St, Tarrytown

Have a picnic in the pavilion, and enjoy tennis courts, basketball, playground, bocci court and a bandshell, or just watch the sunset over the Hudson.

Routes 35 and 121 South, Cross River

Through the Westchester County Art in the Parks Program, you can see rotating sculptures, murals, and other artwork displayed in parks throughout the county. Some pieces are indoors, but many are outside, so you can come across art while simply walking through the park.

125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville

Bring a picnic, walk the scenic grounds, and enjoy views of the Hudson River. You can also fish there in season with a state permit or spend time exploring the open fields, trails, and gallery art.

Teatown in Ossining, Ward Pound Ridge in Cross River, Westmoreland Sanctuary in Mount Kisco, and Mianus River Gorge in Bedford are perfect starter trails.

Choose from one- to five-mile loops; summer brings the Summer Sundays opening of a 13.1-mile stretch from White Plains to Yonkers.

Accessible at I‑287, Tarrytown

Whether you still call it the Tappan Zee Bridge or not, you can surely enjoy the 3.6 miles of scenic paths, six overlooks, and local art.

511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

A local favorite where families can explore art, history, and science. First Friday of each month is free admission from 5–8 pm.

945 N. Broadway, Yonkers

Take part in family storytimes and adventure tours in this stunning garden.

149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah



Enjoy music, gardens, sound art, picnics, the gardens and sound art installations, all without admission.

Chappaqua, Katonah Village, Bedford Hills, and Harrison libraries offer storytimes, STEAM challenges, yoga, and more.

Chappaqua Train Station

September 26, 2026

Meet authors and illustrators, enjoy live storytimes, and hear them talk about their books. Kids can also head to the Family Fun Zone for plenty of hands-on fun.

99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale

Explore five trails around a lovely pond. Grounds are always free.

19 Whippoorwill Rd. E., Armonk

September 26-27, 2026

Browse local gallery exhibits and talk with artists.

2026 Dates: April 18th, May 16th, September 19th, October 24th

Explore galleries and boutiques in an artsy village setting.

Walk among life‑sized replicas of T. rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and more

Admire eight murals celebrating nature, diversity, and equality.

Enjoy sport or fly‑fishing all around the county. Ice fishing is permitted in select lakes.

700 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase

Stroll through an impressive collection of outdoor art.

Relax at V.E. Macy Park (Ardsley), Croton Point Park (Croton‑on‑Hudson), or Willson’s Woods (Mount Vernon).

19 Dudley St, Yonkers

Visit the Ribbons of Remembrance and wander its 40 acres. Spring and fall bird watchers can see hawk migrations and learn how to identify different raptors. In the summer, you can explore the butterfly and hummingbird gardens, visit the dragonfly pond, and check out nature exhibits inside the Nature Center.

712 Kitchawan Rd, Ossining

Hike 208 acres of scenic trails. The park has a mix of native woodlands and open fields, making it a great spot to see butterflies and migrating birds, especially in late spring.

148 Martine Ave, White Plains

A memorial garden honoring Holocaust victims.

13 Riverdale Ave, Yonkers

Check out rotating gallery exhibitions, educational programs and workshops, public art projects, poetry readings and performances, and special events.

155 Fifth Ave #1503, Pelham

Discover new exhibitions all year long.

Visit Saxon Woods (White Plains), Jack’s Friendship Garden (New Rochelle), Roselle Park (Pleasantville), or Barnhart Park (Sleepy Hollow).

25 Westerly Rd, Ossining

Families can enjoy picnic tables with grills, a playground, Ossining’s only outdoor spray park, restrooms, and a stage for movies, live music, and other events, with beautiful views of the Hudson River.

355 Midland Ave., Yonkers

Westchester’s first park offers swimming, hiking, outdoor fitness areas, pickleball courts, and more. Parking fees apply.

Stay updated on free family and teen programs, concerts, screenings, and performances throughout the county.

41 Dock St., Yonkers

Walk and picnic by the river. See various nature and species in and around the river, including eels!

400 Jay St, Katonah

Tour the historic estate and visit the Saturday farmers’ market.

19 Dudley St, Yonkers

Relax among pollinators at Lenoir Preserve, open from dawn to dusk, all year-long.

Route 1, Rye

Explore 147 acres of trails and shoreline, including five unique ecological habitats: forest, meadow, salt marsh, shoreline, and pond.

Attend free events like Westchester Roots, the Wakanda Celebration, or Ecuadorian music in Sleepy Hollow.

1 Milton Rd., Rye

View fine photographic art at one of the region’s most respected photography societies.

A 17‑mile route connecting 13 farms from Sleepy Hollow to North Salem—ideal for older kids.

210 Boston Post Rd, Rye

Explore the 23‑acre former home of John Jay.

1A Croton Point Ave, Croton‑on‑Hudson

Paddle on the Hudson; parking fees may apply.

Enjoy family time at Rye Playland (with summer fireworks), Glen Island Park, and Croton Point Park. Parking fees may apply.

