From farm animals and nature hikes to spray parks, art walks, and storytimes, these free Westchester outings prove you don’t need to spend a lot to have a great family day.
It’s well known that Westchester is a great place to raise a family. With so many family events and programs offered throughout the county, one of the best-kept secrets is that you really don’t have to spend a lot to have fun.
There are so many free things to do, from nature hikes and tennis lessons to fireworks and farm visits, suited for children of various ages. Plus, some of the best spots are just a short drive away.
We compiled a list of 40 amazing things to do in Westchester that are completely free!
Free Family Fun in Westchester
Explore Muscoot Farm in Katonah
51 Route 100, Katonah
Muscoot Farm is a former dairy farm that’s now a county park where families can wander the grounds, visit barnyard animals, and explore pieces of local history, with historic buildings, a small farm museum, and miles of scenic trails.
Hilltop Hanover Farm in Yorktown Heights
1271 Hanover St, Yorktown Heights
Watch cows graze, picnic, and enjoy the pastoral setting. Dogs welcomed on hiking trails as long as they are leashed.
Pierson Park in Tarrytown
238 W Main St, Tarrytown
Have a picnic in the pavilion, and enjoy tennis courts, basketball, playground, bocci court and a bandshell, or just watch the sunset over the Hudson.
Arts in the Parks at Ward Pound Ridge in Cross River
Routes 35 and 121 South, Cross River
Through the Westchester County Art in the Parks Program, you can see rotating sculptures, murals, and other artwork displayed in parks throughout the county. Some pieces are indoors, but many are outside, so you can come across art while simply walking through the park.
Rockefeller State Preserve in Pleasantville
125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville
Bring a picnic, walk the scenic grounds, and enjoy views of the Hudson River. You can also fish there in season with a state permit or spend time exploring the open fields, trails, and gallery art.
Kid-Friendly Hikes
Teatown in Ossining, Ward Pound Ridge in Cross River, Westmoreland Sanctuary in Mount Kisco, and Mianus River Gorge in Bedford are perfect starter trails.
Bike the Bronx River Parkway
Choose from one- to five-mile loops; summer brings the Summer Sundays opening of a 13.1-mile stretch from White Plains to Yonkers.
Walk or Bike Over the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Accessible at I‑287, Tarrytown
Whether you still call it the Tappan Zee Bridge or not, you can surely enjoy the 3.6 miles of scenic paths, six overlooks, and local art.
Hudson River Museum in Yonkers
511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers
A local favorite where families can explore art, history, and science. First Friday of each month is free admission from 5–8 pm.
Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers
945 N. Broadway, Yonkers
Take part in family storytimes and adventure tours in this stunning garden.
Caramoor Open Grounds Days in Katonah
149 Girdle Ridge Rd, Katonah
Enjoy music, gardens, sound art, picnics, the gardens and sound art installations, all without admission.
Check Out Local Libraries
Chappaqua, Katonah Village, Bedford Hills, and Harrison libraries offer storytimes, STEAM challenges, yoga, and more.
Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival
Chappaqua Train Station
September 26, 2026
Meet authors and illustrators, enjoy live storytimes, and hear them talk about their books. Kids can also head to the Family Fun Zone for plenty of hands-on fun.
Greenburgh Nature Center in Scarsdale
99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale
Explore five trails around a lovely pond. Grounds are always free.
Armonk Art Show
19 Whippoorwill Rd. E., Armonk
September 26-27, 2026
Browse local gallery exhibits and talk with artists.
Katonah Art Walk
2026 Dates: April 18th, May 16th, September 19th, October 24th
Explore galleries and boutiques in an artsy village setting.
Dinosaur Garden at Lasdon Park in Katonah
Walk among life‑sized replicas of T. rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and more
New Rochelle Murals
Admire eight murals celebrating nature, diversity, and equality.
Fishing in Local Lakes and Streams
Enjoy sport or fly‑fishing all around the county. Ice fishing is permitted in select lakes.
Donald M. Kendall Sculpture Gardens in Purchase
700 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase
Stroll through an impressive collection of outdoor art.
Park Picnics
Relax at V.E. Macy Park (Ardsley), Croton Point Park (Croton‑on‑Hudson), or Willson’s Woods (Mount Vernon).
Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers
19 Dudley St, Yonkers
Visit the Ribbons of Remembrance and wander its 40 acres. Spring and fall bird watchers can see hawk migrations and learn how to identify different raptors. In the summer, you can explore the butterfly and hummingbird gardens, visit the dragonfly pond, and check out nature exhibits inside the Nature Center.
Kitchawan Preserve in Ossining
712 Kitchawan Rd, Ossining
Hike 208 acres of scenic trails. The park has a mix of native woodlands and open fields, making it a great spot to see butterflies and migrating birds, especially in late spring.
Garden of Remembrance in White Plains
148 Martine Ave, White Plains
A memorial garden honoring Holocaust victims.
Blue Door Art Center in Yonkers
13 Riverdale Ave, Yonkers
Check out rotating gallery exhibitions, educational programs and workshops, public art projects, poetry readings and performances, and special events.
Pelham Art Center
155 Fifth Ave #1503, Pelham
Discover new exhibitions all year long.
Explore the Playgrounds
Visit Saxon Woods (White Plains), Jack’s Friendship Garden (New Rochelle), Roselle Park (Pleasantville), or Barnhart Park (Sleepy Hollow).
Ossining Waterfront
25 Westerly Rd, Ossining
Families can enjoy picnic tables with grills, a playground, Ossining’s only outdoor spray park, restrooms, and a stage for movies, live music, and other events, with beautiful views of the Hudson River.
Tibbetts Brook Park in Yonkers
355 Midland Ave., Yonkers
Westchester’s first park offers swimming, hiking, outdoor fitness areas, pickleball courts, and more. Parking fees apply.
ArtsWestchester Events
Stay updated on free family and teen programs, concerts, screenings, and performances throughout the county.
Van der Donck Park Yonkers
41 Dock St., Yonkers
Walk and picnic by the river. See various nature and species in and around the river, including eels!
John Jay Homestead in Katonah
400 Jay St, Katonah
Tour the historic estate and visit the Saturday farmers’ market.
Beverly E. Smith Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden in Yonkers
19 Dudley St, Yonkers
Relax among pollinators at Lenoir Preserve, open from dawn to dusk, all year-long.
Marshlands Conservancy in Rye
Route 1, Rye
Explore 147 acres of trails and shoreline, including five unique ecological habitats: forest, meadow, salt marsh, shoreline, and pond.
Westchester Cultural Events
Attend free events like Westchester Roots, the Wakanda Celebration, or Ecuadorian music in Sleepy Hollow.
The Ground Glass in Rye
1 Milton Rd., Rye
View fine photographic art at one of the region’s most respected photography societies.
Westchester Farm Trail
A 17‑mile route connecting 13 farms from Sleepy Hollow to North Salem—ideal for older kids.
Jay Heritage Estate in Rye
210 Boston Post Rd, Rye
Explore the 23‑acre former home of John Jay.
Croton River Park Kayaking
1A Croton Point Ave, Croton‑on‑Hudson
Paddle on the Hudson; parking fees may apply.
Hit the Beaches
Enjoy family time at Rye Playland (with summer fireworks), Glen Island Park, and Croton Point Park. Parking fees may apply.
