This week's list brings together the best free experiences to help you plan memorable moments with your kids, without spending a dollar.

Free Family Events for the Week of 1/14-1/20

Drum Circle Session Join percussionist Gregory Taylor and friends for a community drum circle open to all ages. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 5:30 pm. All ages. Staten Island Urban Center, 206 Bay St., Staten Island



BE BOLD: Ballet Programming NYC Parks, in partnership with the Misty Copeland Foundation, invites children to enroll in the BE BOLD afterschool dance program, a fun introductory ballet class with live music. The BE BOLD program offers a new approach to afterschool dance education for young children that makes ballet accessible, affordable, and fun. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 3:45 – 4:45 pm. Ages 6 – 12. Advance registration required. Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx



Gabba Gabba We Accept You: Ramones Music, Reading and Crafts Workshop Celebrate Forest Hills native sons the Ramones on the occasion of the newly published picture book “Gabba Gabba We Accept You: The Wondrous Tale of Joey Ramone,” written by Jay Ruttenberg and illustrated by Lucinda Schreiber. The book’s creators will be joined by the guitarist and singer Kenneth Gordon, who will sing Ramones songs alongside a reading of the book and a fun crafts workshop! Thursday, Jan. 15, 3 – 4 pm. All ages. Oak Ridge, Forest Park, Forest Parkway #1, Queens



Community Access Thursday at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum Explore some of the most-loved exhibits, including toddler-favorite Totally Tots, the miniature shops of World Brooklyn, the NEST kids’ climber, and more. Then check out ColorLab, the family art studio located on the 2nd floor of the Museum, where artists of all ages can explore, make, and celebrate art. Plus, two special programs! Thursday, Jan. 15, 2 – 5 pm. Ages 10 and younger. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn



Wonderspark Puppets at High Bridge It’s a puppet show double feature with ‘The Lion and the Mouse’ and ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’. Each fable is highly interactive, and kids will learn about forgiveness, the power of kindness, and good sportsmanship. Friday, Jan. 16, 4 – 5 pm. Ages 6 – 12. High Bridge Library, 78 West 168th St., Bronx



Pop-Up Science: Bouncy Putty Create putty that you can bounce and enjoy a special story time. Friday, Jan. 16, 3 – 5 pm. Ages 5 – 12. Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Manhattan



MLK Jr. Day of Service Shoreline Cleanup In honor of MLK Jr. Day, volunteer to clean debris off Old Mill Creek’s shoreline! Saturday, Jan. 17, 1 – 3 pm. All ages. Shirley Chisholm State Park – Fountain Side, 950 Fountain Ave., Brooklyn



Winter Shoreline Wildlife Watch Explore the shore on World Snow Day! Raritan Bay features many species of winter waterfowl and seals can often be seen basking nearby. Use binoculars and spotting scopes along the beach to view wildlife. Sunday, Jan. 18, 1 – 2 pm. All ages. Lemon Creek Park, Sharrott Ave. and Hylan Blvd., Staten Island



Craft & Story Time Visit the Garden and enjoy a special story time and crafts. Monday, Jan. 19, 8 am – 3 pm. Ages 10 and younger. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Queens

Ice Theatre of New York City Skate Concert Ice Theatre of New York brings breathtaking ice choreography performed by their young skating apprentices and professional ensemble members to The Rink. Be dazzled by some of the city’s most talented skaters during this lunchtime performance. Tuesday, Jan. 20, 12:35 – 12:50 pm. All ages. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave., Manhattan

How to Make the Most of The Free Family Activities in NYC

Attending free kids’ and family events in New York City can be much easier and more enjoyable than you might expect. They are designed with families in mind, providing a welcoming atmosphere from the moment you arrive. Most event locations have staff or volunteers who are always present to guide you, answer questions, and help you settle into the activities without any pressure. You are free to make the most of each experience and enjoy a full week of free family-friendly moments across the city.

Check the Event Schedule Ahead of Time : You can begin by looking up event dates, times, and locations online. You can make little efforts to know the starting time for most of the events. So, you won’t miss the activities that matter most to your family.

Consider Age and Interests : Not every event is ideal for every child. Younger kids may actually enjoy parades, tree-lightings, or Santa meet-and-greets, while older children may be more engaged with hands-on workshops, cultural celebrations, or interactive performances. Planning this free event week with your child’s interests in mind ensures a more enjoyable experience.

Prepare Essentials : Come along with a few simple items such as water, snacks, a camera, and weather-appropriate clothing. Warm layers may not be needed for some NYC indoor events, but outdoor parades or tree-lightings can require coats, hats, and gloves.

Arrive Early When Possible : Popular events like Nordstrom’s Santa Snow Show or BRIC’s Winter Wonderland can get really busy. It’s advisable to arrive early when going to such events. So, you can have a better spot and get better photo opportunities.

Engage and Explore : Take advantage of all the activities offered at the event. Many events have crafts, music, performances, and interactive experiences. Encourage your kids to participate fully. It’s a chance to create holiday memories without spending any money.

Return Anytime: Free family events often run weekly or throughout the season. If your family can’t attend one week, many activities repeat, so you can plan another visit when it’s convenient.

By following these simple steps, you can make the most of NYC’s free kids events, enjoy the holiday season, and create memorable experiences for your whole family without stress or cost.

