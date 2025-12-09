10 Free Kid & Family Activities in NYC This Week.

The free family activities this week in NYC are Santa Snow Show, Broadway Under the Stars, Historic Richmond Town Tree Lighting, Parade on Rockaway, Bronx Terminal Market Winter Wonderland, Bric’s Winter Wonderland 2025, Holiday Craft Workshop, Astoria Park Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade, and annual Kwanzaa Celebration. These free family activities offer everything from Santa meet-and-greets and Broadway performances to festive parades, tree lightings, winter workshops, and cultural celebrations.

We always feature great family events on New York Family, and you can also find many more on our calendar of events. This week’s list brings together the best free experiences to help you plan memorable moments with your kids, without spending a dollar. In addition, each week we also share ten things you can do for FREE for the week ahead throughout the five boroughs. Scroll down to plan your week!

Top Free Spots for Santa Photos: Santa Snow Show at Nordstrom, Bronx Terminal Market Winter Wonderland, Historic Richmond Town Tree Lighting, Astoria Park Tree Lighting

Great Picks for Live Performances: Broadway Under the Stars, BRIC’s Winter Wonderland

Perfect for Holiday Parades: Parade on Rockaway, Christmas Parade to Maria Hernandez Park

Ideal for Hands-On Activities: Holiday Craft Workshop at Greenbelt Nature Center

Top Highlights for Tree Lightings: Historic Richmond Town, Astoria Park, Brooklyn Tree Lighting & Parade

Recommended Indoor Events for Families: Santa Snow Shows at Nordstrom, BRIC’s Winter Wonderland, Broadway Under the Stars, Bronx Terminal Market Winter Wonderland

Standout Cultural Experiences: Annual Kwanzaa Celebration at Hostos Center

These family activities offer an easy way to enjoy holiday fun without spending a dime. From festive parades and interactive craft workshops to live performances, tree lightings, and Santa meet-and-greets, there’s always something for every family. Whether you’re seeking indoor entertainment or outdoor holiday magic, these free kids’ events and holiday experiences make planning your week simple and memorable.

Free Family Events for the Week of 12/10-12/16

Little Sprouts: Jump and Play Toddlers will develop physically, socially, and emotionally through fun games and group activities. Each session begins with an exercise and will include free play, musical activities, problem solving activities, active games, and arts & crafts. Dec. 10 – 15, Wednesday, Friday, and Monday, 11 am – noon. Ages 1 – 3. A.R.R.O.W. Field House, 35-30 35th St., Queens



Winter Discovery Night Why do animals hibernate? How are snowflakes all so different? Explore all your winter wonderings with a fun, hands-on evening full of science, art, and creativity. Enjoy hot cocoa and self-guided activities outdoors along the lit pathways. Thursday, Dec. 11, 4 – 6 pm. Ages 5 and older. Advanced registration encouraged. Wave Hill House, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx



2025 Washington Square Tree Lighting Ceremony The Rob Susman Brass Quartet, vocalist Linseigh Green and children and grown-ups alike will sing holiday songs leading up to the lighting of the tree. Santa Claus himself has promised to appear, candy canes in hand, and will lead the children in the illumination countdown. Thursday, Dec. 11, 6 – 7 pm. All ages. Washington Square Park Arch, 17 Washington Square North, Manhattan



Santaland at Bloomingdale’s All aboard the Happy Together Express! Santaland is always a must-visit destination at the Flagship during the holiday season! Stop by for pictures with Santa, treats, and more surprises. Dec. 12, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, through Dec. 23; Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm, through Dec. 21; Dec. 24, 9 am – 5 pm. All ages. Bloomingdale’s 1000 Lexington Ave., Manhattan



It’s a Winter Wonderland Families and children are invited to join in some winter fun and bring in the season with icicles and snowflakes. Activities will include arts and crafts, winter games, a tree lighting, and a special visit from Santa himself. Thursday, Dec. 12, 4:30 – 7 pm. All ages. Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx



41st Annual Kickoff to Kwanzaa Celebration This vibrant celebration welcomes families and community members of all ages to honor the traditions and principles of Kwanzaa through art, music, learning, and togetherness. Saturday, Dec. 13, 9:30 am – 6 pm. All ages. Langston Hughes Library, 100-01 Northern Blvd., Queens



Immerse Yourself in Chinese Culture Join King Plaza for a captivating cultural experience hosted by the Traditional Culture Reviving Center, dedicated to bringing the rich tapestry of Chinese heritage to life. In this unique event, families are invited to participate in two cherished traditions: the art of Chinese name calligraphy and the delicate craft of paper flower making. Saturdays, 11 am – 6 pm, through Dec. 20. All ages. Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn



Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah Lighting As the largest menorah in Brooklyn since 1985, this annual celebration brings out celebrants from all over the borough and beyond. Come out for one, or all eight nightly events featuring live music and hot latkes for all. Plus, special gifts for children. For the 1st Night of Chanukah, there will be a special free concert with world renowned Jewish music group, Pumpidisa. Dec. 14, 4 pm; Dec. 15 – 18, 6 pm; Dec. 19, 3:30 pm; Dec. 20, 7:15 pm; Dec. 21, 5 pm. All ages. Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn



Art in the Park: Pinecone Gnome Ornaments Create pinecone gnome ornaments using nature’s own materials during this drop-in art program. Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 – 3 pm. All ages. Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, 2351 Veterans Road West, Staten Island



Hanukkah Storytime + Craft Celebrate Hanukkah with stories, creativity, and fun! Begin with a cozy storytime, where children can enjoy festive tales about lights, miracles, and togetherness. After the stories, kids can make their own simple Hanukkah craft to take home. Monday, Dec. 15, 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Ages 12 and younger. St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., Staten Island

Detailed Table of Free Kid & Family Activities in NYC (12/3–12/9)

Event Name Date & Time Age group Location Borough Description Santa Snow Show & Elf-ies with Santa Daily, 2 pm & 6 pm, through Dec. 24 All ages Nordstrom NYC Flagship, 225 W 57th St. Manhattan Indoor Santa Snow Show with performers, characters, magical snowfall & photos with Santa Broadway Under the Stars Thursday, Dec. 4, 5 pm All ages The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle Manhattan Performances from The Lion King, Aladdin, Hell’s Kitchen, plus conversations with Broadway stars. Historic Richmond Town Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 5, 5–6 pm All ages Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave. Staten Island Holiday tree lighting with entertainment and Santa greetings. Parade on Rockaway Saturday, Dec. 6, 5 pm All ages 130th–143rd St. & Rockaway Blvd. Queens Queens’ biggest parade with floats, dancers, and a visit to Hope Holiday Winter Village. Bronx Terminal Market Winter Wonderland Saturday, Dec. 6, 1–3:30 pm All ages Bronx Terminal Market, 610 Exterior Street Bronx Holiday event with Santa, arts & crafts, giveaways, photo ops, and DJ Big Ive. BRIC’s Winter Wonderland 2025 Saturday, Dec. 6, 12–4 pm All ages BRIC House, 647 Fulton St. Brooklyn Art, music, dance, interactive media, hot cider, live shows, and festive activities. Holiday Craft Workshop Sunday, Dec. 7, 11 am–12:30 pm All ages (registration required) Greenbelt Nature Center, 700 Rockland Ave. Staten Island Holiday craft-making using natural & upcycled materials. Astoria Park Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Sunday, Dec. 7, 4–5:15 pm All ages Astoria Park Lawn, 19 19th St. Queens Caroling, The Sugarplums performance, plus a Santa appearance. Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade Monday, Dec. 8, 5–7 pm All ages Knickerbocker Ave. & Myrtle Ave. Brooklyn Parade to Maria Hernandez Park with music, activities, and free hot chocolate. Annual Kwanzaa Celebration Tuesday, Dec. 9, 4 pm All ages Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture, 450 Grand Concourse Bronx Kwanzaa celebration with music, dance, and cultural performances.

How to Make the Most of The Free Family Activities in NYC

Attending free kids’ and family events in New York City can be much easier and more enjoyable than you might expect. They are designed with families in mind, providing a welcoming atmosphere from the moment you arrive. Most event locations have staff or volunteers who are always present to guide you, answer questions, and help you settle into the activities without any pressure. You are free to make the most of each experience and enjoy a full week of free family-friendly moments across the city.

Check the Event Schedule Ahead of Time : You can begin by looking up event dates, times, and locations online. You can make little efforts to know the starting time for most of the events. So, you won’t miss the activities that matter most to your family. Consider Age and Interests : Not every event is ideal for every child. Younger kids may actually enjoy parades, tree-lightings, or Santa meet-and-greets, while older children may be more engaged with hands-on workshops, cultural celebrations, or interactive performances. Planning this free event week with your child’s interests in mind ensures a more enjoyable experience. Prepare Essentials : Come along with a few simple items such as water, snacks, a camera, and weather-appropriate clothing. Warm layers may not be needed for some NYC indoor events, but outdoor parades or tree-lightings can require coats, hats, and gloves. Arrive Early When Possible : Popular events like Nordstrom’s Santa Snow Show or BRIC’s Winter Wonderland can get really busy. It’s advisable to arrive early when going to such events. So, you can have a better spot and get better photo opportunities. Engage and Explore : Take advantage of all the activities offered at the event. Many events have crafts, music, performances, and interactive experiences. Encourage your kids to participate fully. It’s a chance to create holiday memories without spending any money. Return Anytime: Free family events often run weekly or throughout the season. If your family can’t attend one week, many activities repeat, so you can plan another visit when it’s convenient.

By following these simple steps, you can make the most of NYC’s free kids events, enjoy the holiday season, and create memorable experiences for your whole family without stress or cost.

Questions Families Often Ask

Is registration required ahead of time for the free activities?

Most NYC free events do not require registration, but a few, like craft workshops at Greenbelt Nature Center, ask that you register in advance. So, it’s always best to check the event’s website or contact organizers before attending.

What ages are these events suitable for?

These NYC free events are family-friendly and generally suitable for all ages. Some cool activities, like parades and Santa meet-and-greets, are ideal for younger children, while interactive workshops and cultural performances may appeal more to older kids.

Is it advisable to bring more than one child to the events?

Families are welcome to bring multiple children to these events, and most venues and outdoor spaces can comfortably accommodate groups of all sizes.

Are these events wheelchair and stroller accessible?

Most venues and outdoor locations are accessible to strollers and wheelchairs. For specific accessibility details, please check the event’s website or contact organizers in advance.

How early should one arrive to get good spots for popular NYC free events?

It’s always recommended to arrive early, especially for high-demand activities like Santa meet-and-greets or BRIC’s Winter Wonderland. However, arriving 15–30 minutes before they begin can help you secure good viewing spots.