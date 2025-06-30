A Guide to Food Pantries and Food Resources in NYC

There are over 500 locations that provide emergency food across the city.

Summer in the city can be a magical time. From beautiful Manhattan henge sunsets, to lively Broadway musicals, and tons of things to do with the kids, the summer months are filled with suspense and adventure. However, many New York City families are also filled with hunger.

Psst… Check Out NYC Kids Eat Free This Summer at NYC Parks, Pools and Libraries

According to City Harvest, more than 1.4 million New Yorkers are experiencing food insecurity. Many families struggle with not having enough to eat during the summer months, and children struggle as school is the only guaranteed breakfast and lunch for them.

“Pantries play a critical role in our city, providing free food so that families can stretch their limited budgets further, which in turn helps them pay for other essentials like childcare and rent,” says Meryl Rothstein, Director of Communications at the organization. “50% of working-aged New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet amid an affordability crisis in our city.”



Amid inflation, the cost of food increased by 26% between 2020 to 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, making it harder for families to feed themselves. Studies from City Harvest shared with Gothamist also reveal that approximately one million New Yorkers and their families rely on food pantries each month, while nearly triple (3 million) receive food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Many of our neighbors struggle to afford food to put on the table even when working one or multiple jobs,” says HelloFresh’s Hunger Hero Campaign member and celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who recently gave away 1,500 meals to Brooklyn families. However, even food pantries aren’t immune to the ongoing rise in the cost of goods due to tariffs. Earlier this year, many pantries across the city struggled to fill their shelves due to federal policy changes, our sister publication amNewYork reported. Bernath suggests getting involved with your local pantries to help make a difference.

“Look in your own pantry and see if you have any non-perishables that you can donate to your local bank or soup kitchen. You can make this an activity with your kids who are off from school, to find unneeded, unopened pantry items, and check they don’t expire soon. It’s a great way to get your whole family involved.”

The city has over 500 locations that offer relief and resources. If you need assistance, you may visit any one of the locations below or the Department of Youth & Community Development for the full list.

Psst… Check Out New NYC Budget Expands 2K Child Care, Boosts Special Needs Services, and Adds $220M in Child Care Vouchers

Brooklyn

6806 5th Ave.

(347) 560-6700

2010 Fulton St.

(718) 773-3551

795 Lexington Ave.

(718) 574-0058

1372 Coney Island Ave.

(718) 972-4446 ext. 208

2114 Mermaid Ave.

(718) 415-1170

1090 Coney Island Ave.

(347) 865-2769

6803 5th Ave.

(551) 280-6724

Queens

25‑82 Steinway St.

astoriafoodpantry@gmail.com

150‑62 78th Rd.

Info@KehilatPantry.org

79th St. between 25th and 30th Ave.

beirneam@aol.com

454 Beach 67th St.

(718) 634-7172

203-05 32nd Ave.

(718) 939-6137

108-25 62nd Dr.

(718) 592-5757

Bronx

BronxWorks – Twin Parks West Community Center

355 East 183rd St.

(347) 862‑9538

330 East 138th St.

(718) 402‑7866

1290 Hoe Ave.

(917) 423‑2701

2141 Holland Ave., Suite ML

(347) 658-8000

214 E 181st.

(347) 963-2878

Manhattan

77 Water St.

(212) 453-9511

701 Ft. Washington Ave.

(212) 791-4590

1011 First Avenue, 6th Floor

(646) 794-2438

151 West 30th St.

(212) 699-6608

55 W 15th St.

(212) 627‑2100

Staten Island

56 Bay St. 4th Floor

(718) 808-1401

543 Cary Ave.

(718) 980-7037

1466 Manor Rd.

(718) 475-5227

304 Port Richmond Ave.

(718) 727-4435