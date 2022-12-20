Food Banks and Food Pantries in NYC

As the winter season sets in, many people in New York might struggle to feed themselves and their families. There are many programs around New York that provide food to individuals in need all year round.

Here are some food banks and food pantries around New York City that provide grocery items, hot meals and other food and social services to families in need.

Psst… Check out Elizabeth’s Law for CMV Education Passes in New York.

East Harlem Location

8 East 109th St., New York, NY

Bronx Location

1290 Hoe Ave., Bronx, NY

NY Common Pantry offers fresh nutritious free food from two New York City locations to qualifying participants. One of the programs they offer is Choice Pantry, which provides families with pantry packages including grocery items from five food categories: protein, dairy, grains, fruits and vegetables.

Another program they offer is Hot Meals, providing hot balanced meals from the pantry’s East Harlem location. In addition, their Mobile Pantry provides food and other resources to families by removing barriers like transportation costs.

Various Locations Around NYC

The Food Bank of New York City’s Community Kitchen offers grab-and-go meals on weekdays in Harlem. They also offer the Youth Supper Klub, a free meal service specifically for children, teens and parents in need. Parents can come and pick up meals for everyone in their household.

Families can also visit their community pantry to receive groceries. In addition to food programs, Food Bank for New York City can provide assistance for applying for SNAP, getting a cell phone, health care and more.

108 East 51st St., New York, NY

People from all backgrounds are welcome at Crossroads Community Services. To-go meal services are offered throughout the week. Breakfast is served hot and fresh Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday. Saturday morning brunch features hot meals as well as pastries, milk, fresh fruit and coffee.

Dinner, offered daily, consists of food donated and rescued from local hotels and restaurants. Crossroads also offers a Food Pantry every Thursday from 10 am to 1 pm, where they distribute grocery bags full of proteins, grains, vegetables, and fruits.

296 9th Ave, New York, NY

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen’s mission is to spread respect and hospitality to people that are in need. They serve free nutritious meals through various programs, including daily meal service (served every weekday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm), pantry program, meal outreach and Sunday supper.

The meal outreach program delivers bagged breakfasts and lunches to those in need throughout Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen. Monthly Sunday suppers don’t require an RSVP: just show up and enjoy dinner. They set up tables and chairs in the church so everyone can come and eat together.

1745 1 St Ave., New York, NY

The market-food pantry distributes fresh produce and pantry staples to New Yorkers. Guests that are experiencing homelessness can also receive other essential items for self-care, like socks and underwear, hygiene kits and sleeping bags.

Other programs include the Tuesday Night Community Dinner, where they give out restaurant-quality food. Urban Outreach Center also offers social services like mail distribution, which allows guests to begin the process of obtaining necessary paperwork and applying for jobs, and a job readiness resource center.

Various Locations Around NYC

In addition to their food distribution centers, The Campaign Against Hunger’s food programs include Health 360, a wellness program for seniors; Healthy Bloomers, which gives young children hands-on healthy living opportunities; Healthy Families and Healthy Communities, a program that fosters intergenerational learning about meal preparation; the Weekend Healthy Snack Program and more.

They also help to serve their community beyond just providing food through offering social services like SNAP screenings, referrals to employment training, tax preparation and filing and enrollment in public health insurance.