Flourish at Sky Bloom at the Edge

This summer instead of buying yourself flowers, immerse yourself in Sky Bloom, an enchanting new floral immersive experience taking over the sky deck at The Edge now through September 4.

Families will love celebrating the fun of the flower power coupled with the epic views in the indoor portion of The Edge’s 100th floor sky deck. This is not your typical flower installation.

There are over 100,000 florals, both natural and artificial, with floor mirrors so families feel like they are in a kaleidoscope of infinite florals. The kids will love the beautiful, photo-worthy experience.

Families will also love that Sky Bloom is included in the cost of admission to The Edge, so they can experience this bountiful bloom while also taking in the sights of the city for a truly spectacular adventure.

“A visit to Edge is in itself a thrilling immersive experience as you find yourself surrounded by the entire New York City skyline from all vantage points,” said Jason Horkin, Vice President, Hudson Yards Experiences. “We look forward to taking those visuals to the next level this summer with Sky Bloom, offering New Yorkers and visitors a new breathtaking way to frame the city sights.”

At Sky Bloom, guests step into an immersive floral display all while taking in unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City’s iconic skyline.

Created by the renowned floral artist Ivie Joy and with changing arrangements throughout the summer months, visitors and locals alike will feel like they are entering a floral wonderland with flowers of all shapes, sizes, and colors, including garden roses, ranunculus, poppies, and wisteria, from 1,100 feet in the air!

“Upon entering Edge, guests will find themselves encapsulated in the ultimate sensorial experience—over 100,000 blooms thoughtfully curated to reflect floral art in fluid motion with the city beyond,” said Ivie Joy, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Ivie Joy Floral Arts + Events. “Whimsical elements featuring hydrangea, eucalyptus, lavender, poppies, and wisteria frame the expansive New York City skyline. Ivie Joy Floral Arts was born in the heart of New York City and this installation was designed to reflect the love we feel for the place we call home.”

Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere with an outdoor viewing area that features a breathtaking glass floor, angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors.

Edge is also home to City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world. Located atop the sky deck, City Climb challenges guests to scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot supertall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper.

