First-Ever NYC Christmas Carousel Coming to Herald Square

A Christmas Carousel for NYC families is arriving in Herald Square this season!

Like so many, when I was a kid, I remember watching Miracle on 34th Street with my mom each year. It was exciting to tune in every Christmas while waiting for Santa, but not nearly as exciting as when we hopped on the F train, went to Macy’s Herald Square, and I got to see Macy’s Santaland with my own eyes. In fact, the only thing more exciting may have been years later, when I introduced my own kids to it when they were little. I have some of our best holiday photos right in the middle of the busy 34th St. store.

This year, a new Christmas milestone is coming to Greeley Square for the very first time, and it will very likely become a new long-lasting holiday memory for the new generation of city kids.

A two-story Christmas Carousel will be centered right in the middle of Midtown, just steps from Herald Square Park, Macy’s Santaland, and the Macy’s Holiday Square shops. This double-decker, beautifully lit ride will give kids and adults 360-degree views of the city’s holiday lights all the way up Broadway.

Tickets are on sale now, although it doesn’t open until November 21st. Each ticket is $7 per ride, and kids must be at least 42 inches tall to ride on their own. Younger kids need an adult with them, and standing chaperones ride free (one per child).

If you book tickets online, you can skip the ticketing line and go straight to the boarding area. Just note that riders need to exit and re-enter for every new ride, even with multiple tickets, and you may need to wait in line again. Children under 42” must have an adult with them, and chaperones can stand and ride for free—one per child.

The new carousel is located at 33rd St. and Greeley Square, and will run daily from November 21 through January 6, from 10 am to 10 pm. Though it will stay open in light rain, it will shut down during heavier weather. Check the website for updates before you go.

The Day Won’t Be Complete Without Visiting Macy’s Santaland

While you’re visiting the new Christmas Carousel, it’s only natural that a trip to Macy’s Santaland will be on the day’s itinerary. Macy’s Santaland has been a holiday tradition since 1862. If you’ve been to it before, you know that once you get off the escalator or elevator on the 8th floor of the Herald Square store, you and, more importantly, your kids, are instantly transcended into a Christmas scene right out of a movie.

You’ll see decorated winter trees, lights, and holiday figures, like nutcrackers and reindeer. There’s the Rainbow Bridge, life-sized trains, and a winter village filled with detailed elf scenes (plus friendly elves are around to help visitors find their way around). Older kids might recognize the famous area from the movie “Elf.” Some characters like Rudolph are occasional surprises, but even if they aren’t there when you go, the setup is immersive. It hits all of your senses and is so visually engaging and fun. The music alone gets you in the holiday spirit.

There is a bit of walking and waiting, and it can get crowded, so make sure lunch is on the menu before waiting in line to see Santa!

