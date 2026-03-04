A giant countdown clock and local fan events bring the World Cup excitement right to our backyard.

History in the Making with the FIFA World Cup

Somehow, over the past few years, soccer (called football almost everywhere else in the world) has become increasingly popular in the U.S., and it will surely reach a whole new level when the FIFA World Cup 2026 arrives in our area this summer.

The 2026 tournament is set to make history as the first World Cup ever hosted by three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Eight matches, including the final, will be played at MetLife Stadium. The first local match is June 13 (Brazil vs. Morocco), and the final match is set for July 19.

How Kids Can Join the FIFA Fun

A World Cup countdown clock has been unveiled at The Shops at Columbus Circle, with less than 100 days until the big event. More fan events and family-friendly programming are in the works as June gets closer. Local shops are already selling team gear and jerseys.

From July 4 to July 19, Rockefeller Center is turning into a World Cup hub with the New York New Jersey World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village. Fans can catch all 104 matches live, enjoy a lively soccer pitch at the iconic rink, explore the Champions’ Garden honoring past World Cup legends, and take part in interactive fan zones packed with culture, entertainment, and community activities.

Tickets for the games at MetLife are on sale, but be forewarned, they are pricey. Even without tickets, this can still be an exciting and memorable time for your kids, especially if they are soccer fans.

If your child is on a soccer team, you might want to plan a watch party with their teammates. Even if they aren’t on a team, a watch party with your family and friends can be one of the best ways to join in the fun (not to mention far away from crowds and in the AC!). It’s probably one of the best ways for younger and sensitive children.

Expect Big Crowds in NYC for FIFA

Between the FIFA World Cup and the mass celebrations in place to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday, the city is going to get very crowded this summer. Millions of visitors are expected to travel to the New York–New Jersey region over the 40-day tournament.

So when traveling with the kids, especially if you’ll be heading in from Long Island, Westchester, or other areas, prepare for very crowded subways and for city attractions and restaurants to fill up quickly.

The Federal Transit Administration is adding $100 million to help host cities handle the extra crowds, which should help, but expect delays, especially on game days. If you’ve got summer camps, day trips, or flights in June or July, check the match schedule ahead of time to avoid surprises. Be aware that most trains, buses, and roads will be busier than usual, so give yourself extra travel time.

Team USA will play its first match in Los Angeles on June 12. The official roster will be announced on May 26 in NYC.

