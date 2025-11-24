Festive New Holiday Books for Kids 2025

When nighttime rolls around, your kids probably like to be tucked in with their favorite stories. As the holidays approach, keep things festive with some new but sure to be timeless tales. From Christmas to Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, there are holiday books for every kid to treasure – maybe even for years to come.

By Random House, Illustrated by Paul Roberts

Ages 0-3

Learn the true meaning of Christmas with baby Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who, and Max in this adorable board book that shines with foil and glitter, and will capture the hearts and attention of the youngest Dr. Seuss fans.

By Anna Dewdney, Illustrated by JT Morrow

Ages 2-5 years

Llama Llama is determined to find the perfect gift for Mama in this charming Christmas installment of the beloved Llama Llama picture book series! Complete with short, simple text, festive illustrations, and a reassuring message, this holiday installments is sure to be a Christmas classic that readers can enjoy again and again.

Written by Lauren Holowaty, Illustrated by Kiara Hankinson, Jemma Bayley, and Costa Kassab

Ages 3-5

Experience the magic of Christmas Eve with Bluey and the Heeler family in this sweet spin on the classic, The Night Before Christmas.

By Carolyn Fabris, Illustrated by Yen Abis

Ages 3-7

Discover the magic of Christmas at Grandma’s house as two children seek out a hiding Santa! This charming book is a fun read for grandparents and grandkids together.

By Claire Tattersfield, Illustrated by Rob Sayegh Jr.

Ages 3-7

A hilarious and sweet Christmas adventure starring the adorable New York Times bestselling Valentine’s Day pig Cupig and set with clever rhyming text and comically expressive art.

By Leslie Kimmelman, Illustrated by Tom Brannon

Ages 3-7

Horton’s enchanting new adventure blends together the timeless charm of Dr. Seuss with the rich traditions of this beloved Jewish holiday. Written and illustrated in the iconic style of Dr. Seuss’s Horton Hears a Who!, this read-aloud is great for learning about Hanukkah traditions such as eating fried latkes and spinning dreidels, and it celebrates the Jewish Festival of Lights, making it the perfect gift this holiday season.

By Talia Benamy

Ages 3-8

To the tune of Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star comes Twinkle Twinkle Hanukkah. This charming lyrical picture book celebrates the history of Hanukkah while engaging little ones in a fun sing-song read aloud.

By Frank Tupta, Illustrated by Josh Cleland

Ages 4-6

Santa must use his construction vehicles and crew to save Christmas in this delightful and festive new picture book for families to enjoy reading each holiday season.

By Nyasha Williams and Sidney Rose McCall, Illustrated by Sawyer Cloud

Ages 4-8

Kids will enjoy this celebration of the beauty, power, and faith of the African-American community as reflected in the principles of Kwanzaa.

Written and Illustrated by Matt Tavares

Ages 4-8

In this all-new Christmas tale, Dasher the reindeer discovers that the only thing better than making Christmas magic is making a new friend to share it with.

by Jarrett Pumphrey and Jerome Pumphrey

Ages 4-8

Caldecott Honorees Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey deliver heart, hope, and holiday cheer in this magical companion to The Old Truck and The Old Boat.

By Lee Wind, Illustrated by Karl West

Ages 4-8

When Skylar’s family discovers they forgot to pack a Hanukkah menorah for their winter vacation, Skylar’s creative thinking saves the celebration with unusual and silly replacements.

Written and Illustrated by Jan Brett

Ages 4-8

This is a snowy adventure about a boy, his adorable pug, and the Christmas sweater that saves the day. Filled with stunning art from #1 New York Times bestselling artist Jan Brett, this picture book is the perfect gift for not only the children in your life, but also dog lovers and knitters of all ages.

Written by Nathan Christopher, Illustrated by Pablo Pino

Ages 4-8

In this hilarious holiday adventure, sure to become one of your child’s favorite holiday books, a precocious young boy writes a letter to Santa full of outrageous requests and gets more than he bargained for when Santa writes back!

By Jory John, Illustrated by Pete Oswald

Ages 4-8

From the #1 New York Times bestselling creators of the Food Group series comes a deluxe paper-over-board Christmas picture book featuring the ever-popular character the Big Cheese. To make things extra fun, the book includes a tear sheet of twelve holiday cards.

By Chanda A. Bell, Illustrated by Michael Austin

Tweens & Teens

From the beloved creator and bestselling author of the iconic holiday brand The Elf on the Shelf, comes an original and enchanting middle grade novel featuring an epic holiday adventure. Readers will discover the marvelous origins of young Saint Nick and the magical creatures of One True North as they battle to save the spirit of Christmas from an ominous force whose sole purpose is to spread hate and fear.

By Betsy Aldredge

Age 12 and up

From menorahs to moments of magic, teens will fall in love with this cozy holiday romance about a New York teen snowed in a small Texas town for Hanukkah.

