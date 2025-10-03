Fairs and Festivals in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County October 2025 - Westchester Family

Fairs and Festivals in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County in October 2025
Embrace the cooler weather, enjoy tasty fall treats, and head out to one or more of these festive events in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County!
Westchester
Garrison Craft
Garrison Art Center, 23 Garrison’s Landing, Garrison
Oct. 4 – 5, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission
Garrison Craft will feature over 60 artisans with live music by local musicians, regional food vendors, and pottery demonstrations by teaching artists. Artisans at the top of their craft are featured at this spectacular location with majestic river views. Garrison Craft offers an exquisite spot to shop and is an essential experience in the Hudson Valley for collectors of handmade, traditional, and alternative crafts. The juried artists showcase furniture, photography, jewelry, glass, fiber art, fine art, ceramics, wood, decorative art, and more.
6th Annual ARToberFest 2025
Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Road, Ossining
Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 am – 4 pm
All ages
$15 parking pass
The 6th Annual ARToberFest features visual artists, live musicians, food, and live and interactive projects. It is a magical experience for all ages!
Ridgetoberfest at Ridge Hill
Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy an afternoon filled with family-friendly activities and exciting entertainment in Parks Plaza, along Market Street, and in Town Square. The day will include live music by The Naked Soul Band, face painting, roaming entertainment, and more.
Eastchester Columbus Day Carnival
Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains Road, Eastchester
Oct. 11 – 13, Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 11 pm; Monday, 1 – 6 pm
All ages
Free admission; $35 wristband
Eastchester Columbus Day Carnival offers families a spectacular carnival complete with rides, games, food, and fun!
Fall Fest 2025
Belvedere Estate, 723 S. Broadway, Tarrytown
Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 am – 4 pm
All ages
Free admission
Celebrate autumn at Fall Fest 2025 — a free, family-friendly festival filled with seasonal fun, live entertainment, and community spirit! Kick off the day with an uplifting Worship in the Woods service at 11 am, then enjoy an afternoon packed with activities for all ages, including Pumpkin carving and hay rides, bouncy castles, sports and games, live music and performance, local vendors, food, and crafts.
Eastchester Columbus Day Parade
Parade assembles at Dempsey Place, Eastchester
Sunday, Oct. 12, noon
All ages
Free
Celebrate Italian heritage and pride with floats, community groups, first responders, local leaders, and more.
White Plains OktoberFest 2025
Mamaroneck Ave. bet. Quaroppas St. and Maple Ave., White Plains
Sunday, Oct. 12, 1 – 6 pm
All ages
$12 in advance; $16 day of event
Bring your Lederhosen and Dirndls and join thousands of residents and visitors in the heart of Westchester County to celebrate the return of White Plains OktoberFest. Enjoy German beers, seasonal food, and live music from an authentic Oompah band, Melina & the Oompahs. There will be fun competitions, games, and family activities. Step into the brand-new Oktoberfest Alpine Village, the perfect spot for families to celebrate together. This exciting expansion of Oktoberfest is designed especially with kids and parents in mind, creating a fun and welcoming space for all ages. 1 pm – 5 pm. Enjoy lively performances, free kids’ crafts, and plenty of games to keep everyone entertained. Visitors can also explore local vendors, play a round of mini golf, dance along with a dedicated DJ, and of course, savor delicious food throughout the day.
Rockland County
New York Renaissance Faire
New York Renaissance Faire, 600 State Route 17A, Tuxedo Park
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm, through Oct. 6.
All ages
$48; $43 senior 62 and older and Military; $20 ages 5-12
Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I, on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!
Nyack Arts & Crafts Walk
Nyack Memorial Park, 51 Piermont Ave., Nyack
Saturday, Oct. 4 – 5, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy this two-day outdoor festival filled with creativity, shopping, and cultural exploration. Listen to jazz, drumming, and local artists, enter for a chance to win prize baskets filled with artisanal products and gift cards donated by community partners, shop small, and more.
Fall Festival with BJ’s Restaurant
Nanuet Town Centre, 5101 Fashion Drive, Nanuet
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate fall with live music, pumpkin crafts, a flower bar, photo ops, cider treats, performers, and a lively Beer Garden sponsored by BJ’s Restaurant!
New City Street Fair 2025
New City Street Fair, Main St. and Congers Road, New City
Sunday, Oct. 5, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Explore all that New City has to offer, with over 160 exhibitors featuring arts, crafts, pottery, jewelry, delicious food, and two kids’ zones with rides and bouncy houses. A music stage featuring top bands will play all day and be heard throughout the fair. Plus, there is an exciting Touch-A-Truck arena with 8-9 interactive truck simulators!
Nyack Famous Street Fair
Downtown Nyack, 100 Main St., Nyack
Sunday, Oct. 12, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Spend a fall day in historic Nyack, located on the Hudson River. This promises to be a great opportunity to start on your holiday shopping list. The fair highlights over 300 exhibitors, from four states, with a diverse array of arts & crafts, new retail items, home decor & unique gifts lining downtown. In addition to the exciting items on display, attendees can indulge in a variety of all kinds of food & drinks ranging from Cousins Lobster truck, Thai, BBQ, empanadas, sausage & peppers, fried fish, Jamaican & Island foods. Also, French, American, and the popular NY Soda Jerks truck with old-fashioned egg creams & more can be seen. Nyack’s outdoor cafes will be offering fair specials. Music will be played at the Gazebo. Don’t forget to stop by Nyack’s many shops and interesting boutiques.
Pearl River Day
East Central Ave. between John and Main St., Pearl River
Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 am – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy a day filled with crafts, gourmet food, live music, and family-friendly activities.
Hudson Valley Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival
Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr., Pomona
Saturday, Oct. 18, noon – 5 pm
All ages
$5
Enjoy a day of craft beer, local food trucks, and live music! Indulge in tasty eats from a variety of food trucks and listen to live music, while kids hang out in the bouncehouses (1 pm – 4 pm) & playground!
12th Annual Fall Festival
Rockland History Month Fall Festival, 131 Germonds Road, West Nyack
Sunday, Oct. 19, noon – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Join the Revolution, the glorious cause! See how militia men of the American Revolutionary War lived in the 1770s. Heard’s Brigade of the New Jersey Militia seeks visitors to cheer on the encampment of 18th-century tents, open-fire pit cooking, militia drills, musket firing, and other living history demonstrations! Revolutionary War skirmish reenactments will take place at 1:15 pm and 2:30 pm. The day will also include old-time crafts, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, sheep shearing demonstrations, and more.
Nanuet Fall Festival
Lake Nanuet Park, 1 Lake Nanuet Drive, Nanuet
Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission
Enjoy family-friendly activities, live music, food and beer trucks, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a trunk-or-treat, and more. Costumes are encouraged!
Bergen County
Ridgefield Park Music Fest Street Fair
Held Along Main St., Ridgefield Park
Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission
Main Street will be transformed into a giant town block party with live music and entertainment, kiddie rides and games, great festival foods and food trucks, and so much more.
Fall Family Festival 2025
Kaplen JCC, 411 East Clinton Ave., Tenafly
Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
$36 per family
Get ready to “Fall into FUN” with the J and celebrate at this Fall Family Festival! This will be a spectacular autumn-themed day packed with activities and entertainment for the entire family. Event highlights include inflatables, face painting, delicious food trucks, a petting zoo and pony rides, pumpkin painting, live music, and more!
Great Fall Festival
Flat Rock Brook, 443 Van Nostrand Ave., Englewood
Sunday, Oct. 19, noon – 4 pm
All ages
$15
Experience the preserve in all its brilliant autumn colors while enjoying a day packed with music, food, and family fun. Tap your feet to live bluegrass with fan-favorite Blue Plate Special; Savor delicious bites from specialty food trucks and dine al fresco; Paddle on Quarry Pond a peaceful canoe ride; Explore the trails on a nature scavenger hunt; Get up close with animal ambassadors and a live rescue raptor presentation; Let your creativity shine with nature arts & crafts and face painting; Discover the new ADA-friendly boardwalk and wander through the sensory garden.
