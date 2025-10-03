Fairs and Festivals in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County October 2025 - Westchester Family

Fairs and Festivals in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County in October 2025

Embrace the cooler weather, enjoy tasty fall treats, and head out to one or more of these festive events in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County!

Westchester

Garrison Art Center, 23 Garrison’s Landing, Garrison

Oct. 4 – 5, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Garrison Craft will feature over 60 artisans with live music by local musicians, regional food vendors, and pottery demonstrations by teaching artists. Artisans at the top of their craft are featured at this spectacular location with majestic river views. Garrison Craft offers an exquisite spot to shop and is an essential experience in the Hudson Valley for collectors of handmade, traditional, and alternative crafts. The juried artists showcase furniture, photography, jewelry, glass, fiber art, fine art, ceramics, wood, decorative art, and more.

Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Road, Ossining

Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

$15 parking pass

The 6th Annual ARToberFest features visual artists, live musicians, food, and live and interactive projects. It is a magical experience for all ages!

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy an afternoon filled with family-friendly activities and exciting entertainment in Parks Plaza, along Market Street, and in Town Square. The day will include live music by The Naked Soul Band, face painting, roaming entertainment, and more.

Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains Road, Eastchester

Oct. 11 – 13, Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 11 pm; Monday, 1 – 6 pm

All ages

Free admission; $35 wristband

Eastchester Columbus Day Carnival offers families a spectacular carnival complete with rides, games, food, and fun!

Belvedere Estate, 723 S. Broadway, Tarrytown

Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate autumn at Fall Fest 2025 — a free, family-friendly festival filled with seasonal fun, live entertainment, and community spirit! Kick off the day with an uplifting Worship in the Woods service at 11 am, then enjoy an afternoon packed with activities for all ages, including Pumpkin carving and hay rides, bouncy castles, sports and games, live music and performance, local vendors, food, and crafts.

Parade assembles at Dempsey Place, Eastchester

Sunday, Oct. 12, noon

All ages

Free

Celebrate Italian heritage and pride with floats, community groups, first responders, local leaders, and more.

Mamaroneck Ave. bet. Quaroppas St. and Maple Ave., White Plains

Sunday, Oct. 12, 1 – 6 pm

All ages

$12 in advance; $16 day of event

Bring your Lederhosen and Dirndls and join thousands of residents and visitors in the heart of Westchester County to celebrate the return of White Plains OktoberFest. Enjoy German beers, seasonal food, and live music from an authentic Oompah band, Melina & the Oompahs. There will be fun competitions, games, and family activities. Step into the brand-new Oktoberfest Alpine Village, the perfect spot for families to celebrate together. This exciting expansion of Oktoberfest is designed especially with kids and parents in mind, creating a fun and welcoming space for all ages. 1 pm – 5 pm. Enjoy lively performances, free kids’ crafts, and plenty of games to keep everyone entertained. Visitors can also explore local vendors, play a round of mini golf, dance along with a dedicated DJ, and of course, savor delicious food throughout the day.

Rockland County

New York Renaissance Faire, 600 State Route 17A, Tuxedo Park

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm, through Oct. 6.

All ages

$48; $43 senior 62 and older and Military; $20 ages 5-12

Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I, on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!

Nyack Memorial Park, 51 Piermont Ave., Nyack

Saturday, Oct. 4 – 5, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy this two-day outdoor festival filled with creativity, shopping, and cultural exploration. Listen to jazz, drumming, and local artists, enter for a chance to win prize baskets filled with artisanal products and gift cards donated by community partners, shop small, and more.

Nanuet Town Centre, 5101 Fashion Drive, Nanuet

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate fall with live music, pumpkin crafts, a flower bar, photo ops, cider treats, performers, and a lively Beer Garden sponsored by BJ’s Restaurant!

New City Street Fair, Main St. and Congers Road, New City

Sunday, Oct. 5, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Explore all that New City has to offer, with over 160 exhibitors featuring arts, crafts, pottery, jewelry, delicious food, and two kids’ zones with rides and bouncy houses. A music stage featuring top bands will play all day and be heard throughout the fair. Plus, there is an exciting Touch-A-Truck arena with 8-9 interactive truck simulators!

Downtown Nyack, 100 Main St., Nyack

Sunday, Oct. 12, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Spend a fall day in historic Nyack, located on the Hudson River. This promises to be a great opportunity to start on your holiday shopping list. The fair highlights over 300 exhibitors, from four states, with a diverse array of arts & crafts, new retail items, home decor & unique gifts lining downtown. In addition to the exciting items on display, attendees can indulge in a variety of all kinds of food & drinks ranging from Cousins Lobster truck, Thai, BBQ, empanadas, sausage & peppers, fried fish, Jamaican & Island foods. Also, French, American, and the popular NY Soda Jerks truck with old-fashioned egg creams & more can be seen. Nyack’s outdoor cafes will be offering fair specials. Music will be played at the Gazebo. Don’t forget to stop by Nyack’s many shops and interesting boutiques.

East Central Ave. between John and Main St., Pearl River

Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a day filled with crafts, gourmet food, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr., Pomona

Saturday, Oct. 18, noon – 5 pm

All ages

$5

Enjoy a day of craft beer, local food trucks, and live music! Indulge in tasty eats from a variety of food trucks and listen to live music, while kids hang out in the bouncehouses (1 pm – 4 pm) & playground!

Rockland History Month Fall Festival, 131 Germonds Road, West Nyack

Sunday, Oct. 19, noon – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Revolution, the glorious cause! See how militia men of the American Revolutionary War lived in the 1770s. Heard’s Brigade of the New Jersey Militia seeks visitors to cheer on the encampment of 18th-century tents, open-fire pit cooking, militia drills, musket firing, and other living history demonstrations! Revolutionary War skirmish reenactments will take place at 1:15 pm and 2:30 pm. The day will also include old-time crafts, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, sheep shearing demonstrations, and more.

Lake Nanuet Park, 1 Lake Nanuet Drive, Nanuet

Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Enjoy family-friendly activities, live music, food and beer trucks, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a trunk-or-treat, and more. Costumes are encouraged!

Bergen County

Held Along Main St., Ridgefield Park

Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Main Street will be transformed into a giant town block party with live music and entertainment, kiddie rides and games, great festival foods and food trucks, and so much more.

Kaplen JCC, 411 East Clinton Ave., Tenafly

Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

$36 per family

Get ready to “Fall into FUN” with the J and celebrate at this Fall Family Festival! This will be a spectacular autumn-themed day packed with activities and entertainment for the entire family. Event highlights include inflatables, face painting, delicious food trucks, a petting zoo and pony rides, pumpkin painting, live music, and more!

Flat Rock Brook, 443 Van Nostrand Ave., Englewood

Sunday, Oct. 19, noon – 4 pm

All ages

$15

Experience the preserve in all its brilliant autumn colors while enjoying a day packed with music, food, and family fun. Tap your feet to live bluegrass with fan-favorite Blue Plate Special; Savor delicious bites from specialty food trucks and dine al fresco; Paddle on Quarry Pond a peaceful canoe ride; Explore the trails on a nature scavenger hunt; Get up close with animal ambassadors and a live rescue raptor presentation; Let your creativity shine with nature arts & crafts and face painting; Discover the new ADA-friendly boardwalk and wander through the sensory garden.

