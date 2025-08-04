Festivals, Parades, and Fairs Across NYC: August 2025

Soak up the last month of summer across the city with these exciting festivals, parades, and fairs. From hip-hop to Hong Kong, there’s something for everyone!

Manhattan

Teatro SEA at The Clemente Center, 107 Suffolk St., Lower East Side

Saturday, Aug. 9, 1 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Teatro SEA invites families to a spectacular afternoon of music, dance, culture, and community. This free outdoor celebration will feature an exciting lineup of top-tier performers dedicated to uplifting Latiné children’s music and culture. Headlining the event is Grammy Award-winning artist Lucy Kalantari, known for her joyful and jazz-infused music for children. She will be joined by a vibrant mix of youth performers and special guests from across the city and beyond.

Parade takes place on 6th Ave. between West 37 St and West 38 St., Midtown

Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 am

All ages

Free

Celebrate Dominican culture and pride with festive floats, live performances, first responders, and local leaders.

General Grant National Memorial (Grant’s Tomb), W 122nd St & Riverside Dr., Harlem

Sunday, Aug. 10, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Black joy, culture, and resistance at CCCADI’s 7th Annual Afribembé Festival. This year’s theme, “Black Constellation: Mapping Our Joy, Dreams, and Liberation,” invites the Diaspora to gather to celebrate legacy, imagination, and Afrofuturism. From ancestral rhythms to future-facing sounds, Afribembé is a portal connecting memory to future vision, featuring live music, performances, and cultural traditions alongside the vibrant Ọjà Marketplace and Family Village.

Parade begins at E 40th St. and Madison Ave., Midtown

Sunday, Aug. 17, noon

All ages

Free

This parade celebrates the Anniversary of Independence and is considered to be the largest parade outside of India, with over 50 marching bands and over 40 colorful floats serving as a representation of the prosperous culture and historical legacy of India.

Pier 76 at Hudson River Park, 408 12th Ave. West, Midtown

Saturday, Aug. 16, 1 – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission

The 25th annual Blues BBQ Festival is an all-day celebration featuring soulful blues music from world-renowned artists and popular local acts, accompanied by delicious barbecue from top-notch restaurants from around the city and refreshing drinks in a unique venue. This year’s celebration features two live stages, a blues dance floor with free lessons, hot sauce duels, a riverfront marketplace, games, and more! Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Bark BBQ, and Jase’s BBQ are back this year, serving up signature, mouthwatering barbecue as attendees enjoy an incredible day of live music. Dickson’s also returns, offering artisanal meats and house-made sausages. Another returning joint is […]

Bronx

St. Mary’s Park, 450 Saint Ann’s Ave., South Bronx

Saturday, Aug. 2, noon – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a day filled with hip-hop music, dance, and culture. Experience live performances from local artists and DJs, graffiti art displays, and delicious food trucks.

Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Fordham

Saturday, Aug. 30, noon – 7 pm.

All ages

Free admission

Featuring over 30 local vendors and attracting over 4,000 guests each time, this iconic market is a vibrant hub for community engagement and culinary exploration. It showcases a diverse array of cuisines and unique vendors, providing a platform for local businesses and celebrating the borough’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Brooklyn

Old Boys Field, 736 Rutland Road, East Flatbush

Saturday, Aug. 2, 1 – 8 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $30; children 10 and younger and up to 5 feet tall are free with paid adult admission.

See legendary performances by Kid n Play, Full Force, Jadakiss, Lil Cease, Lumidee, Mad Lion & more special guests. Enjoy delicious food from various vendors, along with snacks, goodies, and treats for the kids! Plus, games, activities, bouncy houses, and more.

Brooklyn Army Terminal, 140 58th St., Park Slope

Saturday, Aug. 9, noon – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Dominican heritage with energetic music, delicious food, and a vibrant showcase of culture and tradition.

Queens

Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

Sunday, Aug. 3, noon – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy traditional Surinamese cuisine, lively music performances, colorful dance demonstrations, and more. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of Suriname.

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Aug. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm

All ages

$0-6

Immerse yourself in a stunning display of hundreds of pots of orchids and experience Taiwanese art and culture! Make orchid crafts, converse with orchid experts, engage with cultural activities, enjoy food and drinks, and so much more. Visitors can also shop the orchid sale throughout the weekend.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 11101 Corona Ave., Flushing

Aug. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Experience an unforgettable weekend of vibrant culture, thrilling dragon boat races, and family-friendly fun at the 35th Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. This year, they’re honoring the Year of the Snake with a festival that will bring together tradition, competition, and celebration.

Archie Spigner Park, 111-65 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

Saturday, Aug. 9, 3 – 10 pm

All ages

Free

Join this cultural extravaganza that brings to life the rich heritage of the Caribbean islands. Inspired by the traditional Bankra, a symbol of abundance and diversity, this festival is a feast for the senses, showcasing the colorful tapestry of folk forms from various Caribbean territories. The Bankra Caribbean Cultural Festival includes a bustling marketplace with stalls representing different Caribbean territory, brimming with indigenous crafts, delectable cuisine, and cultural artifacts, performances that will transport you to the heart and soul of the Caribbean, and a Pop-Up display that will showcase the visual splendor of the Caribbean.

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 4 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy an evening of vintage rides, community fun and cool summer vibes.

Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Flushing

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 1 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$10 per family; $4 individual; free for children younger than 3

Get the buzz on bees! The bees are busy in the summer, and honey harvest time arrives in August. Make bee-inspired art, sample different types of honey and learn about what it takes to make a bee-friendly garden.

Staten Island

All Saints Church, 2329 Victory Blvd., Westerleigh

Saturday, Aug. 23, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Staten Island’s Kids Business Fair is an afternoon filled with creativity and innovation that will leave you inspired! This event showcases the talents of young entrepreneurs and features a variety of products made by kids for kids. Support these budding business owners and maybe even discover the next big thing!

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave., Richmondtown

August 30-September 1, noon – 8 pm, daily

All ages

General Admission: $15, Youth: $7, Seniors: $12

It’s three days of non-stop fun with carnival rides, games, live music from local acts, costumed interpreters that will take you back in time with demonstrations of carpentry, tinsmithing, broom making and more, participate in hot dog and wing eating contests, and shop from the over 100 vendors that will line the streets selling everything from delicious fair food to antique cameras.

