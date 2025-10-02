Festivals, Fairs, and Parades in NYC October 2025 - New York Family

Festivals, Fairs, and Parades in NYC October 2025

The air is a little cooler, and the days are a little shorter, but there is still plenty of fun to be had this festival season! Scroll down to check out the fun-tastic festivals and parades that New York City has in store for your this month!

Manhattan

Parade begins at 5th Ave. and 41st. St., Midtown

Sunday, Oct. 5, 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

The 88th Annual Pulaski Day Parade honors the legacy of General Casimir Pulaski, who sacrificed his life for America’s independence and freedom. As the oldest ethnic parade established in the 20th century and the second oldest in New York City history, it continues to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and the significant contributions made in all aspects of American society. The parade will feature government leaders, first responders, classic cars, motorcycle groups, marching bands, festive floats, and so much more!

Parade runs on 5th Ave. Bet. 44th St. and 72nd St., Midtown

Monday, Oct. 13, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

This annual Parade is a vibrant tribute to Italian American culture and heritage, joyously celebrated on the streets of New York. Traditional dances, authentic food, and folkloric performances captivate the attention of enthusiastic spectators along the route. Cultural celebrations, commemorative speeches, and artistic displays highlight the legacy and contributions of Italians to America. The Parade honors the roots, diversity, and unity of the Italian American community, and their importance to the very foundation – past and present – of America itself.

Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway St., Inwood

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

This annual fall festival features fall-inspired crafts, fresh apple cider fresh from the press, live music performed by your favorite local musicians, lawn games, and more.

West 111th St. and Amsterdam Ave., Morningside Heights

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Kimera Festival connects the community through music and storytelling, showcasing the Upper Manhattan neighborhood and curated with a global vision. Expect original music from all genres, stories from neighbors, and food from the local restaurants. Wear your costumes for the final festival of the season, when the event teams up with Morningside Heights’s Haunted Fountain Halloween Festival, the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, ACT, El Taller Latino, and Excellence Sound Academy.

Bronx

Shoelace Park, Olinville Playground, closest to the 219th St. and Bronx Blvd. entrance, Wakefield

Saturday, Oct. 4, noon – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Bronx River Alliance to celebrate the beautiful urban forest of Shoelace Park on City of Forest Day! This free, family-friendly event will include canoeing on the Bronx River, a guided nature walk through the park, a park clean-up, educational information about research projects along the Bronx River, and ways to get involved and help steward this amazing community resource.

Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Fordham

Saturday, Oct. 25, noon – 7 pm

All ages

Free admission

As the longest-running event series in the northernmost borough, Bronx Night Market revolutionizes the foodie scene and strengthens the Bronx’s identity. Featuring over 30 local vendors and attracting over 4,000 guests each time, this iconic market is a vibrant hub for community engagement and culinary exploration. It showcases a diverse array of cuisines and unique vendors, providing a platform for local businesses and celebrating the borough’s entrepreneurial spirit. Bronx Night Market is a testament to the community’s resilience, creativity, and pride, contributing to the borough’s cultural richness and economic vibrancy.

Brooklyn

Coney Island Amphitheater, 3052 W 21st St., Coney Island

Oct. 4-5, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $25 per adult and $15 per child

Maker Faire Coney Island is a fun celebration of creators of all types, from chefs and brewers to robot builders and artists, musicians, engineers, programmers, and far more. See amazing creations, talk to inventors and crafters, watch exciting demos and talks, find new ideas, and take awesome workshops! Far more than a craft or street fair, Maker Faire Coney Island is a once-a-year festival of creativity, inspiration, learning, and joy.

Atlantic Ave. from Hicks St. to Fourth Ave., Brooklyn Heights

Sunday, Oct. 5, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Brooklyn’s biggest and oldest street festival turns the big 50! The Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation (AALDC) will celebrate five decades of food, community, music, and culture, rain or shine. Highlights of the 50th Anniversary Celebration include live music and performances across 10 blocks; local eats from 300+ merchants and vendors; two blocks of kids’ activities, pony rides, face painting, and more. Plus, ’70s Throwback with a live singing contest, a ’70s fashion show, a Dance Party, Best ’70s outfit for a cash prize, and more.

Parade takes place at President St. and Classon Ave., Crown Heights

Saturday, Oct. 11, noon

All ages

Free

Be there for the largest Panamanian parade in the world, outside of the Republic of Panama, to celebrate and honor the leaders, educators, artists, and celebrities who have left a cultural footprint on this nation. The parade features a diverse range of participants, including community organizations, folkloric groups, schools, marching bands, and elected officials from the U.S. and Panamá.

Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Dumbo

Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the changing of the seasons at the Brooklyn Bridge Park’s annual Harvest Festival! Don’t miss the kick-off procession, arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games, and more—including their signature pumpkin patch.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Prospect Park

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

$35; $15 ages 12-17; free for children younger than 12

Celebrate the fall season surrounded by some of Brooklyn’s most fabulous foliage. Enjoy live music, horse-drawn carriage rides, hands-on activities for families, a cider and beer garden, pumpkin-decorating, and more. Dress in your best flannel—or a costume for an afternoon parade!

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11:30 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $14-$20; free for ages 19 and younger

Celebrate the season, including Día de los Muertos and Halloween, with a day of art-making, music, storytelling, and coloring book giveaways. Families and visitors of all ages are invited to explore the fall exhibitions through workshops, tours, and activities that honor global traditions of creativity, memory, and connection. Costumes are encouraged!

Queens

Neir’s Tavern, 87-48 78th St., Woodhaven

Saturday, Oct. 4, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Historic Neir’s Tavern will be celebrating its 196th anniversary with its annual Block Party. This free family-friendly outdoor event will feature activities for everyone, including a bouncy castle, Kids’ Activity Table, face painting, and a steeplechase race! Free hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy & bottled water (while supplies last).

Jamaica Avenue from Woodhaven Blvd. to 80th St., Woodhaven

Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free

The Annual Woodhaven Street Fair promises to be even bigger and better, featuring an array of entertainment, activities, and community engagement. Attendees will enjoy a variety of music, from live bands and DJs to eclectic performances ranging from Latin to Rock to Pop. ​Family Fun includes exciting rides and activities designed to entertain kids of all ages. ​Plus, explore numerous vendor booths offering a wide selection of goods, services, and delicious food.

The Shops at Skyview, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

The center’s Mid-Autumn Celebration is a colorful and deeply significant event among Asian communities and is the second most important festival after the Lunar New Year in many Asian countries. Meant to be a time for gathering and family reunion, the Mid-Autumn Celebration at The Shops at Skyview will feature cultural dance, a live music performance, mooncakes and tea tastings, and traditional wardrobe experiences, including Chinese Hanfu and Korean Hanbok.

Flushing YMCA, 138-46 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Friday, Oct. 17, 5 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Be there for the inaugural annual Chuseok Celebration! Chuseok is one of Korea’s most cherished holidays—a time to give thanks for the year’s harvest, enjoy traditional foods like rice cakes and seasonal fruits, and celebrate under the full harvest moon. Our event will feature cultural performances, games & crafts, delicious Korean snacks, and free giveaways. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet new friends, experience Korean culture, and welcome the beauty of autumn together!

14th Ave.-20th Ave. on College Point Blvd., College Point

Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 am – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

Bring the family out for great food, fun games, shopping, and free rides!

Staten Island

Archangel Michael & Saint Mena Coptic Orthodox Church, 4095 Amboy Road, Great Kills

Oct. 4-5, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm

All ages

Free admission

Bring your family & friends for an unforgettable cultural experience filled with food, fun, and traditions straight from Egypt! Taste authentic Egyptian cuisine (famous shawarma, grilled meats & sweet desserts!), enjoy exciting games & rides for kids of all ages, shop vendors with unbeatable deals on gold, gifts, accessories, clothing & more, community services, and more.

Immanuel Union Church, 693 Jewett Ave., Westerleigh

Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Pack and Troop 2 Westerleigh, the oldest troop on Staten Island, invite families to a free day of fun and adventure. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities like building LEGO Pinewood Derby cars (and keeping their creations!), outdoor games, and interactive scouting experiences. Community partners will also be joining, including Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC), providing free health screenings, Metro Health Plus, the New York Public Library Bookmobile, and more. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA, meet local leaders, and see how Scouting builds confidence, responsibility, and survival skills.

SIUH Community Park Staten Island Ferry Hawk Stadium, 75 Richmond Terrace, St. George

Saturday, Oct. 4, noon – 8 pm

All ages

$10; free admission for veterans

Get ready for a full day of food, music, games, shopping, and fun; all while supporting local veterans. The day includes live entertainment and activities for the whole family, capped off by a fireworks show at 7:30 pm.

Mount Loretto, Hylan Blvd., Pleasant Plains

Oct. 10-13, Friday, 6 – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 – 11 pm; Sunday, 12 – 9 pm; Monday, 12 – 6 pm

All ages

$5 admission; free for children 10 and younger

The Island’s biggest Italian fest is back! The borough’s biggest celebration includes rides, games, live music, vendors, and, of course, some of the best food around. Plus, this year, the fireworks spectacular will be hosted on Saturday!

Italian Cultural Foundation at Casa Belvedere, 79 Howard Ave., Silver Lake

Oct. 11-12, Saturday, noon – 6 pm; Sunday, noon – 5 pm

All ages

$10; free admission for children younger than 12

Join Casa Belvedere’s 15th Anniversary Italian Festival & Exotic Car Show in Staten Island — a fun-filled weekend for all ages! Exotic and classic cars, live music, Taste of Italy Expo, food vendors, wine tastings, kids’ activities, cooking demos, raffles, and more.

Tappen Park, Bay St., Stapleton-Rosebank

Saturday, Oct. 11, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy music by DJ Vinny Giles, a Haunted walkthrough, storytelling, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting by Diana Daniels, a Game of Chess with Killsboro Chess Club, a Kids Zone sponsored by NYC Parks Playmobile, local entertainment, Resource Vendors, and more.

Mount Loretto, Hylan Blvd., Pleasant Plains

Oct. 25-26, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 6 pm

All ages

$5

Come to Mt. Loretto for the island’s biggest pumpkin patch, rides, vendors, food, beer, sangria gardens, and more! Plus, check out the exclusive one-night only haunted house experience, “Mayhem at The Mount” on Saturday, October 26th!

