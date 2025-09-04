Feast & Fettle Launches in New York: Home-Cooked Comfort for Busy Families



In New York City, family life runs at full speed. Between early school drop-offs, weekend soccer tournaments in Riverside Park, ballet rehearsals at Lincoln Center, and the ever-growing list of PTA meetings and playdates, even the most organized parents can struggle to get dinner on the table. Now, busy families have a new way to make mealtime easier: Feast & Fettle, the popular fully-prepared meal service from New England that delivers chef-made, comforting meals—just like you’d cook at home, if you had the time.

Officially launching across NYC this September, Feast & Fettle is tailor-made for households juggling packed schedules and hungry kids.



Unlike traditional meal kits that require prep, cooking, and cleanup, Feast & Fettle meals are 100% ready to heat and serve. Everything is made in small batches by in-house chefs using wholesome, high-quality ingredients, then delivered fresh (never frozen) in insulated, reusable packaging.

Their rotating weekly menu strikes the perfect balance between comfort and variety. Think Turkey Meatloaf with Sweet Tomato Jam and creamy mashed potatoes, or Miso-Teriyaki Salmon served with baby bok choy and jasmine rice. There’s something for everyone, from adventurous little foodies to the pickiest of eaters.



Portions are generous and easily customized for dietary needs, so whether you’re feeding a toddler, a teen, or both, mealtime becomes one less thing to worry about. Feast & Fettle isn’t about cutting corners, it’s about bringing families back to the table with real food, made with care.



To celebrate the New York launch, Feast & Fettle is offering New York Family readers 20% off their first order, plus free delivery for the rest of the year.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY FEAST & FETTLE