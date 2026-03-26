Great Family Passover Events Across NYC

Passover 2026 starts on the eve of April 1 and is a time for families to celebrate the Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt.

Whether you are looking to start new holiday traditions with the family or are seeking for a way to get kids more involved in the festivities, there are many Passover events and activities that the whole family will love!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Psst…Check Out New York Family’s 20 Best April Events Across NYC

Manhattan

14th Street Y, 344 E 14th St., East Village

Saturday, March 28, 3 – 6 pm

Ages 0–6

$20 per family

Turn your Saturday afternoon at 14Y into a choose-your-own adventure bursting with Passover energy, creativity, and moments to slow down. Enjoy family yoga, a Passover puppet show, a Seder plate making activity, open play and story time, and more!

Location Provided Upon RSVP

Sunday, March 29, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Join the Manhattan Workers Circle School for a secular seder that is interactive and joyful but also pauses for reflection. There will be both silly and serious, improvising skits on the ten plagues, hiding afikomen, and singing in Yiddish, while also considering what it means to see the liberation of the Jewish people as interconnected to the liberation of all people. The event will culminate in a potluck meal.

Kehillat Harlem, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., Harlem

Sunday, March 29, 10 am – noon

All ages

Free

Kids will enjoy hands-on activities to help them get excited for the Seder, including a “Make Your Own Elijah’s Cup” craft, Passover storytime, and plenty of space to play and explore. It’s the perfect way for little ones to connect with the traditions of the holiday while parents schmooze over coffee.

Hebrew Union College, 1 West 4th St., Greenwich Village

Sunday, March 29, 10 am – noon

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Children and their grown-ups are invited to join in for activities, crafts, a Passover sing-along, and a special Passover treat!

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave., Upper East Side

Sunday, March 29, 11 am – 3:30 pm

Ages 3 and older

$24; free for ages 18 and younger

Join the Museum for a Passover extravaganza featuring art, music, and dancing! Set yourself free to the joyful sounds of ShirLaLa, craft a holiday work of art, add to a giant Passover-themed installation, explore the galleries, and more.

Fairway Market of 74th Street, 2131 Broadway, Upper West Side

Sunday, March 29, noon – 4 pm

All ages

Free

PJ Library is teaming up with Streit’s Matzos to give away free PJ Library books and fun Passover goodies to help you get ready for the holiday with your family.

Chelsea Piers Field House, 62 Chelsea Piers, Meatpacking District

Sunday, March 29, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 5 – 10

$50

Register in advance

Join the Exodus Games! Jump, skip, and throw balls while working together to leave the slavery of Egypt for a life of Freedom. Matzah included- but you better hurray!

Chabad of the West Side, 170 W 97th St., Upper West Side

Wednesday, April 1, 7 – 10 pm

Families with children ages 12 and younger

$110; $80 ages 3–12

Advanced registration required

Bring the Exodus to life, leave Egypt, and enter freedom for a quick & kosher Seder night! Traditional Songs, a delicious dinner, and a feeling of freedom and connection.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side

April 2–3, Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $18

Explore Passover symbols through artmaking and fun games, honoring rituals while encouraging creativity and curiosity about the Passover story. Plus, don’t miss a special performance by Joanie Leeds on Thursday!

Brooklyn

Full address provided after registration

Sunday, March 29, 10 – 11:30 am

Ages 5 and younger

$18

Advanced registration required



Join Tkiya and PJ Library to learn about Passover and get in some last-minute bagels! There will be music, stories, crafts, bubbles, and more.



Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy., Crown Heights

Sunday, March 29, 1 – 1:30 pm, 2 – 2:30 pm, 3 – 3:30 pm & 4 – 4:30 pm

Ages 10 and younger

Included with admission: $16-$19



Can you bake that matzah before the dough rises? Join the Museum to cut, thresh, and grind wheat into flour. Race against the clock as you mix, punch, roll, and bake your very own matzahs to take home.



Chabad Jewish Center of Prospect Heights, 569 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights

Wednesday, April 1, 8 pm

All ages

$65; $30 ages 12 and younger

Register in advance



Celebrate Passover in a warm and inviting atmosphere, featuring gourmet Passover cuisine, with a meaningful and interactive seder.



Full address provided after registration

Wednesday, April 1, 8 pm

All ages

Suggested Donation: $60 per adult; $30 per child

Advanced registration required



Join a Passover Seder you will remember for a lifetime. Relive the exodus from Egypt, discover the eternal meaning of the Hagaddah, and enjoy handmade Shmurah Matzah. Enjoy wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with traditional customs. Experience the liberation and freedom of Passover. Discover the seder’s relevance in our lives today.

Staten Island

Port Richmond Library, 75 Bennett St., Port Richmond

Saturday, April 4, 1 – 2 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Listen to stories about this month’s holidays, Easter and Passover. Be sure to stick around after to make a seder plate, a clothespin flower, or a stained glass tissue paper egg!

Psst… Check Out 15 NYC Playgrounds Kids Will Never Want to Leave

