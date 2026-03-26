Great Family Passover Events Across NYC

Passover 2026 starts on the eve of April 1 and is a time for families to celebrate the Jewish people’s freedom from the pharaoh of Egypt.
Whether you are looking to start new holiday traditions with the family or are seeking for a way to get kids more involved in the festivities, there are many Passover events and activities that the whole family will love!
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Psst…Check Out New York Family’s 20 Best April Events Across NYC
Manhattan
14Y’s March Shabbat Pause/Play
14th Street Y, 344 E 14th St., East Village
Saturday, March 28, 3 – 6 pm
Ages 0–6
$20 per family
Turn your Saturday afternoon at 14Y into a choose-your-own adventure bursting with Passover energy, creativity, and moments to slow down. Enjoy family yoga, a Passover puppet show, a Seder plate making activity, open play and story time, and more!
Secular Passover Seder and Open House
Location Provided Upon RSVP
Sunday, March 29, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Join the Manhattan Workers Circle School for a secular seder that is interactive and joyful but also pauses for reflection. There will be both silly and serious, improvising skits on the ten plagues, hiding afikomen, and singing in Yiddish, while also considering what it means to see the liberation of the Jewish people as interconnected to the liberation of all people. The event will culminate in a potluck meal.
Passover Shtiebel Sunday
Kehillat Harlem, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., Harlem
Sunday, March 29, 10 am – noon
All ages
Free
Kids will enjoy hands-on activities to help them get excited for the Seder, including a “Make Your Own Elijah’s Cup” craft, Passover storytime, and plenty of space to play and explore. It’s the perfect way for little ones to connect with the traditions of the holiday while parents schmooze over coffee.
Downtown Passover Palooza 2026
Hebrew Union College, 1 West 4th St., Greenwich Village
Sunday, March 29, 10 am – noon
Ages 8 and younger
Free
Children and their grown-ups are invited to join in for activities, crafts, a Passover sing-along, and a special Passover treat!
Freedom Art Jam: Passover Family Day
The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave., Upper East Side
Sunday, March 29, 11 am – 3:30 pm
Ages 3 and older
$24; free for ages 18 and younger
Join the Museum for a Passover extravaganza featuring art, music, and dancing! Set yourself free to the joyful sounds of ShirLaLa, craft a holiday work of art, add to a giant Passover-themed installation, explore the galleries, and more.
PJ Library x Streit’s Matzos Pop-Up at Fairway Market of 74th Street
Fairway Market of 74th Street, 2131 Broadway, Upper West Side
Sunday, March 29, noon – 4 pm
All ages
Free
PJ Library is teaming up with Streit’s Matzos to give away free PJ Library books and fun Passover goodies to help you get ready for the holiday with your family.
Emanu-El Makers: Passover Edition
Chelsea Piers Field House, 62 Chelsea Piers, Meatpacking District
Sunday, March 29, 4 – 6 pm
Ages 5 – 10
$50
Register in advance
Join the Exodus Games! Jump, skip, and throw balls while working together to leave the slavery of Egypt for a life of Freedom. Matzah included- but you better hurray!
Family Seder 2026
Chabad of the West Side, 170 W 97th St., Upper West Side
Wednesday, April 1, 7 – 10 pm
Families with children ages 12 and younger
$110; $80 ages 3–12
Advanced registration required
Bring the Exodus to life, leave Egypt, and enter freedom for a quick & kosher Seder night! Traditional Songs, a delicious dinner, and a feeling of freedom and connection.
Break Week: Passover Stories of Freedom
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St., Upper West Side
April 2–3, Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $18
Explore Passover symbols through artmaking and fun games, honoring rituals while encouraging creativity and curiosity about the Passover story. Plus, don’t miss a special performance by Joanie Leeds on Thursday!
Brooklyn
Tkiya Pre-Passover Jam
Full address provided after registration
Sunday, March 29, 10 – 11:30 am
Ages 5 and younger
$18
Advanced registration required
Join Tkiya and PJ Library to learn about Passover and get in some last-minute bagels! There will be music, stories, crafts, bubbles, and more.
Model Matzah Bakery
Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy., Crown Heights
Sunday, March 29, 1 – 1:30 pm, 2 – 2:30 pm, 3 – 3:30 pm & 4 – 4:30 pm
Ages 10 and younger
Included with admission: $16-$19
Can you bake that matzah before the dough rises? Join the Museum to cut, thresh, and grind wheat into flour. Race against the clock as you mix, punch, roll, and bake your very own matzahs to take home.
Passover Seder with CJC Prospect Heights
Chabad Jewish Center of Prospect Heights, 569 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights
Wednesday, April 1, 8 pm
All ages
$65; $30 ages 12 and younger
Register in advance
Celebrate Passover in a warm and inviting atmosphere, featuring gourmet Passover cuisine, with a meaningful and interactive seder.
Passover Seder Night 1 with Chabad of Park Slope
Full address provided after registration
Wednesday, April 1, 8 pm
All ages
Suggested Donation: $60 per adult; $30 per child
Advanced registration required
Join a Passover Seder you will remember for a lifetime. Relive the exodus from Egypt, discover the eternal meaning of the Hagaddah, and enjoy handmade Shmurah Matzah. Enjoy wine and a wonderful dinner spiced with traditional customs. Experience the liberation and freedom of Passover. Discover the seder’s relevance in our lives today.
Staten Island
Spring Holidays Family Storytime
Port Richmond Library, 75 Bennett St., Port Richmond
Saturday, April 4, 1 – 2 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Free
Listen to stories about this month’s holidays, Easter and Passover. Be sure to stick around after to make a seder plate, a clothespin flower, or a stained glass tissue paper egg!
Psst… Check Out 15 NYC Playgrounds Kids Will Never Want to Leave