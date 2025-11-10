Family-Friendly Turkey Trots in Westchester 

Fun, Family Turkey Trots in Westchester

A turkey trot is a great way to offset fidgety kids at the Thanksgiving dinner table. After all, an early morning run not only gets the kids (and possibly a spouse and early dinner guests) out of the kitchen, but it can also help kids work off extra energy from Thanksgiving travel so they are ready to sit down and enjoy the holiday meal.

Plus, turkey trots usually help raise money for neighborhood charities. Here are some fun ones in Westchester this year.

At the 59th annual Turkey Trot and Gobbler Race, the one‑mile Gobbler for young runners kicks off at 9:45 am, followed by the 5K for adults. T‑shirts and medals are included for early registrants. Organized by the Village of Mamaroneck Parks and Recreation Department, it takes place slightly before Thanksgiving on Sunday, November 23, at 60-98 Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck.

Taking place at Somers High School in Lincolndale, the 7th Annual Somers Track and Field Booster Club Thanksgiving Turkey Trot has both a run/walk and a shorter fun run. Thursday, November 27, 5K run/walk open to all at 8 am; 1‑mile fun run/walk open to all ages at 9 am. Somers High School, 120 Primrose St., Lincolndale

At this 5K open to all ages, all registered runners get a t-shirt & finisher medal. Proceeds to go to The Matthew Wallace Foundation’s Matt’s Grab-n-Go Food Pantry. 9 am at Tibbetts Brook Park, 355 Midland Ave., Yonkers

The Westchester Turkey Trot 10K & 5K Run/Walk is presented by Northwell Orthopedics, and offers two events for children a Kids 100 m Dash for ages 8 & under, and a Kids’ 5K Fun Run for ages 11 & under. Plus, a 5K & 10K are open to all ages. Thursday, November 27, 2025, 9 am (Kids dash 8:45 am). Westchester Community College, 75 Grasslands Road, Valhalla

This family-friendly trot allows the whole family to participate, even the youngest in the family. It offers a Tot Trot, a Kid’s Mile, and a 5K. Thursday, November 27, Tot Trot at 8:45 am, Kids’ Mile at 9 am, and 5K Run/Walk open to all ages at 9:30 am. New Rochelle City Hall, 515 North Ave., New Rochelle

Senator Terrence Murphy hosts his Annual Turkey Trot once again this year, with all proceeds benefiting St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Mohegan Lake and United For The Troops. Can’t make it to the race but would like to help? You can donate online. Thursday, November 27, Front Street, Yorktown Heights.

The annual Bedford Turkey Trot 5K will take place on November 29th, starting and finishing at Bedford Village Memorial Park. The event includes a 5K Walk that begins at 9 am and a 5K Run that kicks off at 9:10 am. Bedford Village Memorial Park, Greenwich Road, Bedford, NY.

The Rye Turkey Run is a true family affair. The run not only has something for kids of all ages, but also for the pups in the family! It kicks off on Saturday, November 30th, at 9 am with the Paws Walk, followed by a 1 Mile Fun Run at 9:30 am, along with the 3.1 or 5.2 Mile Race/Walk at 10 am. Damiano Recreation Center, 281 Midland Ave., Rye, NY.

