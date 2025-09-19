8 Upcoming Family-Friendly Fall Events in Queens

The most delightful time of the year is upon us! What better way to celebrate the season than with fun-filled crisp autumn days at these wonderful events in Queens?

Celebrate the season at Pumpkin Weekends by Green Meadows Farm, where fall fun is in full effect! Spend the day exploring the farm’s festive activities—play in a giant corn box, meet friendly animals (including adorable baby bunnies), climb aboard tractors for a perfect photo op, and zoom down huge super slides. Little ones can enjoy the farm playground while families relax in the picnic areas. Best of all, everyone goes home with a free pumpkin—the ultimate souvenir of autumn.

Saturdays and Sundays, October 4 – November 9, 11 am – 5 pm; Monday, Oct. 13, 11 am – 5 pm

Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Blvd, Queens Village

Appreciate trees and community with @ForestForAllNYC and other organizations during this hands-on history experience. Enjoy a nature walk and tree-inspired crafts, including tree looming for kids and a paper-casting workshop for all ages, led by artist Reijin Lyes in honor of her “Touch Jamaica” exhibit. Plus, sign up for the museum’s new “Dark Laboratory Reading Circle” and pick up a free copy of Dark Laboratory: On Columbus, and the Origins of the Climate Crisis by Tao Leigh Goffe (while supplies last).

Saturday, October 4, 1 – 4 pm

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

Jamaica Avenue comes alive for this year’s community street fair! Enjoy a full day of sights and sounds as each block bursts with live music and DJs, from Latin beats to rock and pop. Families can revel in kid-friendly rides and activities, while shoppers and food lovers explore vendor booths brimming with unique goods, services, and tasty treats.

Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 am – 6 pm

Along Jamaica Ave. from Woodhaven Blvd. to 80th St., Woodhaven

Step back in time at Fort Totten Park as the New York Mutuals return for another 1860s-style vintage baseball game. Wearing period uniforms and using old-time bats and balls with no gloves, they’ll challenge Bayside Little League coaches, parents, and Bayside Historical Society board members. Kids can field grounders, ask questions, and everyone can enjoy a fun, history-filled day at the ballpark.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 11 am – 2 pm

Bayside Historical Society at Fort Totten Soccer Fields, Totten Ave. & 15th Road, Fort Totten

The College Point Street Fair bills itself as the only fair in New York City with free rides, making it a standout fall destination. Visitors can enjoy plenty of games, browse vendor stalls, and sample a wide variety of tasty foods for a full day of neighborhood fun.

Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 am – 5:30 pm

14th – 20th Ave. on College Point Blvd., College Point

The beloved Halloween Harvest Festival returns with family-friendly workshops, a community resource fair, and New York’s second largest dog costume contest co-presented with Chateau le Woof. Enjoy pumpkin decorating, creative activities, and festive fun that make this a Halloween celebration not to be missed.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 12 pm – 5 pm

Socrates Sculpture Park, 35-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

The Trunk-or-Treat & Halloween Festival offers a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween while supporting Make-A-Wish. Enjoy a magic show, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and trunk-or-treating with plenty of candy. Kids receive treat bags, and local vendors add to the festive atmosphere, making it a spooktacular event for a great cause.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2 – 5 pm

Culture Lab LIC, 5-25 46th Ave., Long Island City

New York City’s only corn maze awaits at the Queens County Farm Museum. Start with a Stalk Talk, then hunt for clues, solve puzzles, and navigate three acres of towering corn to reach Victory Bridge, where a sweeping view of the living labyrinth rewards your adventure. There’s also Maze by Moonlight where families can navigate through the fields in the darkness.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm, through Oct. 26; Mondays, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, 11 am – 4 pm, Maze by Moonlight: October 18 & October 31; 6pm – 9pm (last entry 9pm)

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

