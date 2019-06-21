Family Favorite Winners of 2019: The Votes Are In!
Our readers voted: Favorite Favorites of 2019 are here. From Schools & Camps to Family Fun to Health Centers, we’ve got it all. Check out the results!
We’ve asked you, our readers, what your family favorites are and then we tallied the numbers. So, drum roll please – here are the results.
Each category has a list of the top finalists with an editorial highlight of the overall winner.
Manhattan
Services & Shopping
Birthday Party Place
Top 5
- Chelsea Piers
- Galli Theater New York
- Bowlmor
- NY Kids Club
- The Art Farm
The Winner
Chelsea Piers
62 Chelsea Piers
212-336-6666
chelseapiers.com
Chelsea Piers is a one-of-a-kind and Manhattan’s most popular facility in NYC that offers 25+ different sports for youth and adults as well as dedicated event spaces. Located on the Hudson River, it offers instructional programs and sports leagues for everyone to get up and active. They even have action-packed birthday parties that are entertaining, hassle-free, loaded with tons of activities, and sports. Birthday party package includes balloons, paper goods, candles, and a great staff to work with. You can also add some yummy bites with pizza, cake, beverages, and catering services.
Local Bakery for Birthday Cakes
Top 6
- Magnolia Bakery
- Make My Cake
- Buttercup Bake Shop
- Two Little Red Hens
- City Cakes
- Sundaes and Cones
The Winner
Magnolia Bakery
Visit the site to see all locations
1-855-MBAKERY
magnoliabakery.com
Magnolia first opened its sweet doors in 1996 in the West Village. From there, the company has flourished expanding to not only multiple locations in New York but known internationally as well. If you have a sweet tooth, the vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream is the most popular cupcake flavor, followed by chocolate and red velvet. In addition to these classic flavors, Magnolia Bakery has more than 25 rotating cupcake flavors, including PB&J, harvest apple, truffle, German chocolate, carrot, coconut, hummingbird, and caramel. Another fan favorite is their Banana pudding which comes in a variety of flavors making everyone happy. This dessert haven has it all, offering freshly-baked desserts, like cakes, pies, cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, bars, and icebox treats. Next time your sweet tooth calls, stop on by at Manhattan’s sweetest family favorite!
Pizza Place
Top 5
- Lombardi’s
- Two Boots Pizza
- Artichoke Basille’s Pizza
- Patsy’s Pizzeria
- Uno
The Winner
Lombardi’s
32 Spring Street or 290 Eighth Avenue
212-941-7994 or 212-256-1973
firstpizza.com
This iconic New York pizzeria was born in 1905, and is still located in Little Italy. Their hand-crafted pizza is made with care, baked in a smoky coal oven, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. You can enjoy their pizza at Chelsea, Little Italy, or have the option of take-out where you can enjoy the great taste and aroma of their famous pizza in your own home.
Schools & Camps
Private Schools
Top 5
- The British International School of New York
- The École
- The IDEAL School
- Avenues: The World School
- Leman Manhattan Preparatory School
The Winner
The British International School of New York
20 Waterside Plaza
212-481-2700
bis-ny.org
The British International School of New York is dedicated to providing an enriching educational experience to its students, combining the creativity and inquiry-based approach of the International Baccalaureate with the depth and rigor of the English National Curriculum. They offer a well-rounded education, challenging the students in a safe environment so that they will be ready for tomorrow’s world. The British International School of New York truly celebrates the spirit and intimacy of the school, offering children the best curriculum to foster growth in kindness, knowledge, confidence, and being committed and globally minded.
Pre-Schools
Top 5
- Bright Horizons
- NY Preschool
- Preschool of America
- The Learning Experience
- Reade Street Prep
The Winner
Bright Horizons
Visit the site to see all locations
1-866- 854-195
brighthorizons.com
Bright Horizons has been evolving since 1986, providing on-site care facilities for working parents all over. With Bright Horizon, they develop a unique relationship between work and home and create new approaches to work, live, and learn. They offer child care, elder care, and help for education and careers, creating a warm, safe, and enriching space for everyone. If you need a helping hand, Bright Horizons is here to make sure that you can tackle your day while promising that your loved ones are in great care.
Montessori
Top 6
- Metropolitan Montessori School
- Central Park Montessori
- Battery Park Montessori
- Morningside Montessori School
- Montessori School of New York International
- Montessori School of Manhattan
The Winner
Metropolitan Montessori School
325 W 85th St
212-579-5525
mmsny.com
The Metropolitan Montessori School prides themselves as being the “west-side gem,” the perfect balance of a small school environment with a dynamic academic curriculum. Students are schooled by the best, with the Montessori teaching foundation coupled with up-to-date technology and academic resources. This school offers a range of class sizes from smaller (10 students or less) to larger, creating an environment that encourages students to participate and contribute in class activities and projects. Their approach extends far beyond the classroom and welcomes parents to be actively involved in social events with the families, classroom observations, teacher conferences, and roles in the school’s Parent Association.
Day Camps
Top 6
- 92nd Street Y
- Asphalt Green
- Oasis
- Downtown Day Camp
- Deer Mountain Day Camp
- New Country Day
The Winner
92nd Street Y
1395 Lexington Ave
212-392-1899
92y.org
92nd Street Y dates back to 145 years ago primarily to serve the Jewish community. They strive to bring people together with incredible programs relating to the performing arts, literature, culture, education, talks on topical news, healthy lifestyle, and Jewish living. This nonprofit community and cultural center creates an environment where people can grow in their lives from achieving healthier habits to fostering their education through various programs that are offered at the organization. Sign up for their frequent newsletters to get up to date with all their worthwhile events coming up.
Language Programs
Top 6
- Planet Han
- International Academy of NY
- The École
- German American School
- China Institute
- La Escuelita
The Winner
Planet Han
401 West End Ave or 1556 Third Avenue
Suite 410
212- 724-2421
planethanchinese.com
Planet Han is here to help your child learn Mandarin and feel comfortable in conversing. Their secret is their teaching method M.A.T. This approach stands for Model, Action, Talk which introduces new vocab and phrases to kids each day, gets them to actively use the language, and makes sure that they are engaged and practicing. Children will even be presented with real-life experiences outside the classroom and will provide your child with their own Chinese name. Learning Mandarin should be fun and that is exactly what Planet Han is! A place where children can learn, converse, make new friends, and succeed in Mandarin!
Health Centers
Pediatric Dentist
Top 6
- Dentistry For Children
- Manhattan Pediatrics
- Smiles 4 Kids
- Upper East Pediatric Dentistry
- Chelsea Pediatric Dentistry
- Park Slope Kids Dental Care
The Winner
Dentistry For Children
Visit the site to see all locations
Visit the site to see all contact info
dentistryforchildrenus.com
Most kids are fearful of going to the dentist, but not at Dentistry For Children. Children feel comfortable here and are taught to create healthy oral care habits from an early age. They provide the utmost pediatric dental care from infancy to young adulthood, being recommended from parents and The American Academy of Pediatrics. Dentistry For Children go the extra mile in making sure that they are a kid-friendly environment with experts trained to work specifically with children.
Orthodontics
Top 7
- Manhattan Family Orthodontics
- Upper Eastside Orthodontists
- Royal Orthodontics
- Central Park Orthodontics
- Manhattan East Side Orthodontists
- Astoria Smiles in Astoria, Queens
- Manhattan Bridge Orthodontics
The Winner
Manhattan Family Orthodontics
133 East 58th Street
212- 207-8028
This is one of Manhattan’s favorite family orthodontic facilities that offers state-of-the-art dental care. They are committed to using the best technologies, making their patients feel comfortable and safe, and are always learning about the latest advancements in orthodontics. They have a skilled team that provides great service to children, teens, and adults, making sure that you get the best care possible when you walk through their doors.
Pediatricians
Top 6
- Tribeca Pediatrics
- Upper East Side Pediatrics
- Manhattan Pediatrics
- West Care Pediatrics
- Apple Pediatrics
- Premier Pediatrics
The Winner
Tribeca Pediatrics
Visit the site to see locations
Visit site for all contact info
tribecapediatrics.com
Tribeca Pediatrics has been serving New York City families for over 25 years. This is where your local neighborhood office feels like a small town doctor in the big city. Their devoted team of pediatricians is committed to the unique philosophy that embraces low intervention while delivering the highest quality of service and care to children and families. They are always there for you with same-day visits, 24-hour support, fun waiting rooms, and accepting most insurances.
Urgent Care Centers
Top 5
- CityMD
- Mount Sinai Urgent Care Upper West Side
- Walk in Clinic of NYC
- Northwell Health – GoHealth Urgent Care
- NYU Langone Medhattan Urgent Care
The Winner
CityMD
Visit the site to see locations
1-844-824-8963
citymd.com
A committed healthcare community that offers convenient access and exceptional service to all patients. CityMD hires the best board certified doctors that are well-equipped with the latest medical training on modern medical philosophy and technology. One of their many services includes Pediatric Care and offering emergency service seven days a week. You can trust that City MD will take care of your child when they need immediate care for a non-life-threatening injury or illness. From cuts and scrapes to chicken pox treatments, City MD is an excellent resource for the entire family.
Activities & Learning
Academic Enrichment Program/Tutoring
Top 5
- EBL Coaching
- Bright Kids
- Mathnasium
- Huntington Learning Center
- Reade Street Prep
The Winner
EBL Coaching
17 E 89th St
212-249-0147
eblcoaching.com
EBL is here to help your child succeed in school. If they are struggling in class and need some extra assistance, EBL lends their helping hand. EBL Coaching uses research-based, multi-sensory techniques to help students in grades PreK-12 develop their reading, writing, math, and executive functioning skills. Their coaching has a particular specialty in working with students who have learning challenges, including dyslexia, ADHD, language-based learning disabilities, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and students on the autistic spectrum. All students are evaluated to determine their learning needs before the tutoring begins and an individualized instructional plan is created for each student. If your child works better in a familiar environment, sessions can be held at the students’ homes or schools or at EBL Coaching’s Upper East Side learning center.
STEM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)
Top 5
- Launch Math + Science Centers
- STEM Kids NYC
- ID Tech Camps
- NORY
- RoboFun
The Winner
Launch Math + Science Centers
173 W 81st St
212- 600-1010
launchmath.com
Launch Math + Science Centers provide toddlers to tweens with inspiring math instruction and STEM-based camps and classes, plus, private in-home instruction. Launch Learning Math Sessions merge an innovative curriculum with an engaging learning environment and flexible schedule. Launch STEM Classes and Camps feature exciting programs with creative, hands-on projects from coding, robotics, electronics, rocket science, architecture, engineering, archeology, sports science, chemistry, physics, life science and more. Launch one-week STEM summer camps provide engaging fun and learning for kids from Kindergarten to 7th grade (ages 5-12). Camps feature a 4:1 camper to instructor ratio, providing small group settings to learn and bond. Campers create digital media, explore forensic biology, tinker with electronics, program autonomous robots. Launch features a flagship location on the UWS and seasonal locations throughout the city including camp locations on the UWS, UES and Tribeca.
Performing Art Class/Activity
Top 5
- Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre
- Atlantic Theatre
- Harlem School of the Arts
- TADA! Youth Theater
- Professional Children School
The Winner
Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre
340 E 54th St
212- 688-3770
neighborhoodplayhouse.org
The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre first opened its doors in 1915 at the forefront of the American theatre renaissance. The Playhouse was founded by philanthropists Alice and Irene Lewisohn and was originally located in the famous Henry Street Settlement House as one of the first Off-Broadway theaters. To this day, the theatre provides a rich educational program that teaches drama students who are seeking a professional acting career. Most of all, they offer a one-of-a-kind training to their students that has been developed over many years at Playhouse.
Dance Class
Top 5
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
- Downtown Dance Factory
- Broadway Dance Center
- Dance Theatre of Harlem
- Steps on Broadway
The Winner
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
405 W 55th St.
212-405-9000
alvinailey.org
The Ailey Organization offers a wide range of opportunities for young people to study dance through The Ailey Extension or The Ailey School. Ailey Extension makes dance and fitness accessible to people of all experience levels to explore creativity, enhance musicality, and learn the fundamentals of dance in a welcoming and inclusive environment. The Ailey School offers world-class training to students ages 3 to 25. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the School has a curriculum-based program designed to develop well-rounded young dancers that offer a diverse curriculum of ballet, modern, West African dance, Spanish dance, tap, and character dance.
Gymnastics Class
Top 5
- Chelsea Piers
- 92nd Street Y
- NYC Elite Gymnastics
- Jodi’s Gymnastics
- Harlem YMCA
The Winner
Chelsea Piers
62 Chelsea Piers
212-336-6666
chelseapiers.com
Chelsea Piers is a one-of-a-kind and Manhattan’s most popular facility in NYC that offers 25+ different sports for youth and adults as well as dedicated event spaces. Located on the Hudson River, it offers instructional programs and sports leagues for everyone to get up and active. In addition to youth classes, they also offer summer camp with 16 different camps to choose from, with aftercare, transportation and more. Or, if you are looking for an occasional thrill, sign up for one of their drop-in activities, including rock climbing, gymnastics, batting cages, bowling, and golf. Also, don’t miss out on their gymnastics program that introduces your toddler to fun movement and are led by expert instructors that introduce age-level-appropriate skills.
Music Lessons
Top 5
- Harlem School of the Arts
- Songs For Seeds
- Lucy Moses School at Kaufaman Music Center
- 92nd Street Y
- Little Maestros
The Winner
Harlem School of the Arts
645 St Nicholas Ave
212-926-4100
hsanyc.org
Harlem School of the Arts provides world-class expertise and exposes students to rigorous training that fosters creativity, self-confidence, and allows them to tap into the beauty of their lives. HSA offers quality and affordable training in dance, music, theatre, and visual art to ethnically and socio-economically diverse young people 2-18 years old. Here, they are committed to empowering young people where they can cultivate their passion in the creative field.
Family Fun
Ice Cream Shop
Top 5
- 16 Handles
- Big Gay Ice Cream
- Pinkberry
- Serendipity 3
- The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory
The Winner
16 Handles
Visit the site to see all locations
212-260-4416
16handles.com
16 Handles celebrates individuality and encourages everyone to build their unique Fro-Yo dessert with your favorite flavors and toppings. From traditional fruity flavors to new innovative ones like Caramel Popcorn Finale, there is something to satisfy everyone’s sweet-tooth indulgence. They are committed to serving quality, fresh Fro-Yo with endless toppings to sprinkle on top. Top off your Fro-Yo with chocolate sauces, candy, nuts, fruits, and more to create your dessert masterpiece. You can also order specialty cakes and choose from a variety of smoothies, making all your Fro-Yo dreams come true.
Restaurant (Family Friendly)
Top 6
- The Meatball Shop
- Carmine’s
- Bareburger
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- Eataly
- Katz’s Delicatessen
The Winner
The Meatball Shop
Visit the site to see locations
718-551-0525
themeatballshop.com
There is so much more to this family-friendly restaurant and their delicious meatballs than meets the eye. They strive to serve the best local and natural ingredients when it comes to cooking up delicious food. To ensure they have the best, they work with Heritage Foods USA, the farm-to-table online butcher located in Brooklyn, dedicated to supporting families raising livestock the correct way. Enjoy their menu of meatball platters from Crab Cake Balls to classic Spaghetti ‘n Meatballs. There is also a kids menu where they get to select what they want on their plate and can draw their favorite meatball hero on their menu while they wait. At the end of your meal, don’t forget to take a peek at their dessert menu to finish off your Meatball Shop experience with cookies and ice cream.
Amusement Center
Top 5
- Six Flags Great Adventure
- Luna Park
- Sesame Place
- Victorian Gardens Amusement Park
- Hershey Park
The Winner
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township
732-928-2000
sixflags.com
Head to Six Flags for the weekend if you are seeking a family-thrilling time! Come for the day where you can enjoy family and kid rides, entertainment, animal attractions, animal programs, and adventurous rides. Experience rides like Buccaneer, Enchanted Tea Cups, Safari Off Road Adventure, and more! Get to the park early where you will have plenty of time to explore the rides, shops, and enjoy the shows and performers. There are always seasonal events at the park, so make sure to snag a season pass for your family to drop by at any time and enjoy the countless festivities that are totally worth going to.
Family Theatre
Top 5
- The New Victory Theatre
- Galli Theater New York
- Manhattan Children’s Theater
- Tribeca PAC
- Vital Theatre Company
The Winner
The New Victory Theatre
209 W 42nd St
646-223-3000
newvictory.org
The New Victory Theater is New York City’s first and only nonprofit performing arts venue for kids and families. They are also well recognized everywhere from cultural organizations for their expertise in family theater. The New Victory presents theater, dance, circus, puppetry and opera from around the world for kids of all ages. Before and after every performance, visit the New Victory lobbies for a chance to meet the artists or play with free, hands-on art activities so that you and your family can learn more about the show while having fun. Tickets start at just $17 and the new season will go on sale in June!
Museum for Families
Top 5
- American Museum of Natural History
- Children’s Museum of the Arts
- New York Hall of Science
- Children’s Museum of Manhattan
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Winner
American Museum of Natural History
Central Park West & 79th St
212-769-5100
amnh.org
With 45 permanent exhibition halls housed in 25 interconnected buildings including the Rose Center for Earth and Space, the American Museum of Natural History offers something special for everyone. The Museum’s permanent galleries offer a “field guide” to the natural world and global cultures, while topical exhibitions present and explain the complex issues of our times. Visitors from all around the world can come face-to-face with a 122-foot-long dinosaur, walk underneath a 94-foot-long blue whale, or travel through the universe in the Hayden Planetarium Space Theater.
Indoor Playspace
Top 6
- Tied for first: The Art Farm NYC & Chelsea Piers
- City Treehouse
- Kidville
- The Little Gym
- Twinkle Playspace
The Winners
The Art Farm NYC
431 E 91st St
212-410-3117
theartfarms.com
The Art Farm NYC’s is quite the jewel of New York. With original curriculum created by The Art Farm’s team — kids get hands-on experience learning about live animals, gardening, and the outdoors. The amazing team all have degrees in Early Childhood, Animal Sciences, and experiences that range from The Bronx Zoo to the NYC Board of Education. A summer plus! The Art Farm NYC hosts their summer camp at Trevor Day School East Campus, offering full and half day camp experience for children ages 3 thru grade 5. Take walking trips to indoor petting zoos and swim at the 92Y. Each week revolves around a different theme for our art, with special presentations.
Chelsea Piers
62 Chelsea Piers
212-336-6666
chelseapiers.com
Chelsea Piers is a one-of-a-kind facility in NYC. If you are looking for an occasional thrill, sign up for one of their drop-in activities, including rock climbing, gymnastics, batting cages, bowling, and golf. There are plenty of indoor activities that your kids will love when the weather is gloomy or rainy.
Brooklyn
Family Fun
Ice Cream Shop
Top 9
- Ample Hills Creamery
- Carvel
- OddFellows Ice Cream Co. The Parlor
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
- Davey’s Ice Cream
- Brooklyn Bell’s The Local
- L’Albero Del Gelati
- Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory
- Blue Marble Ice Cream
The Winner
Ample Hills Creamery
Visit the site to see all locations
Visit the site for all contact info
amplehills.com
From novice entrepreneurs and new parents to being one of Brooklyn’s most beloved ice cream shops, Ample Hills Creamery has come a long way and continues to grow their variety of flavors and sweets. Stop by at one of their multiple locations to get a tasty scoop of ice cream from flavors like Breakfast Trash with crunchy cereal to Ode to Joy with coconut flavors and almond fudge brownies. The list of unique ice cream flavors go on and bring in tons of ice cream fanatics each day. If you are looking for more than just a scoop, they also have made-to-order cakes and exciting ice cream classes where you can make your own ice cream with heavenly flavors.
Restaurant (Family Friendly)
Top 5
- Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- Smashburger
- L & B Spumoni Gardens
- Two Boots Pizza
The Winner
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
8814 4th Ave
718-238-9880
partyonthegrill.com
Take the family to eat out at Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse where they can enjoy dishes from expert chefs as they prepare the finest steak, chicken, and seafood delights! Select your favorite sushi platters and signature plates that are delicious and bursting with flavor. For kids 10 and under, they can select from the kids menu that offers Little Bento Boxes, Hibachi Dinner, Japanese Chicken Tenders, and fun tropical drinks. There is something for everyone to enjoy here as they have a fun-filled time with the family. Whether you are celebrating something special or you just want to grab a good meal, Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar has your back.
Family Theatre
Top 5
- The New Victory Theater
- Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts
- Kings Theatre
- BAM Kids
- Puppet Works
The Winner
The New Victory Theater
209 W 42nd St
646-223-3000
newvictory.org
The New Victory Theater is New York City’s first and only nonprofit performing arts venue for kids and families. They are also well recognized everywhere from cultural organizations for their expertise in family theater. The New Victory presents theater, dance, circus, puppetry and opera from around the world for kids of all ages. Before and after every performance, visit the New Victory lobbies for a chance to meet the artists or play with free, hands-on art activities where you and your family can learn more about the show on stage while having fun. Tickets start at just $17 and the new season will go on sale in June!
Amusement Center
Top 5
- Sesame Place
- Luna Park
- Hersheypark
- Six Flags Great Adventure
- Splish Splash
The Winner
Sesame Place
100 Sesame Rd
1-215-702-ELMO
sesameplace.com
Come with your family to Sesame Place where there is adventure and fun awaiting for your kids! There are 16 kid-friendly rides, 9 family-friendly water rides, 3 live Sesame Street shows and daily parades. Strap yourself into Oscar’s Wacky Taxi Roller Coaster or swing around in Elmo’s Cloud Chaser; there are plenty of rides for your family. When you visit, don’t miss out on the new Sesame Street Neighborhood that reflects the well-known neighborhood seen on Sesame Street. You will also get to see the storefronts including Hooper’s Store and the iconic 123 stoop, along with seeing Abby Cadabby’s Garden and Big Bird’s Nest. If your kids love Sesame Street, there is no doubt that they will have the best time ever here!
Museums for Families
Top 5
- Brooklyn Children’s Museum
- New York Aquarium
- New York Hall of Science
- New York Transit Museum
- Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
The Winner
Brooklyn Children’s Museum
145 Brooklyn Ave
718-735-4400
brooklynkids.org
The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is the largest cultural institution that is designed for families to explore curiosity, creativity, and foster their passion for learning. Located in Crown Heights, this museum serves 300,000 children and adults with exhibits that range in the visual arts, music and performance, natural science, and world cultures. Stop on by to see amazing cultural and historical collections from “Shoes and Hats from around the World” to “Shells and Ocean Life.” Let your yourself explore all corners of this museum with your family as you discover new and exciting information about the world we live in.
Indoor Playspace
Top 5
- Bounce U
- Aviator Sports & Events Center
- Kids’ ‘N Action
- Chelsea Piers
- Gymboree Play & Music
The Winner
Bounce U
6722 Fort Hamilton Pkwy
347-450-5867
bounceu.com
Bounce U was first established from their love of kids. They have created a fun-filled party space where kids can be kids and have fun celebrating their birthday. At your kid’s party, they will want to stay forever with the inflatable bounce house arenas, tons of exciting games, and you will even get to sit upon a special birthday throne. Be able to personalize your party with add-ons and have the opportunity to work with amazing staff that make sure your party runs smoothly. If you want to do more than celebrate your birthday at Bounce U, check out their Kid’s Camp, Special Events, and Open Bounce for your kids to stop by and get more bounce time in.
Activities and Learning
Academic Enrichment Program/Tutoring
Top 4
- Sylvan Learning
- KUMON
- Mathnasium
- FasTracKids
The Winner
Sylvan Learning
Visit the site to see all locations
Visit the site to see contact info
sylvanlearning.com
If your child needs some extra support in school, turn to Sylvan for great tutors so your child can excel. They are committed to building academic confidence, catalyzing intellectual curiosity, and helping them find a passion for learning. At Sylvan they get the best certified teachers that are equipped with the latest interactive technology that they can implement in their teaching methods. They not only assist with homework but challenge them to grow academically to be prepared for tomorrow’s world. They cover math, reading, writing, homework help, study skills, college and career readiness, test prep, and STEM. Start your child at Sylvan with these excellent tutoring methods and watch them grow.
STEM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)
Top 5
- Carmelo the Science Fellow
- Bricks 4 Kids
- Pixel Academy
- Brooklyn Robot Foundry
- The Tiny Scientist
The Winner
Carmelo the Science Fellow
300 Atlantic Ave # A
718-722-0000
carmelothesciencefellow.com
For young aspiring scientists, Carmelo the Science Fellow is one of the coolest places to learn and get excited about science. Here, they get to explore the wonders of science with interactive projects. Carmelo the Science Fellow lets kids discover everything from botany and oceanography to geology and engineering. They also offer after-school science programs, summer camp, mini-camps, playgroups, and birthday parties. Some of their fun projects include studying static electricity by watching their hair stand up, building buildings to see if they can withstand an earthquake, and making oobleck from kitchen ingredients.
Performing Arts Class/ Activity
Top 5
- Child’s Play NY
- Brooklyn Arts Exchange (BAX)
- Brooklyn Children’s Theatre
- Joffrey Ballet School
- Noel Pointer Foundation
The Winner
Child’s Play NY
81 Prospect St
347-759-6313
childsplayny.com
Child’s Play NY celebrates 10 years of innovative theater programming! Summer camps in July and August put imagination center stage as kids work to develop their own mini-plays in a week. Helmed by teaching artists at the top of their field, Child’s Play NY also offers customized birthday parties, after-school classes, and residencies. Production classes from musicals to Shakespeare, enrich children’s artistic education and tap into their passion and creativity. Come find out why Child’s Play NY is ranked as a top theater program in New York and beloved by Brooklyn families for the last decade!
Dance Class
Top 5
- Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance
- Cobble Hill Ballet
- Mark Morris Dance Group
- Brooklyn Dance Project
- Dancewave
The Winner
Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance
1368 Fulton St
718-935-9700
cumbedance.org
Cumbe invites the entire community to participate in the cultural classes and programs that explore the rhythms rooted in Africa. They offer weekly children and adult classes, along with summer camps for the kids. Classes are available now. Register them for summer camp where children ages 3 to 8 can learn about African-rooted music and dance. Get to experience four exciting weeks of dance, movement, song, percussion, and a variety of visual art forms. Sign up for camp with two options available. The first week is from July 8-12 which explores The Many Flavors of Latin American, discovering the pulse of Latin America and Africa. The second week is from July 22- Aug 2 of Finding Freedom and introduces the musical ‘Sarafina,’ the tale of a young South African teen ignited by Nelson Mandela’s fight for freedom. Don’t wait to sign up and be part of this fun-filled time!
Gymnsastic Class
Top 5
- Prospect Gymnastics
- Aviator Sports & Events Center
- The Little Gym
- Chelsea Piers
- Powerplay
The Winner
Prospect Gymnastics
1023 Church Ave
718-484-0911
prospectgymnastics.com
At Prospect Gymnastics, they help children grow healthy bodies and boost self-esteem while having a blast. They achieve this by having small classes, a structured curriculum, positive reinforcement coaching, and top-of-the-line equipment. Their motto is, “Build Skills. Gain Confidence. Have Fun.” Throughout the summer, they offer Summer Camp, Preschool Camp, and July 4th Mini Camp. Join Prospect Gymnastics camps to take part in gymnastics training and hip-hop dance, alongside art projects and water activities!
Music Lessons
Top 5
- Joe’s Academy of Music
- Brooklyn Conservatory of Music
- Williamsburg School of Music
- Brooklyn Music School
- Preparatory Center for the Performing Arts
The Winner
Joe’s Academy of Music
550 Remsen Ave
718- 774-0700
jamnewyork.org
Find your rhythm at Joe’s Academy of Music that offers award-winning music and dance classes in Brooklyn and Queens for all ages. Learn from over a dozen instruments, voice, and classical and modern dance. Here, they are dedicated to teaching everyone from any age, income, or disability as they strongly believe that everyone should have access to the arts. You will get the best training from musical professionals that have a strong background acquired from across the globe and from esteemed universities. Learn from the best and get access to fully-stocked music and dance studios, and unleash your musical passion.
Tennis Program
Top 6
- Court 16 BK Tennis Remixed
- McCarren Tennis Center
- Prospect Park Alliance Tennis
- Chelsea Piers
- MatchPoint
- Brooklyn Tennis Academy
The Winner
Court 16 BK Tennis Remixed
526 Baltic St
718-875-5550
court16.com
Court 16 is a tennis community built for NYC families through special moments on and off the court! They offer a curated space including kid-sized tennis courts and Premier Court surfacing ideal for young athletes with growing joints. For kids ages 2.5 through 15 years old, they have group classes and private lessons that instill the values of sportsmanship, discipline, and inclusion. During the summer and holidays, they host tennis camps that foster kids’ skills, confidence, and social fluency.
Martial Arts
Top 6
- AmeriKick Karate
- Tiger Shulmann’s Martical Arts
- World Martial Arts Center
- NY Martial Arts Academy
- Brooklyn Brazillion Jiu-jitsu
- Brooklyn Martial Arts
The Winner
AmeriKick Karate
529 5th Ave, Brooklyn
718- 768-8755
amerikick.com
AmeriKick Karate is where to go if you are looking to put your child in an extracurricular activity that will teach them discipline, self-defense, leadership, and determination. Here, they offer classes from 3 years old to adulthood. Start off as a Tiny Tiger where your child will learn self discipline, focus, concentration, listening skills, coordination and teamwork. After this initial stage, they will progress into Little Dragons, Youth, and into Adult levels, taking these acquired skills and applying them to their everyday lives.
Services and Shopping
Birthday Party Place
Top 5
- Rab’s Country Lanes
- Mark Morris Dance Group
- Brooklyn Boulders
- Max Adventures
- The Little Gym
The Winner
Rab’s Country Lanes
1600 Hylan Blvd
718-979-1600
bowlatrabs.com
Come to Rab’s Country Lanes for a fun destination with the entire family. At Rab’s, they have a bowling alley, lounge, party room, and pro shop to have a great time! This family-owned business is dedicated to creating a family-fun place where you can retreat to after a busy day at work or school. Head to the bowling alley any day of the week and join a year-round bowling league where you can shoot a strike all the time. For more fun activities, check out their website where they have a full list of events throughout the year!
Local Bakery for Birthday Cakes
Top 5
- Ladybird Bakery
- Martha’s Country Bakery
- Betty Bakery
- Heavenly Crumbs
- Buono’s Bakery
The Winner
Ladybird Bakery
1112 8th Ave
718-499-8108
ladybirdbakery.com
Head to Ladybird Bakery for a pastry creation to celebrate any special occasion or if you just want to satisfy your sweet tooth. This pastry haven is fully decked with pies, tarts, cupcakes, seasonal cakes, wedding cakes, and customizable cakes that will make a perfect addition to your special occasion. Customize your cake with a variety of options from Hazelnut Praline filling to Old-Fashioned Coconut frosting. You’ll be able to create the most decadent cake ever when you step into Ladybird Bakery. Visit their website and Instagram @ladybirdbakery to see all their fun creations.
Pizza Place
Top 5
- L & B Spumoni Gardens
- Grimaldi’s Pizza
- Napoli’s pizza
- Giuseppina’s Brick Oven Pizza
- Two Boots Pizza
The Winner
L & B Spumoni Gardens
2725 86th St
718-449-1230
spumonigardens.com
There is no doubt that L&B Spumoni Gardens has strong family roots that go back to Torella Di Lombardi, Italy. Ludovico Barbati was the first to kick off this family business when he first came to the United States in 1917 and worked diligently to sell his products. Now, we can enjoy the hard work of the Barbati family as they sell their thick Italian pizza and famous Spumoni. Stop by to enjoy some traditional Italian food of pasta, pizza, seafood, and more.
Health Centers
Pediatric Dentist
Top 5
- Bay Ridge Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
- Happy KIDDS Pediatric Dentistry
- Bitesize Pediatric Dentistry
- Fort Greene Pediatric Dental
- Park Slope Kids Dental Care
The Winner
Bay Ridge Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
9012 5th Ave
718-333-5898
bayridge-smiles.com
The dentist’s office can be a scary place for first timers as they climb up in that big chair with beaming lights. At Bay Ridge Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, they create a kid-friendly environment to make them feel comfortable and strive to teach children from an early age the importance of dental hygiene. They provide great care and teach you about prevention, early infant oral care, adolescent dentistry, and general dentistry knowledge. You can trust that your child will be in good hands as they walk out with pearly whites.
Orthodontist
Top 5
- Brooklyn Family Orthodontics
- Brownstone Pediatric Dentistry
- Park Slope Orthodontics
- Brooklyn Heights Orthodontics
- House of Orthodontia
The Winner
Brooklyn Family Orthodontics
See the site for all locations
718-395-6582
[email protected]
Brooklyn Family Orthodontics believes that everyone deserves a beautiful smile. They are dedicated to giving their patients the very best orthodontic experience when it comes to building smiles. Brooklyn families love it here because it is perfect for everyone. When selecting braces, they offer both child and adult orthodontics, from clear aligners to tooth colored braces. They are financially flexible, use innovative techniques, and have experts with an additional 3 years of clinical and research training on top of their dental degree. Schedule your initial visit and see what Brooklyn Family Orthodontics can do for you.
Pediatricians
Top 5
- Tribeca Pediatrics
- Dr. Amy Glaser
- Slope Pediatrics
- Heights Pediatrics
- PM Pediatrics
The Winner
Tribeca Pediatrics
Visit the site to see locations
Visit site for all contact info
tribecapediatrics.com
Tribeca Pediatrics has been serving New York City families for over 25 years. This is where your local neighborhood office feels like a small town doctor in the big city. Their devoted team of pediatricians is committed to the unique philosophy that embraces low intervention while delivering the highest quality of service and care to children and families. They are always there for you with same-day visits, 24-hour support, fun waiting rooms, and accepting most insurances.
Urgent Care Centers
Top 5
- CityMD
- Northwell Health – GoHealth Urgent Care
- PM Pediatrics
- Pediatric Immediate Care, PLLC
- Mount Sinai Doctors Brooklyn Heights Urgent Care
The Winner
CityMD
Visit the site to see locations
1-844-824-8963
citymd.com
City MD is a committed healthcare community that offers convenient access and exceptional service to all patients. Here, they hire the best board certified doctors that are well-equipped with the latest medical training on modern medical philosophy and technology. One of their many services includes Pediatric Care, offering emergency service seven days a week. You can trust that City MD will take care of your child when they need immediate care for a non-life-threatening injury or illness. From cuts and scrapes to chicken pox treatments, City MD is there to help and look after your little ones when an injury happens or when that bug hits.
Schools/ Camps
Private Schools
Top 5
- Science, Language & Arts International School
- Berkeley Carroll School
- LePort Montessori Cobble Hill
- Poly Prep Country Day School
- The Packer Collegiate Institute
The Winner
Science, Language & Arts International School
9 Hanover Pl
718-636-3836
slaschool.org
Brooklyn has voted Science, Language & Arts International School their favorite because of their commitment to create an immersive learning experience through exploring science, arts, and math in French and Mandarin. Their hands-on method promotes collaborative and critical thinking and allows children to build deep connections across all areas of learning. Furthermore, their method to teaching French and Mandarin allows students to achieve fluency so they can communicate comfortably with their peers. Attend one of their info sessions to learn more about their school.
Pre-Schools
Top 5
- Stepping Stones Nursery School
- Williamsburg Neighborhood
- Brooklyn Preschool of Science
- Bright Horizons
- Beansprouts
The Winner
Stepping Stones Nursery School
245 86th St
718-630-1000
steppingstones86.com
Stepping Stones is an early childhood facility offering programs for children two to five years old. Here, they focus on developing your child’s passion for learning and giving them the best program possible. They will engage in large and small muscle activities, sensory and discovery exploration, social interaction, and creative expression. Kids will get to have fun with music, art, dramatic play, sand and water play, puzzles, table games, storytelling, outdoor play, computer time, field trips, and more. To learn more, visit their website.
Montessori
Top 6
- Brooklyn Heights Montessori School
- Williamsburg Montessori
- Lefferts Gardens Montessori School
- Montessori Day School of Brooklyn
- Midwood Montessori
- Windmill Montessori
The Winner
Brooklyn Heights Montessori School
185 Court St
718-858-5100
bhmsny.org
Brooklyn Heights Montessori School stays true to its Montesssori foundation that fosters academic excellence in a diverse environment from preschool to grade 8. Here, they develop a passion for learning and natural curiosity to explore different academic disciplines that will help them be prepared for high school. BHMS believes in activities that are hands-on because it enables students to develop crucial skills and makes learning a richer experience. A summer program for kids offers fun through visual and performing arts, athletics, cooking, outdoor adventure, and swimming lessons.
Day Camps
Top 5
- YMCA
- Aviator Sports & Events Center
- New Country Day Camp
- Mill Basin Day Camp
- Camp Maritime
The Winner
YMCA
Visit the site to see all locations
See the site to see contact info
ymcanyc.org
Established 1852, the YMCA now has 24 branches in New York City that serves over half a million New Yorkers. Programs include youth and adult sports, daycare, camp, afterschool, and swimming. The YMCA is not just for fitness and activities but to empower New Yorkers so that they can tackle their everyday lives. This facility will continue to grow and serve more to empower the youth, improve health, and strengthen the community. To learn more about their programs and facilities, visit their website.
Queens
Services Shopping
Birthday Party Place
Top 5
- Gym-Azing
- Bounce U
- New York Hall of Science
- Laser Bounce
- Bounce N Play
The Winner
Gym-azing
27-14 23rd Ave
347-455-3661
gym-azing.com
Started by a mom of three children, Gym-azing is a designated place for children where they can call a second home. Gym-azing offers a wide variety of kids classes like, Music Together, SocRoc toddler soccer classes, Abrakadoodle art classes, Long Island City Academy of Music piano classes, ballet, jazz, Zumba, Greek dance, yoga and Capoeira. In addition, they host birthday parties for children of all ages with a festive package from a bounce house to face painting. They also have the Little Diva’s package which has manicures, pedicures, and more, to get the full pamper treatment.
Local Bakery For Birthday Cakes
Top 5
- Martha’s Country Bakery
- Artopolis Bakery
- Lulu’s Bakery
- Cannelle LIC
- NYC Birthday Cakes
The Winner
Martha’s Country Bakery
See the site to see all locations
See the site for all contact info
marthascountrybakery.com
Martha’s Bakery was founded with the goal of wanting to provide customers the best American baked goods that are warm, comforting, and delicious. They bake all their goods on-site each morning from scratch and with the freshest ingredients. You can find everything from pastry classics to sweets you’ve never tasted before. Also, treat yourself with a cup of coffee to go along with your decadent dessert by visiting their coffee bar that roasts the perfect cup with rich flavors. Stop by at any time for a special occasion, birthday party, office meeting, or if you just want a sweet pick-me-up.
Pizza Place
Top 5
- sLICe
- Basil Brick Oven Pizza
- Gaby’s Pizza
- Milkflower
- Rosa’s
The Winner
sLICe
48-11 Vernon Blvd
718-937-5423
slicelic.com
If you need a great neighborhood slice of pizza, sLICe has your family’s back. Stop on by or order online where you can have a variety of pizzas, appetizers, pasta, entrees, heros, and more! Bring home for dinner one of their classic pizzas from NY Style to Grandma pies. You absolutely can’t go wrong with their wide variety of dishes, perfect for everyone’s taste. Visit their website to see all their options and start ordering!
Health Centers
Dentist
Top 5
- Astoria Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
- Pediatric Dentistry of Flushing
- Kids Only Dental
- Sunnyside Dental
- Lil Pearls Pediatric Dentistry
The Winner
Astoria Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
30-44 29th St
917- 832-7177
astoria-smiles.com
Take your children on a magical adventure at Astoria Smiles where they provide a fun and comfortable environment for your children. Astoria Smiles is dedicated to providing high quality and affordable dental care to your children. Kids will be able to get their teeth cleaned in the several kid-friendly forest, ocean, galaxy, and jungle rooms. Aside from all the fun, Astoria Smiles also finds it important to teach kids great dental habits from an early age, providing them the best service and knowledge to protect their pearly whites. Say hello to their friendly staff and book your first appointment.
Orthodontist
Top 5
- Dental Smiles 4 Kids
- Astoria Family Orthodontics
- Jackson Heights Orthodontics
- Forest Hills Orthodontics
- Flushing Orthodontics
The Winner
Dental Smiles 4 Kids
See the site for all locations
See the site for contact info
dentalsmiles4kids.com
Dental Smiles 4 Kids will have your children beaming when they stop by for their routine checkups. Here, children can feel comfortable and have fun at the dentist’s office in this kid-friendly environment. Dental Smiles 4 Kids is committed to teaching your children about dental hygiene and the best tips to take care of your teeth. They also get your kids motivated to brush their teeth with coloring charts and activity sheets. The dentist’s office doesn’t have to be a scary place, it can be a fun-filled environment for all.
Pediatricians
Top 6
- PM Pediatrics
- Advantage Care
- Bayside Pediatrics PC
- Glendale Pediatrics
- Tribeca Pediatrics
- Astoria Pediatrics
The Winner
PM Pediatrics
See the site for all locations
See the site for contact info
pmpediatrics.com
If your child needs immediate care and can’t see their pediatrician, head to PM Pediatrics where they can be seen at their urgent care facilities. PM Pediatrics first started out with the frustration of having to wait for long periods of time in the ER and often not finding the best answers for your children. At PM Pediatrics, your kids will be well taken care of and can find immediate care when needed. Their compassionate doctors will make sure that your kids are comfortable and leave with less pain from their PainLess Practice that they stand behind. Visit their website to learn more about their facilities and services.
Urgent Care Centers
Top 6
- PM Pediatrics
- Northwell Health – GOHealth Urgent Care
- CityMD
- Queens Urgent Care Center
- Astoria Urgent Care
- Forest Hills Urgent Care
The Winner
PM Pediatrics
See the site for all locations
See the site for contact info
pmpediatrics.com
If your child needs immediate care and can’t see their pediatrician, head to PM Pediatrics where they can be seen at their urgent care facilities. PM Pediatrics first started out with the frustration of having to wait for long periods of time in the ER and often not finding the best answers for your children. At PM Pediatrics, your kids will be well taken care of and can find immediate care when needed. Their compassionate doctors will make sure that your kids are comfortable and leave with less pain from their PainLess Practice that they stand behind. Visit their website to learn more about their facilities and services.
Schools & Camps
Private Schools
Top 5
- Saint Francis Preparatory School
- Garden School
- Forest Hills Montessori School
- St. Johns Preparatory High School
- The Mary Louis Academy
The Winner
Saint Francis Preparatory School
6100 Francis Lewis Blvd
718-423-8810
sfponline.org
At Saint Francis Preparatory School, their mission is to help foster their intellectual, spiritual, creative, emotional, social, and physical abilities. Their extensive curriculum has a wide variety of courses that helps them find their passion in art, business, campus ministry, computer science, English, foreign language, math, music, physical education, religion, science, social studies, sports, and more. They are dedicated to helping your child prepare for their future and excel in all aspects in tomorrow’s world. Visit their website for more information on applications and programs.
Pre-Schools
Top 5
- Preschool of America
- ABC Preschools Kindergarten Center
- Braithwaite Nursery School
- Little People’s Pre-School
- Magic Years Preschool and Nursery
The Winner
Preschool of America
See site for all locations
See site for all contact info
preschoolofamerica.us
For children from three months to six months old, Preschool America makes every day full of fun and learning. Kids can explore, meet new friends, and learn what inspires them from an early age. Their day care programs run Monday through Friday with early drop off and late pick up to accommodate parents’ needs. Aside from day care, your kids can also dive into their extracurriculars with Mandarin, music, art, dance, and sports programs to get them learning and active! Visit their website to find your perfect program.
Day Camps
Top 5
- Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts
- Oasis
- World of Discovery Summer Day Camp
- Magic Day Camp
- Young People’s Day Camp
The Winner
Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts
185 Colonial Springs Rd
631-643-7900
usdan.org
Needing a fun and eventful summer camp that is all about the arts? Usdan Summer Camp has nearly 70 classes and guides each camper to find their creative outlet with the help of artists and art educators. Dive into some of their many classes of chess, creative writing, theater, music, and more! Wander their campus of 40 acres filled with nature and beauty, and get inspired this summer. For more information on their camp, visit their website where you can enroll and learn about tuition costs.
Family Fun
Ice Cream Shop
Top 5
- The Lemon Ice King of Corona
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Pesso’s Ices & Ice Cream
- Eddie’s Sweet Shop
- Ample Hills Creamery
The Winner
The Lemon Ice King of Corona
52-02 108th St
718-699-5133
thelemonicekingofcorona.com
The famous Lemon Ice King of Corona wouldn’t have been possible without the King himself, Nicola, Peter Benfaremo. From the beginning, his Italian Ices were carefully crafted and are still a huge hit today with several flavors. Stop by to get a full taste of the many flavors like cherry, tangerine, coffee, peanut butter, and more! Visit their website to see the rest of their amazing flavors that keep you coming back for more.
Restaurant (Family Friendly)
Top 5
- Bareburger
- IHOP
- Jackson Hole
- El Jardin de China
- Bayside Diner
The Winner
Bareburger
See the site for all locations
See the site for contact info
bareburger.com
These burgers are made with fresh and sustainable ingredients. With each burger, salad, and sandwich, Bareburger makes sure that they are providing their customers with clean food that is from trusted farmers who practice sustainability when it comes to quality. Beyond the food, each Bareburger location is built from recycled and reclaimed materials giving their atmosphere a spunky, cool look. Next time you are craving a hearty meal, make sure you stop at the right burger joint.
Amusement
Top 5
- Good Day Play Café Bayside
- Dave & Busters
- BounceU
- Laser Bounce
- Funtopia USA
The Winner
Good Day Play Café Bayside
208-3 35th Ave
929- 381-1094
playdatecafebayside.com
Good Day Play Cafe is an indoor kid-friendly cafe and juice bar with locations in Bayside, Queens, and Park Slope, Brooklyn. Come relax with a cup of Stumptown coffee or enjoy fresh juice and finger foods while your little one plays in a safe and clean environment. Their enclosed play area includes an angled climbing wall, a slide into a ball pit, a play marketplace, a fully matted area for younger children with an activity wall, sensory toys, and a Hinoki cypress wood cube pit (Think of a sandpit… but cleaner!), a library nook, and more! Come have some unplugged fun and don’t forget to bring socks.
Family Theatre
Top 5
- Kupferberg Center for the Arts
- Queens Theatre
- Queensborough Performing Arts Center
- Broadway Kids Queens Theatre
- The Secret Theatre
The Winner
Kupferberg Center for the Arts
65-30 Kissena Blvd
718-793-8080
kupferbergcenter.org
Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) features a vibrant lineup of world-class cultural events, concerts, and family programs at Colden Auditorium, LeFrak Concert Hall, Goldstein Theatre, and select off-campus locations for the 2.2 million residents of New York City’s most diverse borough. Since 1961, the largest arts complex in Queens has provided accessible and affordable world-class cultural entertainment to the NYC region. From classical and pop performances to concerts and school residencies, to a wide range of family events, over 350,000 individuals attend events at Kupferberg Center each year. Each family show includes an hour-long, pre-show filled with family activities. Use the code SPRING to get 30% off tickets for their family shows!
Museums & Parks
Top 6
- New York Hall of Science
- Queens Zoo
- Queens Country Farm Museum
- Aliey Pond Environmental Center
- Queens Museum
- Queens Botanical Garden
The Winner
New York Hall of Science
47-01 111th St
718-699-0005
nysci.org
New York Hall of Science is where kids can explore and have fun. Stop by to see “Connected Worlds,” an animated world presented on huge digital screens, which includes a 38-foot high digital waterfall. Visitors use their gestures and movements to impact how well the digital world is kept in balance. The world includes six environments: jungle, desert, wetlands, mountain valley, reservoir, and plains; as well as creatures such as the adorable Antepony, Flower Bird, Water Deer, and more. Free with museum admission. Or, you can visit the “Design Lab,” where visitors can try out a variety of hands-on design challenges. The challenges change often, so visitors can get a new experience each time they visit. The youngest visitors (ages 6 and younger) can explore exhibits designed just for them at “Preschool Place.”
Activities and Learning
STEM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)
Top 5
- New York Hall of Science
- Bricks 4 Kidz – Jamaica
- YMCA
- STEM Kids NYC
- IplayTek
The Winner
New York Hall of Science
47-01 111th St
718-699-0005
nysci.org
New York Hall of Science is where kids can explore and have fun. Stop by to see “Connected Worlds,” an animated world presented on huge digital screens, which includes a 38-foot high digital waterfall. Visitors use their gestures and movements to impact how well the digital world is kept in balance. The world includes six environments: jungle, desert, wetlands, mountain valley, reservoir, and plains; as well as creatures such as the adorable Antepony, Flower Bird, Water Deer and more. Free with museum admission. Or, you can visit the “Design Lab,” where visitors can try out a variety of hands-on design challenges. The challenges change often, so visitors can get a new experience each time they visit. The youngest visitors (ages 6 and younger) can explore exhibits designed just for them at “Preschool Place.”
Performing Art Class/Activity
Top 5
- Joe’s Academy of Music
- Queens Theare
- American Dance & Drama Studio
- The Garden Players
- Broadway Dance Center
The Winner
Joe’s Academy of Music
550 Remsen Ave
718- 774-0700
jamnewyork.org
Find your rhythm at Joe’s Academy of Music that offers award-winning music and dance classes in Brooklyn and Queens for all ages. Learn from over a dozen instruments and explore voice and dance. Here, they are dedicated to teaching everyone from any age, income, or disability as they strongly believe that everyone should have access to the arts. You will get the best training from musical professionals that have a strong background acquired from across the globe and from esteemed universities. Learn from the best and get access to fully-stocked music and dance studios to unleash your musical passion.
Dance Class
Top 6
- Astoria Dance Centre
- I LOVE DANCE Studio
- All Star Studios
- Long Island City School of Ballet
- Kaye’s Dance Studio
- My Gym
The Winner
Astoria Dance Centre
42-16 28th Ave FLR 2
718-278-1567
astoriadancecentre.com
Dance Astoria is a place where children are taught how to use their mind and body through the art of movement. They are able to unleash their creativity and become great dancers with the guidance of dedicated mentors. Learn the different disciplines of jazz, tap, hip hop, modern, and more when you step inside Astoria Dance Centre. Take a look at their website for all classes and summer program.
Gymnastic Class
Top 5
- Kids ‘N Shape – Queens
- My Gym
- Lana’s Gymnastics Club
- The Little Gym
- Christy’s Gymnastics Inc
The Winner
Kids ‘N Shape
162-26 Cross Bay Blvd
718- 848-2052
kidsnshape.com
Celebrating their 30 years as a family-owned business, Kids ‘N Shape is the ultimate playground haven where children can play in a safe, clean, and supervised environment. They also offer open play sessions, birthday parties, class trips, and summer camp. All of their parties and class trips are 100% private with open play sessions that are $12 for two hours of play. With summer around the corner, don’t skip out on their seasonal program that features licensed teachers, weekly waterslides, and fun special events. To Learn more, visit their website.
Music & Arts
Top 6
- Kimmy Ma Art Studio
- Music Together
- Queens Music Academy
- Juliet Music Achool
- HUG MUSIC, Music Therapy, Music Lesson & Early Childhood Music
- Further Music School
The Winner
Kimmy Ma Art Studio
190-19 Union Tpke
646-209-9352
kimmyma-artstudio.com
At Kimmy Ma Art Studio, they strive to cultivate a creative outlet for community members. Children are encouraged to learn various perspectives while exploring new artistic mediums. Some of their many services include workshops, private lessons, and hosting birthday parties so that you can have that one-on-one time or get creative with a group of young artists. For more information about Kimmy Ma Studio, visit their website to learn about their services.
Tennis Program
Top 6
- Cunningham Tennis
- United States Tennis Association
- Astoria Park Tennis Courts
- New York Junior Tennis & Learning
- West Side Tennis Club
- Advantage Tennis Clubs
The Winner
Cunningham Tennis
19600 Union Tpke
718-740-6800
cunninghamtennis.com
Grab your racket and hit the courts at Cunningham Tennis where your kids 4-18 years old can play. Whether you are starting out as a beginner or a skilled tennis player, Cunningham Tennis will find the right placement for you to grow as a young athlete. They offer a wide variety of programs for everyone, including events, parties, summer camp, private lessons, and more! Check out their summer camp that is fast approaching and sign up now! There are limited spots so make sure that you grab yours.
Martial Arts
Top 4
- Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts
- Life is Hard, Fighting is Easy
- Dynamic Martial Arts Academy (Jamaica)
- Zen Masters
The Winner
Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts
See the site for all locations
See the site for all contact info
tsk.com
At Tiger Schulmann’s, they are focused on achieving fitness through the techniques and disciplines of Martial Arts. You can find a program best fit for you whether you are an adult or child with classes that are taught by skilled professionals. For their children programs, they offer a safe, fun, and an exciting environment where kids can learn about discipline, setting goals, and how to accomplish those goals in both the studio and in life. Visit their website to pick the best class for you!
Bronx
Health Centers
Pediatric Dentist
Top 5
- Bronx Kids Pediatric Dentistry
- Smile Savers
- Pediatric Dentistry of Bronx
- East Tremont Dental
- Morris Park Dental
The Winner
Bronx Kids Pediatric Dentistry
1610 Williamsbridge Rd
718-684-5030
bronxkidsdentists.com
At Bronx Kids Pediatric Dentistry, they provide the highest quality of pediatric service to infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. They have a welcoming environment for kids to feel comfortable, along with a friendly staff on board that is professional and will take great care of your dental needs. Bronx Kids Pediatrics Dentistry prides themselves in teaching great dental and health habits to your young ones from an early age.
Orthodontist
Top 5
- Montefiore Department of Dentistry
- Smile Savers
- Modern Orthodontics
- Diamond Braces
- Perfect Smile Braces
The Winner
Montefiore Department of Dentistry
1575 Blondell Ave #150
888-700-6623
montefioredental.com
Montefiore Department of Dentistry has state-of-the-art equipment, quality dental care, and clean facilities that keep patients coming back. Their professional physicians are compassionate and want to make your children feel welcome when they stop by for their routine check-ups. Whether you need cleaning, braces, or fillings, Montefiore Department of Dentistry provides unparalleled services to you and your family. Visit their website to read up more on their excellent facility.
Pediatricians
Top 5
- South Bronx Pediatrics
- Riverdale Pediatric
- Wakefield Pediatrics, PLLC
- Union Community Health Center
- Briggs Family Pediatrics
The Winner
South Bronx Pediatrics
601 E 138th St
718-292-2682
southbronxpediatrics.com
You can trust that South Bronx Pediatrics will provide the best care possible when you bring your children into their facility. Their highly qualified and compassionate staff will make sure that your child’s needs will be met. Bring them in for annual and semi-annual health exams, laboratory services, immunizations, sick visits, and nutrition counseling. Visit their website for information on their facility and services.
Urgent Care Centers
Top 6
- Montefiore Medical Center
- CityMD
- Urgent Care Bronx East Montefiore Medical Group
- Throgs Neck Urgent Medical Care
- AFC Urgent Care
- Urgentway
The Winner
Montefiore Medical Center
See site for all locations
800-636-6683
montefiore.org
At Montefiore Medical Center, you will be able to find leading-edge care when patients need it the most. They have a well-rounded team of physicians, nurses, social workers, mental health professionals, and caregivers that are there for you. Montefiore is ranked amongst the top hospitals nationally and regionally, with a commitment to serve their community with excellence. From centers of children’s health to cardiovascular services, they are well-equipped to handle any healthcare concerns.
Services & Shopping
Birthday Party Place
Top 5
- Billy Beez Bay Plaza
- The Bronx Zoo
- FunFuzion
- Chuck E. Cheese’s
- Streb Lab for Action Mechanics
The Winner
Billy Beez Bay Plaza
200, 313 – 316 Baychester Ave 313 – 316
718-514-6045
billybeezus.com
Billy Beez is the ultimate indoor play park for heart-pumping, family fun! Kids and kids-at-heart can run, jump, bounce, slide and climb their way to adventure! Adults are encouraged to play right alongside their kids, ensuring an unforgettable family experience. Billy Beez is open for walk-in or birthday party experiences. Create lasting memories as you race down our slides, climb through our jungles, and explore together!
Local Bakery for Birthday Cakes
Top 6
- Carvel
- Valencia Backery
- Artuso’s Bakery
- Sugarboy Bakery Café
- Morris Park Bake Shop
- There Should Always Be Cake
The Winner
Carvel
See the site for all locations
See the site for contact info
carvel.com
Nothing says summer in New York like great ice cream. At Carvel, whether it’s your birthday, a special occasion, or just need a sweet indulgence, they have got you covered. Browse their wide selection of cakes, ice cream, sundaes, shakes, and take-home desserts for a sweet treat. If you are not near one of their locations, no problem! They have a delivery system where you can enjoy their decadent desserts without even stepping out of your apartment. See their site for all flavors and fun creations.
Pizza Place
Top 5
- Pizza Studio
- Louie & Ernie’s Pizza
- Dominick’s Pizza
- Emillio’s of Morris Park
- Broadway Joes
The Winner
Pizza Studio
444 E Fordham Rd
718- 215-6820
pizzastudiony.com
You create it, they make it. Let your inner chef run wild with an unlimited selection of premium toppings, limited only by your culinary imagination and creativity. Their family-friendly format allows kids to get involved in creating their own individual masterpieces. Pick out your own crust of traditional (gluten-free available), rosemary herb, whole grain & flax seed, and firecracker. Next, select your sauce with options like classic tomato, basil pesto, tangy bbq, and extra virgin olive oil. Top it off with either mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese, and with fresh vegetables and premium meats.
School & Camps
Private Schools
Top 6
- Cardinal Spellman High School
- Fordham Preparatory School
- Aquinas High School
- Cardinal Hays High School
- Preston High School
- Academy of Mount St. Ursula
The Winner
Cardinal Spellman High School
1 Cardinal Spellman Pl
718-881-8000
cardinalspellman.org
Cardinal Spellman High School is a Catholic college preparatory school that promotes culture, encourages students to excel academically, and become leaders for tomorrow’s world. They offer a variety of classes stemming from English, fine arts, mathematics, foreign languages, physical education, science, social studies, and theology. Along with their courses, their academic resources are limitless, empowering these young individuals to reach their full potential.
Pre-Schools
Top 7
- Little People’s Pre-School
- Ivy Prep Early Learning Academy
- Little Stars Preschool
- Trabajamos Community Head Start
- Bronx House Nursery
- Susan E. Wagner Day Care Center
- The Riverdale Neighborhood House
The Winner
Little People’s Pre-School
1600 Sedgwick Ave
718-731-7575
Since 1991, Little People’s Pre-School is still dedicated to providing exceptional care to your little ones. They are a private pre-school that has exceptional Administrative and Educational Directors who offer a safe and caring learning environment for your little ones. Parents can head to work knowing that Little People’s Pre-School has unparalleled compassion for your kids, teaching them every day, and nurturing them in a safe environment. Visitors are welcome to tour the facility to make sure that this is the best fit for you and your child.
Day Camps
Top 8
- YMCA
- Bronx House Summer Camp
- Summer Camp at Lehman College
- The Riverdale Neighborhood House
- The Riverdale Y
- Young People’s Day Camp
- BronxWorks
- Kids in the Game
The Winner
YMCA
Visit the site to see all locations
See the site to see contact info
ymcanyc.org
Established in 1852, the YMCA has 24 branches in New York City and serves over half a million New Yorkers. Some of their many programs include youth and adult sports, daycare, camp, afterschool programs, and swimming. The YMCA is not just for fitness and activities, but to empower New Yorkers so that they can tackle their everyday lives. This facility will continue to grow and serve more to empower the youth, improve health, and strengthen the community. To learn more about their programs visit their website.
Activities & Learning
Academic Enrichment Program/Tutoring
Top 8
- Huntington Learning Center
- KUMON
- Sylvan Learning
- Khan’s Tutorial
- Bright Future
- Mathnasium
- Grade Potential Tutoring
- Dream Makers
The Winner
Huntington Learning Center
Visit the site for all locations
Visit the site for contact info
huntingtonhelps.com
If your child needs some extra support in their school work, turn to Huntington Learning Center where they can get the help they need to excel. From elementary to high school, your children are offered a variety of resources to get them back on track. Some of their specialized areas include math, reading, writing, science, study skills, ADHD support, summer programs, and test prep. Get them ready for any exam with great tutors and resources that are offered here. For more info on their programs, visit their site.
STEM Program
Top 5
- YMCA
- STEM Kids NYC
- Children’s Arts & Science Workshops Inc.
- Sylvan Learning Center
- The Riverdale Neighborhood House
The Winner
YMCA
Visit the site for all locations
Visit the site for contact info
Established in 1852, the YMCA has 24 branches in New York City and serves over half a million New Yorkers. Some of their many programs include youth and adult sports, daycare, camp, afterschool programs, and swimming. The YMCA is not just for fitness and activities, but to empower New Yorkers so that they can tackle their everyday lives. This facility will continue to grow and serve more to empower the youth, improve health, and strengthen the community. To learn more about their programs and facilities, visit their website.
Music Lessons
Top 5
- Bronx House Inc.
- Belle School of Music
- Bronx Arts Ensemble
- Bronx Conservatory of Music
- Mind-Builders Creative Art Center
The Winner
Bronx House
990 Pelham Pkwy S
718- 792-1800
bronxhouse.org
The Bronx house offers enriching programs to the community that promotes health, education, and culture. With Jewish communal values and traditions, the Bronx House welcomes all to take part in adopting a healthy lifestyle for themselves. They offer several family-friendly program options like day camps and an early childhood center. There is also a wide range of adult programs that are focused on health such as yoga and aerobic water strengthening. Visit their site to see all available classes and programs.
Tennis Program
Top 5
- New York Tennis Club
- Bronx International Youth Tennis Center
- Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning
- PeeWee Tennis for Kids
- The Club of Riverdale NYC
The Winner
New York Tennis Club
3081 Harding Ave
718- 239-7919
newyorktennisclub.com
New York Tennis Club is the oldest tennis club in New York City. This members-only club offers fabulous outdoor tennis on six immaculately maintained courts from May through October. Never feel out of place at New York Tennis Club because it has lots of friendly members that play at various levels. At the club, they also provide a game arranger to make sure you get the best game each and every time. In addition, there are top notch pros that provide lessons and clinics for adults and children. Club facilities include a modern locker room, patio, viewing deck, and full-service snack bar.
Family Fun
Ice Cream Shop
Top 5
- Carvel
- Haagen-Dazs
- Teresa’s Gourmet Italian Ices
- Peachwave Yogurt
- 16 Handles
The Winner
Carvel
See the site for all locations
See the site for contact info
carvel.com
Nothing says summer in New York like great ice cream. At Carvel, whether it’s your birthday, a special occasion, or just need a sweet indulgence, they have got you covered. Browse their wide selection of cakes, ice cream, sundaes, shakes, and take-home desserts for a sweet treat. If you are not near one of their locations, no problem! They have a delivery system where you can enjoy their decadent desserts without even stepping out of your apartment. See their site for all flavors and fun creations.
Restaurant (Family Friendly)
Top 5
- Dallas BBQ
- F & J Pine
- Estrellita Poblana III
- Bronx Burger House
- Riverdale Diner
The Winner
Dallas BBQ
281 West Fordham Road
718-220-2822
dallasbbq.com
Dallas BBQ is a family-run business with a four-generation history in New York City. Nothing says summer like a good BBQ, especially a Texan one. Dine in or out at Dallas BBQ and enjoy sandwiches, ribs, burgers, steak, and seafood. There is a tasty dish for everyone to enjoy, including a kid-friendly menu of chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, and a crispy cod fish platter. You can even host a party or event at the restaurant when you book in advance.
Amusement Center
Top 5
- Playland Park
- Camelback Resort
- Kalahari Resorts
- Billy Beez Bay Plaza
- Yankee Stadium
The Winner
Playland Park
1 Playland Pkwy
914-813-7010
playlandpark.org
Playland Park is a miniature golf haven that the whole family will enjoy. Take a stroll on the boardwalk, win some prizes at the arcades, go on a family ride, and see a concert at Playland Park. There is so much to do and see here, you’ll want to make sure to snag a season pass to continue your visits. Aside from the ongoing attractions, there are always hosting fun, seasonal events such as laser shows that are coming up this June.
Family Theatre & Performing Arts
Top 4
- Lehman College
- Bronx House Inc.
- Bronx Dance Theatre
- Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center
The Winner
The Lehman Center
250 Bedford Park Boulevard West
718-960-8000
lehmancenter.org
The Lehman Center at Lehman College is a center where artists come together and celebrate music and the performing arts. Take the family out for an eventful night where they will enjoy outstanding shows from well-known musicians. From an iconic Michael Jackson Tribute to Dominican rhythms by Ruby Perez and El Jeffery, there is always a great event to look forward to. Join their list to get the latest updates on upcoming performances and shows at The Lehman Center.
Museums for Families
Top 5
- Bronx Children’s Museum
- New York Botanical Garden
- Liberty Science Center
- New York Hall of Science
- American Museum of Natural History
The Winner
Bronx Children’s Museum
725 Gateway Center Boulevard
347-971-2155
bronxchildrensmuseum.org
The Bronx Children’s Museum is a place where children will look, learn, and grow from the richness and diversity of their surrounding environment. They inspire children to become whatever they dream to be when they grow up. Get kids excited with learning at the Bronx Children’s Museum with loads of activities from afterschool programs to prototyping pieces of artwork. Their Museum opens in 2020 but they have a touring exhibit bus that appears in parks and at festivals.
Dance & Gymnastics
Top 5
- Dream Makers Performing Arts
- Fancy Feet Dance Studio
- YMCA
- Bronx House Inc
- BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance
The Winner
Dream Makers Performing Arts
3432 E Tremont Ave
347-691-3177
dreammakersperformingarts.com
Bring your dancing shoes and upbeat energy to Dream Makers Performing Arts where your children will learn under nationally acclaimed faculty in a safe, fun, and positive environment. Here, your kids will learn more than just dance, they’ll be taught about discipline and gain the confidence to tackle day-to-day accomplishments. Train from the best with a renovated studio of 5,000 square feet, an advanced stereo system, and sprung floors. They will be leaping towards their dance dreams in no time, making their way to Broadway and other esteemed dance professions.