Family Favorite Winners of 2019: The Votes Are In!

Manhattan

Services & Shopping

Birthday Party Place

Top 5



Chelsea Piers

Galli Theater New York

Bowlmor

NY Kids Club



The Art Farm

The Winner

Chelsea Piers

62 Chelsea Piers

212-336-6666

chelseapiers.com

Chelsea Piers is a one-of-a-kind and Manhattan's most popular facility in NYC that offers 25+ different sports for youth and adults as well as dedicated event spaces. Located on the Hudson River, it offers instructional programs and sports leagues for everyone to get up and active. They even have action-packed birthday parties that are entertaining, hassle-free, loaded with tons of activities, and sports. Birthday party package includes balloons, paper goods, candles, and a great staff to work with. You can also add some yummy bites with pizza, cake, beverages, and catering services.

Local Bakery for Birthday Cakes

Top 6

Magnolia Bakery

Make My Cake

Buttercup Bake Shop

Two Little Red Hens

City Cakes

Sundaes and Cones

The Winner

Magnolia Bakery

Visit the site to see all locations

1-855-MBAKERY

magnoliabakery.com

Magnolia first opened its sweet doors in 1996 in the West Village. From there, the company has flourished expanding to not only multiple locations in New York but known internationally as well. If you have a sweet tooth, the vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream is the most popular cupcake flavor, followed by chocolate and red velvet. In addition to these classic flavors, Magnolia Bakery has more than 25 rotating cupcake flavors, including PB&J, harvest apple, truffle, German chocolate, carrot, coconut, hummingbird, and caramel. Another fan favorite is their Banana pudding which comes in a variety of flavors making everyone happy. This dessert haven has it all, offering freshly-baked desserts, like cakes, pies, cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, bars, and icebox treats. Next time your sweet tooth calls, stop on by at Manhattan’s sweetest family favorite!

Pizza Place

Top 5

Lombardi’s

Two Boots Pizza

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Patsy’s Pizzeria

Uno

The Winner

Lombardi’s

32 Spring Street or 290 Eighth Avenue

212-941-7994 or 212-256-1973

firstpizza.com

This iconic New York pizzeria was born in 1905, and is still located in Little Italy. Their hand-crafted pizza is made with care, baked in a smoky coal oven, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. You can enjoy their pizza at Chelsea, Little Italy, or have the option of take-out where you can enjoy the great taste and aroma of their famous pizza in your own home.

Schools & Camps

Private Schools

Top 5

The British International School of New York

The École

The IDEAL School

Avenues: The World School

Leman Manhattan Preparatory School

The Winner

The British International School of ​New York

20 Waterside Plaza

212-481-2700

bis-ny.org

The British International School of New York is dedicated to providing an enriching educational experience to its students, combining the creativity and inquiry-based approach of the International Baccalaureate with the depth and rigor of the English National Curriculum. They offer a well-rounded education, challenging the students in a safe environment so that they will be ready for tomorrow’s world. The British International School of New York truly celebrates the spirit and intimacy of the school, offering children the best curriculum to foster growth in kindness, knowledge, confidence, and being committed and globally minded.

Pre-Schools

Top 5

Bright Horizons

NY Preschool

Preschool of America

The Learning Experience

Reade Street Prep

The Winner

Bright Horizons

Visit the site to see all locations

1-866- 854-195

brighthorizons.com

Bright Horizons has been evolving since 1986, providing on-site care facilities for working parents all over. With Bright Horizon, they develop a unique relationship between work and home and create new approaches to work, live, and learn. They offer child care, elder care, and help for education and careers, creating a warm, safe, and enriching space for everyone. If you need a helping hand, Bright Horizons is here to make sure that you can tackle your day while promising that your loved ones are in great care.

Montessori

Top 6

Metropolitan Montessori School

Central Park Montessori

Battery Park Montessori

Morningside Montessori School

Montessori School of New York International

Montessori School of Manhattan

The Winner

Metropolitan Montessori School

325 W 85th St

212-579-5525

mmsny.com

The Metropolitan Montessori School prides themselves as being the “west-side gem,” the perfect balance of a small school environment with a dynamic academic curriculum. Students are schooled by the best, with the Montessori teaching foundation coupled with up-to-date technology and academic resources. This school offers a range of class sizes from smaller (10 students or less) to larger, creating an environment that encourages students to participate and contribute in class activities and projects. Their approach extends far beyond the classroom and welcomes parents to be actively involved in social events with the families, classroom observations, teacher conferences, and roles in the school’s Parent Association.

Day Camps

Top 6

92nd Street Y

Asphalt Green

Oasis

Downtown Day Camp

Deer Mountain Day Camp

New Country Day

The Winner

92nd Street Y

1395 Lexington Ave

212-392-1899

92y.org

92nd Street Y dates back to 145 years ago primarily to serve the Jewish community. They strive to bring people together with incredible programs relating to the performing arts, literature, culture, education, talks on topical news, healthy lifestyle, and Jewish living. This nonprofit community and cultural center creates an environment where people can grow in their lives from achieving healthier habits to fostering their education through various programs that are offered at the organization. Sign up for their frequent newsletters to get up to date with all their worthwhile events coming up.

Language Programs

Top 6

Planet Han

International Academy of NY

The École

German American School

China Institute

La Escuelita

The Winner

Planet Han

401 West End Ave or 1556 Third Avenue

Suite 410

212- 724-2421

planethanchinese.com

Planet Han is here to help your child learn Mandarin and feel comfortable in conversing. Their secret is their teaching method M.A.T. This approach stands for Model, Action, Talk which introduces new vocab and phrases to kids each day, gets them to actively use the language, and makes sure that they are engaged and practicing. Children will even be presented with real-life experiences outside the classroom and will provide your child with their own Chinese name. Learning Mandarin should be fun and that is exactly what Planet Han is! A place where children can learn, converse, make new friends, and succeed in Mandarin!

Health Centers

Pediatric Dentist

Top 6

Dentistry For Children

Manhattan Pediatrics

Smiles 4 Kids

Upper East Pediatric Dentistry

Chelsea Pediatric Dentistry

Park Slope Kids Dental Care

The Winner

Dentistry For Children

Visit the site to see all locations

Visit the site to see all contact info

dentistryforchildrenus.com

Most kids are fearful of going to the dentist, but not at Dentistry For Children. Children feel comfortable here and are taught to create healthy oral care habits from an early age. They provide the utmost pediatric dental care from infancy to young adulthood, being recommended from parents and The American Academy of Pediatrics. Dentistry For Children go the extra mile in making sure that they are a kid-friendly environment with experts trained to work specifically with children.

Orthodontics

Top 7

Manhattan Family Orthodontics

Upper Eastside Orthodontists

Royal Orthodontics

Central Park Orthodontics

Manhattan East Side Orthodontists

Astoria Smiles in Astoria, Queens

Manhattan Bridge Orthodontics

The Winner

Manhattan Family Orthodontics

133 East 58th Street

212- 207-8028

This is one of Manhattan’s favorite family orthodontic facilities that offers state-of-the-art dental care. They are committed to using the best technologies, making their patients feel comfortable and safe, and are always learning about the latest advancements in orthodontics. They have a skilled team that provides great service to children, teens, and adults, making sure that you get the best care possible when you walk through their doors.

Pediatricians

Top 6

Tribeca Pediatrics

Upper East Side Pediatrics

Manhattan Pediatrics

West Care Pediatrics

Apple Pediatrics

Premier Pediatrics

The Winner

Tribeca Pediatrics

Visit the site to see locations

Visit site for all contact info

tribecapediatrics.com

Tribeca Pediatrics has been serving New York City families for over 25 years. This is where your local neighborhood office feels like a small town doctor in the big city. Their devoted team of pediatricians is committed to the unique philosophy that embraces low intervention while delivering the highest quality of service and care to children and families. They are always there for you with same-day visits, 24-hour support, fun waiting rooms, and accepting most insurances.

Urgent Care Centers

Top 5

CityMD

Mount Sinai Urgent Care Upper West Side

Walk in Clinic of NYC

Northwell Health – GoHealth Urgent Care

NYU Langone Medhattan Urgent Care

The Winner

CityMD

Visit the site to see locations

1-844-824-8963

citymd.com

A committed healthcare community that offers convenient access and exceptional service to all patients. CityMD hires the best board certified doctors that are well-equipped with the latest medical training on modern medical philosophy and technology. One of their many services includes Pediatric Care and offering emergency service seven days a week. You can trust that City MD will take care of your child when they need immediate care for a non-life-threatening injury or illness. From cuts and scrapes to chicken pox treatments, City MD is an excellent resource for the entire family.

Activities & Learning

Academic Enrichment Program/Tutoring

Top 5

EBL Coaching

Bright Kids

Mathnasium

Huntington Learning Center

Reade Street Prep

The Winner

EBL Coaching

17 E 89th St

212-249-0147

eblcoaching.com

EBL is here to help your child succeed in school. If they are struggling in class and need some extra assistance, EBL lends their helping hand. EBL Coaching uses research-based, multi-sensory techniques to help students in grades PreK-12 develop their reading, writing, math, and executive functioning skills. Their coaching has a particular specialty in working with students who have learning challenges, including dyslexia, ADHD, language-based learning disabilities, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and students on the autistic spectrum. All students are evaluated to determine their learning needs before the tutoring begins and an individualized instructional plan is created for each student. If your child works better in a familiar environment, sessions can be held at the students’ homes or schools or at EBL Coaching’s Upper East Side learning center.

STEM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)

Top 5

Launch Math + Science Centers

STEM Kids NYC

ID Tech Camps

NORY

RoboFun

The Winner

Launch Math + Science Centers

173 W 81st St

212- 600-1010

launchmath.com

Launch Math + Science Centers provide toddlers to tweens with inspiring math instruction and STEM-based camps and classes, plus, private in-home instruction. Launch Learning Math Sessions merge an innovative curriculum with an engaging learning environment and flexible schedule. Launch STEM Classes and Camps feature exciting programs with creative, hands-on projects from coding, robotics, electronics, rocket science, architecture, engineering, archeology, sports science, chemistry, physics, life science and more. Launch one-week STEM summer camps provide engaging fun and learning for kids from Kindergarten to 7th grade (ages 5-12). Camps feature a 4:1 camper to instructor ratio, providing small group settings to learn and bond. Campers create digital media, explore forensic biology, tinker with electronics, program autonomous robots. Launch features a flagship location on the UWS and seasonal locations throughout the city including camp locations on the UWS, UES and Tribeca.

Performing Art Class/Activity

Top 5

Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre

Atlantic Theatre

Harlem School of the Arts

TADA! Youth Theater

Professional Children School

The Winner

Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre

340 E 54th St

212- 688-3770

neighborhoodplayhouse.org

The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre first opened its doors in 1915 at the forefront of the American theatre renaissance. The Playhouse was founded by philanthropists Alice and Irene Lewisohn and was originally located in the famous Henry Street Settlement House as one of the first Off-Broadway theaters. To this day, the theatre provides a rich educational program that teaches drama students who are seeking a professional acting career. Most of all, they offer a one-of-a-kind training to their students that has been developed over many years at Playhouse.

Dance Class

Top 5

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Downtown Dance Factory

Broadway Dance Center

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Steps on Broadway

The Winner

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

405 W 55th St.

212-405-9000

alvinailey.org

The Ailey Organization offers a wide range of opportunities for young people to study dance through The Ailey Extension or The Ailey School. Ailey Extension makes dance and fitness accessible to people of all experience levels to explore creativity, enhance musicality, and learn the fundamentals of dance in a welcoming and inclusive environment. The Ailey School offers world-class training to students ages 3 to 25. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the School has a curriculum-based program designed to develop well-rounded young dancers that offer a diverse curriculum of ballet, modern, West African dance, Spanish dance, tap, and character dance.

Gymnastics Class

Top 5

Chelsea Piers

92nd Street Y

NYC Elite Gymnastics

Jodi’s Gymnastics

Harlem YMCA

The Winner

Chelsea Piers

62 Chelsea Piers

212-336-6666

chelseapiers.com

Music Lessons

Top 5

Harlem School of the Arts

Songs For Seeds

Lucy Moses School at Kaufaman Music Center

92nd Street Y

Little Maestros

The Winner

Harlem School of the Arts

645 St Nicholas Ave

212-926-4100

hsanyc.org

Harlem School of the Arts provides world-class expertise and exposes students to rigorous training that fosters creativity, self-confidence, and allows them to tap into the beauty of their lives. HSA offers quality and affordable training in dance, music, theatre, and visual art to ethnically and socio-economically diverse young people 2-18 years old. Here, they are committed to empowering young people where they can cultivate their passion in the creative field.

Family Fun

Ice Cream Shop

Top 5

16 Handles

Big Gay Ice Cream

Pinkberry

Serendipity 3

The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

The Winner

16 Handles

Visit the site to see all locations

212-260-4416

16handles.com

16 Handles celebrates individuality and encourages everyone to build their unique Fro-Yo dessert with your favorite flavors and toppings. From traditional fruity flavors to new innovative ones like Caramel Popcorn Finale, there is something to satisfy everyone’s sweet-tooth indulgence. They are committed to serving quality, fresh Fro-Yo with endless toppings to sprinkle on top. Top off your Fro-Yo with chocolate sauces, candy, nuts, fruits, and more to create your dessert masterpiece. You can also order specialty cakes and choose from a variety of smoothies, making all your Fro-Yo dreams come true.

Restaurant (Family Friendly)

Top 6

The Meatball Shop

Carmine’s

Bareburger

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Eataly

Katz’s Delicatessen

The Winner

The Meatball Shop

Visit the site to see locations

718-551-0525

themeatballshop.com

There is so much more to this family-friendly restaurant and their delicious meatballs than meets the eye. They strive to serve the best local and natural ingredients when it comes to cooking up delicious food. To ensure they have the best, they work with Heritage Foods USA, the farm-to-table online butcher located in Brooklyn, dedicated to supporting families raising livestock the correct way. Enjoy their menu of meatball platters from Crab Cake Balls to classic Spaghetti ‘n Meatballs. There is also a kids menu where they get to select what they want on their plate and can draw their favorite meatball hero on their menu while they wait. At the end of your meal, don’t forget to take a peek at their dessert menu to finish off your Meatball Shop experience with cookies and ice cream.

Amusement Center

Top 5

Six Flags Great Adventure

Luna Park

Sesame Place

Victorian Gardens Amusement Park

Hershey Park

The Winner

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township

732-928-2000

sixflags.com

Head to Six Flags for the weekend if you are seeking a family-thrilling time! Come for the day where you can enjoy family and kid rides, entertainment, animal attractions, animal programs, and adventurous rides. Experience rides like Buccaneer, Enchanted Tea Cups, Safari Off Road Adventure, and more! Get to the park early where you will have plenty of time to explore the rides, shops, and enjoy the shows and performers. There are always seasonal events at the park, so make sure to snag a season pass for your family to drop by at any time and enjoy the countless festivities that are totally worth going to.

Family Theatre

Top 5

The New Victory Theatre

Galli Theater New York

Manhattan Children’s Theater

Tribeca PAC

Vital Theatre Company

The Winner

The New Victory Theatre

209 W 42nd St

646-223-3000

newvictory.org

The New Victory Theater is New York City's first and only nonprofit performing arts venue for kids and families. They are also well recognized everywhere from cultural organizations for their expertise in family theater. The New Victory presents theater, dance, circus, puppetry and opera from around the world for kids of all ages. Before and after every performance, visit the New Victory lobbies for a chance to meet the artists or play with free, hands-on art activities so that you and your family can learn more about the show while having fun. Tickets start at just $17 and the new season will go on sale in June!

Museum for Families

Top 5

American Museum of Natural History

Children’s Museum of the Arts

New York Hall of Science

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Winner

American Museum of Natural History

Central Park West & 79th St

212-769-5100

amnh.org

With 45 permanent exhibition halls housed in 25 interconnected buildings including the Rose Center for Earth and Space, the American Museum of Natural History offers something special for everyone. The Museum’s permanent galleries offer a “field guide” to the natural world and global cultures, while topical exhibitions present and explain the complex issues of our times. Visitors from all around the world can come face-to-face with a 122-foot-long dinosaur, walk underneath a 94-foot-long blue whale, or travel through the universe in the Hayden Planetarium Space Theater.

Indoor Playspace

Top 6

Tied for first: The Art Farm NYC & Chelsea Piers

City Treehouse

Kidville

The Little Gym

Twinkle Playspace

The Winners

The Art Farm NYC

431 E 91st St

212-410-3117

theartfarms.com

The Art Farm NYC’s is quite the jewel of New York. With original curriculum created by The Art Farm’s team — kids get hands-on experience learning about live animals, gardening, and the outdoors. The amazing team all have degrees in Early Childhood, Animal Sciences, and experiences that range from The Bronx Zoo to the NYC Board of Education. A summer plus! The Art Farm NYC hosts their summer camp at Trevor Day School East Campus, offering full and half day camp experience for children ages 3 thru grade 5. Take walking trips to indoor petting zoos and swim at the 92Y. Each week revolves around a different theme for our art, with special presentations.

Chelsea Piers

62 Chelsea Piers

212-336-6666

chelseapiers.com

Brooklyn

Family Fun

Ice Cream Shop

Top 9

Ample Hills Creamery

Carvel

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. The Parlor

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Davey’s Ice Cream

Brooklyn Bell’s The Local

L’Albero Del Gelati

Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory

Blue Marble Ice Cream

The Winner

Ample Hills Creamery

Visit the site to see all locations

Visit the site for all contact info

amplehills.com

From novice entrepreneurs and new parents to being one of Brooklyn’s most beloved ice cream shops, Ample Hills Creamery has come a long way and continues to grow their variety of flavors and sweets. Stop by at one of their multiple locations to get a tasty scoop of ice cream from flavors like Breakfast Trash with crunchy cereal to Ode to Joy with coconut flavors and almond fudge brownies. The list of unique ice cream flavors go on and bring in tons of ice cream fanatics each day. If you are looking for more than just a scoop, they also have made-to-order cakes and exciting ice cream classes where you can make your own ice cream with heavenly flavors.

Restaurant (Family Friendly)

Top 5

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Smashburger

L & B Spumoni Gardens

Two Boots Pizza

The Winner

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

8814 4th Ave

718-238-9880

partyonthegrill.com

Take the family to eat out at Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse where they can enjoy dishes from expert chefs as they prepare the finest steak, chicken, and seafood delights! Select your favorite sushi platters and signature plates that are delicious and bursting with flavor. For kids 10 and under, they can select from the kids menu that offers Little Bento Boxes, Hibachi Dinner, Japanese Chicken Tenders, and fun tropical drinks. There is something for everyone to enjoy here as they have a fun-filled time with the family. Whether you are celebrating something special or you just want to grab a good meal, Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar has your back.

Family Theatre

Top 5

The New Victory Theater

Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts

Kings Theatre

BAM Kids

Puppet Works

The Winner

The New Victory Theater

209 W 42nd St

646-223-3000

newvictory.org

Amusement Center

Top 5

Sesame Place

Luna Park

Hersheypark

Six Flags Great Adventure

Splish Splash

The Winner

Sesame Place

100 Sesame Rd

1-215-702-ELMO

sesameplace.com

Come with your family to Sesame Place where there is adventure and fun awaiting for your kids! There are 16 kid-friendly rides, 9 family-friendly water rides, 3 live Sesame Street shows and daily parades. Strap yourself into Oscar’s Wacky Taxi Roller Coaster or swing around in Elmo’s Cloud Chaser; there are plenty of rides for your family. When you visit, don’t miss out on the new Sesame Street Neighborhood that reflects the well-known neighborhood seen on Sesame Street. You will also get to see the storefronts including Hooper’s Store and the iconic 123 stoop, along with seeing Abby Cadabby’s Garden and Big Bird’s Nest. If your kids love Sesame Street, there is no doubt that they will have the best time ever here!

Museums for Families

Top 5

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

New York Aquarium

New York Hall of Science

New York Transit Museum

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

The Winner

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

145 Brooklyn Ave

718-735-4400

brooklynkids.org

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is the largest cultural institution that is designed for families to explore curiosity, creativity, and foster their passion for learning. Located in Crown Heights, this museum serves 300,000 children and adults with exhibits that range in the visual arts, music and performance, natural science, and world cultures. Stop on by to see amazing cultural and historical collections from “Shoes and Hats from around the World” to “Shells and Ocean Life.” Let your yourself explore all corners of this museum with your family as you discover new and exciting information about the world we live in.

Indoor Playspace

Top 5

Bounce U

Aviator Sports & Events Center

Kids’ ‘N Action

Chelsea Piers

Gymboree Play & Music

The Winner

Bounce U

6722 Fort Hamilton Pkwy

347-450-5867

bounceu.com

Bounce U was first established from their love of kids. They have created a fun-filled party space where kids can be kids and have fun celebrating their birthday. At your kid’s party, they will want to stay forever with the inflatable bounce house arenas, tons of exciting games, and you will even get to sit upon a special birthday throne. Be able to personalize your party with add-ons and have the opportunity to work with amazing staff that make sure your party runs smoothly. If you want to do more than celebrate your birthday at Bounce U, check out their Kid’s Camp, Special Events, and Open Bounce for your kids to stop by and get more bounce time in.

Activities and Learning

Academic Enrichment Program/Tutoring

Top 4

Sylvan Learning

KUMON

Mathnasium

FasTracKids

The Winner

Sylvan Learning

Visit the site to see all locations

Visit the site to see contact info

sylvanlearning.com

If your child needs some extra support in school, turn to Sylvan for great tutors so your child can excel. They are committed to building academic confidence, catalyzing intellectual curiosity, and helping them find a passion for learning. At Sylvan they get the best certified teachers that are equipped with the latest interactive technology that they can implement in their teaching methods. They not only assist with homework but challenge them to grow academically to be prepared for tomorrow’s world. They cover math, reading, writing, homework help, study skills, college and career readiness, test prep, and STEM. Start your child at Sylvan with these excellent tutoring methods and watch them grow.

STEM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)

Top 5

Carmelo the Science Fellow

Bricks 4 Kids

Pixel Academy

Brooklyn Robot Foundry

The Tiny Scientist

The Winner

Carmelo the Science Fellow

300 Atlantic Ave # A

718-722-0000

carmelothesciencefellow.com

For young aspiring scientists, Carmelo the Science Fellow is one of the coolest places to learn and get excited about science. Here, they get to explore the wonders of science with interactive projects. Carmelo the Science Fellow lets kids discover everything from botany and oceanography to geology and engineering. They also offer after-school science programs, summer camp, mini-camps, playgroups, and birthday parties. Some of their fun projects include studying static electricity by watching their hair stand up, building buildings to see if they can withstand an earthquake, and making oobleck from kitchen ingredients.

Performing Arts Class/ Activity

Top 5

Child’s Play NY

Brooklyn Arts Exchange (BAX)

Brooklyn Children’s Theatre

Joffrey Ballet School

Noel Pointer Foundation

The Winner

Child’s Play NY

81 Prospect St

347-759-6313

childsplayny.com

Child’s Play NY celebrates 10 years of innovative theater programming! Summer camps in July and August put imagination center stage as kids work to develop their own mini-plays in a week. Helmed by teaching artists at the top of their field, Child’s Play NY also offers customized birthday parties, after-school classes, and residencies. Production classes from musicals to Shakespeare, enrich children’s artistic education and tap into their passion and creativity. Come find out why Child’s Play NY is ranked as a top theater program in New York and beloved by Brooklyn families for the last decade!

Dance Class

Top 5

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance

Cobble Hill Ballet

Mark Morris Dance Group

Brooklyn Dance Project

Dancewave

The Winner

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance

1368 Fulton St

718-935-9700

cumbedance.org

Cumbe invites the entire community to participate in the cultural classes and programs that explore the rhythms rooted in Africa. They offer weekly children and adult classes, along with summer camps for the kids. Classes are available now. Register them for summer camp where children ages 3 to 8 can learn about African-rooted music and dance. Get to experience four exciting weeks of dance, movement, song, percussion, and a variety of visual art forms. Sign up for camp with two options available. The first week is from July 8-12 which explores The Many Flavors of Latin American, discovering the pulse of Latin America and Africa. The second week is from July 22- Aug 2 of Finding Freedom and introduces the musical ‘Sarafina,’ the tale of a young South African teen ignited by Nelson Mandela’s fight for freedom. Don’t wait to sign up and be part of this fun-filled time!

Gymnsastic Class

Top 5

Prospect Gymnastics

Aviator Sports & Events Center

The Little Gym

Chelsea Piers

Powerplay

The Winner

Prospect Gymnastics

1023 Church Ave

718-484-0911

prospectgymnastics.com

At Prospect Gymnastics, they help children grow healthy bodies and boost self-esteem while having a blast. They achieve this by having small classes, a structured curriculum, positive reinforcement coaching, and top-of-the-line equipment. Their motto is, “Build Skills. Gain Confidence. Have Fun.” Throughout the summer, they offer Summer Camp, Preschool Camp, and July 4th Mini Camp. Join Prospect Gymnastics camps to take part in gymnastics training and hip-hop dance, alongside art projects and water activities!

Music Lessons

Top 5

Joe’s Academy of Music

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

Williamsburg School of Music

Brooklyn Music School

Preparatory Center for the Performing Arts

The Winner

Joe’s Academy of Music

550 Remsen Ave

718- 774-0700

jamnewyork.org

Find your rhythm at Joe's Academy of Music that offers award-winning music and dance classes in Brooklyn and Queens for all ages. Learn from over a dozen instruments, voice, and classical and modern dance. Here, they are dedicated to teaching everyone from any age, income, or disability as they strongly believe that everyone should have access to the arts. You will get the best training from musical professionals that have a strong background acquired from across the globe and from esteemed universities. Learn from the best and get access to fully-stocked music and dance studios, and unleash your musical passion.

Tennis Program

Top 6

Court 16 BK Tennis Remixed

McCarren Tennis Center

Prospect Park Alliance Tennis

Chelsea Piers

MatchPoint

Brooklyn Tennis Academy

The Winner

Court 16 BK Tennis Remixed

526 Baltic St

718-875-5550

court16.com

Court 16 is a tennis community built for NYC families through special moments on and off the court! They offer a curated space including kid-sized tennis courts and Premier Court surfacing ideal for young athletes with growing joints. For kids ages 2.5 through 15 years old, they have group classes and private lessons that instill the values of sportsmanship, discipline, and inclusion. During the summer and holidays, they host tennis camps that foster kids’ skills, confidence, and social fluency.

Martial Arts

Top 6

AmeriKick Karate

Tiger Shulmann’s Martical Arts

World Martial Arts Center

NY Martial Arts Academy

Brooklyn Brazillion Jiu-jitsu

Brooklyn Martial Arts

The Winner

AmeriKick Karate

529 5th Ave, Brooklyn

718- 768-8755

amerikick.com

AmeriKick Karate is where to go if you are looking to put your child in an extracurricular activity that will teach them discipline, self-defense, leadership, and determination. Here, they offer classes from 3 years old to adulthood. Start off as a Tiny Tiger where your child will learn self discipline, focus, concentration, listening skills, coordination and teamwork. After this initial stage, they will progress into Little Dragons, Youth, and into Adult levels, taking these acquired skills and applying them to their everyday lives.

Services and Shopping

Birthday Party Place

Top 5

Rab’s Country Lanes

Mark Morris Dance Group

Brooklyn Boulders

Max Adventures

The Little Gym

The Winner

Rab’s Country Lanes

1600 Hylan Blvd

718-979-1600

bowlatrabs.com

Come to Rab’s Country Lanes for a fun destination with the entire family. At Rab’s, they have a bowling alley, lounge, party room, and pro shop to have a great time! This family-owned business is dedicated to creating a family-fun place where you can retreat to after a busy day at work or school. Head to the bowling alley any day of the week and join a year-round bowling league where you can shoot a strike all the time. For more fun activities, check out their website where they have a full list of events throughout the year!

Local Bakery for Birthday Cakes

Top 5

Ladybird Bakery

Martha’s Country Bakery

Betty Bakery

Heavenly Crumbs

Buono’s Bakery

The Winner

Ladybird Bakery

1112 8th Ave

718-499-8108

ladybirdbakery.com

Head to Ladybird Bakery for a pastry creation to celebrate any special occasion or if you just want to satisfy your sweet tooth. This pastry haven is fully decked with pies, tarts, cupcakes, seasonal cakes, wedding cakes, and customizable cakes that will make a perfect addition to your special occasion. Customize your cake with a variety of options from Hazelnut Praline filling to Old-Fashioned Coconut frosting. You’ll be able to create the most decadent cake ever when you step into Ladybird Bakery. Visit their website and Instagram @ladybirdbakery to see all their fun creations.

Pizza Place

Top 5

L & B Spumoni Gardens

Grimaldi’s Pizza

Napoli’s pizza

Giuseppina’s Brick Oven Pizza

Two Boots Pizza

The Winner

L & B Spumoni Gardens

2725 86th St

718-449-1230

spumonigardens.com

There is no doubt that L&B Spumoni Gardens has strong family roots that go back to Torella Di Lombardi, Italy. Ludovico Barbati was the first to kick off this family business when he first came to the United States in 1917 and worked diligently to sell his products. Now, we can enjoy the hard work of the Barbati family as they sell their thick Italian pizza and famous Spumoni. Stop by to enjoy some traditional Italian food of pasta, pizza, seafood, and more.

Health Centers

Pediatric Dentist

Top 5

Bay Ridge Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Happy KIDDS Pediatric Dentistry

Bitesize Pediatric Dentistry

Fort Greene Pediatric Dental

Park Slope Kids Dental Care

The Winner

Bay Ridge Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

9012 5th Ave

718-333-5898

bayridge-smiles.com

The dentist’s office can be a scary place for first timers as they climb up in that big chair with beaming lights. At Bay Ridge Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, they create a kid-friendly environment to make them feel comfortable and strive to teach children from an early age the importance of dental hygiene. They provide great care and teach you about prevention, early infant oral care, adolescent dentistry, and general dentistry knowledge. You can trust that your child will be in good hands as they walk out with pearly whites.

Orthodontist

Top 5

Brooklyn Family Orthodontics

Brownstone Pediatric Dentistry

Park Slope Orthodontics

Brooklyn Heights Orthodontics

House of Orthodontia

The Winner

Brooklyn Family Orthodontics

See the site for all locations

718-395-6582

[email protected]

Brooklyn Family Orthodontics believes that everyone deserves a beautiful smile. They are dedicated to giving their patients the very best orthodontic experience when it comes to building smiles. Brooklyn families love it here because it is perfect for everyone. When selecting braces, they offer both child and adult orthodontics, from clear aligners to tooth colored braces. They are financially flexible, use innovative techniques, and have experts with an additional 3 years of clinical and research training on top of their dental degree. Schedule your initial visit and see what Brooklyn Family Orthodontics can do for you.

Pediatricians

Top 5

Tribeca Pediatrics

Dr. Amy Glaser

Slope Pediatrics

Heights Pediatrics

PM Pediatrics

The Winner

Tribeca Pediatrics

Visit the site to see locations

Visit site for all contact info

tribecapediatrics.com

Urgent Care Centers

Top 5

CityMD

Northwell Health – GoHealth Urgent Care

PM Pediatrics

Pediatric Immediate Care, PLLC

Mount Sinai Doctors Brooklyn Heights Urgent Care

The Winner

CityMD

Visit the site to see locations

1-844-824-8963

citymd.com

Schools/ Camps

Private Schools

Top 5

Science, Language & Arts International School

Berkeley Carroll School

LePort Montessori Cobble Hill

Poly Prep Country Day School

The Packer Collegiate Institute

The Winner

Science, Language & Arts International School

9 Hanover Pl

718-636-3836

slaschool.org

Brooklyn has voted Science, Language & Arts International School their favorite because of their commitment to create an immersive learning experience through exploring science, arts, and math in French and Mandarin. Their hands-on method promotes collaborative and critical thinking and allows children to build deep connections across all areas of learning. Furthermore, their method to teaching French and Mandarin allows students to achieve fluency so they can communicate comfortably with their peers. Attend one of their info sessions to learn more about their school.

Pre-Schools

Top 5

Stepping Stones Nursery School

Williamsburg Neighborhood

Brooklyn Preschool of Science

Bright Horizons

Beansprouts

The Winner

Stepping Stones Nursery School

245 86th St

718-630-1000

steppingstones86.com

Stepping Stones is an early childhood facility offering programs for children two to five years old. Here, they focus on developing your child’s passion for learning and giving them the best program possible. They will engage in large and small muscle activities, sensory and discovery exploration, social interaction, and creative expression. Kids will get to have fun with music, art, dramatic play, sand and water play, puzzles, table games, storytelling, outdoor play, computer time, field trips, and more. To learn more, visit their website.

Montessori

Top 6

Brooklyn Heights Montessori School

Williamsburg Montessori

Lefferts Gardens Montessori School

Montessori Day School of Brooklyn

Midwood Montessori

Windmill Montessori

The Winner

Brooklyn Heights Montessori School

185 Court St

718-858-5100

bhmsny.org

Brooklyn Heights Montessori School stays true to its Montesssori foundation that fosters academic excellence in a diverse environment from preschool to grade 8. Here, they develop a passion for learning and natural curiosity to explore different academic disciplines that will help them be prepared for high school. BHMS believes in activities that are hands-on because it enables students to develop crucial skills and makes learning a richer experience. A summer program for kids offers fun through visual and performing arts, athletics, cooking, outdoor adventure, and swimming lessons.

Day Camps

Top 5

YMCA

Aviator Sports & Events Center

New Country Day Camp

Mill Basin Day Camp

Camp Maritime

The Winner

YMCA

Visit the site to see all locations

See the site to see contact info

ymcanyc.org

Established 1852, the YMCA now has 24 branches in New York City that serves over half a million New Yorkers. Programs include youth and adult sports, daycare, camp, afterschool, and swimming. The YMCA is not just for fitness and activities but to empower New Yorkers so that they can tackle their everyday lives. This facility will continue to grow and serve more to empower the youth, improve health, and strengthen the community. To learn more about their programs and facilities, visit their website.

Queens

Services Shopping

Birthday Party Place

Top 5

Gym-Azing

Bounce U

New York Hall of Science

Laser Bounce

Bounce N Play

The Winner

Gym-azing

27-14 23rd Ave

347-455-3661

gym-azing.com

Started by a mom of three children, Gym-azing is a designated place for children where they can call a second home. Gym-azing offers a wide variety of kids classes like, Music Together, SocRoc toddler soccer classes, Abrakadoodle art classes, Long Island City Academy of Music piano classes, ballet, jazz, Zumba, Greek dance, yoga and Capoeira. In addition, they host birthday parties for children of all ages with a festive package from a bounce house to face painting. They also have the Little Diva’s package which has manicures, pedicures, and more, to get the full pamper treatment.

Local Bakery For Birthday Cakes

Top 5

Martha’s Country Bakery

Artopolis Bakery

Lulu’s Bakery

Cannelle LIC

NYC Birthday Cakes

The Winner

Martha’s Country Bakery

See the site to see all locations

See the site for all contact info

marthascountrybakery.com

Martha’s Bakery was founded with the goal of wanting to provide customers the best American baked goods that are warm, comforting, and delicious. They bake all their goods on-site each morning from scratch and with the freshest ingredients. You can find everything from pastry classics to sweets you’ve never tasted before. Also, treat yourself with a cup of coffee to go along with your decadent dessert by visiting their coffee bar that roasts the perfect cup with rich flavors. Stop by at any time for a special occasion, birthday party, office meeting, or if you just want a sweet pick-me-up.

Pizza Place

Top 5

sLICe

Basil Brick Oven Pizza

Gaby’s Pizza

Milkflower

Rosa’s

The Winner

sLICe

48-11 Vernon Blvd

718-937-5423

slicelic.com

If you need a great neighborhood slice of pizza, sLICe has your family’s back. Stop on by or order online where you can have a variety of pizzas, appetizers, pasta, entrees, heros, and more! Bring home for dinner one of their classic pizzas from NY Style to Grandma pies. You absolutely can’t go wrong with their wide variety of dishes, perfect for everyone’s taste. Visit their website to see all their options and start ordering!

Health Centers

Dentist

Top 5

Astoria Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry of Flushing

Kids Only Dental

Sunnyside Dental

Lil Pearls Pediatric Dentistry

The Winner

Astoria Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

30-44 29th St

917- 832-7177

astoria-smiles.com

Take your children on a magical adventure at Astoria Smiles where they provide a fun and comfortable environment for your children. Astoria Smiles is dedicated to providing high quality and affordable dental care to your children. Kids will be able to get their teeth cleaned in the several kid-friendly forest, ocean, galaxy, and jungle rooms. Aside from all the fun, Astoria Smiles also finds it important to teach kids great dental habits from an early age, providing them the best service and knowledge to protect their pearly whites. Say hello to their friendly staff and book your first appointment.

Orthodontist

Top 5

Dental Smiles 4 Kids

Astoria Family Orthodontics

Jackson Heights Orthodontics

Forest Hills Orthodontics

Flushing Orthodontics

The Winner

Dental Smiles 4 Kids

See the site for all locations

See the site for contact info

dentalsmiles4kids.com

Dental Smiles 4 Kids will have your children beaming when they stop by for their routine checkups. Here, children can feel comfortable and have fun at the dentist’s office in this kid-friendly environment. Dental Smiles 4 Kids is committed to teaching your children about dental hygiene and the best tips to take care of your teeth. They also get your kids motivated to brush their teeth with coloring charts and activity sheets. The dentist’s office doesn’t have to be a scary place, it can be a fun-filled environment for all.

Pediatricians

Top 6

PM Pediatrics

Advantage Care

Bayside Pediatrics PC

Glendale Pediatrics

Tribeca Pediatrics

Astoria Pediatrics

The Winner

PM Pediatrics

See the site for all locations

See the site for contact info

pmpediatrics.com

If your child needs immediate care and can't see their pediatrician, head to PM Pediatrics where they can be seen at their urgent care facilities. PM Pediatrics first started out with the frustration of having to wait for long periods of time in the ER and often not finding the best answers for your children. At PM Pediatrics, your kids will be well taken care of and can find immediate care when needed. Their compassionate doctors will make sure that your kids are comfortable and leave with less pain from their PainLess Practice that they stand behind. Visit their website to learn more about their facilities and services.

Urgent Care Centers

Top 6

PM Pediatrics

Northwell Health – GOHealth Urgent Care

CityMD

Queens Urgent Care Center

Astoria Urgent Care

Forest Hills Urgent Care

The Winner

PM Pediatrics

See the site for all locations

See the site for contact info

pmpediatrics.com

Schools & Camps

Private Schools

Top 5

Saint Francis Preparatory School

Garden School

Forest Hills Montessori School

St. Johns Preparatory High School

The Mary Louis Academy

The Winner

Saint Francis Preparatory School

6100 Francis Lewis Blvd

718-423-8810

sfponline.org

At Saint Francis Preparatory School, their mission is to help foster their intellectual, spiritual, creative, emotional, social, and physical abilities. Their extensive curriculum has a wide variety of courses that helps them find their passion in art, business, campus ministry, computer science, English, foreign language, math, music, physical education, religion, science, social studies, sports, and more. They are dedicated to helping your child prepare for their future and excel in all aspects in tomorrow’s world. Visit their website for more information on applications and programs.

Pre-Schools

Top 5

Preschool of America

ABC Preschools Kindergarten Center

Braithwaite Nursery School

Little People’s Pre-School

Magic Years Preschool and Nursery

The Winner

Preschool of America

See site for all locations

See site for all contact info

preschoolofamerica.us

For children from three months to six months old, Preschool America makes every day full of fun and learning. Kids can explore, meet new friends, and learn what inspires them from an early age. Their day care programs run Monday through Friday with early drop off and late pick up to accommodate parents’ needs. Aside from day care, your kids can also dive into their extracurriculars with Mandarin, music, art, dance, and sports programs to get them learning and active! Visit their website to find your perfect program.

Day Camps

Top 5

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

Oasis

World of Discovery Summer Day Camp

Magic Day Camp

Young People’s Day Camp

The Winner

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

185 Colonial Springs Rd

631-643-7900

usdan.org

Needing a fun and eventful summer camp that is all about the arts? Usdan Summer Camp has nearly 70 classes and guides each camper to find their creative outlet with the help of artists and art educators. Dive into some of their many classes of chess, creative writing, theater, music, and more! Wander their campus of 40 acres filled with nature and beauty, and get inspired this summer. For more information on their camp, visit their website where you can enroll and learn about tuition costs.

Family Fun

Ice Cream Shop

Top 5

The Lemon Ice King of Corona

Cold Stone Creamery

Pesso’s Ices & Ice Cream

Eddie’s Sweet Shop

Ample Hills Creamery

The Winner

The Lemon Ice King of Corona

52-02 108th St

718-699-5133

thelemonicekingofcorona.com

The famous Lemon Ice King of Corona wouldn’t have been possible without the King himself, Nicola, Peter Benfaremo. From the beginning, his Italian Ices were carefully crafted and are still a huge hit today with several flavors. Stop by to get a full taste of the many flavors like cherry, tangerine, coffee, peanut butter, and more! Visit their website to see the rest of their amazing flavors that keep you coming back for more.

Restaurant (Family Friendly)

Top 5

Bareburger

IHOP

Jackson Hole

El Jardin de China

Bayside Diner

The Winner

Bareburger

See the site for all locations

See the site for contact info

bareburger.com

These burgers are made with fresh and sustainable ingredients. With each burger, salad, and sandwich, Bareburger makes sure that they are providing their customers with clean food that is from trusted farmers who practice sustainability when it comes to quality. Beyond the food, each Bareburger location is built from recycled and reclaimed materials giving their atmosphere a spunky, cool look. Next time you are craving a hearty meal, make sure you stop at the right burger joint.

Amusement

Top 5

Good Day Play Café Bayside

Dave & Busters

BounceU

Laser Bounce

Funtopia USA

The Winner

Good Day Play Café Bayside

208-3 35th Ave

929- 381-1094

playdatecafebayside.com

Good Day Play Cafe is an indoor kid-friendly cafe and juice bar with locations in Bayside, Queens, and Park Slope, Brooklyn. Come relax with a cup of Stumptown coffee or enjoy fresh juice and finger foods while your little one plays in a safe and clean environment. Their enclosed play area includes an angled climbing wall, a slide into a ball pit, a play marketplace, a fully matted area for younger children with an activity wall, sensory toys, and a Hinoki cypress wood cube pit (Think of a sandpit… but cleaner!), a library nook, and more! Come have some unplugged fun and don’t forget to bring socks.

Family Theatre

Top 5

Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Queens Theatre

Queensborough Performing Arts Center

Broadway Kids Queens Theatre

The Secret Theatre

The Winner

Kupferberg Center for the Arts

65-30 Kissena Blvd

718-793-8080

kupferbergcenter.org

Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) features a vibrant lineup of world-class cultural events, concerts, and family programs at Colden Auditorium, LeFrak Concert Hall, Goldstein Theatre, and select off-campus locations for the 2.2 million residents of New York City’s most diverse borough. Since 1961, the largest arts complex in Queens has provided accessible and affordable world-class cultural entertainment to the NYC region. From classical and pop performances to concerts and school residencies, to a wide range of family events, over 350,000 individuals attend events at Kupferberg Center each year. Each family show includes an hour-long, pre-show filled with family activities. Use the code SPRING to get 30% off tickets for their family shows!

Museums & Parks

Top 6

New York Hall of Science

Queens Zoo

Queens Country Farm Museum

Aliey Pond Environmental Center

Queens Museum

Queens Botanical Garden

The Winner

New York Hall of Science

47-01 111th St

718-699-0005

nysci.org

New York Hall of Science is where kids can explore and have fun. Stop by to see "Connected Worlds," an animated world presented on huge digital screens, which includes a 38-foot high digital waterfall. Visitors use their gestures and movements to impact how well the digital world is kept in balance. The world includes six environments: jungle, desert, wetlands, mountain valley, reservoir, and plains; as well as creatures such as the adorable Antepony, Flower Bird, Water Deer, and more. Free with museum admission. Or, you can visit the "Design Lab," where visitors can try out a variety of hands-on design challenges. The challenges change often, so visitors can get a new experience each time they visit. The youngest visitors (ages 6 and younger) can explore exhibits designed just for them at "Preschool Place."

Activities and Learning

STEM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math)

Top 5

New York Hall of Science

Bricks 4 Kidz – Jamaica

YMCA

STEM Kids NYC

IplayTek

The Winner

New York Hall of Science

47-01 111th St

718-699-0005

nysci.org

Performing Art Class/Activity

Top 5

Joe’s Academy of Music

Queens Theare

American Dance & Drama Studio

The Garden Players

Broadway Dance Center

The Winner

Joe’s Academy of Music

550 Remsen Ave

718- 774-0700

jamnewyork.org

Dance Class

Top 6

Astoria Dance Centre

I LOVE DANCE Studio

All Star Studios

Long Island City School of Ballet

Kaye’s Dance Studio

My Gym

The Winner

Astoria Dance Centre

42-16 28th Ave FLR 2

718-278-1567

astoriadancecentre.com

Dance Astoria is a place where children are taught how to use their mind and body through the art of movement. They are able to unleash their creativity and become great dancers with the guidance of dedicated mentors. Learn the different disciplines of jazz, tap, hip hop, modern, and more when you step inside Astoria Dance Centre. Take a look at their website for all classes and summer program.

Gymnastic Class

Top 5

Kids ‘N Shape – Queens

My Gym

Lana’s Gymnastics Club

The Little Gym

Christy’s Gymnastics Inc

The Winner

Kids ‘N Shape

162-26 Cross Bay Blvd

718- 848-2052

kidsnshape.com

Celebrating their 30 years as a family-owned business, Kids ‘N Shape is the ultimate playground haven where children can play in a safe, clean, and supervised environment. They also offer open play sessions, birthday parties, class trips, and summer camp. All of their parties and class trips are 100% private with open play sessions that are $12 for two hours of play. With summer around the corner, don’t skip out on their seasonal program that features licensed teachers, weekly waterslides, and fun special events. To Learn more, visit their website.

Music & Arts

Top 6

Kimmy Ma Art Studio

Music Together

Queens Music Academy

Juliet Music Achool

HUG MUSIC, Music Therapy, Music Lesson & Early Childhood Music

Further Music School

The Winner

Kimmy Ma Art Studio

190-19 Union Tpke

646-209-9352

kimmyma-artstudio.com

At Kimmy Ma Art Studio, they strive to cultivate a creative outlet for community members. Children are encouraged to learn various perspectives while exploring new artistic mediums. Some of their many services include workshops, private lessons, and hosting birthday parties so that you can have that one-on-one time or get creative with a group of young artists. For more information about Kimmy Ma Studio, visit their website to learn about their services.

Tennis Program

Top 6

Cunningham Tennis

United States Tennis Association

Astoria Park Tennis Courts

New York Junior Tennis & Learning

West Side Tennis Club

Advantage Tennis Clubs

The Winner

Cunningham Tennis

19600 Union Tpke

718-740-6800

cunninghamtennis.com

Grab your racket and hit the courts at Cunningham Tennis where your kids 4-18 years old can play. Whether you are starting out as a beginner or a skilled tennis player, Cunningham Tennis will find the right placement for you to grow as a young athlete. They offer a wide variety of programs for everyone, including events, parties, summer camp, private lessons, and more! Check out their summer camp that is fast approaching and sign up now! There are limited spots so make sure that you grab yours.

Martial Arts

Top 4

Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts

Life is Hard, Fighting is Easy

Dynamic Martial Arts Academy (Jamaica)

Zen Masters

The Winner

Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts

See the site for all locations

See the site for all contact info

tsk.com

At Tiger Schulmann’s, they are focused on achieving fitness through the techniques and disciplines of Martial Arts. You can find a program best fit for you whether you are an adult or child with classes that are taught by skilled professionals. For their children programs, they offer a safe, fun, and an exciting environment where kids can learn about discipline, setting goals, and how to accomplish those goals in both the studio and in life. Visit their website to pick the best class for you!

Bronx

Health Centers

Pediatric Dentist

Top 5

Bronx Kids Pediatric Dentistry

Smile Savers

Pediatric Dentistry of Bronx

East Tremont Dental

Morris Park Dental

The Winner

Bronx Kids Pediatric Dentistry

1610 Williamsbridge Rd

718-684-5030

bronxkidsdentists.com

At Bronx Kids Pediatric Dentistry, they provide the highest quality of pediatric service to infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. They have a welcoming environment for kids to feel comfortable, along with a friendly staff on board that is professional and will take great care of your dental needs. Bronx Kids Pediatrics Dentistry prides themselves in teaching great dental and health habits to your young ones from an early age.

Orthodontist

Top 5

Montefiore Department of Dentistry

Smile Savers

Modern Orthodontics

Diamond Braces

Perfect Smile Braces

The Winner

Montefiore Department of Dentistry

1575 Blondell Ave #150

888-700-6623

montefioredental.com

Montefiore Department of Dentistry has state-of-the-art equipment, quality dental care, and clean facilities that keep patients coming back. Their professional physicians are compassionate and want to make your children feel welcome when they stop by for their routine check-ups. Whether you need cleaning, braces, or fillings, Montefiore Department of Dentistry provides unparalleled services to you and your family. Visit their website to read up more on their excellent facility.

Pediatricians

Top 5

South Bronx Pediatrics

Riverdale Pediatric

Wakefield Pediatrics, PLLC

Union Community Health Center

Briggs Family Pediatrics

The Winner

South Bronx Pediatrics

601 E 138th St

718-292-2682

southbronxpediatrics.com

You can trust that South Bronx Pediatrics will provide the best care possible when you bring your children into their facility. Their highly qualified and compassionate staff will make sure that your child’s needs will be met. Bring them in for annual and semi-annual health exams, laboratory services, immunizations, sick visits, and nutrition counseling. Visit their website for information on their facility and services.

Urgent Care Centers

Top 6

Montefiore Medical Center

CityMD

Urgent Care Bronx East Montefiore Medical Group

Throgs Neck Urgent Medical Care

AFC Urgent Care

Urgentway

The Winner

Montefiore Medical Center

See site for all locations

800-636-6683

montefiore.org

At Montefiore Medical Center, you will be able to find leading-edge care when patients need it the most. They have a well-rounded team of physicians, nurses, social workers, mental health professionals, and caregivers that are there for you. Montefiore is ranked amongst the top hospitals nationally and regionally, with a commitment to serve their community with excellence. From centers of children’s health to cardiovascular services, they are well-equipped to handle any healthcare concerns.

Services & Shopping

Birthday Party Place

Top 5

Billy Beez Bay Plaza

The Bronx Zoo

FunFuzion

Chuck E. Cheese’s

Streb Lab for Action Mechanics

The Winner

Billy Beez Bay Plaza

200, 313 – 316 Baychester Ave 313 – 316

718-514-6045

billybeezus.com

Billy Beez is the ultimate indoor play park for heart-pumping, family fun! Kids and kids-at-heart can run, jump, bounce, slide and climb their way to adventure! Adults are encouraged to play right alongside their kids, ensuring an unforgettable family experience. Billy Beez is open for walk-in or birthday party experiences. Create lasting memories as you race down our slides, climb through our jungles, and explore together!

Local Bakery for Birthday Cakes

Top 6

Carvel

Valencia Backery

Artuso’s Bakery

Sugarboy Bakery Café

Morris Park Bake Shop

There Should Always Be Cake

The Winner

Carvel

See the site for all locations

See the site for contact info

carvel.com

Nothing says summer in New York like great ice cream. At Carvel, whether it's your birthday, a special occasion, or just need a sweet indulgence, they have got you covered. Browse their wide selection of cakes, ice cream, sundaes, shakes, and take-home desserts for a sweet treat. If you are not near one of their locations, no problem! They have a delivery system where you can enjoy their decadent desserts without even stepping out of your apartment. See their site for all flavors and fun creations.

Pizza Place

Top 5

Pizza Studio

Louie & Ernie’s Pizza

Dominick’s Pizza

Emillio’s of Morris Park

Broadway Joes

The Winner

Pizza Studio

444 E Fordham Rd

718- 215-6820

pizzastudiony.com

You create it, they make it. Let your inner chef run wild with an unlimited selection of premium toppings, limited only by your culinary imagination and creativity. Their family-friendly format allows kids to get involved in creating their own individual masterpieces. Pick out your own crust of traditional (gluten-free available), rosemary herb, whole grain & flax seed, and firecracker. Next, select your sauce with options like classic tomato, basil pesto, tangy bbq, and extra virgin olive oil. Top it off with either mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese, and with fresh vegetables and premium meats.

School & Camps

Private Schools

Top 6

Cardinal Spellman High School

Fordham Preparatory School

Aquinas High School

Cardinal Hays High School

Preston High School

Academy of Mount St. Ursula

The Winner

Cardinal Spellman High School

1 Cardinal Spellman Pl

718-881-8000

cardinalspellman.org

Cardinal Spellman High School is a Catholic college preparatory school that promotes culture, encourages students to excel academically, and become leaders for tomorrow’s world. They offer a variety of classes stemming from English, fine arts, mathematics, foreign languages, physical education, science, social studies, and theology. Along with their courses, their academic resources are limitless, empowering these young individuals to reach their full potential.

Pre-Schools

Top 7

Little People’s Pre-School

Ivy Prep Early Learning Academy

Little Stars Preschool

Trabajamos Community Head Start

Bronx House Nursery

Susan E. Wagner Day Care Center

The Riverdale Neighborhood House

The Winner

Little People’s Pre-School

1600 Sedgwick Ave

718-731-7575

Since 1991, Little People’s Pre-School is still dedicated to providing exceptional care to your little ones. They are a private pre-school that has exceptional Administrative and Educational Directors who offer a safe and caring learning environment for your little ones. Parents can head to work knowing that Little People’s Pre-School has unparalleled compassion for your kids, teaching them every day, and nurturing them in a safe environment. Visitors are welcome to tour the facility to make sure that this is the best fit for you and your child.

Day Camps

Top 8

YMCA

Bronx House Summer Camp

Summer Camp at Lehman College

The Riverdale Neighborhood House

The Riverdale Y

Young People’s Day Camp

BronxWorks

Kids in the Game

The Winner

YMCA

Visit the site to see all locations

See the site to see contact info

ymcanyc.org

Activities & Learning

Academic Enrichment Program/Tutoring

Top 8

Huntington Learning Center

KUMON

Sylvan Learning

Khan’s Tutorial

Bright Future

Mathnasium

Grade Potential Tutoring

Dream Makers

The Winner

Huntington Learning Center

Visit the site for all locations

Visit the site for contact info

huntingtonhelps.com

If your child needs some extra support in their school work, turn to Huntington Learning Center where they can get the help they need to excel. From elementary to high school, your children are offered a variety of resources to get them back on track. Some of their specialized areas include math, reading, writing, science, study skills, ADHD support, summer programs, and test prep. Get them ready for any exam with great tutors and resources that are offered here. For more info on their programs, visit their site.

STEM Program

Top 5

YMCA

STEM Kids NYC

Children’s Arts & Science Workshops Inc.

Sylvan Learning Center

The Riverdale Neighborhood House

The Winner

YMCA

Visit the site for all locations

Visit the site for contact info

Music Lessons

Top 5

Bronx House Inc.

Belle School of Music

Bronx Arts Ensemble

Bronx Conservatory of Music

Mind-Builders Creative Art Center

The Winner

Bronx House

990 Pelham Pkwy S

718- 792-1800

bronxhouse.org

The Bronx house offers enriching programs to the community that promotes health, education, and culture. With Jewish communal values and traditions, the Bronx House welcomes all to take part in adopting a healthy lifestyle for themselves. They offer several family-friendly program options like day camps and an early childhood center. There is also a wide range of adult programs that are focused on health such as yoga and aerobic water strengthening. Visit their site to see all available classes and programs.

Tennis Program

Top 5

New York Tennis Club

Bronx International Youth Tennis Center

Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning

PeeWee Tennis for Kids

The Club of Riverdale NYC

The Winner

New York Tennis Club

3081 Harding Ave

718- 239-7919

newyorktennisclub.com

New York Tennis Club is the oldest tennis club in New York City. This members-only club offers fabulous outdoor tennis on six immaculately maintained courts from May through October. Never feel out of place at New York Tennis Club because it has lots of friendly members that play at various levels. At the club, they also provide a game arranger to make sure you get the best game each and every time. In addition, there are top notch pros that provide lessons and clinics for adults and children. Club facilities include a modern locker room, patio, viewing deck, and full-service snack bar.

Family Fun

Ice Cream Shop

Top 5

Carvel

Haagen-Dazs

Teresa’s Gourmet Italian Ices

Peachwave Yogurt

16 Handles

The Winner

Carvel

See the site for all locations

See the site for contact info

carvel.com

Restaurant (Family Friendly)

Top 5

Dallas BBQ

F & J Pine

Estrellita Poblana III

Bronx Burger House

Riverdale Diner

The Winner

Dallas BBQ

281 West Fordham Road

718-220-2822

dallasbbq.com

Dallas BBQ is a family-run business with a four-generation history in New York City. Nothing says summer like a good BBQ, especially a Texan one. Dine in or out at Dallas BBQ and enjoy sandwiches, ribs, burgers, steak, and seafood. There is a tasty dish for everyone to enjoy, including a kid-friendly menu of chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, and a crispy cod fish platter. You can even host a party or event at the restaurant when you book in advance.

Amusement Center

Top 5

Playland Park

Camelback Resort

Kalahari Resorts

Billy Beez Bay Plaza

Yankee Stadium

The Winner

Playland Park

1 Playland Pkwy

914-813-7010

playlandpark.org

Playland Park is a miniature golf haven that the whole family will enjoy. Take a stroll on the boardwalk, win some prizes at the arcades, go on a family ride, and see a concert at Playland Park. There is so much to do and see here, you’ll want to make sure to snag a season pass to continue your visits. Aside from the ongoing attractions, there are always hosting fun, seasonal events such as laser shows that are coming up this June.

Family Theatre & Performing Arts

Top 4

Lehman College

Bronx House Inc.

Bronx Dance Theatre

Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center

The Winner

The Lehman Center

250 Bedford Park Boulevard West

718-960-8000

lehmancenter.org

The Lehman Center at Lehman College is a center where artists come together and celebrate music and the performing arts. Take the family out for an eventful night where they will enjoy outstanding shows from well-known musicians. From an iconic Michael Jackson Tribute to Dominican rhythms by Ruby Perez and El Jeffery, there is always a great event to look forward to. Join their list to get the latest updates on upcoming performances and shows at The Lehman Center.

Museums for Families

Top 5

Bronx Children’s Museum

New York Botanical Garden

Liberty Science Center

New York Hall of Science

American Museum of Natural History

The Winner

Bronx Children’s Museum

725 Gateway Center Boulevard

347-971-2155

bronxchildrensmuseum.org

The Bronx Children’s Museum is a place where children will look, learn, and grow from the richness and diversity of their surrounding environment. They inspire children to become whatever they dream to be when they grow up. Get kids excited with learning at the Bronx Children’s Museum with loads of activities from afterschool programs to prototyping pieces of artwork. Their Museum opens in 2020 but they have a touring exhibit bus that appears in parks and at festivals.

Dance & Gymnastics

Top 5

Dream Makers Performing Arts

Fancy Feet Dance Studio

YMCA

Bronx House Inc

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

The Winner

Dream Makers Performing Arts

3432 E Tremont Ave

347-691-3177

dreammakersperformingarts.com

Bring your dancing shoes and upbeat energy to Dream Makers Performing Arts where your children will learn under nationally acclaimed faculty in a safe, fun, and positive environment. Here, your kids will learn more than just dance, they’ll be taught about discipline and gain the confidence to tackle day-to-day accomplishments. Train from the best with a renovated studio of 5,000 square feet, an advanced stereo system, and sprung floors. They will be leaping towards their dance dreams in no time, making their way to Broadway and other esteemed dance professions.