Family/Fall Winter Experiences

Fall is the perfect time in New York to explore the many family-friendly activities throughout and beyond the city. Once the summer crowds thin out, head outside into the crisp fall air to discover all the outdoor fun, cultural institutions, hidden gems, and neighborhood hotspots you may have missed. These experiences will inspire you to discover something the entire family will enjoy!

Perelman Performing Arts Center

(PAC NYC)

6 WTC, 251 Fulton St., Manhattan

pacnyc.org

This holiday season, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) shines brightly with the warmth of the holidays. Beginning November 23, theatergoers of all ages are invited to enter Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday classic with the Old Vic’s acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol. From visionary Tony Award® winners—playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical)—this heartwarming interpretation surrounds the audience with wonder, music, and merriment. It’s a magical outing that will leave audiences glowing with festive treats, carols, and cheer.

Beyond the immersive production of A Christmas Carol, PAC NYC’s buzzy, open-to-the-public lobby will be transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland. Visitors are invited to enjoy twinkling décor, free holiday-themed concerts, and warm seasonal drinks on the garden terrace. Families can savor a festive meal at Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson, the building’s lively American restaurant offering flavorful menu options for all ages.

Whether seeking a night of world-class theater, a cozy gathering with loved ones, or simply a festive place to pause amid the city’s holiday bustle, PAC NYC invites you to celebrate the season in style.

Wave Hill

4900 Independence Ave., Bronx

Pressroom@wavehill.org

wavehill.org

Fall is a magical time to visit Wave Hill, the beautiful public garden and cultural center in the Bronx. This season’s lineup is packed with family fun, creativity, and culture.

Start with Wave Hill’s beloved Family Art Project every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm (free with admission). Each week, kids and parents have a new opportunity to get creative together, with projects inspired by nature, science, and art. From exploring the worlds of Frida Kahlo and Claude Monet to trying your hand as a Garden Guardian, these activities are designed to spark imagination while making something special to take home.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 5, when the gardens host Fiesta on the Hudson (2 to 5 pm), a vibrant celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Families can dance the afternoon away with instructor Talia Castro-Pozo leading traditional steps, while live music from Santiago y La Orquesta fills the air. And with the Hudson River and Palisades as your backdrop, it’s an afternoon that’s sure to be picture-perfect.

The celebration continues during Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend (October 11–13), when Wave Hill honors Indigenous communities with a variety of family-friendly programs. Through hands-on activities and a live Indigenous cooking demonstration, families will learn about the vital role of plants and food in Indigenous cultures while celebrating traditions that continue to shape our world today.

Of course, October wouldn’t be complete without a little Halloween magic! Wave Hill-O-Ween returns on Thursday, October 30 (3 to 7 pm) for an evening of festive fun. Kids can trick-or-treat around the grounds, follow spooky treasure trails, and decorate their own mini-pumpkins—all while exploring the gardens in their autumn splendor.

If you’re looking for a weekend art activity, a cultural celebration, or a Halloween adventure, Wave Hill offers Long Island and New York families the perfect fall outings. For more details, visit wavehill.org.

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx

800-433-4149

bzeducation@wcs.org

cpzeducation@wcs.org

nyaeducation@wcs.org

ppzeducation@wcs.org

qzeducation@wcs.org

WCS Education is NYC’s best-kept secret for fall family fun! Explore nature together, see animals up close, and get exclusive access to your favorite zoos and aquariums — all within city limits. The Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Education Department was the first of its kind in the country and continues to offer award-winning programming for all ages.

Each curated program brings learning to life. Early birds and night owls can find fun activities, from sensory-inclusive mornings at the zoo to sleepovers at the aquarium. Halloween costumes are welcome at festive family programs during Boo at the Zoo in the Bronx and the New York Aquarium’s Ascarium. The whole family can join the Central Park Zoo’s sensory-friendly FaBOOlous Access Morning for a calmer option.

School break camp is back at the newly reopened Prospect Park Zoo! Enjoy the crisp autumn air with your toddler on a Stroller Safari at the Queens Zoo. Scouts can start the troop year with a visit to the sea lions, which have special programs at each park. Call the babysitter, because there are fantastic events for adults, too. Prospect Park Zoo will debut mocktail mixer evenings this fall.

Last year’s sold-out weekend series, Zookeeping for Grownups, is back at the Central Park Zoo. Arranging school break camp pickup and drop off is easy with coinciding events for adults on select dates at the Bronx Zoo and New York Aquarium. You can even pursue your wildest career goals — including field studies and a master’s degree in biology — through Project Dragonfly’s Advanced Inquiry Program with experiential learning at WCS sites.

Make the most of your next visit! See what’s happening at all five parks at wcs.education/explore to plan your family’s next adventure.

