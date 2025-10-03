Fairs and Festivals on Long Island October 2025 - Long Island Family

Grab your flannel, an apple cider donut, and get ready for fall fun with these local fall festivals and fairs on Long Island all month long!

Nassau County

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St., Long Beach

Saturdays, 9 am – 2 pm, through Oct. 25

All ages

Free

This weekly arts festival features handcrafted art and live music at this inspired outdoor community event. Find one-of-a-kind gifts for yourself and your loved ones at this exclusively handcrafted market. The epitome of shopping local and supporting small businesses, every booth is an opportunity to connect with a local artist. Find creations in myriad mediums, including photography, jewelry, painting, drawing, wood, glass, mixed media, clothing, accessories, and home decor. Live music can be enjoyed throughout the day. An eclectic and exciting line-up of musical performances is presented in both the morning and afternoon.

Municipal Parking Lot behind the Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin

Saturday, Oct. 4, noon – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Baldwin community and dozens of vendors for a pop-up marketplace, delicious local food, live musical performances, local artwork, and various activities.

Mineola Street Fair, Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

Sunday, Oct. 5, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy live music and entertainment, local food, a petting zoo, kids’ golf, food-eating contests, family attractions, and more!

STEM•X Festival 2025

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Long Island’s newest festival celebrates clean energy, innovation, and hands-on STEM exploration. The Cradle of Aviation Museum becomes a vibrant hub of exploration, featuring interactive exhibits, live science shows, and engaging activities for students, families, and community members of all ages. It’s a unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology, discover practical ways to save energy, and explore pathways to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence

Oct. 18-19, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

It’s a weekend of fun with colonial historians, craft vendors, antique cars, friendly farm animals, pony rides, entertainment by the Red Hawk Native American Council, and more!

Mineola Memorial Park, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola

Oct. 18-19, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the season at this two-day community event packed with autumn excitement. Enjoy delicious eats from local food trucks, sip artisanal beer and wine, shop from a curated vendor market, and take part in festive fall activities for all ages, including a Pumpkin Patch, games, fall-themed photo ops, a Halloween costume contest (Saturday), and a pie-eating contest (Sunday).

Suffolk County

Heritage Farm & Garden, 6050 Northern Blvd. Muttontown

Daily, 10 am – 4:30 pm, through Nov. 2

All ages

$10-$25

Kick off the season with a variety of fun activities for all ages. Enjoy creative pumpkin decorating, participate in a scavenger hunt, and get lost in the corn maze. Treat yourself to delicious seasonal foods, beverages, and desserts that capture the essence of autumn, or use one of the many photo opportunities to create lasting memories.

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton

Saturday, Oct. 4, 3 – 7 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate Southamptonfest with pumpkin carving & painting; firepits & s’mores; full bar & apple cider.

Parsons Blacksmith Shop, Parson Place, East Hampton

Saturday, Oct. 4, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Free admission; donations accepted

Heart of Springs will host the Second Annual SpringsFest, a community music festival featuring a free concert by local band REEB “Real East End Brass,” an ensemble of local music educators as well as two Springs School alumni rooted in the sounds of New Orleans. During intermission, guests can enjoy sea shanties from David Cataletto as well as an entertaining history lesson from “town crier” Hugh King. Food trucks will be on site for the evening, serving dinners, light snacks, soft drinks, and desserts, while Springs Brewery will offer beer for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the music, food, crafts from local businesses at tables, yard games, as well as a blacksmith demonstration sharing the importance of blacksmiths in the community nearly 150 years ago.

Huntington Arsenal & Village Green, 425 Park Ave., Huntington

Sunday, Oct. 5, noon – 4 pm

All ages

Free

The Men-at-Arms of the Huntington Militia will drill with muskets and prepare the cannon for battle. Civilians of the 18th Century will gather to watch the Militia drill, and tradespeople will take advantage of the opportunity to show their skills and sell their wares. The militia will enlist children and adults to fall in with them, with “practice wood muskets” to learn how to march and drill. Plus, the Arsenal will be open for guided tours.

Tanger Outlets Deer Park, 152 The Arches Cir., Deer Park

Oct. 10-13, Friday, 1 – 8 pm; Saturday – Monday, 11 am – 8 pm

All ages

$5-$20

Go on a culinary adventure when you “Taste the World” with food inspired by countries from all around the globe. With over 100 food, art, and beverage vendors, get ready to savor some of the best cuisine that the Tri-State area has to offer! Plus, plenty of entertainment and activities, including face painting, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, bounce houses, and much more.

Vineyard Field, behind the South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 am – 1 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Enjoy nature-themed games and crafts, guided walks, interactive nature displays, and a host of other activities presented by local environmental and community organizations. Have your face painted by Fun4Faces, and indulge in ice cream at noon.

Montauk Town Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Oct. 11 – 12, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

This weekend includes the annual Clam Chowder Contest on Saturday, Farmers Market vendors, kid’s activities, local band performances, yummy eats, fall-themed activities, beer and wine, a silent auction, and more!

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Greenport Tasting Room, 234 Carpenter St., Greenport

Sunday, Oct. 12, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free admission

Oyster Fest returns to Greenport Harbor Brewing Company! Enjoy a day of local oysters, food from Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market, live music by Portside Hustle (1–5 PM), oyster shucking contest, vendors, and interactive marine projects with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Back to the Bays Program. For the day, Carpenter Street will be closed from GHBC to Little Creek, creating a pedestrian-friendly space for the festival.

Stony Brook Fire Department, 1410 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

It’s a day of live demonstrations, vendors, and trucks showcasing the resources available in an Emergency Service capacity from Suffolk County and Town of Brookhaven. Stop in and meet your local firefighters, enjoy a hot dog, popcorn, and visit the various vendors!

