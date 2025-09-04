Fairs and Festivals in Rockland and Bergen Counties: September 2025 - Rockland Parent

Fairs and Festivals in Rockland and Bergen Counties: September 2025

Summer may be over, but September has events to remember with these exciting fairs and festivals in Rockland and Bergen Counties.

Rockland

600 State Route 17A, Tuxedo Park

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm, through Oct. 6

All ages

$48; $43 senior 62 and older and Military; $20 ages 5-12

Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I, on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!

Main St. and Broadway, Nyack

Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Families and fun-seekers shouldn’t miss this special event, featuring 200 vendors with something for everyone: jewelry, art, photography, collectibles, antiques, quality handmade crafts, unique gifts, and much more. The fair features live entertainment, plus great food and outdoor dining. Fairgoers can also enjoy Nyack’s many shops, pubs, and restaurants offering SeptemberFest specials.

Jacob Sloat House, 15 Liberty Rock Road, Sloatsburg

Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 – 5 pm

All ages

In advance: $15 for adults until 11 pm 9/6/25; Day of: $20; $5 ages 12-17; free for children younger than 12

This annual Festival features three great bands, food, beverage and craft vendors!

Lafayette Ave. Suffern

Sunday, Sept. 14, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Spend the day in Suffern with a day of fun! There will be live music, food & craft vendors, Karaoke, and more. Be sure to check out the Kids Zone featuring a bounce house, maze and slide! The Kids Zone is $10 per wristband for unlimited access or 3 tickets for $5. 1 ticket per amusement. Plus, there will be a face painter, balloon artist booth and The Ice Factory will have ices, all at the top of the fair by the Gazebo.

Webster Bank, 38 New Main St., Haverstraw

Sunday, Sept. 14, 1 – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

This annual event features small plates and tapas from over 20 restaurants. Crawl maps will be handed out to attendees. Tasting prices range from $10-$15 per plate, and streets will be closed to traffic, with outdoor seating available on New Main, Broadway, and Main St. Haverstraw’s historic, walkable Downtown is the perfect setting for this vibrant food and arts celebration. Enjoy live music throughout the day and be sure to visit the Kids’ Corner for fun with Lali the Clown, balloon twister, lawn games and more located in front of the Brick Museum – 12 Main Street.

Jawonio, 260 N. Little Tor Road, New City

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$10; $5 ages 6-12; free for children 5 and younger

Celebrate creativity, community, and inclusion with live music and entertainment, marketplace, food trucks, LEGO® Creation Zone, and sensory play areas. Proceeds from the event will support Jawonio’s programs and services, ensuring continued support for individuals with disabilities in the Hudson Valley.

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library Village Branch, 85 Main St., Haverstraw

Saturday, Sept. 27, noon – 2 pm

Ages 5 and older

Free

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with dancing by Anna de la Paz, music, crafts, and food!

Bergen

Mola Boulevard & Market St., Elmwood Park

Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Spend the day with live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks, tons of vendors, and so much more.

Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., West Milford

Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

The historic Wallisch Homestead, rich in history and culture, serves as the perfect backdrop for families and friends to come together and create new memories. There will be approximately 60 exhibitors selling a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, vintage items, estate jewelry, coins, stamps, comics, sports memorabilia, furniture, dolls, and much more. Along with browsing the booths of many exhibitors, you may enjoy some delicious food from the many food trucks that will be there. Throughout the day, you will enjoy the lively music by one of their regular performers.

Crestwood Park, 300 W Cres Ave., Allendale

Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

$10

Help raise money for the Library while enjoying an array of entertainment and activities including games, kids yoga, crafts, and photo booth with performances by The Magic of Conrad, Saddle River Song, and Bubble Show Plus.

South Ave & Martine Ave., Fanwood

Sunday, Sept. 14, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 3 and older

Free admission

Stroll interesting booths, visit the local merchants, and eat some great food! Plus, free activities, corn hole games, soccer goal kicks- obstacle courses, scavenger hunt, bubble blowing, water balloon toss, and more!

East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood

Sunday, Sept. 14, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Two hundred exhibitors from four states will highlight arts, crafts, and photography. A large food court will be set up in front of the park with a variety of delicious festival foods, including lobster, sausage and peppers, gyros, empanadas, steak sandwiches, kebabs, desserts, and so much more. There will also be an area dedicated to children’s entertainment that will feature a variety of inflatables, face painting, games, and items specifically catered to young attendees.

West Allendale Ave., Allendale

Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Fall with live music, clowns, community organizations, exhibits, face painting, food, games, Kids’ Zone, arts & crafts, vendors, and caricatures.

Edison’s Fall Family Spectacular Street Fair

Held Along Amboy Ave., Edison

Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission

Bring the kids to this family event for kiddie rides, games, face painting, sand art, a pro wrestling ring, a remote-controlled car track, and much more! There is something for everyone to do with over eight blocks of food, crafts, exhibitors, and a wine and beer garden.

Glen Rock Borough Hall, 1 Harding Plaza, Glen Rock

Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 am – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

This all-day event celebrates and recognizes the local music scene around Glen Rock. This community-focused festival supports and provides an opportunity for local musicians to perform sets onstage throughout the day. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a variety of musical styles and local foods under the big tent!

