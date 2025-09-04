Fairs and Festivals in Rockland and Bergen Counties: September 2025 - Rockland Parent

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Annual Guide Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Upstate & Connecticut

Fairs and Festivals in Rockland and Bergen Counties: September 2025

Posted on
Pexels

Summer may be over, but September has events to remember with these exciting fairs and festivals in Rockland and Bergen Counties.

Rockland

New York Renaissance Faire

600 State Route 17A, Tuxedo Park
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm, through Oct. 6
All ages
$48; $43 senior 62 and older and Military; $20 ages 5-12

Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I, on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more! 

 

SeptemberFest Street Fair

Main St. and Broadway, Nyack
Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Families and fun-seekers shouldn’t miss this special event, featuring 200 vendors with something for everyone: jewelry, art, photography, collectibles, antiques, quality handmade crafts, unique gifts, and much more. The fair features live entertainment, plus great food and outdoor dining. Fairgoers can also enjoy Nyack’s many shops, pubs, and restaurants offering SeptemberFest specials.

 

15th Annual Highlands Bluegrass Music & Crafts Festival

Jacob Sloat House, 15 Liberty Rock Road, Sloatsburg
Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 – 5 pm
All ages
In advance: $15 for adults until 11 pm 9/6/25; Day of: $20; $5 ages 12-17; free for children younger than 12

This annual Festival features three great bands, food, beverage and craft vendors!

 

Suffern Street Fair

Lafayette Ave. Suffern
Sunday, Sept. 14, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission

Spend the day in Suffern with a day of fun! There will be live music, food & craft vendors, Karaoke, and more. Be sure to check out the Kids Zone featuring a bounce house, maze and slide! The Kids Zone is $10 per wristband for unlimited access or 3 tickets for $5. 1 ticket per amusement. Plus, there will be a face painter, balloon artist booth and The Ice Factory will have ices, all at the top of the fair by the Gazebo.

 

Haverstraw Crawl Eats and Beats

Webster Bank, 38 New Main St., Haverstraw
Sunday, Sept. 14, 1 – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission

This annual event features small plates and tapas from over 20 restaurants. Crawl maps will be handed out to attendees. Tasting prices range from $10-$15 per plate, and streets will be closed to traffic, with outdoor seating available on New Main, Broadway, and Main St. Haverstraw’s historic, walkable Downtown is the perfect setting for this vibrant food and arts celebration. Enjoy live music throughout the day and be sure to visit the Kids’ Corner for fun with Lali the Clown, balloon twister, lawn games and more located in front of the Brick Museum – 12 Main Street.

 

Brick-A-Palooza

Jawonio, 260 N. Little Tor Road, New City
Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
$10; $5 ages 6-12; free for children 5 and younger

Celebrate creativity, community, and inclusion with live music and entertainment, marketplace,  food trucks, LEGO® Creation Zone, and sensory play areas. Proceeds from the event will support Jawonio’s programs and services, ensuring continued support for individuals with disabilities in the Hudson Valley.

 

Fiesta Latina

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library Village Branch, 85 Main St., Haverstraw
Saturday, Sept. 27, noon – 2 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with dancing by Anna de la Paz, music, crafts, and food!

 

Bergen

Elmwood Park’s Community Day Festival

Mola Boulevard & Market St., Elmwood Park
Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission

Spend the day with live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks, tons of vendors, and so much more. 

 

Wallisch Homestead Vintage & Antique Fair

Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., West Milford
Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission

The historic Wallisch Homestead, rich in history and culture, serves as the perfect backdrop for families and friends to come together and create new memories. There will be approximately 60 exhibitors selling a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, vintage items, estate jewelry, coins, stamps, comics, sports memorabilia, furniture, dolls, and much more. Along with browsing the booths of many exhibitors, you may enjoy some delicious food from the many food trucks that will be there. Throughout the day, you will enjoy the lively music by one of their regular performers.

 

Lee Memorial Library’s Second Annual Family Day FUNdraiser

Crestwood Park, 300 W Cres Ave., Allendale
Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
$10

Help raise money for the Library while enjoying an array of entertainment and activities including games, kids yoga, crafts, and photo booth with performances by The Magic of Conrad, Saddle River Song, and Bubble Show Plus.

 

Fanny Wood Day Street Fair

South Ave & Martine Ave., Fanwood
Sunday, Sept. 14, 10 am – 5 pm
Ages 3 and older
Free admission

Stroll interesting booths, visit the local merchants, and eat some great food! Plus, free activities, corn hole games, soccer goal kicks- obstacle courses, scavenger hunt, bubble blowing, water balloon toss, and more!

 

Ridgewood Fall Art & Craft Street Fair

East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood
Sunday, Sept. 14, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Two hundred exhibitors from four states will highlight arts, crafts, and photography. A large food court will be set up in front of the park with a variety of delicious festival foods, including lobster, sausage and peppers, gyros, empanadas, steak sandwiches, kebabs, desserts, and so much more. There will also be an area dedicated to children’s entertainment that will feature a variety of inflatables, face painting, games, and items specifically catered to young attendees. 

 

Allendale Festival Day

West Allendale Ave., Allendale
Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 4 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate Fall with live music, clowns, community organizations, exhibits, face painting, food, games, Kids’ Zone, arts & crafts, vendors, and caricatures.

 

Edison’s Fall Family Spectacular Street Fair

Held Along Amboy Ave., Edison
Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 – 9 pm
All ages
Free admission

Bring the kids to this family event for kiddie rides, games, face painting, sand art, a pro wrestling ring, a remote-controlled car track, and much more! There is something for everyone to do with over eight blocks of food, crafts, exhibitors, and a wine and beer garden.

 

Music Fest 2025

Glen Rock Borough Hall, 1 Harding Plaza, Glen Rock
Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 am – 5:30 pm
All ages
Free

This all-day event celebrates and recognizes the local music scene around Glen Rock. This community-focused festival supports and provides an opportunity for local musicians to perform sets onstage throughout the day. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a variety of musical styles and local foods under the big tent! 

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Editor for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

