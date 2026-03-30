Preschool Summer Camps in NYC, Long Island & Westchester

Long before the first signs of spring, parents begin planning to ensure their children have a safe, enjoy- able, and nurturing summer. Whether parents work throughout the summer and need childcare or just want their kids to have an active, enriching, and fun summer outdoors without screens, day camps have become an essential solution for many parents. For parents of preschoolers, day camps provide structured opportunities for socialization and exploration that can be difficult to replicate at home. With all the different types of camps, costs, schedules, and activities, how can you find the right camp for your child? We’re here to help with these sharing day camps where your preschooler can safely enjoy a fulfilling summer, explore new activities, build new friendships, and develop their independence—all while staying close to home!

Curious about what’s nearby? Check out our top picks in your area!

NYC Preschool Camps

Long Island Preschool Camps

Westchester Preschool Camps

Staten Island Preschool Camps