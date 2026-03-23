Explore Top Academic & STEM Camps

Summer camps and programs we parents choose for our kids as part of their summer to-do list aren’t just about filling time; they’re about finding the right fit for your child.

And the right fit may be in STEM. STEM offerings are pretty broad, but a few examples may be: your kid loves a good math equation, is a techie, builds volcanoes as a hobby, or loves to figure out why the earth is round. Then you’ll want to consider an academic and STEM camp.

Whether your child gets a kick out of spending a day building a robot from scratch or flourishes in a more structured environment, especially during the long stretch of summer break, check out this list of Academic & STEM Camps, from coding and robotics to science labs and enrichment programs that both you and your kid will love!

Curious about what’s nearby? Check out our top picks in your area!

Manhattan & Brooklyn

Long Island

Westchester