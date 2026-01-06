Every Family Needs Support Sometimes: Here’s Where to Find It

Raising a family is full of joyful moments, but it can also feel overwhelming. Between rising grocery prices, busy schedules, long commutes, and the everyday surprises of caring for children, many parents feel stretched thin. When something unexpected happens, such as a job change, an illness, or a housing challenge, even the most organized families can find themselves unsure of where to turn.

Health experts now estimate that as much as 80 percent of a person’s health is shaped by daily essentials like nutritious food, stable housing, safe surroundings, and dependable transportation. When these basic needs are complex to meet, a child’s well-being can be affected in many ways. School attendance may become more difficult, stress levels may rise, and routines may feel disrupted.

Across the Hudson Valley, many community organizations are working together to make sure families have the support they need during challenging moments. Local nonprofits, schools, food programs, housing partners, and health providers are coming together to strengthen the safety net that helps parents stay steady and children stay well.

“Families are carrying so much right now, and many parents are trying to navigate complicated situations on their own,” says Meghan Weygant, chief operating officer for the Hudson Valley Care Coalition, a New York State-designated lead entity for the Hudson Valley Social Care Network. “The truth is that no one should have to do that alone. When parents feel supported, kids thrive.”

The goal of these partnerships is simple. Families should be able to get help where they already spend their time. That may be a trusted community center, a child’s school, a health provider, or a neighborhood food pantry. When caring adults and local organizations connect, families can receive the right kind of help faster and with less stress.

Additional Support for Families on Medicaid

For families enrolled in Medicaid, the Hudson Valley Social Care Network offers an additional layer of support. This new program helps parents access free services that address everyday needs that can affect a child’s health and stability. Families begin with a short screening that takes about ten to fifteen minutes. If they qualify, they can receive help from Social Care Network partners, including:

Connections and navigation to trusted community programs when you get screened through SCN partners like United Way of Westchester and Putnam’s 2-1-1 line.

• Home delivery of medically tailored food boxes through Feeding Westchester

• Finding or keeping safe and stable housing with support from Catholic Charities or Roots to Grow

• Transportation for important non-medical appointments, including parenting classes or job interviews

These services are provided at no cost to eligible families and are offered by organizations that already support local residents across Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

“The goal is to help families feel less alone and more supported,” Weygant explains. “Sometimes a family only needs a little help to get through a rough patch. Sometimes they need a bit more. Every situation is unique, and having a coordinated network of partners makes a meaningful difference.”

A Stronger Community Helps Every Family

Even if your family is not eligible for Medicaid services, a stronger community safety net benefits everyone. Schools experience more stable attendance, caregivers miss fewer days of work, communities become more connected, and children grow up with more consistency and stability.

If you know a neighbor, friend, or family member who is having trouble getting enough food, finding stable housing, or meeting transportation needs, sharing information about local resources can make an enormous impact. Support often begins with a single conversation.

In Westchester, families do not have to face difficult moments alone. Caring organizations and community partners are ready to help, and every family deserves the chance to feel safe, supported, and hopeful about the future.

Scan here to complete a self-screener or call 2-1-1 to get connected to a care navigator: