This Elite NYC High School Only Accepted 8 Black Students: Racial Disparities in Education Across NYC

Specialized high schools across the city have dangerously low diversity numbers.

A Manhattan specialized public high school is facing scrutiny after reports show that it only admitted 8 Black students.

Stuyvesant High School, located in Battery Park, is one of the city’s top college-preparatory specialized schools, specializing in math, science, and technology. It is one of the most desired schools in the city, so admissions are tough. However, their 2025 acceptance rates had stark disparities, which had parents and officials questioning their diversity and admissions process.

Low Admissions

Historically, specialized schools across the city have always struggled with diversity. During the 2023-2024 school year, Brooklyn Technical High School, one of the borough’s most prominent schools for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, had a student population that was approximately 14% Black (around 297 students), a significant decrease from previous decades, according to data from the New York State Education Department.

In a 2022 interview with Chalk Beat, Brooklyn Tech student Etana Williams described her experience at the elite school and its lack of diversity. She referred to feeling “isolated” and “powerless” at times due to her peers’ low enrollment, and socialization became awkward and uncomfortable.

“That fall, after the first-day excitement wore off, I began noticing certain patterns. Like how I was one of, at most, three Black faces in my classes. And how none of my teachers looked like me. History lessons about slavery became uncomfortable as I noticed eyes quickly shifting towards me, and then away when I met them,” she recalled. “Stereotypical comments coming from other students about how ‘Asians are smart’ and ‘work harder’ due to strict parents and cultural upbringings made me wonder what other stereotypes they believed were true.”

Other specialized high schools, including the Bronx High School of Science, also had low rates, with 161 Black or African American students representing only 5% of the total student body.

A Broken System

While the schools often tout rigorous programs and a welcoming environment for gifted students, the criteria for gaining access to these schools have long been considered broken. Admissions are based solely on the Specialized High School Admissions Test (SHSAT), which nearly 26,000 eighth graders took. According to the data, 4,000 were offered a seat based on their score, according to Chalkbeat.

Despite African-Americans and Latinos accounting for 60% of New York City students, their admissions to specialized high schools are dangerously low. Officials cite socioeconomic disparities, including a lack of access to tutoring,

“This narrative is not only wrong—it is harmful. It undermines the confidence of students who, despite their brilliance and drive, are told by the system that they don’t belong,” said David R. Jones of The Urban Agenda in a published article. “It reinforces stereotypes and deepens the racial and socioeconomic divides that plague our city’s public education system.”

Back in 2019, Former Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed eliminating the test and replacing it with a system based on middle school grades and state exams. Supporters argued it would diversify specialized schools and make admissions more equitable, but the plan faced strong pushback from families who feared it would unfairly penalize students who worked hard to excel on the exam.

The Department of Education has instead tried smaller-scale solutions, such as expanding free test prep programs and the Discovery Program, which offers admission to students from disadvantaged backgrounds who score just below the cutoff. Yet these measures have made little dent in the racial disparities at schools like Stuyvesant.

A Proposed Solution

In a statement to New York Family, a representative from the Department of Education ensured that the admissions process was fair and equitable and aimed to evaluate all students fairly.

“Ensuring that our admissions processes are equitable is a continued priority for New York City Public Schools,” the statement read. “In NYC, we are focused on expanding options for accelerated schools like the recently opened Bard Bronx and HBCU Early College Prep, as well as promoting access to the specialized high schools through the DREAM and Discovery programs. We will continue working to ensure that every student receives the best education possible.”

