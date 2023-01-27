Edge at Hudson Yards Unveils Sky Skate, New York City’s Highest Skating Rink

Get ready to swizzle and twizzle high above the city skyline at Edge at Hudson Yards’ Sky Skate Presented by Dunkin’ Rewards. Sky Skate, New York City’s highest skating rink, offers an exhilarating experience of skating above the skyscrapers and taking in the breathtaking views.

Families will love gliding on the epic Edge ice to celebrate winter, family and fun, especially since this is not your typical ice rink.

Sky Skate is unique since guests are over 1,000 feet in the air and can glide on a 1,024 square foot Glice® rink, a zero-energy ecological and synthetic ice rink positioned in the indoor portion of Edge’s sky deck, all while taking in the sights of the city for a truly epic winter adventure.

There are disco balls and lights adding to the festive feel and a live DJ on Thursday and Friday evenings for even more fun. It is such a unique and thrilling experience to glide while taking in the sights of the city from a birds-eye view.

Parents should note that the Glice is a bit difficult to navigate, but whale-shaped skating aids are available for kids of all ages and the staff is friendly and helpful. It’s sure to be a memorable experience on the Glice.

Sky Skate is open now through March 14. Visitors can reserve for 30-minute skate experiences, daily between 10 am to 10 pm. Tickets for Sky Skate are on sale now at https://www.edgenyc.com/en/sky-skate and include skate rentals as well as entry to Edge. Lockers are available as well.

Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, offers unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City’s iconic skyline and various levels of thrill.

Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the outdoor viewing area features a breathtaking glass floor, angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors.

