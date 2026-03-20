11 Fun Easter Events in Westchester

Westchester is hopping with festive Easter events, and we don’t want you to miss any of them! From egg hunts to brunches with the Easter Bunny, everyone in the family will have an egg-citing time!

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The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave, White Plains

Thursday, March 26, 4 – 7 pm

Ages 10 and younger

Free

Advanced registration required

Welcome spring at this Bunny Hop Spring Celebration featuring live entertainment, glitter tattoos, treats, and a special collaging workshop hosted by ArtsWestchester’s Arts Mobile. Whether you’re stopping by before or after visiting the Easter Bunny, this family-friendly event is the perfect way to welcome the season together.

Shake It Off, 365 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

Friday, March 27, 5:45 – 6:45 pm & 7:15 – 8:15 pm

Ages 3–8

Tickets start at $26 per child and adult; $8 additional adult

Join this unforgettable Heeler-inspired Indoor Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt! Your little ones will start with a fun craft activity before embarking on an exciting egg hunt with a special character appearance! Don’t forget to snap some adorable pictures and enjoy some bounce time too!

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem

March 28–29, Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am – 5 pm; egg hunt time based on age

Ages 9 and younger

$25

Advanced registration required

Join the farm for four days of outdoor, egg-hunting fun! The youngest guests are able to hunt at their own pace in a special, fenced-off egg patch with their parents/caregivers, while older participants can set off on an adventurous hunt in the orchard! All youngsters can enjoy a one-on-one visit with the Easter Bunny! Baskets will be provided for each child to collect eggs.

Shake It Off, 365 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

Saturday, March 28, 10 – 11 am, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm & 1 – 2 pm

Ages 9 and younger

Tickets start at $26 per child and adult; $8 additional adult

Celebrate Easter with eggs and crafts inspired by the popular blue heeler pup kids adore! Enjoy festive family fun, exciting egg hunts, and a memorable character appearance that will have little ones smiling from ear to ear. Don’t forget to snap some adorable pictures and enjoy some bounce time too!

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

Saturday, March 28, 10 am – noon

Ages 10 and younger

$8

Advanced registration required

Children are invited to an Easter Egg Hunt, as they collect eggs that will be scattered throughout the Town Square. The children will gather ten eggs and bring them to the trade-in booth to receive a bag of treats. There will be three hunts to ensure everyone has an egg-celent time.

Patriots Park, Broadway, Tarrytown

Saturday, March 28, 10 – 11:30 am

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Advanced registration required

The Villages of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow will be joining together to present their annual Egg Hunt to the children in their communities. There will be pre-filled egg hunts for children, a Jelly bean guessing game, chocolate prizes for golden ticket winners, and take a photo with Cotton Tail or Hopz!

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem

Saturday, March 28, 11 am – 12:30 pm & 2 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$15; $12 children younger than 12

Advanced registration required

Make your holiday the wildest one yet! Join this early Easter celebration to learn about the mythology, biology, and ecology of wolves in North America and then join in an egg hunt with a twist! Instead of looking for eggs, guests will enjoy watching Ambassador Wolves Nikai, Kinari, and Silas eat eggs. Guests will also potentially behold some of the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.

Salesian High School, 148 East Main St., New Rochelle

Saturday, March 28, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$20

Take part in this annual Easter Egg hunt and then take photos with the Easter Bunny himself!

Cortlandt Youth & Recreation Center, 3 Memorial Drive, Croton on Hudson

Saturday, March 28, 1 pm

Ages 2 and older

Free

Meet and take pictures with the Bunny at the Town of Cortlandt Egg Hunt! Prizes are available for all participants!

The Barley Beach House, 95 Dearborn Ave., Rye

Saturday, April 4, 8 am – 1 pm

All ages

$37.27; $20.39 Kids Fun Pass (no breakfast); free for children 2 and younger

Families can start their day with pancakes, egg hunts on the beach, a bounce castle, magic & Benny the Bunny!

Rochambeau Farm, 214 West Patent Road, Mt. Kisco

Saturday, April 4, 10 am – noon

Ages 9 and younger

$20 per Egg Hunt participant

Enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt for all! The Bunny will make an appearance, and there will be Pizza from Pizza Girls, and more. Bring your own basket or bag.

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