Easter Egg Hunts For Families 2023

Nothing says Easter quite like an Easter egg hunt! Here’s a roundup of Eater egg hunts for families this year.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Central Park West & W 93rd St, Upper West Side

Sunday, April 2, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 1-12

$30 per child; $10 per adult.

Gather for a fun Easter Egg Hunt with various stations where the kids can engage in fun games (ie Eierlaufen, Sackhüpfen). Once all the points are gathered, they can start the Egg Hunt for their very special Easter Gift that the “Osterhase” hid for them.

Riverside Park, West 74th Street Lawn, Upper West Side

Saturday, April 8, 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm & 2:30 pm.

All ages

$15-$40

Advanced registration required

Hop on over for this fun Easter Event! Participants will receive a special TNF bunny baskets to collect eggs with, TNF Bunny Ears, a Unique photo op with the TNF’s Easter Bunny, and more!

Accompanying adults do not need tickets. You must register to guarantee your space.

Sherman Creek Park, 3725 10th Avenue, Washington Heights

Saturday, April 8, 2 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

NYSoM is proud to present an Easter Eggstravaganza featuring Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Activity Village (Painted Easter Egg Giveaway, Easter Crafts and Activities), Easter Bunny and friends and much more!

Pier 36, 299 South Street, Downtown Manhattan

April 8-9, 1 – 2:30 pm, 3 – 4:30 pm, 5 – 6:30 pm; April 8, 11 am – 12:30 pm.

Ages 3 – 12

From $45

Kids will enjoy games, arts & crafts, Easter basket decorating, balloon animal making, and face painting!

This family friendly cruise also includes mimosas to keep the adults entertained while the kids go on their Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter bunny will make a special appearance to take photos with all the guests in front of the stunning NYC skyline!

2541 Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, Washington Heights

Sunday, April 9, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

This egg hunt will include pizza, prizes, and a host of other fun activities.

Bronx

Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx

April 1-8, Saturdays, 10 am – 2 pm.

Ages 2-12

$10 per child

Children will hunt for eggs and have photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Please bring your own basket.

Ferry Point Park, 10 Hutchinson River Parkway, The Bronx

Saturday, April 1, 12 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Come out for a fun filled day with bounce houses, cotton candy, face painting, egg hunts and the Easter bunny!

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx

Saturday, April 8, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, ages 4-6 & 12:30 – 1:15 pm, ages 7-9

Ages 4 – 9

Free

Bring the family out for fun spring games, arts and crafts, egg hunt, potato sack races and much more.

Pelham Bay Park, Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, Bronx

Saturday, April 8, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

$25

Music, games, prizes, candy, and more! Each child will receive entry into the Egg Hunt with candy and cash prizes, access to all games and activities, a photo with the Easter Bunny, Egg Hunt bag, and complimentary snacks.

Brooklyn

Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Rd & 68 St & Shore Rd, Bay Ridge

Saturday, April 1, 2 – 4 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Crossroads Christian Church is excited to bring back their Easter Eggstravaganza! There will be games, Easter eggs, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and other characters!

FourFiveSix, 199 Richardson Street, Greenpoint

Saturday, April 1, 11 am, 1 pm & 2 pm.

All ages

$20 per child online; $30 at door; $5 parent ticket.

Enjoy an egg hunt, say hello to the Easter Bunny, and rock to fun music!

Aviator Sports and Events Center, Floyd Bennett Field, 3159 Flatbush Ave. Bergen Beach

April 1-16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 4 pm; April 7, 10, 10 am – 4 pm.

All ages

$14 per person ages 2 and older

Bring the family out for a fun-filled day with Whiskers, the Easter Bunny, and all his friends at the farm! Search for colorful eggs filled with treasures, explore the Bunny House, discover the farm playground, and so much more!

Canarsie Park, Seaview Ave & Remsen Ave., Canarsie

Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 2 pm

Ages 3 – 13

Free

Hunt for Easter eggs, play games, and enjoy free giveaways and refreshments.

Queens

Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks

Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 4 pm.

All ages

$15 per person; free for ages 0-1

Family photo ops, dancing, farm-wide scavenger hunt, hayrides, and more!

Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park, 95 Avenue 125th St. South Richmond Hill

Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 1 pm

Ages 3 – 11

Free

Hunt for eggs, snap your own selfies with the Easter Bunny, and play games.

Ballfields in Juniper Valley Park, Juniper Blvd., Lutheran Ave., 71 St, Dry Harbor Road, Middle Village

Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Families are invited for an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter & Spring themed arts & crafts, carnival games, and other fun activities and prizes for children

Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

Saturday, April 8, 12 pm – 7 pm

All ages

$25

Come out with friends and family and ride the Easter train, hunt for Easter eggs, and meet the Easter Bunny.

Archie Spigner Park, 111-65 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

Saturday, April 8, 12 pm – 4 pm

All ages

Free

At this outdoor event, your children can hunt for eggs, get their faces painted, decorate Easter eggs, paint a canvas on easels, ride ponies, jump on the bouncy houses, participate in a talent show, and more.

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Flushing

Saturday, April 8, 2:30 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Everyone is invited to this science-filled Easter celebration where every participant will have the opportunity to hunt for dinosaur eggs, crack them open using kid-friendly fossil excavation tools, and reveal hidden surprises inside.

Staten Island

Annadale Town, bet. Annadale Road and Jefferson Boulevard

April 1, 12:30-3pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy an egg hunt, face painting, arts and crafts, and meet the Easter Bunny.



Catholic Charities of Staten Island, 6541 Hylan Blvd.

Saturday, April 8, 10am-1pm

All ages

$20-30

Features a huge Easter egg hunt with more than 4,000 eggs, DJ music, the Easter Bunny, a buffet and more. Two seatings available. Reserve tickets online.

Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, 2351 Veterans Rd. W.

Saturday, April 8, 11am-2pm

All ages

Free

Hunt for wooden eggs on the grounds of beautiful Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve. Head inside the nature center to enjoy crafts, activities and more. Two egg hunt times are available: 11am-12pm and 1pm-2pm.



Grand Oaks Country Club, 200 Huguenot Ave.

Sunday, April 9, 10am-4pm

All ages

$42.66-83.43

Hop down the bunny trail to this fun brunch that includes a buffet, cash bar and egg hunt. You’ll also meet the Easter Bunny himself. RSVP online or call 718-356-2771.

Nassau County, Long Island

Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Boulevard, Farmingdale

Tuesday, March 28, 4 – 5:30 pm

Ages 8 and younger

Free

Advanced registration required

Children will be given a bag to collect Easter eggs filled with candy and other prizes from the costumed characters throughout the store.

Five lucky children will open an egg to reveal a special ticket redeemable at Customer Service for a grand prize: a WOW Easter Basket bursting with treats!

After the Egg-Stravaganza is complete, parents are invited to take photos of their children with the Easter Bunny.

Beacon Church, 201 I U Willets Road, Albertson

Saturday, April 1, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

This community Easter Egg Hunt Event will feature bounce houses, games, crafts, snacks, and more!

Mineola Memorial Park, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola

Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Edge City Church invites you to their annual Easter Egg Hunt! There will also be a variety of fun activities, including face painting and games.

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Friday, April 7, 12 pm – 2 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Advanced registration required

This Easter Egg Hunt promises to be a blast with plenty of eggs hidden throughout the mall, so be sure to bring your sharpest hunting skills.

They’ve also hidden special eggs for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy a day filled with fun, games, and excitement for the whole family.

WHEN: April 9, 10 am – 4 pm

WHERE: The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove

All ages

$59; $30 ages 3-10; free for children younger than 3

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Easter with friends and family at this delicious brunch along with a fun Easter egg hunt!

Suffolk County, Long Island

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

March 18-April 2, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm; April 6 – 8, 10 am – 5 pm.

Ages 0-6

$12 participating child; $7 adults; 46 seniors 65 and older; $5 “Helper siblings” ages 7-12.

Advanced registration required

Have fun hunting and collecting colorful eggs!

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

Sunday, March 26, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

$20 per child 2 years and older; $5 per adult.

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center for a day filled with events, fun, and many wonderful animals. There will be games, an egg hunt, animal presentations, crafts, face painting, and more. Plus, a special long-earned guest will be available for photo opportunities.

Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road & Cardinal Drive, Mattituck

Saturday, April 1, 10 am – 1 pm

Ages 0 – 11

Free

The event will feature Egg hunts for children of all ages along with the Easter bunny who will be there for pictures. Light snacks and refreshments too.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Saturday, April 1, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

$25; free for members

Advanced registration required

During this event, kids will design and decorate their own flower pots, plant spring flowers, and search for “Eco” Eggs containing treats and other goodies that have been hidden inside and around the Museum.

And make sure you’ve got those cameras ready…a very special guest is rumored to be hopping dropping by that day.

Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road (Route 25), Orient

Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 12 pm

Agse 0 – 12

$8 vehicle use fee.

Children can enjoy an egg hunt on the park grounds. Families can meet the Spring Bunny and have their picture taken with them.

Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Road, North Babylon

Saturday, April 1, 12 – 2 pm

Ages 0 – 12

$8 vehicle use fee

Children can participate in an egg hunt as well as visit a petting zoo, take a pony ride, and play various games.

The highlight of the day is meeting the Spring Bunny and having your picture taken with them. Sponsors and food vendors will be on-site as well.

Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Rd WEST, Hampton Bays

Sunday, April 2, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

$10 per dog and per child

The Southampton Animal Shelter’s Peeps & Paws is a special Easter egg hunt for pets and kids. Highlights include a blessing of the animals, egg hunt, raffles and bake sale.

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St. Smithtown

Saturday, April 8, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

$5

Join the Smithtown Historical Society for a morning filled with fun as children hunt for eggs. There will be 2 hunts, starting at 10:30 and 11:30.

Enjoy refreshments, hanging out with the farm animals, and a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny in between hunts! Please bring your own baskets.

Bay Gardens – Garden Center & Landscaping, 80 Montauk Highway, East Moriches

Saturday, April 8, 11 am

Ages 0 – 7

$5

The Easter Bunny will be stopping by to fill the yard with goody-filled Easter Eggs for the children to find! Following the Easter Egg Hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand and available for photos. Just make sure to please bring your own cameras for pictures.

Brunswick Square Mall, 755 State Route18, East Brunswick, NJ

Saturday, April 1, 1 – 2 pm & 2:15 – 3:15 pm.

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Have a marvelous time crafting your own Easter egg carton & bunny ears, enjoying yummy cookies & cupcakes, singing & dancing, petting zoo, and an amazing Easter Egg Hunt! There are two separate times for this event, please only reg vister for one.

IKEA Paramus, 100 Ikea Dr, Paramus, NJ

Saturday, April 8, 9 – 11 am

Ages 0 – 12

Free

Join the hunt to find over 1,000 eggs placed all over the showroom floor! Can you find one of the golden eggs? Finger puppets, Stuffed animals, candy, arts and crafts & more will be placed inside 3.5 inch and 6 inch eggs!

First 100 IKEA Family children under 12 will be given a free basket, who show their IKEA Family barcode/QR code.

Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr. Pomona

Saturday, April 8, 10 am – 1 pm

Hunts at 10am and 11am

All ages

Easter Egg Hunt is free.

Brunch is $35; $15 per child 12 and younger

Bring an Easter basket to collect eggs at this annual hunt. Following right after – guests will be able to purchase tickets to a Bunny Brunch with BoulderBird and the Easter Bunny.

First Reformed Church, 259 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ

Saturday, April 8, 10 am

Ages 0 – 10

Free

First Reformed Church Hawthorne invites all parents in the community to bring their children for a time of fun activities, lots of laughs, and a few cool surprises.

West Side Presbyterian Church, 6 South Monroe Street, Ridgewood, NJ

Saturday, April 8, 10:30 am

Ages 0 – 8

Free

Bring your children to hunt for eggs and take pictures with the Easter Bunny!

Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave. Tenafly, NJ

Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 12 pm, 12:30 – 1:30 pm and 2 – 3 pm.

All ages

$20 per child; $10 per member

Try a new twist on looking for eggs! Children will search the forest for naturally dyed eggs in camouflage colors.