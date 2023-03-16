Easter Egg Hunts For Families 2023
Nothing says Easter quite like an Easter egg hunt! Here’s a roundup of Eater egg hunts for families this year.
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Manhattan
Ostereiersuchen – Easter Egg Hunt
Central Park West & W 93rd St, Upper West Side
Sunday, April 2, 10 am – 12 pm
Ages 1-12
$30 per child; $10 per adult.
Gather for a fun Easter Egg Hunt with various stations where the kids can engage in fun games (ie Eierlaufen, Sackhüpfen). Once all the points are gathered, they can start the Egg Hunt for their very special Easter Gift that the “Osterhase” hid for them.
TNF Egg Hunt and Bunny Fun
Riverside Park, West 74th Street Lawn, Upper West Side
Saturday, April 8, 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm & 2:30 pm.
All ages
$15-$40
Advanced registration required
Hop on over for this fun Easter Event! Participants will receive a special TNF bunny baskets to collect eggs with, TNF Bunny Ears, a Unique photo op with the TNF’s Easter Bunny, and more!
Accompanying adults do not need tickets. You must register to guarantee your space.
NYSoM Easter Eggstravaganza 2023
Sherman Creek Park, 3725 10th Avenue, Washington Heights
Saturday, April 8, 2 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
NYSoM is proud to present an Easter Eggstravaganza featuring Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Activity Village (Painted Easter Egg Giveaway, Easter Crafts and Activities), Easter Bunny and friends and much more!
Easter Fun Cruise with Egg Hunt
Pier 36, 299 South Street, Downtown Manhattan
April 8-9, 1 – 2:30 pm, 3 – 4:30 pm, 5 – 6:30 pm; April 8, 11 am – 12:30 pm.
Ages 3 – 12
From $45
Kids will enjoy games, arts & crafts, Easter basket decorating, balloon animal making, and face painting!
This family friendly cruise also includes mimosas to keep the adults entertained while the kids go on their Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter bunny will make a special appearance to take photos with all the guests in front of the stunning NYC skyline!
3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt
2541 Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, Washington Heights
Sunday, April 9, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
This egg hunt will include pizza, prizes, and a host of other fun activities.
Bronx
Egg Hunt
Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx
April 1-8, Saturdays, 10 am – 2 pm.
Ages 2-12
$10 per child
Children will hunt for eggs and have photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Please bring your own basket.
45th Precinct Easter Egg Hunt
Ferry Point Park, 10 Hutchinson River Parkway, The Bronx
Saturday, April 1, 12 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Come out for a fun filled day with bounce houses, cotton candy, face painting, egg hunts and the Easter bunny!
WBO Spring Egg Hunt
Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx
Saturday, April 8, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, ages 4-6 & 12:30 – 1:15 pm, ages 7-9
Ages 4 – 9
Free
Bring the family out for fun spring games, arts and crafts, egg hunt, potato sack races and much more.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day
Pelham Bay Park, Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, Bronx
Saturday, April 8, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
$25
Music, games, prizes, candy, and more! Each child will receive entry into the Egg Hunt with candy and cash prizes, access to all games and activities, a photo with the Easter Bunny, Egg Hunt bag, and complimentary snacks.
Brooklyn
Easter Eggstravaganza
Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Rd & 68 St & Shore Rd, Bay Ridge
Saturday, April 1, 2 – 4 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free
Crossroads Christian Church is excited to bring back their Easter Eggstravaganza! There will be games, Easter eggs, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and other characters!
Town Square BK’s 10th Annual Spring Egg Hunt
FourFiveSix, 199 Richardson Street, Greenpoint
Saturday, April 1, 11 am, 1 pm & 2 pm.
All ages
$20 per child online; $30 at door; $5 parent ticket.
Enjoy an egg hunt, say hello to the Easter Bunny, and rock to fun music!
Green Meadows Farm Easter Egg Hunt 2023
Aviator Sports and Events Center, Floyd Bennett Field, 3159 Flatbush Ave. Bergen Beach
April 1-16, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 4 pm; April 7, 10, 10 am – 4 pm.
All ages
$14 per person ages 2 and older
Bring the family out for a fun-filled day with Whiskers, the Easter Bunny, and all his friends at the farm! Search for colorful eggs filled with treasures, explore the Bunny House, discover the farm playground, and so much more!
Easter Egg Hunt
Canarsie Park, Seaview Ave & Remsen Ave., Canarsie
Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 2 pm
Ages 3 – 13
Free
Hunt for Easter eggs, play games, and enjoy free giveaways and refreshments.
Queens
Barnyard Egg Hunt
Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks
Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 4 pm.
All ages
$15 per person; free for ages 0-1
Family photo ops, dancing, farm-wide scavenger hunt, hayrides, and more!
Inaugural Easter Bunny Hunt @ Phil Rizzuto “Smokey” Park
Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park, 95 Avenue 125th St. South Richmond Hill
Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 3 – 11
Free
Hunt for eggs, snap your own selfies with the Easter Bunny, and play games.
Easter Event
Ballfields in Juniper Valley Park, Juniper Blvd., Lutheran Ave., 71 St, Dry Harbor Road, Middle Village
Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Families are invited for an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter & Spring themed arts & crafts, carnival games, and other fun activities and prizes for children
The Easter Egg Hunt Experience
Roy Wilkins Park, Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
Saturday, April 8, 12 pm – 7 pm
All ages
$25
Come out with friends and family and ride the Easter train, hunt for Easter eggs, and meet the Easter Bunny.
2nd Annual Spring Fest!
Archie Spigner Park, 111-65 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica
Saturday, April 8, 12 pm – 4 pm
All ages
Free
At this outdoor event, your children can hunt for eggs, get their faces painted, decorate Easter eggs, paint a canvas on easels, ride ponies, jump on the bouncy houses, participate in a talent show, and more.
Dino Egg Hunt: A STEAM Eggstravaganza
Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St, Flushing
Saturday, April 8, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Everyone is invited to this science-filled Easter celebration where every participant will have the opportunity to hunt for dinosaur eggs, crack them open using kid-friendly fossil excavation tools, and reveal hidden surprises inside.
Staten Island
Egg Hunt in Annadale
Annadale Town, bet. Annadale Road and Jefferson Boulevard
April 1, 12:30-3pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy an egg hunt, face painting, arts and crafts, and meet the Easter Bunny.
Easter at the Mount
Catholic Charities of Staten Island, 6541 Hylan Blvd.
Saturday, April 8, 10am-1pm
All ages
$20-30
Features a huge Easter egg hunt with more than 4,000 eggs, DJ music, the Easter Bunny, a buffet and more. Two seatings available. Reserve tickets online.
Eggstravaganza at Clay Pit
Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, 2351 Veterans Rd. W.
Saturday, April 8, 11am-2pm
All ages
Free
Hunt for wooden eggs on the grounds of beautiful Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve. Head inside the nature center to enjoy crafts, activities and more. Two egg hunt times are available: 11am-12pm and 1pm-2pm.
Easter Brunch and Annual Egg Hunt
Grand Oaks Country Club, 200 Huguenot Ave.
Sunday, April 9, 10am-4pm
All ages
$42.66-83.43
Hop down the bunny trail to this fun brunch that includes a buffet, cash bar and egg hunt. You’ll also meet the Easter Bunny himself. RSVP online or call 718-356-2771.
Nassau County, Long Island
Stew Leonard’s Easter Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza
Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Boulevard, Farmingdale
Tuesday, March 28, 4 – 5:30 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Free
Advanced registration required
Children will be given a bag to collect Easter eggs filled with candy and other prizes from the costumed characters throughout the store.
Five lucky children will open an egg to reveal a special ticket redeemable at Customer Service for a grand prize: a WOW Easter Basket bursting with treats!
After the Egg-Stravaganza is complete, parents are invited to take photos of their children with the Easter Bunny.
Free Community Easter Egg Hunt
Beacon Church, 201 I U Willets Road, Albertson
Saturday, April 1, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
This community Easter Egg Hunt Event will feature bounce houses, games, crafts, snacks, and more!
Easter Egg Hunt
Mineola Memorial Park, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola
Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free
Edge City Church invites you to their annual Easter Egg Hunt! There will also be a variety of fun activities, including face painting and games.
Broadway Commons Easter Egg Hunt
Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville
Friday, April 7, 12 pm – 2 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free
Advanced registration required
This Easter Egg Hunt promises to be a blast with plenty of eggs hidden throughout the mall, so be sure to bring your sharpest hunting skills.
They’ve also hidden special eggs for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy a day filled with fun, games, and excitement for the whole family.
Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt with Easter Bunny
WHEN: April 9, 10 am – 4 pm
WHERE: The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
All ages
$59; $30 ages 3-10; free for children younger than 3
Advanced registration required
Celebrate Easter with friends and family at this delicious brunch along with a fun Easter egg hunt!
Suffolk County, Long Island
Egg Hunt
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
March 18-April 2, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm; April 6 – 8, 10 am – 5 pm.
Ages 0-6
$12 participating child; $7 adults; 46 seniors 65 and older; $5 “Helper siblings” ages 7-12.
Advanced registration required
Have fun hunting and collecting colorful eggs!
Spring Festival and Egg Hunt
Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown
Sunday, March 26, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
$20 per child 2 years and older; $5 per adult.
Join Sweetbriar Nature Center for a day filled with events, fun, and many wonderful animals. There will be games, an egg hunt, animal presentations, crafts, face painting, and more. Plus, a special long-earned guest will be available for photo opportunities.
Second Annual Spring Event
Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road & Cardinal Drive, Mattituck
Saturday, April 1, 10 am – 1 pm
Ages 0 – 11
Free
The event will feature Egg hunts for children of all ages along with the Easter bunny who will be there for pictures. Light snacks and refreshments too.
EGG-A-PALOOZA 2023
Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
Saturday, April 1, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
$25; free for members
Advanced registration required
During this event, kids will design and decorate their own flower pots, plant spring flowers, and search for “Eco” Eggs containing treats and other goodies that have been hidden inside and around the Museum.
And make sure you’ve got those cameras ready…a very special guest is rumored to be hopping dropping by that day.
Orient Beach Spring Egg Hunt
Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road (Route 25), Orient
Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 12 pm
Agse 0 – 12
$8 vehicle use fee.
Children can enjoy an egg hunt on the park grounds. Families can meet the Spring Bunny and have their picture taken with them.
Belmont Lake Spring Egg Hunt
Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Road, North Babylon
Saturday, April 1, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 0 – 12
$8 vehicle use fee
Children can participate in an egg hunt as well as visit a petting zoo, take a pony ride, and play various games.
The highlight of the day is meeting the Spring Bunny and having your picture taken with them. Sponsors and food vendors will be on-site as well.
Peeps and Paws at Southampton Animal Shelter
Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Rd WEST, Hampton Bays
Sunday, April 2, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
$10 per dog and per child
The Southampton Animal Shelter’s Peeps & Paws is a special Easter egg hunt for pets and kids. Highlights include a blessing of the animals, egg hunt, raffles and bake sale.
Easter Egg Hunt
Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St. Smithtown
Saturday, April 8, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
$5
Join the Smithtown Historical Society for a morning filled with fun as children hunt for eggs. There will be 2 hunts, starting at 10:30 and 11:30.
Enjoy refreshments, hanging out with the farm animals, and a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny in between hunts! Please bring your own baskets.
Easter Egg Hunt at Bay Gardens
Bay Gardens – Garden Center & Landscaping, 80 Montauk Highway, East Moriches
Saturday, April 8, 11 am
Ages 0 – 7
$5
The Easter Bunny will be stopping by to fill the yard with goody-filled Easter Eggs for the children to find! Following the Easter Egg Hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand and available for photos. Just make sure to please bring your own cameras for pictures.
Rockland/Bergen
Brunswick Square’s Easter Egg Hunt & Celebration
Brunswick Square Mall, 755 State Route18, East Brunswick, NJ
Saturday, April 1, 1 – 2 pm & 2:15 – 3:15 pm.
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Have a marvelous time crafting your own Easter egg carton & bunny ears, enjoying yummy cookies & cupcakes, singing & dancing, petting zoo, and an amazing Easter Egg Hunt! There are two separate times for this event, please only reg vister for one.
The Great Eggstravaganza
IKEA Paramus, 100 Ikea Dr, Paramus, NJ
Saturday, April 8, 9 – 11 am
Ages 0 – 12
Free
Join the hunt to find over 1,000 eggs placed all over the showroom floor! Can you find one of the golden eggs? Finger puppets, Stuffed animals, candy, arts and crafts & more will be placed inside 3.5 inch and 6 inch eggs!
First 100 IKEA Family children under 12 will be given a free basket, who show their IKEA Family barcode/QR code.
BoulderBird’s Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Brunch
Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr. Pomona
Saturday, April 8, 10 am – 1 pm
Hunts at 10am and 11am
All ages
Easter Egg Hunt is free.
Brunch is $35; $15 per child 12 and younger
Bring an Easter basket to collect eggs at this annual hunt. Following right after – guests will be able to purchase tickets to a Bunny Brunch with BoulderBird and the Easter Bunny.
First Reformed Easter Egg Hunt
First Reformed Church, 259 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
Saturday, April 8, 10 am
Ages 0 – 10
Free
First Reformed Church Hawthorne invites all parents in the community to bring their children for a time of fun activities, lots of laughs, and a few cool surprises.
Easter Egg Hunt
West Side Presbyterian Church, 6 South Monroe Street, Ridgewood, NJ
Saturday, April 8, 10:30 am
Ages 0 – 8
Free
Bring your children to hunt for eggs and take pictures with the Easter Bunny!
Extraordinary Egg Hunt
Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave. Tenafly, NJ
Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 12 pm, 12:30 – 1:30 pm and 2 – 3 pm.
All ages
$20 per child; $10 per member
Try a new twist on looking for eggs! Children will search the forest for naturally dyed eggs in camouflage colors.