Fresh, fun ways to decorate “eggs” this Easter that are perfect for kids and surprisingly easy!

When most of us think about Easter, we think baskets, candy, and a little mess while decorating eggs at the kitchen table (often too late the night before!). But holiday traditions shouldn’t be a struggle. It’s OK to make things easier or just different.

I remember when Easter egg dye kits came out that didn’t require white vinegar, and it was a godsend with no more vinegar spills or leftover odors and one less thing to make sure I had in the house before we began!

While dyeing eggs is the classic tradition, it’s not the only way to do it. You don’t even have to do it the same old way every year. You can skip the store-bought dye kits and try something a bit a little more creative.

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At a Glance

A fresh take on a classic Easter tradition

No dye kits or prep stress

Easy, hands-on ideas kids actually enjoy

A mix of creative and edible projects

Perfect for families and classrooms, or even just any old weekend

Why We Decorate Eggs in the First Place

Egg decorating has been around a lot longer than those pastel kits at the drugstore. Eggs have stood for new life and renewal for centuries, and across a lot of different cultures, which is how they eventually became part of Easter. And somewhere along the way, decorating them became a thing families just do together.

The Library of Congress has records of decorated eggs going back thousands of years. The dyes and stickers have changed, but the tradition hasn’t, and families still gather together each Easter to color eggs. But whether you don’t like eggs, are allergic, sick of coloring them, or are just looking for something new, you can easily break out of the same egg dyeing tradition.

3 Fun Easter Egg Decorating Ideas (That Aren’t Eggs)

Cake Pops

Who doesn’t love a good cake pop at any family party?! Believe it or not, they’re easy to make, too.

First, bake a cake, either from scratch or a box mix (either is perfectly fine!). Then crumble it, mix with frosting, and shape into small egg-sized forms. Once formed, decorate however you want: dip in chocolate, drizzle icing, add sprinkles.

They look festive, and they’re easy to customize according to food sensitivities and preferences. You can use gluten-free or dairy-free recipes and toppings.

Rice Crispy Treats

Sticky, simple, and a hit every time, these can get a little messy, but make up for it in fun.

Melt your marshmallows, mix in the cereal, and while the mixture is still warm, shape it into eggs with your hands. Work fast, though, because it sets quickly. From there, let everyone decorate.

Food coloring, a drizzle of melted chocolate, or a few candies pressed in on top. Whatever you’ve got.

Sugar Cookies

If you want something that still feels like egg decorating but is a little different, try egg-shaped sugar cookies.

Grab some egg-shaped cookie cutters and bake a basic batch of sugar cookies. Once they cool, set out bowls of icing and whatever toppings you have: sprinkles, nuts, candy pearls, mini M&Ms. Let the kids decorate however they want.

At the end of the day, the treats don’t have to be perfect. That’s not what anyone remembers anyway. The good memories always come from sitting around the table, making something together. That’s the part kids remember (and adults, too!).

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