Festivals & Holidays

Easter Bunny Photo Ops in New York 2023

Easter is right around the corner! Celebrate the holiday by taking pictures with the Easter Bunny. Here’s where you can get your Easter Bunny pictures around New York this year!

Psst… Check out our roundup of Easter Egg Hunts for this year!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

Easter Bunny Photos

Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, through April 8.
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

Capture Magical Memories this Easter and get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny! The Easter Bunny will be located on Level 3 in the Food Court. 

Brooklyn

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Bergen Beach

Photos with the Bunny

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, Sundays, 12 – 6 pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 2 – 7 pm, through April 8.

Pet Night with The Bunny

Monday, March 27, 4 – 7 pm
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

The Easter Bunny is back! Visit the Bunny on Level 2, by Zara, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session for your littles.

Queens

Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst

Photos with the Bunny

Weekdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, through April 8.

Pet Night with The Bunny

Monday, March 20, 4 pm – 7 pm

Bunny Cares

Sunday, March 26, 9:30 am – 10:30 am.
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

The Easter Bunny is back at Queens Center! Visit the Bunny on level 3, Next to Champs, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session for your littles.

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale

Photos with the Bunny

Fridays – Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 2 – 7 pm, through April 6.

Sensory-Friendly Bunny

Sunday, March 26, 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Pet Night with The Bunny

Monday, March 27, 4 pm – 7 pm
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

The Easter Bunny is back! Visit the Bunny next to Claire’s, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session for your littles online.

Rego Center, 6135 Junction Blvd. Rego Park

Meet the Easter Bunny

Sundays, 12 – 2 pm, through April 2.
All ages
Free

Free meet and greet and digital download with the Easter Bunny! Level 1 near Petco. Rain or shine. No pets please.

Staten Island

Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave.

Staten Island Mall Photos with The Bunny

March 24-April 8, Monday-Friday, 11am-6pm, Saturdays, 11am-7pm, Sundays, 11am-5pm

Pet Pictures with the Bunny

Mondays, March 20 and 27, 4-7pm

Bunny Cares Day

Sunday, March 26, 9:30-10:30 am
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

Hop on over to take egg-stra special pictures with The Bunny!

Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr. 

Easter and Spring Kick-off Party Saturday

April 8, 1-3pm
All ages
Free

Enjoy a fun spring party featuring photos with the Easter Bunny, balloon animals, cotton candy, face painting and more. Level 2 next to Old Navy. 

Long Island, Nassau

Dees’ Nursery & Florist, Inc. 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 5 pm, through April 8.
All ages
Photo packages are $19.99-$39.99

Come see the Easter Bunny! No reservations needed! The Dees’ have taken extra measures to ensure that every family has a special experience with the Easter Bunny therefore, a photograph package must be purchased at arrival.

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

Photos with The Bunny

Fridays and Saturdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 2 – 7 pm, Sundays, 12 – 6 pm, through April 6; April 8, 10 am – 8 pm.
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

The Easter Bunny is back at Green Acres Mal! Visit the Bunny in between COTTON:ON and Forever 21, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session online.

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Photos with the Easter Bunny

March 25-April 8, Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 11am-6pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $25.95

The Easter Bunny is hopping into town! Visit the Center Court to get your spring photos with the Easter Bunny.

Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Rd, Garden City

Hop to It! The Bunny Returns to Roosevelt Field® for Easter

Sundays – Fridays, 11 am – 7 pm, Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, through April 8; April 9, 12 – 4 pm.

A Special Visit with Caring Bunny

Sunday, March 26, 9 am – 10:30 am.

Pet Photos with the Bunny

Sunday, April 2 7 – 8:30 pm

Roosevelt Field is pleased to announce Bunny visits for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience.

Long Island, Suffolk County

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

Hop to It! The Bunny Returns to Smith Haven Mall for Easter

March 10-April 8, Daily, 11am- 7pm

A Special Visit with Caring Bunny

Sunday, March 26, 10-11:30am

Pet Photos with the Bunny

Sunday, April 2, 6-7pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

Smith Haven Mall is pleased to announce Bunny visits for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Walt Whitman Mall, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station

Photos with the Easter Bunny

March 10-April 8, Sundays – Fridays, 11 am – 7 pm, through April 6; Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, through April 8.

A Special Visit with Caring Bunny

Sunday, March 26, 9-10:30am
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

Strike a pose, the Easter Bunny is here for photos! Reserve your visit now and make it an Easter Tradition!

Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore

Photos with the Bunny

March 17-April 8, Weekdays, 11am-7pm, Saturdays, 11am-6pm, Sundays, 12-6 pm.
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

Hop on over for photos with the Easter Bunny! Save time and make reservations online.

White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Rd, Melville

Visits with The Easter Bunny

March 25-26 and daily April 1-9, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $28.95; free admission for children 15 months and younger.

Take your own photo with the Easter Bunny with the farm’s photo station setup!

Westchester

The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave, White Plains

Bunny Photo Experience

Fridays, 11 am – 7 pm, through March 24; Mondays – Thursdays, 11 am – 7 pm, through April 6; Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, through April 8; March 26, 11 am – 6 pm; March 31, 10 am – 8 pm.

A Special Visit with Caring Bunny

Sunday, March 26, 10-11:30am

Pet Photos with the Bunny

Sunday, March 26, 6-8pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

Strike a pose, the Easter Bunny is here for photos! Reserve your visit now and make it an Easter Tradition!

Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd. Yorktown Heights

Photos with the Easter Bunny

March 17-April 8, Mondays-Saturdays, 11am-7pm, Sundays, 12-6pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

Get egg-cited for photos with the Easter Bunny! Reservations are encouraged.

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

Easter Bunny at Cross County Center

March 24, Mondays – Saturdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Fridays and Sundays, 12 – 6 pm, through April 8.
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

The Easter Bunny returns to the iconic outdoor shopping destination this spring for photos with families, creating memorable moments that last a lifetime! 

Rockland/Bergen

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Easter Bunny Visits at Palisades Center

March 17, Daily, 11 am – 7 pm, through April 8.
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

Hop on over to meet the Easter Bunny at Palisades Center on Level One near Best Buy. All families are encouraged to reserve their time slot in advance so you don’t have to wait! 

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Bunny Photos

Starting March 17, Fridays, 11am-7pm, through March 31; Mondays-Thursdays, 11am-7 pm, through April 6; Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-8 pm, through April 8.

Easter Bunny Pet Night

Monday, March 27, 4-7pm
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

Take memorable photos with the Easter Bunny.

Brunswick Square Mall, 755 State Route18, East Brunswick, NJ

Easter Bunny Pictures

Starting March 17, Weekdays, 11 am – 7 pm, through April 6; Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, through April 8

Bunny Cares Sensory Bunny

Sunday, March 26, 10-11:30am

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny

Monday, March 27, 5-7 pm
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

Hop on over for photos with the Easter Bunny! Save time and make reservations online.

The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave. Hackensack

Bunny Photo Experience

March 17-April 8, Weekdays, 11 am – 7 pm; Saturdays, 11 am – 8 pm
All ages
Photo Packages start at $39.99

Strike a pose, the Easter Bunny is back for photos! Reserve your visit now and make it an Easter Tradition! The Easter Bunny is located on Level 2 near AMC Theatres and Banana Republic.

Paramus Park, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Pictures with The Bunny

Starting March 17, Fridays, 11 am – 7 pm, through March 31; Mondays – Thursdays, 11 am – 7 pm, through April 6; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 8 pm, through April 8

Pet Pictures with the Bunny

Monday, March 20, 4-7pm

Bunny Cares Day

Saturday, March 25, 8:30-9:30am
All ages
Photo packages start at $39.99

Hop on over to take egg-stra special pictures with The Bunny!

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

