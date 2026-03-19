Drawing with Light: A Family Art Workshop in Westchester Kids Will Love

Hands-on art, zero prep, and kids engaging in a fun activity—the best part? You don’t need to be “artsy” to enjoy it. This is about exploration, not perfection!

At a Glance:

The Drawing with Light Family Art Workshop is designed by Teaching Artist-in-Residence Susan Richman and inspired by Imogen Cunningham’s work—but don’t let that intimidate you. It’s perfect for the whole family!

It’s best for kids 5+, but younger siblings can also join with help. There’s no rush or pressure.

It’s a drop-in format, so you can arrive anytime within the window. Museum admission typically includes access to exhibitions, so you can easily turn this into a half-day outing around Westchester County.

If you’re in that late-winter parenting stretch—when it’s too chilly to commit to playground plans, but everyone needs to get out of the house—this one checks every box. The Drawing with Light Family Art Workshop at the Hudson River Museum is exactly the kind of creative, low-pressure outing that feels both enriching and easy.

Hosted inside the museum’s bright Greene Education Center, this drop-in style workshop invites families to explore art in a way that feels playful, not precious. Kids experiment with flashlights, shadows, and translucent materials to create layered drawings that literally glow with creativity.

The concept is inspired by photographer Imogen Cunningham’s work with light and shadow, but don’t worry—this is very much a kid-first experience. Expect curiosity, movement, and a little bit of magic as drawings shift and change depending on how the light hits them.

Psst… Check Out 8 Family-Friendly, Easy Things to Do in Westchester: A Local’s Guide

Family Art Workshop: “Drawing with Light”

Drawing with Light: What Kids Will Actually Do

This isn’t your typical sit-down-and-color situation. Kids will use flashlights to “draw” with light; layer shapes and materials to create shadow effects; experiment with transparency, movement and form, and see how art changes depending on perspective. It’s sensory, slightly science-y, and super engaging—especially for kids who like to do rather than just look.

The Family Art Workshop Drawing with Light is one of those rare activities that hits the sweet spot for both kiddos and parents. It’s indoor but not boring; structured but flexible; creative without cleanup at home… Is this our idea of heaven? As a mom, I think it is!

You can stay for 20 minutes or linger for an hour depending on attention spans. And because it’s designed for families, there’s zero pressure if your kid is wiggly, chatty, or bouncing between stations. Also worth noting: the Hudson River Museum is the largest museum in Westchester and includes art, history, and even a planetarium—so you can easily build a full day around it.

Late winter in Westchester can feel like a holding pattern—but this workshop turns that in-between season into something creative and cozy. It’s warm, inspiring, and just structured enough to feel like you did something meaningful with your day.

Pair it with a quick stroll along the Hudson if the weather cooperates, or just lean into the museum vibes and let the kids explore. Either way, this is the kind of outing that makes you feel like you’ve cracked the code on family weekends.

Family Art Workshop: Drawing with Light

Hudson River Museum (511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers)

Days & Times: Saturdays & Sundays through late March; 12 pm-4 pm

Price: $15 for adults; $8 for children (discounted prices also available)

Psst… Check Out 5 Best Sensory-Friendly Indoor Activities for Special Needs Kids in Westchester