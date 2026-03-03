Dr. Sethi: Impactful Vein Treatment at Vein Treatment Clinic

When people think about vein issues, they often picture something purely cosmetic. But according to Dr. Sethi, a board-certified vascular surgeon who specializes in venous medicine, such an assumption can cause people to overlook symptoms that need attention.

At Vein Treatment Clinic powered by VIP Medical Group, Dr. Sethi’s approach to patient care is guided by three simple values: availability, ability, and affability. For him, being a good doctor means being present for patients, providing expert care, and doing it all with empathy. His decision to pursue medicine started early, after witnessing a neighbor suffer a fatal heart attack. Seeing the pain it caused left a lasting impression and helped shape the physician he is today.

Dr. Sethi chose to focus his practice on venous medicine because it allows him to make a meaningful difference in many people’s lives. Treating vein disease is not only impactful but also personally fulfilling to Dr. Sethi, who says this type of care is “gratifying to the soul.”

One of the biggest misconceptions Dr. Sethi encounters from his patients is the notion that vein problems are just cosmetic. In reality, symptoms in your legs can include heaviness, swelling, cramping, skin discoloration, or visible bulging and spider veins often point to circulation issues beneath the surface. Even symptoms that seem common or minor, like tired or achy legs at the end of the day, can be signs of a larger vein problem.

Dr. Sethi encourages anyone experiencing these symptoms to see a vascular or vein specialist. Early evaluation can help prevent vein disease from worsening and make treatment easier and more effective.

Dr. Sethi also urges his pregnant or previously pregnant patients to pay close attention to their bodies. Pregnancy and motherhood can place significant strain on the veins, especially in the lower extremities. According to Dr. Sethi, hormonal changes combined with increased pressure can cause veins to stretch, leading to pain, heaviness, swelling, cramping, varicose veins, or spider veins. Dr. Sethi stresses that these symptoms shouldn’t be ignored during or after pregnancy, as vein issues often worsen with each pregnancy if left untreated.

He recommends that women have their vein health evaluated after pregnancy, since addressing vein issues at the right time can help prevent future complications, and treatment is not administered during pregnancy.

The good news is that vein treatment has changed drastically over the years. Most treatments today are minimally invasive and performed right in the office. They’re safe, effective, and don’t require the long recovery periods people often assume go along with surgery. In most cases, patients can return to work, family life, and everyday activities almost immediately.

For busy parents and professionals, recovery time is often a major concern. Dr. Sethi reassures patients that modern vein treatments involve little to no downtime. Patients are educated ahead of time on what to expect, making it easier to fit treatment into real life without putting everything on hold.

