A Day of Discovery at the Brooklyn Charter School Fair
Brooklyn families from across the borough were excited to attend the Brooklyn Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo on Saturday, November 1st for an afternoon filled with educational resources and family-friendly entertainment.
Attendees had the choice of visiting as many as 40 booths that were spread across the turf field. Most were staffed by personnel from the charter schools.
Hosted by Brooklyn Family, the fair acted as a convenient hub for parents seeking school choices or enrichment opportunities. Families were able to connect directly with school leaders and program staff, who were available to answer questions and share application materials.
Locations in Brownsville, Bushwick, Canarsie, Cypress Hills, East Brooklyn, East Flatbush, Flatbush
Ascend Public Charter Schools is a network of K-12 public schools in Brooklyn dedicated to providing all students rich and challenging academics coupled with joyful learning experiences that empower students to live a life of boundless choice. Ascend schools are set apart by their approach to literacy instruction grounded in the Science of Reading, application of inquiry-based learning, a Responsive Classroom model, and their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism.
545 Willoughby Avenue, 3rd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 302-2085
contactbcs@brooklyncharter.org
Brooklyn Charter School (BCS), the first charter school authorized by the NYCDOE, proudly marks 25 years of excellence in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Located at 545 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206, BCS is known for its strong community and commitment to supporting families. BCS consistently raises student achievement while maintaining a joyful culture rooted in Engagement, Enthusiasm, Urgency, Accountability, and Love.
77 Sands Street, Brooklyn, NY
347-473-8340
Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School (LAB) provides innovative, customized learning for scholars in grades 6–12. Located in a bright, beautiful, state-of-the-art, safe building in Downtown Brooklyn, LAB is conveniently accessible by bus/train. Brooklyn Lab prepares and equips scholars with the academic foundation and leadership skills they need to succeed in college and in life. All LAB scholars will experience a rich academic program including Advanced Placement Courses (AP), SAGA Math Tutoring, Princeton Review SAT Test Preparation and STEAM courses. LAB also promotes a Whole-Child Education, providing college counseling + exposure, SEL support + coursework, athletics, clubs, electives and culturally relevant staff and enrichment programming.
Brooklyn Prospect Charter Schools
Locations throughout Brooklyn
CSD 13 & 15
201-500-5334
Brooklyn Prospect is a K-12 college preparatory network of seven schools where excellent educators support a diverse community of learners to explore their passions, make positive social change, and achieve strong academic outcomes. Brooklyn Prospect Schools is an International Baccalaureate (IB) world school community with the aim of giving students the education needed to thrive in a global community. In addition to outstanding arts enrichment classes, all Prospect Schools have after-school programming until 6pm every day and invest in students’ physical and mental wellbeing with outdoor activities, sports and socio-emotional curriculum.
Community Roots Charter School
Middle School: 50 Navy St, Brooklyn
Elementary School: 51 Saint Edwards St, Brooklyn
718-522-2166
Community Roots Charter Middle School is a rigorous public learning community serving grades 6 through 8 where education is embedded in meaningful real-world contexts and children are taught to see the connections between school and the world. Students will meet or exceed the Common Core Standards and be prepared to excel in the 21st century by becoming independent thinkers and working productively within a diverse group of learners. Students learn to combine curiosity with appropriate application, which leads to deep understanding and the confidence to become who they want to be.
501 West Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224
(718) 513-6951
Coney Island Preparatory Public Charter School is a tuition-free K-12 charter school in Brooklyn committed to rigorous academics and whole-child development. Serving over 1,300 scholars across four campuses, it emphasizes character education, writing skills and high expectations for college readiness.The school proudly supports many first-generation college-bound students and serves a diverse community with strong parent engagement and structured learning environments.
Lower School K to 5: 616 Quincy St, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Middle School 6 to 8: 500 Macon St, Brooklyn, NY 11233
High School 9 to 12: 295 Front St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 285-3787
Ember endeavors to ignite, empower and transform young people of great promise into social entrepreneurs, engineers, and global leaders through our innovative, holistic and progressive human development school model. At Ember they teach and employ mindfulness as their primary metacognitive tool to facilitate healing and develop self-efficacy. They combine this practice with an equal commitment to nurturing self-love and -esteem using culturally responsive and affirming techniques rooted in empowerment and agency to support the development of a holistic growth mindset. The Ember way – Mindfulness: Strong mental health, self-efficacy, culturally-responsive.
Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Flatbush, & Canarsie, Brooklyn
718-989-6730
Explore Schools of Brooklyn has committed to the charge of providing students with the academic skills and critical thinking abilities they need to succeed in a college preparatory high school. They serve students in grades K-8 across central Brooklyn, NY. Their curriculum is aligned to the common core, and they are committed to creating a culturally responsive program, and provide special education services. Their academic program is strong, as more of their students perform proficiently or higher on NYS Exams than other city and district public schools.
Hebrew Language Academy Charter School
2186 Mill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234
718‑377‑7200
HLA is a K–8 public charter school that fosters global citizenship through an academically rigorous curriculum. Students receive daily Modern Hebrew instruction alongside core subjects (English, math, science, social studies), plus art, music, STEM, dance, physical education, and social-emotional learning. HLA also emphasizes personalized learning with low student‑teacher ratios and supports diverse learners, including English language learners and students with special needs. The school builds empathy, communication, critical thinking, and collaboration.
800 Gates Ave 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11221
718 443 2136
Unlock your child’s potential at La Cima Charter School, where they empower children to succeed and grow into changemakers. With 15 years of success, they offer a rich, engaging curriculum featuring Music, Multifaceted Art, African Drum & Dance, Piano, Robotics, and an interactive Science Program. The SEL curriculum nurtures emotional intelligence, while the growing 12:1 program ensures every learner receives personalized attention. Join a community where children thrive academically, creatively, and socially. Apply now for the current, or upcoming 2025-2026 school year!
1580 Dean Street, 3rd Floor
(718) 604‑6910
Launch serves grades 6–8 with a hands-on, character-driven curriculum. Students engage in cross-curricular case studies, from mock trials to Civil Rights projects, supported by co-taught classes for personalized learning. The school emphasizes social-emotional growth, integrity, and collaboration. After-school programs include sports, arts, and clubs, preparing students for high school success and college readiness in an inclusive, supportive community.
The New American Academy Charter School
9301 Avenue B,
Brooklyn, NY 11236
718-385-1709
They are a dynamic learning community dedicated to fostering collaboration, critical thinking, and leadership. The school emphasizes individualized instruction through team teaching and innovative classroom models that encourage student growth and engagement. Serving grades K–5, it prepares students to thrive academically and socially. For more information, contact (718) 385-1709 or visit the school to learn more about enrollment opportunities.
Several locations throughout Brooklyn
Success Academy fosters a love of learning while creating opportunities for children to become critical and creative thinkers, build life skills and confidence, pursue passions, and secure exceptional careers. At Success, middle school is where they really double down on setting your child up for their future. That means a curriculum that prepares them to take Regent and AP exams as early as 8th grade. In high school, students at Success take ownership of their own paths to college — with thoughtful guidance and encouragement — choosing from a robust suite of academic and non-academic electives, clubs, teams, and leadership opportunities.Their dual mission is to build world-class K-12 public schools in NYC while advocating to change policies that prevent children from accessing excellent educational experiences.
23 Schools throughout Brooklyn in:
Bedford-Stuyvesant, Canarsie, Crown Heights,
Cypress Hills, East Flatbush, Ocean Hill,
Brownsville & Williamsburg
718-363-5024
Uncommon Schools are fiercely dedicated to helping all scholars succeed in college and beyond. In middle school, Uncommon students learn the academic skills they need to succeed in high school, while developing their own identities as citizens of their communities and of the world. They learn to think deeply, to debate passionately, and to engage thoughtfully with new people, places, and ideas. Uncommon high school students make the transition to becoming the young adult leaders of tomorrow. They build their intellectual expertise through rigorous coursework and AP classes and develop their passion and leadership through a broad range of activities. They graduate ready to thrive in college and beyond. Uncommon Schools are open to all NYC residents, with no selection criteria or application fees.
United Charter High Schools – Advanced Math & Science • AMS III
Frank Macchiarola Educational Complex
3000 Avenue X Brooklyn, NY 11235
(718) 934-9240
AMS III is a tuition-free public charter high school located in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn that focuses on STEAM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education for grades 9-12. It is part of the United Charter High Schools network, which aims to prepare students for careers in fields like engineering and medicine. They achieve academic success through P.R.I.D.E.—their core values of patience, responsibility, integrity, dedication and empathy. At AMS III, they provide robust social-emotional support through trained personnel, advisory and school culture staff.
Williamsburg Charter High School
198 Varet St., East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
347-217-6995
WCHS unites youth, families, staff, teachers, and the community at large in providing young people with the tools necessary to become citizens of the local and global community. Students at WCHS accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology, and explorations in justice, independent thinking, respect and compassion for themselves and others, critical thinking, communication, and research.
27 Huntington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 875-1403
info@summitacademycharterschool.org
Summit Academy Charter School offers a rigorous college-preparatory education that fosters academic, social, and creative growth. Its innovative programs—from STEM labs to esports and leadership development—help scholars discover their strengths while building real-world skills. Dedicated educators support students from middle through high school, encouraging curiosity, resilience, and collaboration.
Mesa Charter School
231 Palmetto Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
(718) 282‑7426
Mesa Charter School in Brooklyn is a community-driven middle school focused on academic excellence, character development, and strong family partnerships. Serving grades 6–8, the school provides a supportive environment where students are encouraged to think critically, collaborate, and grow as learners. Mesa emphasizes rigorous instruction, enrichment opportunities, and a culture of respect. With dedicated teachers and personalized support, the school prepares scholars for high school success while fostering confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning.
