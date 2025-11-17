A Day of Discovery at the Brooklyn Charter School Fair

Brooklyn families from across the borough were excited to attend the Brooklyn Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo on Saturday, November 1st for an afternoon filled with educational resources and family-friendly entertainment.

Held at the Major Owens Community Center, located at 1561 Bedford Ave, the free event brought together representatives from dozens of charter schools, summer camps, and after-school programs aimed at helping families make informed decisions about their children’s education. The expo ran from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and featured activity stations including cotton candy, a bounce house, music, video gaming, and photo booth fun.

Attendees had the choice of visiting as many as 40 booths that were spread across the turf field. Most were staffed by personnel from the charter schools.

Hosted by Brooklyn Family, the fair acted as a convenient hub for parents seeking school choices or enrichment opportunities. Families were able to connect directly with school leaders and program staff, who were available to answer questions and share application materials.

Ascend Public Charter Schools

Locations in Brownsville, Bushwick, Canarsie, Cypress Hills, East Brooklyn, East Flatbush, Flatbush

Ascend Public Charter Schools is a network of K-12 public schools in Brooklyn dedicated to providing all students rich and challenging academics coupled with joyful learning experiences that empower students to live a life of boundless choice. Ascend schools are set apart by their approach to literacy instruction grounded in the Science of Reading, application of inquiry-based learning, a Responsive Classroom model, and their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism.

Brooklyn Charter School

545 Willoughby Avenue, 3rd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11206

(718) 302-2085

contactbcs@brooklyncharter.org

Brooklyn Charter School (BCS), the first charter school authorized by the NYCDOE, proudly marks 25 years of excellence in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Located at 545 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206, BCS is known for its strong community and commitment to supporting families. BCS consistently raises student achievement while maintaining a joyful culture rooted in Engagement, Enthusiasm, Urgency, Accountability, and Love.

Brooklyn Lab Charter Schools

77 Sands Street, Brooklyn, NY

347-473-8340

admissions@bklabprep.org

Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School (LAB) provides innovative, customized learning for scholars in grades 6–12. Located in a bright, beautiful, state-of-the-art, safe building in Downtown Brooklyn, LAB is conveniently accessible by bus/train. Brooklyn Lab prepares and equips scholars with the academic foundation and leadership skills they need to succeed in college and in life. All LAB scholars will experience a rich academic program including Advanced Placement Courses (AP), SAGA Math Tutoring, Princeton Review SAT Test Preparation and STEAM courses. LAB also promotes a Whole-Child Education, providing college counseling + exposure, SEL support + coursework, athletics, clubs, electives and culturally relevant staff and enrichment programming.

Brooklyn Prospect Charter Schools

Locations throughout Brooklyn

CSD 13 & 15

201-500-5334

Brooklyn Prospect is a K-12 college preparatory network of seven schools where excellent educators support a diverse community of learners to explore their passions, make positive social change, and achieve strong academic outcomes. Brooklyn Prospect Schools is an International Baccalaureate (IB) world school community with the aim of giving students the education needed to thrive in a global community. In addition to outstanding arts enrichment classes, all Prospect Schools have after-school programming until 6pm every day and invest in students’ physical and mental wellbeing with outdoor activities, sports and socio-emotional curriculum.

Community Roots Charter School

Middle School: 50 Navy St, Brooklyn

Elementary School: 51 Saint Edwards St, Brooklyn

718-522-2166

dforsythe@communityroots.org

Community Roots Charter Middle School is a rigorous public learning community serving grades 6 through 8 where education is embedded in meaningful real-world contexts and children are taught to see the connections between school and the world. Students will meet or exceed the Common Core Standards and be prepared to excel in the 21st century by becoming independent thinkers and working productively within a diverse group of learners. Students learn to combine curiosity with appropriate application, which leads to deep understanding and the confidence to become who they want to be.

Coney Island Prep Charter

501 West Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

info@coneyislandprep.org

(718) 513-6951

Coney Island Preparatory Public Charter School is a tuition-free K-12 charter school in Brooklyn committed to rigorous academics and whole-child development. Serving over 1,300 scholars across four campuses, it emphasizes character education, writing skills and high expectations for college readiness.The school proudly supports many first-generation college-bound students and serves a diverse community with strong parent engagement and structured learning environments.

Ember Charter Schools

Lower School K to 5: 616 Quincy St, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Middle School 6 to 8: 500 Macon St, Brooklyn, NY 11233

High School 9 to 12: 295 Front St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 285-3787

info@embercs.org

Ember endeavors to ignite, empower and transform young people of great promise into social entrepreneurs, engineers, and global leaders through our innovative, holistic and progressive human development school model. At Ember they teach and employ mindfulness as their primary metacognitive tool to facilitate healing and develop self-efficacy. They combine this practice with an equal commitment to nurturing self-love and -esteem using culturally responsive and affirming techniques rooted in empowerment and agency to support the development of a holistic growth mindset. The Ember way – Mindfulness: Strong mental health, self-efficacy, culturally-responsive.

Explore Schools

Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Flatbush, & Canarsie, Brooklyn

718-989-6730

exploreschools.org/enroll

Explore Schools of Brooklyn has committed to the charge of providing students with the academic skills and critical thinking abilities they need to succeed in a college preparatory high school. They serve students in grades K-8 across central Brooklyn, NY. Their curriculum is aligned to the common core, and they are committed to creating a culturally responsive program, and provide special education services. Their academic program is strong, as more of their students perform proficiently or higher on NYS Exams than other city and district public schools.

Hebrew Language Academy Charter School

2186 Mill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234

718‑377‑7200

info@hlacharterschool.org

HLA is a K–8 public charter school that fosters global citizenship through an academically rigorous curriculum. Students receive daily Modern Hebrew instruction alongside core subjects (English, math, science, social studies), plus art, music, STEM, dance, physical education, and social-emotional learning. HLA also emphasizes personalized learning with low student‑teacher ratios and supports diverse learners, including English language learners and students with special needs. The school builds empathy, communication, critical thinking, and collaboration.

La Cima Charter School

800 Gates Ave 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11221

718 443 2136

Unlock your child’s potential at La Cima Charter School, where they empower children to succeed and grow into changemakers. With 15 years of success, they offer a rich, engaging curriculum featuring Music, Multifaceted Art, African Drum & Dance, Piano, Robotics, and an interactive Science Program. The SEL curriculum nurtures emotional intelligence, while the growing 12:1 program ensures every learner receives personalized attention. Join a community where children thrive academically, creatively, and socially. Apply now for the current, or upcoming 2025-2026 school year!

Launch Academy Charter School

1580 Dean Street, 3rd Floor

(718) 604‑6910

info@launchschools.org

Launch serves grades 6–8 with a hands-on, character-driven curriculum. Students engage in cross-curricular case studies, from mock trials to Civil Rights projects, supported by co-taught classes for personalized learning. The school emphasizes social-emotional growth, integrity, and collaboration. After-school programs include sports, arts, and clubs, preparing students for high school success and college readiness in an inclusive, supportive community.

The New American Academy Charter School

9301 Avenue B,

Brooklyn, NY 11236

718-385-1709

They are a dynamic learning community dedicated to fostering collaboration, critical thinking, and leadership. The school emphasizes individualized instruction through team teaching and innovative classroom models that encourage student growth and engagement. Serving grades K–5, it prepares students to thrive academically and socially. For more information, contact (718) 385-1709 or visit the school to learn more about enrollment opportunities.

Success Academy

Several locations throughout Brooklyn

Success Academy fosters a love of learning while creating opportunities for children to become critical and creative thinkers, build life skills and confidence, pursue passions, and secure exceptional careers. At Success, middle school is where they really double down on setting your child up for their future. That means a curriculum that prepares them to take Regent and AP exams as early as 8th grade. In high school, students at Success take ownership of their own paths to college — with thoughtful guidance and encouragement — choosing from a robust suite of academic and non-academic electives, clubs, teams, and leadership opportunities.Their dual mission is to build world-class K-12 public schools in NYC while advocating to change policies that prevent children from accessing excellent educational experiences.

Uncommon Schools

23 Schools throughout Brooklyn in:

Bedford-Stuyvesant, Canarsie, Crown Heights,

Cypress Hills, East Flatbush, Ocean Hill,

Brownsville & Williamsburg

718-363-5024

enroll@uncommonschools.org

Uncommon Schools are fiercely dedicated to helping all scholars succeed in college and beyond. In middle school, Uncommon students learn the academic skills they need to succeed in high school, while developing their own identities as citizens of their communities and of the world. They learn to think deeply, to debate passionately, and to engage thoughtfully with new people, places, and ideas. Uncommon high school students make the transition to becoming the young adult leaders of tomorrow. They build their intellectual expertise through rigorous coursework and AP classes and develop their passion and leadership through a broad range of activities. They graduate ready to thrive in college and beyond. Uncommon Schools are open to all NYC residents, with no selection criteria or application fees.

United Charter High Schools – Advanced Math & Science • AMS III

Frank Macchiarola Educational Complex

3000 Avenue X Brooklyn, NY 11235

(718) 934-9240

ams3info@unitedcharter.org

AMS III is a tuition-free public charter high school located in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn that focuses on STEAM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education for grades 9-12. It is part of the United Charter High Schools network, which aims to prepare students for careers in fields like engineering and medicine. They achieve academic success through P.R.I.D.E.—their core values of patience, responsibility, integrity, dedication and empathy. At AMS III, they provide robust social-emotional support through trained personnel, advisory and school culture staff.

Williamsburg Charter High School

198 Varet St., East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

347-217-6995

admissions@thewcs.org

WCHS unites youth, families, staff, teachers, and the community at large in providing young people with the tools necessary to become citizens of the local and global community. Students at WCHS accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology, and explorations in justice, independent thinking, respect and compassion for themselves and others, critical thinking, communication, and research.

Summit Academy Charter School

27 Huntington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

(718) 875-1403

info@summitacademycharterschool.org

Summit Academy Charter School offers a rigorous college-preparatory education that fosters academic, social, and creative growth. Its innovative programs—from STEM labs to esports and leadership development—help scholars discover their strengths while building real-world skills. Dedicated educators support students from middle through high school, encouraging curiosity, resilience, and collaboration.

Mesa Charter School

231 Palmetto Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221

(718) 282‑7426

asamuels@mesacharter.org

Mesa Charter School in Brooklyn is a community-driven middle school focused on academic excellence, character development, and strong family partnerships. Serving grades 6–8, the school provides a supportive environment where students are encouraged to think critically, collaborate, and grow as learners. Mesa emphasizes rigorous instruction, enrichment opportunities, and a culture of respect. With dedicated teachers and personalized support, the school prepares scholars for high school success while fostering confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning.

