2026 Dinosaur Museum NYC Guide: Best Exhibits & Activities Near You

The AMNH has one of the biggest dinosaur halls and exhibits—and they’re iconic for a reason! The nearly complete Stegosaurus skeleton nicknamed Apex (one of the most complete ever discovered) has been on display and continues to draw crowds with its massive plates and spikes.

For an exciting, educational outing that blends classic dinosaur thrills with meaningful science learning, the Center for Science Teaching & Learning is the spot to go. Perfect for curious kids who want more than just a photo op—it’s all about STEM and robotics!

T hese destinations offer a blend of science, hands-on play, history, and imagination. Kiddos will be amazed to learn how big they really were and what life was like millions of years ago .

As with any museum in NYC, it’s recommended to book tickets in advance to secure your spot, especially for add-on activities or during peak season, like weekends or school breaks.

If you have a little one who’s crazy about dinosaurs, you totally get how fascinating these prehistoric creatures can be! The dinosaur craze is indeed alive and well. Even though we’re not in the Jurassic period anymore, living in New York means we don’t have to search far to satisfy our budding paleontologists’ roaring curiosity.

There’s no shortage of prehistoric fun for families in and around New York City—from world-class museum halls to outdoor dinosaur parks and interactive discovery spaces. Whether you’re planning a weekend outing or a school-break adventure, here’s the most up-to-date lineup of dinosaur museums and experiences that will thrill kids and adults alike.

Manhattan Dinosaur Museums

200 Central Park West

Hours: Daily, 10 am–5:30 pm

Price: General admission, $30 (any amount donation for NY residents with valid ID)

One of the world’s most iconic dinosaur collections lives here. The Jane G. Pisano Dinosaur Hall features more than 300 fossils and 20 mounted skeletons, including Triceratops, Velociraptor, and duck-billed dinosaurs. Kids can walk through the T. rex growth series—showing baby to juvenile to sub-adult specimens—and engage with interactive displays about how paleontologists study prehistoric life. There’s also the Dinosaur Lab, where scientists prepare real fossils, and kids can see behind-the-scenes paleontology in action.

6681 Riverside Dr

Hours: Open daily, from sunrise to sunset

Admission: Free

While it’s not a dinosaur museum, the Dinosaur Playground is the perfect place to spend some time outdoors! In addition to two fiberglass dinosaurs (a Triceratops and a Hadrosaur), you can play on the swings, climbing equipment and sandboxes, and take a run through the spray showers!

Bronx & Queens Dinosaur Experiences

2300 Southern Boulevard

Hours: Daily, 10 am-4:30 pm

Price: Zoo admission, from $20 for kids; $28 for adults

The Bronx Zoo brings prehistoric worlds to life with its Dinosaur Safari seasonal walk-through exhibit. Families can explore life-size animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs, dig for fossils in sandboxes, and even walk through a giant ribcage for epic photo ops, all alongside the zoo’s animal exhibits. It’s a great blend of dinosaur thrills and classic zoo fun.

17 Ederle Promenade, Forest Hills

Hours: Daily, 6 am-9 pm

Admission: Free

See the animal art and images of a Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus, and Ankylosaurus at the Jurassic playground, then head over to the Triassic Playground for a dinosaur-themed slide and some water-based play features during the summer.

Long Island, New Jersey & Beyond: What Dino-Obsessed Kiddos Can Experience

222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07305

Hours: Monday-Tuesday, closed; Wednesday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm; Weekends, 10 am-5 pm

Admission: $30

Experience the Dino Dig Adventure, an immersive paleontological dig with fossils from seven different dinosaur species to uncover–who knows what you might find! Although the dig is outdoors, a tent provides shade over the whole site so you can still enjoy this dig on the hottest days.

66 Million Mosasaur Wy, Sewell

Hours: Daily 10 am–5 pm

Price: $29 for adults; $24 for kids (3–12)

A vibrant fossil museum and outdoor discovery park where kids can explore full-scale dinosaur reconstructions, interactive fossil hunts, nature trails, and a themed playground. Add-on experiences like the Quarry Dig let young explorers uncover real fossils—a hands-on complement to classic museum halls. It’s a full-day adventure just a short drive from NYC.

1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre

Hours: Daily 10 am-4 pm; closed Wednesdays

Admission: $15; $12 for children 1-12 and seniors

If you’re searching for a dinosaur museum NYC families can visit beyond Manhattan, this Long Island gem is worth the trip. The Center for Science Teaching & Learning features one of the only permanent life-size robotic dinosaur exhibits in the metropolitan area, complete with moving, roaring animatronic dinos that captivate younger visitors. In addition to the prehistoric stars of the show, kids can explore skeletal animal displays, participate in a hands-on dinosaur dig, and engage in interactive STEM-based activities.

1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia

Hours: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

Admission: $20

If you’re willing to venture beyond a typical dinosaur museum NYC outing, The Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia delivers a jaw-dropping prehistoric experience. Its renowned Dinosaur Hall is anchored by a towering 42-foot, 7.5-ton T. rex skeleton—one of the largest on display in the region—alongside a collection of other impressive dinosaur mounts. Families can also explore real fossilized eggs, dinosaur footprints, detailed murals, and hands-on paleontology tools that bring the science of fossil discovery to life. It’s an immersive, museum-quality experience that feels both grand in scale and rich in educational value. Well worth the road trip for serious dinosaur fans!

