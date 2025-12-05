Dine with Santa in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County 2025 - Westchester Family

Dine with Santa in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County 2025

Bring your wishes, smiles, and appetites to dine with Santa in Westchester, Rockland County, and Bergen County! Make sure to reserve your spot in advance so that you don’t miss out on any Christmas cheer!

Westchester

Sonesta White Plains Downtown, 66 Hale Ave., White Plains

Saturday, Dec. 13, 8:30 am – noon

All ages

$55; $35 kids ages 5 and older

Enjoy a magical morning filled with holiday cheer for the little ones! Featuring a Breakfast Buffet with different stations, Festive Cookie Decoration, and a visit with Santa.

Stew Leonard’s Yonkers, 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 am – noon

All ages

$22.99; $18.99 ages 11 and younger; free for children younger than 2

Reservations required

Families are invited to have breakfast with Santa and his friends! A buffet-style breakfast of scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, assorted bagels, fruit, and donuts will be served, accompanied by coffee and hot cocoa.

The Barley Beach House, 95 Dearborn Ave., Rye

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 – 11:30 am and 12 – 1:30 pm, through Dec. 21

All ages

$60; $35 child

Bring your little ones for a morning filled with laughter, joy, and of course, delicious food. Santa will be there to listen to their wishes and spread holiday cheer. Don’t forget to bring your cameras to capture those precious moments with Santa!

Italian Oven, 1086 North Broadway, Yonkers

Saturday, Dec. 13, 11:30 am – 1 pm & 1:30 – 3 pm

All ages

$40; $25 child

This event features a delicious meal, while Santa himself will be present, having cheerful conversations and getting your own photos with him. There will be a DIY snow globe activity for your child to enjoy as well. Don’t forget to bring your wish lists, your holiday cheer, and make unforgettable memories with the jolliest guest of all!

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Cortlandt, 3127 East Main St., Mohegan Lake

Sunday, Dec. 21, 8 – 10 am

All ages

$15

Celebrate the season with a magical morning of photos with Santa, a hot breakfast, and holiday goodies!

The Royal Regency Hotel, 165 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers

Sunday, Dec. 21, 11:30 am – 2 pm

All ages

$59; $29 ages 12 and younger

Enjoy festive food, kids’ activities, entertainment, and warm Christmas vibes! Delight in a delicious spread of brunch favorites—everything from fluffy pancakes to savory scrambled eggs—perfect for enjoying with family and friends. The day’s excitement doesn’t end with the food! Santa Claus himself will be making a special appearance, giving kids the chance to share their Christmas wishes and pose for a festive photo. The fun continues with holiday activities like face painting, balloon art, gingerbread cookie decorating, and a creative coloring station.

Rockland County

Kruckers, 81 Call Hollow Road, Pomona

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am and 1 pm, through Dec. 24; Dec. 7, 14, 5 pm; Dec. 24, 9 am

All ages

$45; $25 ages 3-12

Join Kruckers for a jolly meal filled with breakfast, laughter, and the chance to meet the one and only Santa Claus!

Dave & Buster’s Palisades Center, 4661 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Dec. 6 – 7, Saturday and Sunday, 9 – 11 am

All ages

$31.05-$36.06

A Holly Jolly Magical Morning filled with fun & festivities for the whole family to enjoy! Before doors open to the public, your family gets VIP early access to a wonderland of holiday fun with a festive breakfast banquet, exclusive game play in the arcade, and the chance to snap a keepsake photo with Santa himself. Plus, write letters to Santa & decorate holiday crafts. Bring your camera, your wish list, and your holiday spirit!

Bear Mountain Inn & Overlook Lodge, 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Tomkins Cove

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 2 pm, through Dec. 21

All ages

$48; $28 ages 4-12; free for children 3 and younger

Celebrate the season with Brunch with Santa at Bear Mountain, set against the festive backdrop of New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley!

Hudson’s Mill Tavern, 55 West Railroad Ave., West Haverstraw

Saturday, Dec. 20, 12:30 – 2:30 pm

All ages

$55; $25 ages 5–12; free for children younger than 5

Enjoy a festive tableside buffet with mimosas, coffee, and tea, plus a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus! Plus, vintage red truck photos, storytime with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and a gift for every child.

Bergen County

Stew Leonard’s Paramus, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Saturday, Dec. 13, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

$21.99; $17.99 ages 2-11; free for children younger than 2

Celebrate the season with a festive Holiday Breakfast featuring Santa and his friends!

Booyah! Restaurant & Bar, 180 New Jersey 17, Mahwah

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

$25; $18 child

Enjoy a delicious brunch while sharing your Christmas wishes with Santa Claus. Make sure to bring your camera for the perfect photo op!

Carpaccio at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Dec. 13, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 1 pm and 1 – 3 pm, through Dec. 21

All ages

$75; $25 child

Join Carpaccio for a festive culinary experience featuring a specially curated prix fixe menu designed to delight both adults and children. Savor a selection of dishes, thoughtfully prepared to capture the warmth and joy of the holidays. From seasonal favorites to kid-friendly treats, every bite is crafted to make your family’s brunch unforgettable. Plus, enjoy a visit from Santa himself – perfect for photos, smiles, and holiday cheer!

Bandic Coffee, 11A West Hudson Ave., Englewood

Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

$35

Enjoy a delicious pre-fix breakfast, a reading of the “Night Before Christmas,” singing, and dancing, while chatting with Santa himself. Don’t forget to wear holiday festive clothes or PJS!

