Celebrate Día de Muertos: Family-Friendly Events in and Around NYC 2025
Día de Muertos, otherwise known as “The Day of the Dead,” is a cultural holiday known for honoring and celebrating ancestors and those we have lost. Check out the following list of family-friendly Día de Muertos events in and around NYC!
New York City
Manhattan
Mano Mano’s Día de Muertos at Flatiron NoMad
Flatiron North Plaza, 23rd & Broadway, Flatiron District
Oct. 31, Daily, 10 am – 9 pm, through Nov. 2
All ages
Free
See this vibrant public ofrenda at Flatiron Plaza to celebrate Day of the Dead in partnership with the Flatiron NoMad.
Mano a Mano’s Day of the Dead at St. Mark’s Church
St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowerks, 131 E 10th St., East Village
Nov. 1- 2, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 5 pm
All ages
Free
RSVP in advance
Join this vibrant, heartfelt celebration of Día de Muertos featuring an 18′ long interactive community altar (bring copies of photos, notes, or letters dedicated to your dearly departed!), live musical performances, hands-on workshops for all ages, Mexican folk art market, and delicious Mexican food on sale.
Super Sábado: Día De Los Muertos Celebration
El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Ave., East Harlem
Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 6 pm
All ages
Free
RSVP online
Honoring the lives of loved ones who have passed, this beloved tradition invites visitors of all ages to come together and experience the vibrant cultural traditions surrounding Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Enjoy live music and dance performances, art-making workshops, calavera (skull) face painting, and a communal altar.
Disney and Pixar’s COCO in Concert Live to Film
The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd St., Midtown
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2 – 5 pm & 7 – 9 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $60
The Town Hall and The Sinfonietta will present Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert Live to Film, featuring the musical score by Oscar® and GRAMMY®-winning composer Michael Giacchino performed live along to the Día de los Muertos themed film.
Bronx
Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos
Wave Hill, 675 W 252nd St., Riverdale
Saturday, Nov. 1, all day
All ages
Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a day of family-friendly activities that include artmaking, storytelling, and more. Learn traditional Mexican folk-art techniques and customs while honoring loved ones by making nicho boxes to share on the community ofrenda. Then, enjoy music by the NYC-based collective of jaraneros, Son Pecadores.
Dia De Los Muertos With Mazarte Dance Co.
Bronx Children’s Museum, 725 Exterior St., 2nd Floor, Concourse
Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
$8-$14
Commemorate Dia De Los Muertos with a day of creativity, community, and celebration! Make your own masks from recycled materials inspired by artist Warren King. Create colorful calaveras and enjoy a performance & dance workshop by MAZarte Dance Company to honor Día de los Muertos. Don’t forget to dress up—there will be fun prizes for the costume contests!
Family Time Día de Muertos 2025
The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Concourse
Saturday, Nov. 1, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy art-making activities inspired by the holiday with artist Marco Saavedra, who has also created a communal Dia de Muertos altar at the Museum for the occasion. You are welcome to bring objects and photos to contribute to the altar through November 1, anytime during the Museum’s regular business hours. At the Día de Muertos celebration, there will be complimentary light refreshments courtesy of local restaurant La Morada!
Brooklyn
Celebrate Día de los Muertos
Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights
Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$15
Families are invited to celebrate Día de los Muertos, honoring the lives and memories of those who have passed. The Day of the Dead festival brings together Mexican and Guatemalan traditions through dance, storytelling, kite-making, and a community ofrenda where families gather to remember their loved ones. Throughout the day, DJ Farbeon spins Latin, World, Soul, Funk, House, and Hip Hop. On the rooftop, an arts and crafts marketplace showcases local Latinx artists while Taqueria El Patron serves food throughout the day.
Family Movies @ the Library: “Coco” and “The Book of Life”
Kings Bay Library, 3650 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay
Saturday, Nov. 1, 11 am – 2:30 pm
Ages 4 and older
Free
Bring the family out to watch Coco and The Book of Life to commemorate Day of the Dead/Dia De Los Muertos!
Day of the Dead Family Celebration
Green-Wood, 500 25th St., Greenwood Heights
Saturday, Nov. 1, 4 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Discover the rich history and traditions associated with the holiday Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) through family-friendly crafts, performances, music, activities, and food.
Queens
Hispanic Heritage Month: Day of the Dead Celebration
Hillcrest Library, Queens Public Library, 18705 Union Turnpike, Flushing
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Join this family-oriented mini-Day of the Dead celebration that immerses families in a culturally rich experience. With a crafting workshop, face painting, and a photo booth to capture the moment, this event is designed to educate and entertain attendees of all ages. A blend of fun and tradition, inviting families to honor and explore the rich heritage of the Dia de los Muertos in a joyful and engaging way. Supplies are limited. On a first-come, first-served basis for the first 50 children.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos: Create Sugar Skull Magnets
South Jamaica Library, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica
Friday, Oct. 31, 4:30 – 5:30 pm
Ages 6-11
Free
Honor Día de los Muertos by decorating colorful sugar skull magnets! Learn about the meaning and history behind this beautiful tradition. Create your own festive keepsake to take home.
Queens Zoo Dia de los Muertos
Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona
Nov. 1-2, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm
All ages
$7.95-$10.95
Join the Zoo for a Dia de los Muertos celebration where families, friends, and the community come together to learn about extinct animals and celebrate Latin American cultures. Featuring animal meet & greets, story time, face painting, and more.
MexFest 2025: Día de los Muertos
Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing
Saturday, Nov. 1, 6 – 10 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Celebrate and learn about the Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos! This year’s theme, Rituales de Resiliencia (Rituals of Resilience), centers on memory, cultural ritual, and ancestral connection. Festival visitors are invited to enjoy a multidisciplinary art exhibition and to celebrate and honor Mexican culture with an evening of community and connection that will include sharing a community ofrenda (altar) to honor lost loved ones, a Papel Picado Workshop, a Writing Workshop, and a gathering of stories and testimonials.
Juntas Chicas: Day of the Dead Celebration and Performance
Oak Ridge in Forest Park, 1 Forest Pkwy., Woodhaven
Sunday, Nov. 2, 2:30 pm
All ages
Free
This family-friendly program features live music from the Queens-based band Juntas Chicas, whose sound blends son jarocho, rancheras, and norteño with jazz, cumbia, and flamenco. There will be face painting, a craft table, and a community ofrenda.
Westchester
Day of the Dead Performance: “Time of the Marigold”
New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle
Saturday, Nov. 1, 11 am – noon
All ages
Free
Immerse yourself in the vibrant traditions of Día de Muertos with a captivating performance by the renowned Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. Enjoy live music, dazzling choreography, and heartfelt storytelling that bring this revered holiday to life. Through song, dance, and interactive elements, you’ll gain insight into the symbols, rhythms, and meanings behind this timeless celebration of life and remembrance.
Día de Muertos (2025)
Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers
Nov. 1-2, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 4 pm
Ages 4 and older
Included with admission $8-$15
Celebrate Día de Muertos at the HRM with art-making activities and a community altar, or ofrenda, where you are invited to place pictures of your departed loved ones. Join a special art workshop where you can create your own sugar skull mask, or calavera. This important part of the annual celebration ties the reality of death to more hopeful concepts of rebirth, resurrection, and regeneration.
Dia De Los Muertos at WCM
Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye
Sunday, Nov. 2, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
$14-$16
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Museum! Make your own sugar skull masks and craft vibrant tissue paper marigold flowers. It’s a colorful and creative way to remember and celebrate loved ones.
Long Island
Dia de Muertos Nichos
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 2 pm
Ages 3 and older
$18
Learn all about Dia de Muertos, a vibrant holiday widely celebrated in Mexico, and then make a nicho to bring home. These beautifully adorned frames are a popular form of folk art in the region and are often used on ofrendas to memorialize someone special.
Día de los Muertos Family Celebration in Heckscher Park
Heckscher State Park, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip
Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy learning about Día de los Muertos and how it is celebrated around the world. Meet artists Kelynn Z. Alder, Manuel Alejandro Macarrulla, and Erwin List Sanchez, and create works of art inspired by the celebration. Bring your own photographs or other personal items to leave at the ofrenda, to honor and remember your loved ones. Activities throughout the day will include Mexican-style calaveras, maraca decorating, maskmaking, flower crown making, and more.
