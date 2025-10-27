Celebrate Día de Muertos: Family-Friendly Events in and Around NYC 2025

Día de Muertos, otherwise known as “The Day of the Dead,” is a cultural holiday known for honoring and celebrating ancestors and those we have lost. Check out the following list of family-friendly Día de Muertos events in and around NYC!

New York City

Manhattan

Flatiron North Plaza, 23rd & Broadway, Flatiron District

Oct. 31, Daily, 10 am – 9 pm, through Nov. 2

All ages

Free

See this vibrant public ofrenda at Flatiron Plaza to celebrate Day of the Dead in partnership with the Flatiron NoMad.

St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowerks, 131 E 10th St., East Village

Nov. 1- 2, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 5 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP in advance

Join this vibrant, heartfelt celebration of Día de Muertos featuring an 18′ long interactive community altar (bring copies of photos, notes, or letters dedicated to your dearly departed!), live musical performances, hands-on workshops for all ages, Mexican folk art market, and delicious Mexican food on sale.

El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Ave., East Harlem

Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Honoring the lives of loved ones who have passed, this beloved tradition invites visitors of all ages to come together and experience the vibrant cultural traditions surrounding Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Enjoy live music and dance performances, art-making workshops, calavera (skull) face painting, and a communal altar.

The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd St., Midtown

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2 – 5 pm & 7 – 9 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $60

The Town Hall and The Sinfonietta will present Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert Live to Film, featuring the musical score by Oscar® and GRAMMY®-winning composer Michael Giacchino performed live along to the Día de los Muertos themed film.

Bronx

Wave Hill, 675 W 252nd St., Riverdale

Saturday, Nov. 1, all day

All ages

Free with admission to the grounds: $4-$10

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a day of family-friendly activities that include artmaking, storytelling, and more. Learn traditional Mexican folk-art techniques and customs while honoring loved ones by making nicho boxes to share on the community ofrenda. Then, enjoy music by the NYC-based collective of jaraneros, Son Pecadores.

Bronx Children’s Museum, 725 Exterior St., 2nd Floor, Concourse

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

$8-$14

Commemorate Dia De Los Muertos with a day of creativity, community, and celebration! Make your own masks from recycled materials inspired by artist Warren King. Create colorful calaveras and enjoy a performance & dance workshop by MAZarte Dance Company to honor Día de los Muertos. Don’t forget to dress up—there will be fun prizes for the costume contests!

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Concourse

Saturday, Nov. 1, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy art-making activities inspired by the holiday with artist Marco Saavedra, who has also created a communal Dia de Muertos altar at the Museum for the occasion. You are welcome to bring objects and photos to contribute to the altar through November 1, anytime during the Museum’s regular business hours. At the Día de Muertos celebration, there will be complimentary light refreshments courtesy of local restaurant La Morada!

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$15

Families are invited to celebrate Día de los Muertos, honoring the lives and memories of those who have passed. The Day of the Dead festival brings together Mexican and Guatemalan traditions through dance, storytelling, kite-making, and a community ofrenda where families gather to remember their loved ones. Throughout the day, DJ Farbeon spins Latin, World, Soul, Funk, House, and Hip Hop. On the rooftop, an arts and crafts marketplace showcases local Latinx artists while Taqueria El Patron serves food throughout the day.

Kings Bay Library, 3650 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay

Saturday, Nov. 1, 11 am – 2:30 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

Bring the family out to watch Coco and The Book of Life to commemorate Day of the Dead/Dia De Los Muertos!

Green-Wood, 500 25th St., Greenwood Heights

Saturday, Nov. 1, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Discover the rich history and traditions associated with the holiday Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) through family-friendly crafts, performances, music, activities, and food.

Queens

Hillcrest Library, Queens Public Library, 18705 Union Turnpike, Flushing

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Join this family-oriented mini-Day of the Dead celebration that immerses families in a culturally rich experience. With a crafting workshop, face painting, and a photo booth to capture the moment, this event is designed to educate and entertain attendees of all ages. A blend of fun and tradition, inviting families to honor and explore the rich heritage of the Dia de los Muertos in a joyful and engaging way. Supplies are limited. On a first-come, first-served basis for the first 50 children.

South Jamaica Library, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica

Friday, Oct. 31, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Honor Día de los Muertos by decorating colorful sugar skull magnets! Learn about the meaning and history behind this beautiful tradition. Create your own festive keepsake to take home.

Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona

Nov. 1-2, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

$7.95-$10.95

Join the Zoo for a Dia de los Muertos celebration where families, friends, and the community come together to learn about extinct animals and celebrate Latin American cultures. Featuring animal meet & greets, story time, face painting, and more.

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6 – 10 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate and learn about the Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos! This year’s theme, Rituales de Resiliencia (Rituals of Resilience), centers on memory, cultural ritual, and ancestral connection. Festival visitors are invited to enjoy a multidisciplinary art exhibition and to celebrate and honor Mexican culture with an evening of community and connection that will include sharing a community ofrenda (altar) to honor lost loved ones, a Papel Picado Workshop, a Writing Workshop, and a gathering of stories and testimonials.

Oak Ridge in Forest Park, 1 Forest Pkwy., Woodhaven

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

This family-friendly program features live music from the Queens-based band Juntas Chicas, whose sound blends son jarocho, rancheras, and norteño with jazz, cumbia, and flamenco. There will be face painting, a craft table, and a community ofrenda.

Westchester

New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle

Saturday, Nov. 1, 11 am – noon

All ages

Free

Immerse yourself in the vibrant traditions of Día de Muertos with a captivating performance by the renowned Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. Enjoy live music, dazzling choreography, and heartfelt storytelling that bring this revered holiday to life. Through song, dance, and interactive elements, you’ll gain insight into the symbols, rhythms, and meanings behind this timeless celebration of life and remembrance.

Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

Nov. 1-2, Saturday and Sunday, noon – 4 pm

Ages 4 and older

Included with admission $8-$15

Celebrate Día de Muertos at the HRM with art-making activities and a community altar, or ofrenda, where you are invited to place pictures of your departed loved ones. Join a special art workshop where you can create your own sugar skull mask, or calavera. This important part of the annual celebration ties the reality of death to more hopeful concepts of rebirth, resurrection, and regeneration.

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Sunday, Nov. 2, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

$14-$16

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Museum! Make your own sugar skull masks and craft vibrant tissue paper marigold flowers. It’s a colorful and creative way to remember and celebrate loved ones.

Long Island

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 2 pm

Ages 3 and older

$18

Learn all about Dia de Muertos, a vibrant holiday widely celebrated in Mexico, and then make a nicho to bring home. These beautifully adorned frames are a popular form of folk art in the region and are often used on ofrendas to memorialize someone special.

Heckscher State Park, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip

Saturday, Nov. 1, noon – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy learning about Día de los Muertos and how it is celebrated around the world. Meet artists Kelynn Z. Alder, Manuel Alejandro Macarrulla, and Erwin List Sanchez, and create works of art inspired by the celebration. Bring your own photographs or other personal items to leave at the ofrenda, to honor and remember your loved ones. Activities throughout the day will include Mexican-style calaveras, maraca decorating, maskmaking, flower crown making, and more.

