7 of the Best Dating Apps for Single Parents & Where to Meet People IRL, Too

For many single parents, finding someone who understands your world to a T makes dating feel far more manageable—and meaningful.

At a Glance:

Dating apps for single parents remove some of the biggest challenges. You literally know what you’re signing up for: life experiences, realistic expectations, and mutual understanding.

Single parents often need different features than traditional dating apps—this is why it’s important to focus on what you truly want, whether that is a slow connection; long-term over casual, or someone who gets (and is willing to accept) your life and career goals.

Always keep safety in mind. The dating world can be scary—for single parents, this adds another layer of worry. Do your homework, trust your gut, and make sure you’re truly sure about someone before bringing them into your kid’s life.

Dating as a single parent can feel like navigating two full-time jobs at once. Between school pickups, work schedules, and bedtime routines, finding time—and the right people—to date isn’t always easy.

That’s where niche dating apps and platforms come in. Many single moms and dads prefer apps designed specifically for people raising kids. These communities prioritize meaningful relationships, flexible schedules, and people who understand the realities of parenting.

Today there are more dating apps for single parents than ever, including platforms that focus on serious relationships, parenting lifestyles, and even building community among solo parents.

Here’s a guide to the best dating apps for single parents, including platforms built just for parents and niche options that align with different lifestyles, plus where to meet people in real life if swiping isn’t your thing—because it’s never too late to give love another chance!

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Dating Apps for Single Parents: Built Specifically with Parents in Mind

Launched by Match Group, Stir is one of the fastest-growing dating apps built specifically for single parents. Because everyone on the app is either a parent or open to dating one—and filters and profile prompts are based on parenting status, family goals, and parenting life—conversations often start from a place of shared understanding.

Created by a single mom, PlayDate focuses on helping parents find meaningful relationships while balancing real-life logistics, like integration with childcare planning tools. The app’s biggest strength is how it reflects real parenting life—schedules, babysitting, and all.

Even is a newer dating platform designed specifically for single parents looking for relationships with others in similar life stages. The app emphasizes on compatibility and shared values; thoughtful matching, and a slower, more intentional dating experience

Dating Apps for Single Parents with Specific Lifestyles

Some single parents want to date within a specific lifestyle—whether that’s family goals, career alignment, or parenting philosophy.

Frolo blends single parent community, parenting styles, and dating into one platform. It’s especially helpful for parents who want to build connections before jumping into dating.

Heybaby is designed for people who want kids or already have them. Family life isn’t an afterthought—it’s central to the app. Which is why matches are done based on desire for children while featuring prompts about parenting approaches and values.

EliteSingles caters to professionals, including many single parents balancing jobs and family. Ideal for those parents who are looking for a full-committed, long-term relationship—users are typically over 30 and the algorithm matches based on personality and career or family goals.

Dating Apps for Single Parents of Special Needs Kids

Special Hearts is one of the only dating apps specifically designed for people with disabilities and parents of children with special needs. It’s inclusive of caregivers and special needs families, while focusing on empathy and understanding. It’s a very niche app, but the highly aligned user base makes it worth it!

Frolo also works well for parents of children with special needs because of its strong community features. For families with special needs kiddos, it builds support systems first while connecting with other parents—this allows them to go slow and transition into dating without rushing.

Skip the Apps: In-Person Meetups for Single Parents in NYC

Not every single parent wants to swipe. In New York City, many moms and dads are skipping dating apps altogether and choosing something that feels more natural: meeting in real life.

From stroller walks in Central Park to casual coffee meetups in Brooklyn, NYC offers a strong network of low-pressure spaces where single parents connect organically—often starting as friendships that move into something more.

Local Parenting Communities That Host Real-Life Meetups

228 E 45th St, 5th Floor

This long-standing NYC organization offers support services, workshops, and community-building opportunities for single parents. You can find parenting workshops and support groups; occasional in-person gatherings and networking events, and even resources for navigating single parent life in NYC.

Meetup is the ultimate place to find local gatherings near you. Regardless of what you’re looking for, there’s always a group waiting for you! Some events for single parents may include Central Park walks; Brooklyn Bridge Park outings; 80s or 90s Dance Nights, weekend brunch groups, and even coffee or tea over Zoom. These options help create repeat interactions—and that’s often where connection builds naturally. It focuses on real conversation and chemistry without the pressure of apps.

If Apps and Meetups Aren’t Your Thing, NYC Is Your Playground… Literally!

Here’s the truth: in New York City, you don’t actually need an app—or even a formal meetup—to meet someone. Between parks, schools, classes, and neighborhood routines, you’re already surrounded by people living lives that look like yours.

For single parents, that means seeing the same faces regularly; building familiarity over time; forming friendships or connections that can evolve naturally. Sometimes, the best relationships start with something simple—like a conversation at the playground you go to every week.

FAQs: Dating Apps for Single Parents

Are dating apps safe for single parents?

They can be as long as you follow these recommendations: don’t share your child’s personal information; keep routines and locations private; use reputable platforms with verified ID profiles, if possible. And take your time before meeting! Never rush a connection, especially if it seems too good to be true.

When should you introduce a partner to your kids?

Wait until the relationship is stable and serious. There’s no need to make it a priority until you fully know someone’s intentions.

How can single parents protect themselves and their kids while on dating apps?

Meet in public the first few times and make sure to tell a friend about your plans. Be upfront about having children, but never reveal more than necessary (this includes your kiddos’ names, ages, schools, routines, where do you live, etc. Many single parents also prefer to wait to exchange phone numbers or social media channels, too.). And lastly, look for partners who respect your priorities, boundaries, and listen to your instincts—you can never be too careful!

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