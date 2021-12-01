Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Near NYC!

Grab your coats for some holiday kick-off fun! Cutting down your own tree is the best indicator that the holidays are officially here and it’s a wonderful family activity. This fun little getaway is offered in various places and with all kinds of different trees! The Christmas tree farms not only provide the trees but some holiday fun from tractors and hayrides for kids, and some delicious hot chocolate to warm you up, and even small shops filled with decorations. Christmas tree farms are outdoor, making this a fun and safe activity for times like these.

35 Orchardside Drive Cranbury

1 hour

This family-owned Christmas Tree Farm season opens November 26 with holiday cheer and offers five different tree varieties – Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and White Fir. Also offering decorated or plain Christmas Wreaths, tree stands, watering elves, and much more! Barclay’s thought of everything and includes a City Streets Food truck just in case anyone gets hungry while on their perfect tree hunting journey. On top of all of that, Barclay’s is partners with beekeepers so you can find yourself with a jar of local honey. They accept cash and check.

Hidden Pond Tree Farm – Mendham

4 Westfield Rd.

45 minutes

At this farm, you can cut your own tree up to seven feet tall, or purchase a pre-cut tree up to 20 feet tall! They have three types of trees to choose from — Concolor Fir, Fraser Fir, and Douglas Fir. While picking up your tree you can take part in their fun hayrides while stopping by the Snack Shack, or you and your family can enjoy some marshmallow roasting around their bonfire! They accept cash and personal checks only.

Emmerich Tree Farm – Warwick

101 Sleepy Valley Rd.

1 hour and 20 minutes

This Christmas Tree Farm is a family-owned farm that has been planting thousands of trees since the ’60s. The farm grows 12 varieties of spruce, pine, and fir trees. To limit the flow of families this holiday season, Emmerich has created a reservation system, so make sure to book a date on their website. They accept both cash and credit.

Elwood Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Farm – Dix Hills

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike

1 hour

This is Long Island’s most western Christmas tree farm and is only one hour from the city. They have over 20 acres of trees to choose from. If you bring your own saw you can cut down your own tree, if not they help you cut it and strap it down to your car free of charge, just make sure to bring a blanket to protect your car from scratches! They also offer many pre-cut tree options. Reservations required. They only accept cash or check.

Simonson Farms – Cranbury

118 Dey Rd.

1 hour

This farm has two fields with over 50 acres of trees for your family to choose from. Bring your own saw or use one of theirs to cut down your tree. Although they no longer have Fraser Fir due to a decline in demand, they do offer a variety of different trees — Canaan Fir, Douglas, and Concolor Firs, Blue and Norway Spruce, White Pine, and more. You can also visit their Christmas Shoppe where they sell wreaths, evergreen roping, tree stands, lights, and holiday gifts.

246 County Road 519

1 hour 20 minutes

Wyckoff’s Tree Farm is happy to have helped families create Christmas joy for generations. They offer several complementary services to ensure the cut-your-own tree process is easy for the family. Hand saws are provided and power saws are not permitted. They offer six types of trees — Canaan Fir, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, and Large Christmas tree. Their Christmas barn will be opened for decorations and gift shopping. Cut-own-your trees are $10 per foot and they accept credit cards.

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm – Manalapan

114 Daum Rd.

1 hour 10 minutes

This family-owned farm strives to deliver the best quality Christmas trees and provide a fun day out for the family. There are over 50,000 trees to choose from and once you select your tree, you can cut it yourself or one of the workers can make it easier for you and help out. After your tree finding journey ends you can join them for some delicious hot chocolate, visit their animals, and visit their walkthrough christmas experience, The Village. In their Christmas Shop, they offer a variety of unique holiday decor to choose from!

1335 White Hill Rd, Yorktown Heights

1 hour 20 minutes

This Christmas tree farm has Douglas and Fraser Fir trees available in their fields and they also offer pre-cut Fraser Firs. At Wilken’s Fruit and Fir Farm, there are lots of activities from picking fruit to perusing their farm markets. The three farm markets sell freshly baked pies, apple cider, and gift items for your holiday shopping. Make sure to make a reservation on their website and print out the reservation confirmation, for hassle free entrance.

323 Weeks Ave.

1 hour 30 minutes

Mike’s Christmas Tree Farm is a family-owned business with thousands of trees to choose from. Take your pick from their selection of trees —Norway Spruce, White Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, and others. Saws are provided and the staff will help carry the tree to your car and even tie it to the roof. All of their Christmas trees, except the Blue Spruce, are $13 per foot. They see pets as family as well, meaning dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed! Above all, don’t forget to get your Fresh Wreath made on the farm!

305 Weeks Ave.

1 hour 30 minutes

This Christmas tree farm has over 10,000 trees ranging from two-foot toppers to seven-foot toppers. At Matt’s Christmas Tree Farm, they provide you with everything you need to cut your tree. They offer five varieties of trees — Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, White Spruce, Serbian Spruce, and Balsam Fir. All of their trees are $4 per foot. Mask wearing and weekday visits are recommended for COVID safety purposes.

BJ’s Christmas Tree Farm – Pleasant Valley

14 Evergreen Path

1 hour 30 minutes

BJ’s Christmas Tree Farm has been selling Christmas trees since 1987 and plant Douglas Firs as their main crop. They also sell Concolor Fir and Eastern White Pine trees. While visiting to pick out your tree, you can look through their selection of wreaths. All trees are $55 and the price of the wreaths varies by size. Make sure to bring cash or check only.

Wolgast Christmas Tree Farm – Somerset

176 Bennetts Ln.

1 hour

This small family-owned Christmas tree farm loves meeting new people and helping them gather holiday spirit while picking their Christmas trees. They offer five Christmas tree species on their farm — White Pine, Norway Spruce, Canaan Fir, Scotch Pine, and Douglas Fir. Each tree is $60, no matter the size or species.

Colavita Christmas Tree Farm – Morrisville

1761 Dolington Rd.

1 hour 20 minutes

At Colavita Christmas Tree Farm, there is a wide selection of 11 different tree varieties. They follow a “one price fits all” policy where each tree, no matter the size, is $80. For freshly cut trees it’s a bit different, each tree is priced individually by size and species. Members of their team will then help with anything you need to load the tree in your car. They also have a Holiday Shoppe that sells ornaments, gifts, and other decorations. This farm is also selling Wreaths from plain to decorated. You can even order a custom decorated wreath that will exactly suit your style for this holiday time.

Tilden Lane Farm – Greenlawn

43 Wyckoff Street

At this farm, there is a large selection of fir and spruce for everyone to go around! Although there are plenty of trees, there is a limited amount of cut-your-own trees so if you’re interested in cutting your own tree it is highly recommended to come as early as possible. All trees are $75 regardless of the height so make sure to come as soon as you can for an amazing deal!

30105 Main Road (Route 25)

From planting their first trees in 1979 to now having over 28 acres and 8,000 trees to browse through in Long Island, this Christmas tree farm has many choices to offer your family! They have a fun synthetic skating rink for some holiday fun, food, and a gift shop for all your holiday decoration needs. Face Masks are required for those who are not vaccinated.