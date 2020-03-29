Quantcast
Cuomo Orders New York Hospitals to Allow Partners in the Delivery Room

As many New Yorkers know, last week, Mount Sinai Health System and New York-Presbyterian hospitals banned partners of laboring mothers from the delivery room. This action was made to reduce the spread of COVID 19. Understandably many pregnant women found this unsettling and stressful of the possibility of laboring without family or friend support. 

Thankfully pregnant women in New York can breathe a sigh of relief as of this Saturday Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Cuomo, announced during the Governor’s daily briefing that the Cuomo would be issuing an executive order mandating that hospitals allow partners in delivery rooms in both private and public hospitals.   

“In no hospital in New York will a woman be forced to be alone when she gives birth,” Governor Andrew Cuomo stated on twitter Saturday afternoon. 

“Not now, not ever.” Cuomo further stated in the same tweet.

Donna Duarte-Ladd is the Executive Editor at New York Family.

