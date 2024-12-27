Creating Lifelong Memories at Sleepaway Camp This Summer

Months before summer, many parents entertain an age-old question: how can we make this summer special for their kids? One tradition is summer sleepaway camps. Sleepaway camps nourish kids while giving them a break from everyday routine, whether from the city or from playing videos all day (#iykyk.), This allows kids to step out of their comfort zones after a long school year and explore new or familiar friendships in a supportive and supervised setting. These camp experiences contribute to personal development, resilience, and a deeper connection. The best part is that there is a camp for every kid that is the perfect fit for a fantastic summer.

Check out our picks!

Camp Awosting

296 West St, Morris, CT

awosting.com

Camp Awosting is an esteemed sleepaway camp for boys ages 7 to 16 with over 125 years of history. Located on Bantam Lake in Morris, CT, Awosting offers a range of outdoor facilities such as Go-Karts, Minibikes, Waterskiing, and over 40 other unforgettable activities. Community is the lifeblood of Camp Awosting and campers become a true part of the Ebner Camps family. The close-knit atmosphere allows Awosting’s experienced staff to focus on developing the camp’s core values in their campers: brotherhood, independence, confidence and experience. At Camp Awosting their philosophy is “Boys Learn by Doing,” teaching children life lessons through experiences.

Camp Becket for Boys & Chimney Corners Camp for Girls

748 Hamilton Road, Becket, MA

413-623-8991

bccymca.org

Located in the beautiful Berkshires of Western MA, these overnight camps focus on independence, confidence, and building life skills in a fun, supportive environment. Kids enjoy private lakes, caring and qualified staff, and over 30 activities, including sports, arts, swimming, sailing, cooking, performing arts, and more. Every day is packed with choice, friendships, and growth. Camp Becket parents say it is an amazing place for their children to develop, find themselves, and find their way with others in a positive, values-affirming environment.

Camp Chinqueka

1519 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT

chinqueka.com

Camp Chinqueka is an all-girl summer camp in Bantam, CT, for campers ages 7-16. Since 1955, girls from around the world have made Chinqueka their summer home. Summers at Camp Chinqueka offer a blend of modern programs such Archery, Go-Karts, and High Ropes while continuing camp traditions built over 75 years of history. Whether it’s on the sports field or performing onstage, at Chinqueka girls feel empowered and accomplished. Counselors act as role models to campers, using the camp’s four core values as a foundation to their programs: empowerment, sisterhood, kindness and growth. The Chinqueka philosophy “Where Girls Can Be Girls” is based on a foundation of life lessons through unique and fun experiences.

Dorothy P Flint 4-H Camp

3186 Sound Ave., Riverhead, NY

516-832-2591 Ext. 109, DPF4hCamp@cornell.edu

ccenassau.org/dpf-4-h-camp

Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp, located on 140 scenic acres along the Long Island Sound in Riverhead, NY, offers co-ed overnight and day camp experiences for youth aged 5-16. Guided by the values of leadership, community, and stewardship, the camp empowers youth to grow into engaged, capable individuals ready to meet life’s challenges. Programs include Archery, Nature & Ecology, Outdoor Living & Cooking, Farm & Agriculture, Sports & Swimming, High Ropes, STEAM, Leadership Training, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts & Crafts. With a focus on hands-on 4-H educational programs, campers build confidence, foster creativity, and develop a love for learning in a fun and inclusive environment that celebrates diversity and encourages personal growth.

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps & Lake in the Woods YMCA Camps

1035 Fairview Lake Rd., Newton, NJ

973-383-9282, fairviewlake@metroymcas.org

fairviewlakeymca.org/summer

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps and its sister camp, Lake in the Woods YMCA Camps at Blair Academy, offer unforgettable summer adventures filled with wonder, magic, and personal growth. Located in scenic northwestern New Jersey, these sleepaway camps provide kids entering 2nd-10th grades with the opportunity to explore nature, build lifelong friendships, and discover new passions. Campers can choose from a variety of programs, including traditional camp, ranch camp, adventure trips, specialty camps, and leadership development. Both camps prioritize inclusivity, character-building, and outdoor fun, creating a safe, supportive environment where every camper feels valued. From campfires to creative challenges, each day sparks discovery and joy, inspiring campers to return year after year to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Forest Lake Camp

261 Forest Lake Road, Chestertown, NY

518-623-4771, info@forestlakecamp.com

forestlakecamp.com

Forest Lake Camp is not just a summer camp – it’s a family. The camp is located just 3.5 hours from NYC and spans 834 private acres in the breathtaking Adirondacks. Campers spend the summer surrounded by people who encourage them to be themselves, discover new things and challenge themselves. FLC is a “brother/sister camp” (separate camps for boys and girls) with the goal of letting kids rediscover what it means to be a kid. Free from technology, FLC allows campers the chance to discover, experience and thrive. FLC’s mission is to help campers grow confidence and independence while providing them with experiences and memories that will last a lifetime.

Frost Valley

2000 Frost Valley Rd., Claryville, NY

frostvalley.org/camps

Nestled in the breathtaking Catskill Mountains, just two hours from New York City, Frost Valley offers a safe and inclusive environment where campers of all backgrounds discover the joys of community, nature, art, and recreation. The camp offers one of the most breathtaking natural settings in the country for children. With over 100 summers under their belt, Frost Valley is guided by a mission to build a healthy mind, body and spirit for all. Children from all backgrounds come together to try exciting new things in a safe environment while building friendships. Whether it’s tackling new challenges, building resilience, or forming lifelong friendships, every moment at Frost Valley creates memories that last a lifetime.

Greenwood Trails

390 Winchester Rd, Winsted, CT

owen@greenwoodtrails.com

greenwoodtrails.com

Greenwood Trails is an award-winning coed sleepaway camp for ages 7-16 where kids can unplug from technology and just be kids again! Nestled in the foothills of the Berkshires, the camp offers an unforgettable experience filled with fun, friendship, and personal growth. One of the things that sets Greenwood Trails apart is the unique choice-based program. Campers get to choose their own activities, from sports to arts to swimming to nature exploration to flying trapeze to outdoor cooking to an aerial adventure park to messy paint twister and everything in between. This ensures every day is an exciting new opportunity. Beyond the fun, kids build lifelong friendships and develop essential life skills like independence, teamwork, and resilience in a supportive and nurturing environment. At Greenwood Trails, the focus is on creating memories, building community, and helping campers truly be themselves and discover their unique paths.

Kamp Kohut

151 Kohut Rd., Oxford, Maine

kampkohut.com

Rich in Maine camping traditions since 1907, Kamp Kohut provides a beautiful location, extensive facilities and a nurturing environment. Surrounded by 11-mile Thompson Lake, Kohut offers a magnificent setting with a program designed to create lifelong friendships, skills, and memories. One counselor per 2.5 campers ensures the individual needs of its campers. An excellent program combines structure with choice and allows campers the opportunity to choose from over 50 different activities. Weekly trips throughout beautiful Maine, and fun all-camp special events complement its regular schedule. Experienced and enthusiastic counselors provide high quality instruction, a kind bunk environment, and a safe setting for everyone. Kamp Kohut is ACA accredited and serves campers ages 7-16.

YMCA Camp Gorham

265 Darts Lake Rd., Eagle Bay, NY

315-357-6401, CampGorham@RochesterYMCA.org

ymcaroc.co/Gorham25

YMCA Camp Gorham believes in creating lasting memories and fostering personal growth through adventure and community. This overnight camp in the beautiful Adirondacks offers a unique opportunity for children to explore new horizons, build lifelong friendships, and develop essential life skills. Whether a seasoned camper or new to the experience, Camp Gorham provides the opportunity for kids from all backgrounds to come together to unplug and connect, emerging with a positive sense of self and confidence in who they are. Engaging programs are designed to cater to a range of interests, ensuring every camper feels included and empowered. From thrilling adventures to creative activities, there’s always something exciting to discover at Camp Gorham.