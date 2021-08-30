The Best Coworking Spaces for Parents in New York City 2021

Like many businesses, co-working spaces were on pause during the height of the pandemic. Now, as kids get back to school and parents get back to a (cross our fingers) more organized schedule – co-working spaces are worth considering. Whether choosing to work remotely or in a hybrid schedule or just getting out and having some time to themselves- boutique co-working spots are the perfect way to utilize this time. And most importantly be in a space where you can call your own, even if it is just for the day!

We’ve rounded up the best co-working spaces for parents in New York!

This pet-friendly space is ideal if you are looking for a spot that feels like part of the community. The workspace is airy, includes a kitchen, a lounge area, and a backyard. The space focuses on the work, and most are long-time members—the rates range from $99 to $299. Membership includes printer usage(100 pages a month) and a scanner/copier available via memberships. There is unlimited coffee and tea, and if you stay a little later, you can catch a Happy Hour w/ beer, wine, & snacks. And if you’re not fully ready to commit, the day pass at $25 is a fantastic deal.

GreenDesk- Locations in Broolyn & LIC

With flexible and affordable plans as well as convenient locations (there are nine with more on the way) all in unique buildings, Greendesk is perfect if you are working with a small team or solo. All are pet-friendly, with some locations possessing some Instagram-worthy views. Check out the plan for you; our pick is the ‘hot desk’ plan, where you can have an available desk at any of their nine locations from $29 a day, $75 a week, or $150 a month. There are multiply locations in Brooklyn that you can easily get to via the subway from Manhattan.

Labyrinthe Workspace– Williamsburg, 262 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

You get the best of both worlds in this hybrid coffee shop workspace. The space is 2,000 sq. feet and consists of 30 ergonomically designed workspaces that come with an outlet which means you don’t have to give your desk partner the side-eye when they have taken over the outlet. The cafe element of the space, which was founded from the frustration of looking for that one spot at a cafe-coffee, water, espresso, and tea, is part of the membership. The tier system starting from Work On-Demand at $8 an hour, $40 for an 8-hour pass, to a standard membership of $159, is one of the most flexible and affordable rates we have seen.

Luminary– NoMad, 1204 Broadway, 646-876-8680

Luminary focuses on self-development, wellness, flexibility, and giving back through a vibrant community interested in professional development and network expansion. This space was created for women and women-identified and women’s male allies -the 11,000 square foot space includes a private rooftop, fitness studio, wellness & lactation rooms, conference rooms & event space. There is also a changing room, lockers, showers, WiFi, printing, phone booths, and workspaces. What distinguishes Luminary is its commitment to advancing the careers and aspirations of its members through weekly programming. Digital Programs include Real Talk: Women and Work Series, Female Founders Support Group, The Whisper Network, and more. These groups and series initiate productive conversations and introduce resources and mentors to members. Digital Memberships (where members can participate in the programs) are $75. Memberships start at $200 per month and are annual commitments. No application is required. Limited Illumination grants are available, with priority given to those from historically marginalized backgrounds and Fellow scholarships.

Maison – Upper East Side, 1264 Lexington Ave., 917-463-3888

Ashley Wu founded Maison to create a space for mamas to reconnect outside their responsibilities as mothers, wives, or caregivers. Maison provides a space for women to work, meet with friends and colleagues, partake in social events, and be their best selves!

At Maison, you can find rooms for relaxation, phone booths for taking calls, private areas for pumping, access to printers. There is a fully stocked kitchen with seasonal snacks (Daily Dose, Magic Mix, Real Coconut, Pilot Kombucha, and more) and wine on tap. There is complimentary Intelligentsia coffee.

Members have access to classes, panels, events, food tastings, author readings, beauty and wellness treatments, conversations on parenting, and more.

Even visiting their beautiful bathroom and wellness spaces have the mom in mind with stocked with Maison Louis Marie, Grown Alchemist, and Megababe.

Maison encourages mothers to use the beautiful space for “me time” and as a way to focus on their own self-care. Membership is $325 per month and is an annual commitment. The daily membership is $50. Application required.

The Wonder -Tribeca, 174 Hudson St., 646-370-3113

The Wonder, a cool members-only club located in Tribeca, is designed especially for the needs of New York families. The Wonder occupies a light and airy 8,000 square foot space on the first floor of a corner building, with floor-to-ceiling windows. The vibe is very different from the usual expectations of an indoor, soft-play area!

The Wonder was created by two New York moms: Sarah Robinson and Noria Morales, who wanted to create a space that could meet the needs of parents and families in search of community and connection and spend time with their kids.

This space is perfect for a parent who needs a few hours to work while their child participates in a class or two. Parents can hang out in the co-working room and at the communal table and order from the Cafe window (away from peeking children) while you get some work done.

For mamas of tinies, there is a soothing nursery space, where you can feed your baby in a comfy armchair or pop your bub down for a little rest, stocked with Coterie diapers and skincare products from Hatch and Ever Eden. Membership at The Wonder is a fixed $450 per month for the whole family, no matter how many kids you have, and you can add a caregiver, babysitter, or nanny to your membership. Most classes, events, and workshops are included in this monthly fee.

Workville – Midtown, 1412 Broadway 21st Floor, New York, NY 10018

Workville is when you want that office vibe, meaning everything is taken care of, and you can focus on your work. The 1412 Broadway location is nestled between Bryant Park and Times Square, ideal for the solo or smaller group worker looking for a desk space rather than an office. The doorman building is near significant subway lines with a rooftop lounge. This is a perfect workspace if you are missing office support as Workville offers this and tech support and Cafe, terraces, and lounges that make for perfect spaces for a day of work. Check out their plans here.