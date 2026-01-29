Considering Catholic School in New York City?

Why Catholic School in New York City could be the right fit for your child

Choosing a school for our kids in New York can feel like navigating a maze. Public, private, charter, Catholic—each option comes with its own pros and cons. We’ve all been through the headache of trying to figure out the best fit for our child, navigating information from school tours, websites, and word of mouth from other parents. For many of us, whether religious or not, Catholic school enters the conversation. With its long-standing history in New York and values-driven education, both Catholic and non-Catholic families often consider Catholic school for their child.

If you’re weighing your options now, we’re here to help. Whether it’s making the final call between public, private or Catholic school, or learning more about how faith is integrated into Catholic school education as a non-Catholic family, this guide will help you find the right fit for your family.

What is Catholic school, and how does it work in New York?

Before we dive in, let’s do a quick overview of Catholic schools and what to expect. Catholic schools have been part of New York’s education landscape for more than a century, originally founded to serve immigrant families seeking both education and community. Today, Catholic schools typically serve students from Pre-K through eighth grade, with some schools extending through high school. They follow New York State academic standards while also incorporating religious education and Catholic values into the school culture. While they are faith-based institutions, Catholic schools in New York serve families of many backgrounds, and a significant number of students are not Catholic.

How much do Catholic schools cost?

One of the biggest reasons families consider Catholic school actually is cost. Compared to private schools, Catholic schools are often more affordable, sometimes costing a fraction of traditional independent school tuition. However, if you’re deciding between free public education and Catholic school, the cost can feel like a major shift. The benefit though is predictability, which many parents appreciate. Tuition increases tend to be more modest and transparent, and many schools offer sibling discounts or financial aid. If you’re planning ahead or budgeting for more than one child, this stability can make a real difference. The question of whether to commit to the extra cost of Catholic school compared to free public school (or reduce the cost of education compared to many private schools) comes down to what you prioritize in your child’s education. Read on to learn more about Catholic school academics, values, faith, and community to help you choose the right path.

Catholic school academic curriculum and performance

Catholic schools have long been known for academic rigor, and many of the nation’s leaders across education, politics, and business are Catholic school alumni. According to Catholic Schools NY, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York students consistently outperform their public school peers, and achieve comparable results to New York City’s charter schools.

But as parents, we know test scores are not the most important factor when it comes to choosing our child’s school. A big part of making the decision comes down to the learning environment itself and whether it’s the right fit. Catholic schools often prioritize hands-on learning and experiences, with less time spent listening in classrooms. Learning is very structured, with discipline built into the curriculum from day one. Children benefit from smaller class sizes and more individualized attention, helping them build confidence, accountability and a strong sense of self alongside academics. For little ones who thrive in more active, structured learning environments, Catholic school can work well, even if your family is not Catholic. But if you are looking for a more traditional approach to education, or if your child doesn’t necessarily need such structure or hands-on opportunities, then you might consider public, private or charter schools instead.

Faith in Catholic school day-to-day education

One of the biggest questions for non-Catholic families is– how does faith show up in Catholic school education? Even if the academic approach and learning environment feel like a good fit, it’s totally reasonable to still have doubts about choosing a school that doesn’t align with your faith. Faith typically shows up through religion class, daily or weekly prayer, and the observance of major religious holidays. For non-Catholic families, participation is generally respectful and inclusive, with an emphasis on shared values rather than conversion. What many non-Catholic families who choose Catholic schools find is that faith-based values are woven into day-to-day learning, especially in early childhood education. These values, centered around building character development, are a key reason why non-Catholic families choose Catholic schools. Read on to learn more about how values-based learning works.

Values-based learning in Catholic school

One of the defining features of Catholic education is its focus on character. Catholic schools prioritize discipline, personal responsibility and moral development alongside traditional academics. There is a strong emphasis on kindness and empathy, especially in the early childhood and elementary years.

At younger ages, schools often focus on helping children develop their unique voice. Teachers work closely with students through hands-on learning projects to instill confidence, compassion, and sense of responsibility. Community service is introduced early, reinforcing the idea that helping others is a natural part of belonging to a community. For families who are not Catholic but are drawn to values-based education, this focus can be especially appealing.

Catholic schools also tend to work well for children who benefit from clear rules and routine. For many students, that consistency creates a sense of safety that supports both emotional growth and academic focus.

Community and personal experience in Catholic Schools

Community, one of the values in the Catholic faith, is another unexpected area where many families see a difference. Catholic schools tend to be smaller, which can foster closer relationships between parents, teachers, and administration. Teachers get to know students well and communicate frequently with parents. For families seeking a school environment that keeps them in the loop and invites them to get involved, Catholic schools can be great.

Community also shows up in the day-to-day learning environment. Students are taught to work together to solve problems, discuss concepts in groups, and help their peers out. If your child does better in collaborative settings, Catholic school might also benefit them, as they’ll be encouraged to develop close relationships starting in Pre-K.

Is Catholic school the right fit?

Like most school decisions, choosing a Catholic school is about finding the right fit for your family. For many parents, these schools offer a values-driven, character-building education alongside strong academics, a close-knit community, and a tuition that often feels more accessible than traditional private school. Catholic schools can be especially appealing to families who want individualized attention for their children, without losing the sense of structure and belonging that comes from a smaller school environment.

Questions for the Tour

If you’re visiting Catholic schools soon, here are a few helpful questions to ask on tours:

• How does the school support non-Catholic students and families?

• What does a typical school day look like?

• How are discipline and conflict handled?

• How involved are parents in the school community?

• How does the school develop the full child, beyond academics?

Catholic Schools in Manhattan

Our Lady of Lourdes School

468 West 143rd Street, New York

212-926-5820

ollnyc.org

Rooted in Catholic faith and Christian values, Our Lady of Lourdes School partners with families to educate the whole child—mind, body, and spirit. Serving students in PreK-3 through eighth grade, they provide a rigorous academic program in a safe, nurturing environment. They welcome students of diverse backgrounds and abilities while emphasizing faith formation, character development, and individualized instruction. Graduates achieve a 100% acceptance rate to Catholic high schools.

St. Vincent Ferrer High School

151 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065

saintvincentferrer.com

Choosing the right high school for your daughter matters. St. Vincent Ferrer High School is a classic Catholic, all-girls college preparatory school where young women thrive academically, spiritually, and socially. With over 130 years of excellence, Ferrer partners with families to educate the whole person in a safe, nurturing environment rooted in faith, respect, and personal growth. Students benefit from rigorous academics, diverse extracurriculars, athletics, travel opportunities, and a supportive community where every girl is known and inspired to succeed. At Ferrer, your daughter is not just another student—she is known, guided, and celebrated. For more information, please contact President, Sr. Christine Cosgrove at ccosgrove@saintvincentferrer.com or at (212) 535-4680 ext. 102.

Catholic Schools in Brooklyn

St. Edmund Preparatory High School

2474 Ocean Avenue Brooklyn

718-743-6100

admissions@stedmundprep.org

stedmundprep.org

St. Edmund Preparatory High School is a Catholic co-educational community where Bold Learning ignites the mind, heart, and spirit. Their rigorous, collaborative curriculum challenges students to think creatively and lead with compassion. Grounded in Catholic values, they cultivate servant leaders through small classes, robotics, arts, athletics, and faith programs. St. Edmund Prep empowers young men and women to develop habits of character—justice, courage, and humility—to confidently create a better, more whole world.

Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Academy

241 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

718-768-7629

sjwca.org

Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Academy serves students in pre-K through grade 8 in Windsor Terrace. The school fosters spiritual development, academic excellence, self-responsibility, and service to others. SJWCA offers a challenging core curriculum aligned with the New York State Next Generation Learning Standards. SJWCA provides a student-centered, socially responsive environment where faculty are dedicated to supporting the whole child. Students also take courses in Spanish, art, music, technology, and physical education, and are offered a wide array of enrichment classes.

Saint Mark Catholic Academy

2602 E 19th St, Brooklyn

718-332-9304

smcaonthebay.org

Saint Mark Catholic Academy, a faith community of students (ages 3 – grade 8), parents and teachers, is dedicated to personal excellence in the traditions of the school’s Catholic education heritage. The academy values the uniqueness and dignity of all individuals, and respects the diversity of nationalities, races and religions true to their Sheepshead Bay location. The academy stands committed to training analytical learners, critical thinkers, and responsible decision makers for further study in the 21st century’s global and technological society.

Saint Saviour Catholic Academy

701 8th Ave, Brooklyn

718-768-8000

saintsaviourcatholicacademy.org

Saint Saviour Catholic Academy nurtures students from Nursery through to Grade 8. They provide a supportive environment where students grow academically and socially with a strong sense of community. The academy’s focus is to encourage students to be enthusiastic learners who value academic and personal growth all while embodying the values of compassion and empathy. SSCA is a great option for parents interested in individualized attention within an ethnically and religiously diverse student population.

Catholic Schools in Queens

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Academy

61-21 71st St., Middle Village, NY

718- 458-3535

olhca.org

Our Lady of Hope Catholic Academy’s mission and responsibility for educational and spiritual growth is a shared endeavor among students, parents, administration and faculty. The school offers art, music and foreign language classes and a variety of academic and social development afterschool clubs. The school also has a nursery and pre-K, as well as affordable morning care and afterschool programs. Class sizes range from 20-25 students, and 90% of Our Lady of Hope graduates started as pre-K or kindergarten students themselves. Visit the school! Contact to schedule a private tour.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy

111-10 115 St., South Ozone Park

718- 843-4184

olphca.org

With students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, the faculty and staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy are diligent in their commitment to the spiritual, academic, physical, social and emotional growth of each child. The multi-sensory, Next Generation Standards curriculum and cross-curricular instruction ensure that each student’s individual needs are met. Students consistently show outstanding performance in mathematics, language arts and science on statewide testing. For more information, please call or visit olphca.org

St. Joseph Catholic Academy

28-46 44 St., Long Island City

718-728-0724

sjcalic.org

St. Joseph Catholic Academy is committed to developing students of diverse backgrounds and faiths from nursery through 8th grade by providing a well-rounded foundation for future learning and life. In addition to religion classes and religious activities, they offer a rigorous academic program complemented by music, art, library, physical education, Spanish, Mandarin, and yoga/mindfulness classes. All instructional areas are equipped with modern technology. They also offer 3-K and pre-K programs of the NYC Board of Education.

Catholic Schools in the Bronx

Cardinal Spellman High School

1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx

718-881-8000

cardinalspellman.org

Cardinal Spellman High School stands out as a leading co-educational, college-preparatory Catholic institution, rooted in a mission to inspire a culture of aspiration, academic excellence, leadership, and service. With a 100% graduation and college acceptance rates, it offers 20+ AP and college credit courses. From 2021-2025, students earned over $312 million in college scholarships. The 13-acre campus is home to 30 sports teams and 50+ clubs, ensuring a well-rounded student experience.

St. Raymond Academy for Girls

1725 Castle Hill Ave.

718-824-4220

lschaller@straymondacademy.org

straymondacademy.org

The Academy’s mission is to provide a diverse and supportive community, inspired by the teachings of Jesus, that empowers young women to strive for excellence. SRA is a small school where students will not get lost, where successes will be rewarded, and individualized needs addressed.

St. Raymond Elementary School

2380 East Tremont Ave., Bronx

718-597-3232

nole@straymondelementary.org

straymondelementary.org

St. Raymond Elementary School offers full-day academic programs for UPK 3 through Grade 8 in a safe, nurturing and academically motivating environment. Their offerings include Catholic faith formation, advanced level math and science, honors and remediation programs, computer and science labs, libraries, sports, a fitness center, early drop-off and free breakfast, an after-school program, and extracurricular activities. Tuition is affordable, and limited financial assistance is available.

St. Theresa School

2872 St. Theresa Ave., Bronx

718-792-3688

sttheresaschoolbronx.org

The program reflects an integrated learning experience for Pre-Kindergarten three year olds, Universal Pre-Kindergarten four year olds, kindergarteners and students in grades one through eighth. Teachers, administrators, aides and other professionals impart their knowledge and extensive experience with enthusiasm and a truly caring respect for the children in their charge. The school provides before and after school programs, breakfast and lunch programs, choir, art, music, Italian language studies, computer classes, physical education and an accelerated mathematics program. St. Theresa’s offers children a place to blossom with discipline and guidance.