Coney Island to Host Children’s Halloween Festival in NYC

Get into the Halloween spirit with this Coney Island festival!

Calling all ghouls and goblins, witches and warlocks! As we gear up for Halloween, the city is filled with numerous events. While many prepare for the traditional Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village, there are plenty of local parades happening in the outer boroughs that are just as fun.

Families will be in for a frightfully fun time this fall as the Alliance for Coney Island brings back its beloved Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade on Saturday, November 1. The festive celebration, which combines a seaside stroll with a day of activities at Maimonides Park, promises to deliver a fun and spooky experience for kids of all ages, all at no cost to residents.

A Spooktacular Start on the Boardwalk

The day kicks off with the annual parade down the world-famous Coney Island Boardwalk. Costumed kids and their families will line up at West 10th St. starting at 10 am, with the parade officially hitting the boards at 10:40 am. From superheroes to princesses to tiny ghosts and goblins, this colorful procession transforms the boardwalk into a whimsical runway of creativity and community spirit.

Adding to the excitement, the first 500 children in costume to line up for the parade will receive a complimentary Luna Park in Coney Island wristband, granting them free access to the amusement park’s rides after the event. It’s the perfect post-festival treat, and an incentive to show up early in your best costume. Families must join the boardwalk lineup to be eligible for the wristband voucher.

After the parade, the festivities continue at Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones. From 11 am to 2 pm, families can enjoy an afternoon packed with interactive activities, performances, and seasonal entertainment.

The park will be transformed into a spooky playground with mazes, bounce houses, and arts and crafts stations. Kids can get their faces painted, have their caricatures drawn, and even take home balloon art from on-site twisters. A costume contest will give participants the chance to show off their spooky, funny, or creative outfits, while bubble shows and book giveaways round out the day’s lineup of attractions.

And of course, no Coney Island event would be complete without classic boardwalk bites. Food vendors will be on hand selling Nathan’s famous hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and other family favorites, ensuring that everyone has the fuel they need to keep the fun going all afternoon.

Local Halloween Parades

If you’re not able to make the trek to South Brooklyn, check out these local parades happening in the outer boroughs!

Southern Blvd & Westchester Ave., Mott Haven

Saturday, Oct. 25, noon – 5 pm

For four decades, the Bronx Halloween Parade has been a vibrant celebration of our community’s spirit, creativity, and diversity. There will be exciting floats, spectacular costumes, and lively performances.

St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague St., Brooklyn Heights

Friday, Oct. 25, 11 – 11:45 am

Join this spooktacular musical adventure where you and your little ones can jam, dance, and play! Come dressed in your favorite costumes and get ready to swing and shiver from head to toe with a thrilling variety of music, including spooky favorites and interactive moments that will delight and entertain. Talented musicians will perform a mix of lively and enchanting tunes, from classic seasonal pieces to jazzy numbers that will get everyone moving. Enjoy spooky favorites like “Monster Mash” and “Ghostbusters,” as well as eerie classic compositions that set the perfect Halloween mood.

Ditmars Blvd between 33rd St. & 36th St.

Saturday, October 25, 10:30 am to 9 pm

For Queens families looking for local fun, the Ditmars Halloween Family Parade is the ideal event! Astoria streets transform into a Halloween playground, while families and kids don creative costumes and parade through the neighborhood, with smiles, music, and community cheer leading the way. A full block party and pet parade follow, so the festivities never end!

