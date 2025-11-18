Christmas Tree Farms In and Around Westchester

Get into the holiday spirit with these local Christmas tree farms.

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and as Thanksgiving slowly creeps its way into our kitchens, it’s a good time to start thinking about Christmas trees. Westchester County is full of farms that offer lush picks, from cut-your-own to pre-cut options, and also offer seasonal fun, including warm cups of hot cocoa and apple cider, decorative wreaths, and a visit from the man in red himself. Ahead, we break down where you can find the perfect Christmas tree for your home this season.

1611 US-9, Garrison, NY

(845) 424-3574

Hours: Black Friday to December 23rd, 9 am to 5 pm December 24th, 9 am to 1 pm

Enter a world of lush, green trees as you begin your search for the perfect Christmas tree. This local farm offers two great options for selecting your tree: Cut-Your-Own or choosing from their selection of premium Pre-Cut Trees. The farm offers a variety of fragrant fir trees, including Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, and Concolor Fir, ranging from five to 15 feet tall.

In addition to Christmas trees, the farm also serves as a picturesque background for the holiday season, featuring hot cocoa, coffee, and festive snacks from Mrs. Claus’s Sweet Shop, or enjoy heartier bites from Santa’s Snack Shack. Visitors can also stop by to visit the man in red before he heads back to the North Pole!

101 Sleepy Valley Road, Warwick, NY

(845) 986-0151

Call for hours, reservations required

Tree reservations start on November 28th at this popular choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm. Families can pick from 12 varieties of spruce, pine, and fir trees. They also have a cut your own option, and the team at Emmerich can help with trimming, shaking, baling, and getting your tree on your car. Additionally, you can find ornaments and gifts such as handcrafted Adirondack reindeer and snowmen, locally made chocolates, assorted bells, handcrafted ornaments, and more. The farm also offers wreath-making classes where you can learn how to decorate and personalize your own wreath for the season.

332 W. Hartsdale Ave., Hartsdale, NY

(914) 949-9403

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm

Head to Westchester Greenhouses and Farm this holiday season to embrace the holiday cheer at a local favorite in Hartsdale. This family-friendly Westchester County greenhouse and farm offers fresh produce, plants, jams, honey, and newly added dairy, alongside seasonal items like Christmas trees and wreaths at affordable prices. The farm also offers delivery if the holiday season gets too hectic.

62 Granite Springs Road, Somers, NY

(914) 245-2784

Hours: Farmstand, 9 am to 5 pm; cut your own or pre-cut Christmas trees; Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

A lovely greenhouse & farm in Westchester where you can cut your own tree, enjoy fresh pies, and shop for seasonal decorations in a welcoming, family-friendly setting. Families can get a pre-cut tree or you can cut-your-own at Stuart’s Fruit Farm, be sure to check the website for updated information before heading there. You can also find delicious homemade pies, donuts, sweets, and local produce at their on-site bakery.

1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY

(914) 245-5111

Call for hours, reservations required

A local seasonal farm in Westchester, where families can enjoy a festive day and experience the holiday spirit together, families can find Douglas and Fraser Fir trees for choice-and-cut and some pre-cut Fraser Fir trees. After you pick or cut your tree, stop by their gift shop for wreaths, ornaments, and their bake shop for apple cider donuts, pies, and cookies. They also provide a free cup of hot apple cider with every tree purchase.

2285 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY

(914) 834-2172

Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm

At Tony’s Nursery, customers can explore a wide selection of Fraser fir cut trees, some reaching heights of up to 12 feet. Families have the chance to find the perfect tree for their home and decorations, with knowledgeable staff on hand to assist with any questions. Once a tree is selected, the staff expertly wraps it, gives it a fresh cut, and securely ties it to the roof of the customer’s car. Tony’s Nursery prides itself on handling each tree with care, ensuring it looks its best when finally in your home for the holiday season.

329 Kings Hwy, Warwick, NY

(845) 986-1345

Call for hours

Wright Family Farm is a wonderful greenhouse & farm-style location in Westchester where families can find fresh trees, wreaths, seasonal décor, and enjoy a warm and friendly holiday outing. Located an hour north of NYC, find a selection of fresh-cut Christmas trees, including Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir. You can find trees that range in size from tabletop to 12-foot trees. They also offer free hot chocolate, wreaths, roping/garland, and seasonal décor items.

80 Bedell Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY

(845) 473-0224

Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 am to 4:30 pm

The season kicks off on Friday, November 28th where you and your family can cut your own Christmas tree. Varieties include Blue Spruce, White Spruce, Norway Spruce, and Engelmann Spruce, that range in size from three to nine feet tall. Additionally, they carry a variety of pre-cut New York State and Pennsylvania-grown trees such as Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, and Douglas Fir trees that range from seven to nine feet. They also have Fraser Fir trees that range in height from 12 feet-16 feet. You can also find holiday decorations, ornaments, centerpieces, and baked goods for sale.

