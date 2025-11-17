Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms on Long Island

There is something about cutting your own Christmas tree and bringing it home to help celebrate the holiday season. Sure, it is the plot of many a Christmas movie, but it is also a sure-fire way to embed a special Christmas moment into your kids’ memories, one that you’ll be able to say, Remember when we cut down our Christmas tree that year?

Here are some great places on Long Island to plan it!

Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees on Long Island

323 Weeks Ave.

631-874-3551

Hours: Black Friday (November 28th) to Christmas Eve (December 24th); 8 am to 4:30 pm

Price: $14 per foot; $18 per foot for Blue Spruce

If you’re searching for one of the most loved Christmas tree farms on Long Island, Mike’s Christmas Tree Farm is the ideal choice where families come every year to find that one perfect tree and make sweet holiday memories together. This family-owned business offers a wide range of Christmas trees. From Norway, white and Colorado blue spruce, find your perfect fit while listening to lively Christmas music, tractor rides, and even dogs are welcome (as long as they’re leashed). Cash only.

Elwood Pumpkin Farm – Huntington

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike

631-368-8626

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm, starting on opening day, November 28th. Limited hours on Saturday, November 22nd, from 10 am- 4 pm, and Sunday, November 23rd, by appointment only, until 1pm.

Price: Call for information. No credit cards.

Elwood Pumpkin Farm on Long Island, New York, is a charming place where cutting your own Christmas tree becomes a joyful family tradition. A 20-acre farm in western Long Island that offers trees in a variety of sizes. Bring your own saw to cut your tree, or the staff can cut one for you. Pre-cut trees are available. Staff will help you tie your tree to your car (no charge). Cut your own tree is only available on weekends and ends at dark.

305 Weeks Ave.

631-875-1465

Hours: Open daily except for Tuesdays from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, 8 am to 4:30 pm

Price: $15 per foot

As one of the top Christmas tree farms on Long Island, Matt’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a warm and friendly place where families can explore and find just the right tree together. Walk through 10,000 trees at this Long Island Christmas tree farm, all ranging in height from 2-foot table toppers to 8-footers. Tree varieties for sale include Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Serbian spruce, and balsam fir. Bow saws and netting are available. After choosing your tree, take a trailer ride back to your car for easy transport. Loading and tying assistance provided. Live trees in pots or burlap balls are also for sale. Staff is also available to dig a tree for you from the field, weather permitting. Candy canes are available for kids. Leashed dogs are welcome. Potted trees are also available. Cash and credit cards accepted.

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm – Mattiuck

20685 Main Road

631-298-4619

Hours: Daily, 9 am to 5 pm, starting November 28th (Black Friday)

Price: Call for information.

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm is a cozy and festive Christmas tree farm on Long Island, where families can enjoy fresh food, holiday shopping, and picking their ideal tree, all in one visit. Pre-cut trees, handmade wreaths, and crafts are for sale at this Long Island Christmas tree farm. The cut-your-own Douglas firs at this farm range 5 to 9 feet tall. Pre-cut fir trees are available in 7 to 12 feet. After working up an appetite from choosing and cutting your tree, stop by the farm’s Snack Shed, where the menu features snacks and lunch options, including hot dogs, pretzels, soup, popcorn, potato chips, candy, cookies, and local clams and oysters. Beverages include hot cocoa, coffee, and tea. There is also a winery on-site for samples and purchases. Ornaments, nutcrackers, tree toppers, and more are available in the gift shop. No pets allowed.

Tilden Lane Farm – Greenlawn

43 Wyckoff St.

631-533-5960

Hours: Weekends starting November 29th to December 14th, 9 am to 3 pm

Price: All trees $100 and up

Tilden Lane Farm is a quaint and peaceful destination, considered one of the most charming Christmas tree farms on Long Island, where families can pick a tree while enjoying handmade wreaths and local honey products. Pre-cut trees are also available. Hand-made wreaths are for sale for $40. Cash and check only, no credit cards.

Lewin Farms – Calverton

812 Sound Ave.

631-929-4327

Instagram

Hours: Opening day is tentatively slated for 11/22, 9 am to 4 pm; call or visit the website for updates

Price: $70

Lewin Farms offers a warm and welcoming experience, making it a standout Christmas tree farm on Long Island, New York, where families can enjoy tractor rides, fresh produce, and find their perfect holiday tree. Located on the scenic historic North Fork, this cut-your-own Christmas tree farm on Long Island offers Douglas firs, Norway, and blue spruces. A tractor ride out to the field and back is available, but customers may choose to walk out to the field and carry their trees back. Staff wrap the trees and provide rope and twine for tying onto your car. After selecting your tree, come back in to browse the farm stand, which offers fresh fruits and vegetables from Lewin Farms and other farms nearby.

30105 Main Road

631-735-9242

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: Daily, 11 am-5 pm. Trees can be cut starting mid-November.

Price: Start at $90

At Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm on Long Island, families can celebrate the season with skating, hot cocoa, and choosing the perfect Christmas tree together. Cut your own Christmas tree in Long Island at this 30-acre farm that offers thousands of Douglas firs to choose from, most of which are between 6 and 7 feet tall. Families can enjoy many other activities on the farm, too, including a synthetic ice rink for anyone who loves to skate. You can also visit with friendly farm animals, sip hot cocoa, and browse the Christmas Shop for holiday gifts.

Zuhoski Farms – Cutchogue

12025 Oregon Road

631-734-5036

Facebook • Instagram

Hours: November 28th to December 21st, 9:30 am to 4 pm , closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Price: $100

Zuhoski Farms has been a favorite for generations and is one of the most trusted Christmas tree farms on Long Island, New York, where families can explore acres of trees and choose a holiday centerpiece with care. A mainstay in Long Island since 1924, this Long Island tree farm lets customers browse through 15 acres of Christmas trees to find the perfect one to take home. Santa visits the farm from 11 am-2 pm on November 28, 29, and 30, and December 6, 7, and 13th. Pre-cut trees are also available.

